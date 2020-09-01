President Trump Remarks Surveying Riot Damage in Kenosha, Wisconsin – Video and Transcript…

Earlier today President Trump toured areas of Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Joe Biden allied rioters and looters destroyed businesses. During his tour President Trump puts a face to the frustration and toll felt by the people within the community. The President then paused to deliver remarks to the media. [Video and Transcript Below]
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: So, this store was here 109 years. Just about the oldest in the nation, doing what you do.
MR. RODE: It’s the oldest in the state for sure.
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. That’s fantastic. And we’re going to help them a lot. I think we’re going to help them a lot. Would you like to say something?
MR. RODE: I just appreciate President Trump coming today; everybody here does. We’re so thankful that we got the federal troops in to help because once they got here, things did calm down quite a bit. And our city police and sheriff and fire departments are awesome. They worked harder than you can believe, 24/7.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s true. These gentlemen did a fantastic job working —
MR. RODE: Fantastic job.
THE PRESIDENT: — working with the federal government, and it was really great. And once we said, “Let’s go,” that was the end of it.
Unfortunately, they had a few days when people wouldn’t call us. They didn’t want to have us come in. They just don’t want us to come in, and then destruction is done. A day earlier, we would’ve saved your store.
MR. RODE: Absolutely.
THE PRESIDENT: One day earlier.
MR. RODE: One day earlier.
THE PRESIDENT: So, the governors have to call, the mayors have to call. As soon as they call, the federal government will come in; it’ll put it out.
You take — the ultimate example is Portland. It’s been terrible for a long time — for many decades, actually. I read a story — 50 years. But you take a look what’s been happening for the last 94 days. We would put it out within one hour. It would take one hour, maybe less. And that’s really what happened here.
And it happened in Minneapolis also. Came in — it went for nine days. And we came in; it ended almost from the minute we came in. But these governors don’t want to call. The mayors don’t want to call. And they have to call, and they have to ask.
I want to thank — Bill Barr is here some place. Bill, thank you very much. And a man that just got a very strong promotion in a sense — Chad is here.
So, we’re going to have some meetings. We’re going to meet with some of the owners, and then we’re going to have a roundtable. I think you’re going to be there.
But we’re going to work with you. We’re going to help you. Okay? We’ll help you rebuild. It’s a great area. It’s a great state. This should never happen. A thing like this should never happen. They have to call early.
Okay, thank you. I’ll see you over there. Thank you very much.
END 1:04 P.M. CDT
Oh, how I love my President!!
That’s exactly what I was thinking! I love my President!
I don’t know what he finally decided, but (earlier today) I read that President Trump was trying to decide whether or not he will pay a visit to the family of Jacob Blake.
IMO, PDJT should NOT dignify their false narrative that white-washes Blake’s criminal status, his assault on the officers who tried to subdue him with non-lethal means, and his total disobedience.
As distasteful as it might be to someone campaigning for re-election, our President HAS to support police with a call for order, and not embrace the people who are strong arming the rest of the population.
I heard on the radio news the family wanted their lawyers present – so that made it a definite no – but, it’s news – so, of course, not sure if it is true.
This is true. President said this himself at the latest White House press conference.
45 wanted to meet with the parents of the suspect to offer support…
The lawyers for the family wanted preplanned statements so no dice…
They wanted their lawyer present with the President as part of the conversation.
If you’d notice all of these dirt bags that the media memorialize have criminal backgrounds. Both Floyd & Bishop had criminal backgrounds.
All 3 of them resisted arrest. 2 of them were tasered & kept going. Floyd & Bishop were intoxicated. All 3 of them were probably bad fathers, lousy husbands or boyfriends
Their families benefitted from the media since they glossed over much of their so you can ble criminal backgrounds.
The Democrat Communist Fascists have been looking for the right facts for cop-killing-blacks case to launch their racism attack. And launch it they have. Any 1 of the 3 could result in a murder finding by a jury.
And it’s important to set up riots, looting, arson, violence & chaos & then blame it on Pres. Trump.
The guy IS a criminal… POTUS might have wanted to console the family on humanitarian basis, but not position Blake as a victim, because he is not…PERIOD.
Someone should mention to the family that they are being used as tools (actually fools) by constantly going on TV & asking the stupidest questions. “Why is my son shackeled”, “Why is my son hand cuffed”, “Why was my son arrested”, “Why aren’t the PO’s who shot him charged”, etc. And try to equate this guys issue with the Kyle shooter who never interacted with the Police in any manner. Blake was an arrest resister with violence, who assaulted the PO’s, who was armed with a weapon, & who had an arrest warrant outstanding for him & was possibly violating a restraining order.
They have high profile Lawyers (Crump et al) that KNOW the answers & that should be answering those questions to the family…… Instead these fools are allowed to be on TV & claim victimization for a lawfully charged criminal, who, BTW is STILL under pending charges…..One of the Lawyers simply POSTED Bond & had the Arrest Warrant satisfied. That is why Black was uncuffed & taken off off of arrest procedure of being under Police guard.
As they say in the hood….Negro Please……Give me a break. Enough is enough. Crump can’t figure out how to proceed with a Civil suit without the City assigning blame to one or all of the PO’s, & it looks as though no charges will be forthcoming. The guy is alive ( like I once posted in other threads) Blake can not be a victim without being a martyr & he can’t be a martyr if he lives….A total conundrum for BLM.
Did Gov. Evers ask the rioters to stay away–or just the President?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Apparently just the President.
I’m from WI, I want Evers gone! There is a recall effort going on to get him out. What do these idiot governors (Evers) think their accomplishing when they tell the POTUS not to come to their state? That only appeals to their radical base who was going to vote for them anyway. I think everyone else views it as them being insubordinant little jerks. The President will go wherever he wants, whenever he wants, as it should be!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mike Lee ,
Good Talk ! 🇺🇲
demoncrats panicking about this visit…they do not like ppl to see burned bldg and other scene of their peaceful protests…they forced biden to bring bring pizza to first responders…and joe is lost…
LikeLiked by 15 people
…as Nancy Pelosi was seen at her Beauty Parlor yesterday in CA while all others are closed
Film footage leaked
Nanzi’s salon visit is on Twitter today along with PA Gov Wolfe’s dining-in experience while restaurants are closed for such things and LuvGuv Coumo is shown not wearing a mask while he walked his dog.
It must be very special to be very special.
Both excellent ad material for POTUS’ team. So great to witness dim self destruction. 🇺🇸
I don’t think a ‘beauty’ salon can help her……… no way, no how.
Sej-
Demonrats are only into tearing down.
Our President is a BUILDER: hands-on, can-do.
The way he connected with these people. No gooey empathy noises, rather a message ~
We’re here, we’ll help, we’re Americans. Together.
Oh my God!
It is so comforting, I am sure, to have the BEST POTUS ever, come to Kenosha and assure these hardworking dedicated people with families and friends, this is their home!!!! and to let them know that HE and the rest of the American people are there for them and will help them clean up and put everything right again.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He’s disgusted by what he sees.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Those buildings look like they were bombed
LikeLiked by 11 people
Patriots are chomping at the bit to defend cities currently under siege, but have been instructed by the Commander to stand down and wait for law enforcement. He wants the American people to see clearly that hypocrite Democrat policies only breed death & destruction. Remember when Pompeo told state governors that he knows which ones were in the pocket of China? Wherever governors, mayors and District Attorney offices are allowing Pantifa / BLM Bolsheviks to kill people and break things, those are the state offices that have been bought. These people are traitors and criminals.
Infiltration, not invasion.
I think the President is trying to avoid a citizen on citizen civil war. I suspect that what he plans would be more along the lines of Government on insurrectionist violence and he doesn’t want that muddied up.
I’m observing from afar,but if he doesn’t light a fire under Barr soon,it might be too late.
A builder surveying such wreckage… PDJT is the right man to appreciate just how horrible a loss and an outrage these people are dealing with.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Our President looks really, REALLY peeved. And that’s putting it politely in deference to the man and the office.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Maybe he saw Judy Woodruff on Fox making the statement that Jacob Blake was dead and not have the hostess (could of been Pirino, not sure) correct the statement . . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf once again offers help to Ted Wheeler to re-establish order in Portland. Also calls out the Leftie district attorney.
(I did not know until this morning that Wheeler is not only mayor, but also police commissioner, of Portland.)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, Portland has this commission assignment method (the last major city with the system) and the mayor assigned himself to police commissioner and another slot.
Has no intention of giving it up –
https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2020/07/20/mayor-wheeler-rejects-commissioner-hardestys-request-to-take-over-as-police-commissioner/
This is why the democrat politicians didn’t want him to come.
So much compassion and optimism about real Americans and on display today by our VSGPDJT.
They left will try to tear down America, and President Trump is going to help these communities build back up. It is a perfect match with his background as a developer.
Such magnificent leadership on display today from him!
Bravo for POTUS! Taking the bull by the horns and wrestl’n it down. Let’s hope those in tow at the site exercise the same fortitude !
Then again, bagpipes vis-a- vis horns on the fortitude scale is no comparison…even if long winded🤔😏 ( not to mention can-kicking down long and winding roads as is Barr’s apparent wont.
It was a good choice for Pres. Trump to go to a smaller city. The streets were lined w/ people for miles carrying signs & the American flag.
Given the fact it took 90+ days for Biden to come out against the rioting & looting & he didn’t immediately do it when Konesha was invaded, Biden lost more votes in Wisconsin.
LABOR DAY is just 6 days away — does anyone besides me remember that Barr and Durham were *supposed* to have come out with a sampling of their prosecution(s) or ‘results’ before Labor Day?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep. I recall that Barr said we could see “something” before the “end of the summer.” And I’ve always assumed that Labor Day unofficially marks the “end of the summer.” So us proles have…nothing.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
President Trump has a lot of confidence and trust in his security people and they must keep him safe. Well at least 1 part of the government seems competent.
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙏🏼🙏🏼 🤞 🤞🙏🏼🙏🏼
Quick!
mal de ojo – Spit three times over your left shoulder-
I'm not at all superstitious…
Just saw this – pitch perfect.
Maybe Bill Barr will be so sick of the Hate America DNC and what they have done and will do that he will stop protecting them from the justice they deserve.
The media has no conscience though. Lost cause.
The rich idiots that Trump says are funding these monsters need to be the ones that cough up the cash. Civil penalties should be levied against them.
Find them. Bring the money men to justice. No excuses of ‘Din No Nuffin’. Rich jerks know exactly what they get for their money…
It might even be foreign Rich Monsters like Soros. By the way, why is that arch villain being protected?
Wouldn’t it be the ultimate insult if a great deal of the Antifa, BLM money came from Uncle Sam? Yeah, sick thought.
Civil penalties, hell! I want to see civil forfeiture for these bastards.
The man who filmed the Blake shooting said the cops were shouting “Drop the knife! Drop the knife!” It appears to be in Blake’s waistband.
I think he was trying to put it in the car; “That’s not my knife!”. Unfortunately, dumping the knife looks exactly like going for a gun under the seat. How is a cop supposed to know the difference?
Are we going to create a Constitutional Right to retrieve a weapon after resisting arrest? Maybe allow the criminal to get off a couple of shots to make it fair.
Those cops are being thrown under the bus for a criminal who brought this on himself by his own criminal actions. Screw that.
I have seen a still, enlarged a bit, from the video of Blake as he walks around the vehicle toward the driver’s side front. He clearly has a curved blade, knuckle duster type knife in his hand at that time. That is why police had been saying, “Drop the knife” from pretty early in the encounter.
Dude has a knife. Disregards commands to drop it as he walks away and opens the car door even after they’ve tazed him twice and are holding guns on him.
Are they supposed to think he’s getting his license and registration?
The DemCong Pedocrats are terrified of President Trump showing up in a war zone with cameras rolling exposing the lies they have been telling.The MSM Whores of the CCP don’t want to show the destruction caused by their Bolshevik colleagues. Tickle Me Joe managed to come out of his bunker to deliver some pizzas- maybe a message to his fellow pedos?
does tickle me joe come with the add on accessory kit “sniffin girls”
More attempted chaos in Wisconsin. This one was arrested for the second time in a few weeks. He was in violation of his release on bond but again had bond set for this repeat offense. Lunacy.
Every peaceful protester shows up with a flamethrower, doesn’t he? /sarc
LikeLiked by 8 people
KlanTifa
These riots were scheduled because President Trump has cut into black vote. Massa don’t allow that.
One hundred years ago, the Klan acted as the paramilitary militia wing of the Democrat Party. They were domestic terrorists. Today Black Lives Murders and Klantifa are the paramilitary militia wing of the Democrat Party. They are domestic terrorists.
They used to be white supremacists and segregationists, now they’re Black Supremacists and Communists, but nothing else has changed in a century.
actually it’s been since after the Civil War, and they were called rifle clubs at the time. they suppressed the black vote with intimidation and also stuffed ballot boxes. There was a former slave who was a SC Republican state representative who wrote an essay about the democrats cheating- and it literally could have been written today. some things never change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thank Bill Barr?? For WHAT??!!
The jug eared race hustler, Obama would NEVER have gone to Kenosha, to talk to white business owners, whose livelihoods that they WORKED HARD for, all their lives, had been destroyed by savage Obama/Soros mobs. The poverty pimp, Obama would only talk to alleged, “victims”, of alleged, “police racism”. TERMINAL ILLNESS is too good for Marxists.
That’s an interesting nickname…
Our Lion does not look happy.
I wonder when the last time was that AG Barr experienced, up close and personal, sights, sounds, smells and crunching of rubble underfoot. To get him out of his comfort zone and to see the real effects of:
JUSTICE DENIED, DELAYED, MALADMINISTERED AND FORSAKEN…
Federal, State, or local jurisdiction shouldn’t matter to a true Lawman.
This is what happens when Justice is broken!
I hope it wasn’t just another photo op.
“Systemic Racism” was invented because there’s not enough actual racism to meet the ever-growing demand of the Racial Grievance Industry.
Just like the way they have to constantly fake hate crimes because there are not enough real ones to go around.
RGI… Just read about that in Taleeb Starkes book “Black Lies Matter: Why Lies Matter to the Race Grievance Industry”. Even though it was written in 2016, it’s a deep look into the BLM movement. Recommended reading.
A very shining example of our VSGPDJT. Slow Joe said he wasn’t going to visit Kenosha and said it would backfire on Trump (That’s President Trump to you Slow Joe!). The only backfire I see is Slow Joe cowering in his basement too afraid to go out and mingle with the people, waiting for the next pre-written script to shock and awe the democrat public information propogandist’s once known as the network news. Adios Bunker Biden!
“Bunker Biden” good one. This week has backfired on Biden Brain. Low turnout at his talk yesterday. It looked like a steel fabrication plant with cranes. Workers jobs exported to China by his Obama.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s a bit from the official transcript of Joe Biden’s speech in Pittsburgh the other day. Obviously this was what was loaded in the teleprompter. Notice how coherent and therefore completely different it is than what Joe actually says, which will be my next post. Enjoy. “COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100… Look, the lives, when you think about it, more lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years. More than 180,000 lives in just six months, an average of 1,000 people dying every day in the month of August. Do you really feel safe under Donald Trump?”
LikeLike
Not to lose sight of the fact that the transcript is incorrect, too. Over 9,000 from china virus, not 180,000.
Biden had to lid out today; he was too tired to work. If he was worn out by yesterday with no one in the room except for 7 camera man & producers, he’s not going to survive a debate.
And again, he lost his way on the teleprompter yesterday & talked gibberish again. He is already & should be diagnosed by 2 doctors as incapacitated.
Joe Biden never inspired anyone.
I think the subliminal message of an O’Biden presidency is this would be Obozo’s 3rd term
^^^ this! I’ve thought this for a long time. Bet your sweet bippy Obummer will be Bidens “advisor in chief”.
peace•ful pēs′fəl►
adj. Undisturbed by strife, turmoil, or disagreement; tranquil: synonym: calm.
adj. Inclined or disposed to peace; peaceable.
adj. Not involving violence or employing force.
– Da Dictionary
“Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting … it’s lawlessness, plain and simple.”
– Joe Biden
…
https://www.newsweek.com/riots-not-protests-media-gaslighting-you-opinion-1521450
…
https://journalstar.com/opinion/columnists/commentary-the-crucial-difference-between-protests-and-riots/article_9c23e1e4-64d4-5d7c-8abb-9a6d7abc6522.html
Soooo…. Make it end… Joe
Chicken-wire Joe.
I’ve been convinced since May that all of this was organized, pre-planned, and pre-funded, with the plans just sitting and waiting for an event that could either be used as-is, or lied about, as the ostensible trigger. The question then becomes: why HERE?
So – why Kenosha? Well …. just a few miles up the road, outside Racine, is the site for the future one million square foot, $10 billion Foxxconn manufacturing plant, set to provide 13,000 jobs to the area. How to scuttle that? Well, maybe riots and arson and looting? Nothing happening in Racine, so they took the incident in Kenosha to use as the trigger?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess Barr accompanied PT to Kenosha ~ But What has Barr really done … Besides kicking the can down the road while offering silver tonged lying words and contemplating his next bagpipe tune ?
Perhaps Barr got a talking-to from our President on AF1 on the the way to and from. One can only hope!
I truly hope you’re right Boomer 🙂
Cans are heavy – I bet he’s tired.
