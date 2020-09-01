Maximum Antagonism – Judge Sullivan Files Order Dragging Out Flynn Case Past Election…

Posted on September 1, 2020 by

The minute order filed by Judge Emmet Sullivan outlines a protracted time-frame for the next sequence of events in the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn:

As noted in the order, Sullivan is now telling the DOJ and Flynn defense to file a joint status report outlining their “recommendation for further proceedings” by September 21, 2020.  From there a briefing schedule which will require both parties to respond to Sullivan’s personal amicus (Gleeson), and additionally respond jointly to any other amicus not ordered by the court.   Lastly, Sullivan is requesting three dates for oral arguments.

In essence, despite his ability to quickly convene the parties to settle all matters before the court; which includes the unopposed motion by the DOJ and defense to drop the case; Sullivan intends to drag this case out as long as possible and use the amicus as a tool forcing responses from both parties (DOJ and Flynn).  So much for the “quick dispatch” outlined within the DC Circuit opinion, this case is going on for several more months.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Activist Judges, AG Bill Barr, Big Stupid Government, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Maximum Antagonism – Judge Sullivan Files Order Dragging Out Flynn Case Past Election…

  1. Scott Wallace says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    I heard he’s compromised because of his son. Holding something over his head. Could be b.s. you know how those rumors can go.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Magabear says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Appeal to Scotus. About all that’s left now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. starfcker says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Well what did you think he was going to do? DOJ should just abandon the case. Nobody can touch Flynn. The President can make sure that

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. tdmd0516 says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    I believe it is time to grant and accept a pardon. Gen. Flynn’s voice is needed now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. sundance says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. freepetta says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    How is this racist poor excuse for a judge getting away with this?
    Oh yes, I forgot DC is a cesspool!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. evergreen says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    DOJ give Flynn his passport and business back, then turn on email out of office autoreply.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Thomas says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    He’s a bought and paid for tool of the deep state. He’s following his orders.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Carrie says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    I honestly don’t see how General Flynn can be properly made “whole” after this entire ordeal. He has to sue the DOJ/FBI for malicious prosecution and I’m wondering how he can punish the judicial system as well for not resolving this in an expeditious manner. There must be some sort of legal recourse for them dragging this out on purpose (mind you I’m thinking death by a thousand cuts for Judge Sullivan). How can any judge see this ordeal and think this is ok. Hang your heads in shame and do something about this!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. flyoverfuji says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    Sullivan is dragging this case out until after the election.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. OffCourseNation says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:28 pm

    Outside of the lowest rung third world country, how does a relatively minor outlaw judge have so much power? He treats the whole judicial system like it’s his own personal play thing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. 4sure says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    We are seeing how they can screw you 6 ways to Sunday. And there’s not a $@$% thing you can do about it.

    The corrupt judiciary could easily overthrow this Republic.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. WVNed says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Flynn should have sold fentanyl. A coerced plea. He would have been out years ago with the fentanyl.

    Like

    Reply
  14. frances says:
    September 1, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    I think Sullivan is trying to force Trump’s hand and get him to pardon Flynn.
    For if he does all of the legal rights he has to sue all of these many clowns which he would have if he won his case would disappear.
    This decision by the Circuit court allowing Sullivan to drag this out could be just that banal and vicious; they are protecting their friends.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s