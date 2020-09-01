Maximum Antagonism – Judge Sullivan Files Order Dragging Out Flynn Case Past Election…

The minute order filed by Judge Emmet Sullivan outlines a protracted time-frame for the next sequence of events in the case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn:
As noted in the order, Sullivan is now telling the DOJ and Flynn defense to file a joint status report outlining their “recommendation for further proceedings” by September 21, 2020. From there a briefing schedule which will require both parties to respond to Sullivan’s personal amicus (Gleeson), and additionally respond jointly to any other amicus not ordered by the court. Lastly, Sullivan is requesting three dates for oral arguments.
In essence, despite his ability to quickly convene the parties to settle all matters before the court; which includes the unopposed motion by the DOJ and defense to drop the case; Sullivan intends to drag this case out as long as possible and use the amicus as a tool forcing responses from both parties (DOJ and Flynn). So much for the “quick dispatch” outlined within the DC Circuit opinion, this case is going on for several more months.
I heard he’s compromised because of his son. Holding something over his head. Could be b.s. you know how those rumors can go.
From an article in Conservative Cardinal earlier this year:
“The lead prosecutor in the Flynn case threatened to prosecute Flynn’s son if Flynn refused to sign a confession. The prosecution was part of the Muller team. Flynn’s son was also to be charged with conspiring to act as the agent of a foreign agent.”
Ref. https://www.conservativecardinal.com/michael-flynn-exonerated-guilty-plea-coerced-with-threats-against-his-son/
I don’t know how much of a threat (if any at all) remains now since the DOJ has dropped the case against General Flynn. I really don’t think it is a concern any longer.
GB, above comment likely referring to Judge Sullivan accepting favors to help get Sullivan’s son out of jail for sexual assault or rape. Not about Flynn’s son.
Appeal to Scotus. About all that’s left now.
File for Cert and alternatively file an original writ of Mandamus in S.Ct- extremely rare.That will get emergency expedited attention. S.Ct. could kick(require refiling of mandamous) back to DC appeals court.
Well what did you think he was going to do? DOJ should just abandon the case. Nobody can touch Flynn. The President can make sure that
I wouldn’t have expected anything less from Sullivan.
I believe it is time to grant and accept a pardon. Gen. Flynn’s voice is needed now.
…or at the very least
the 302
This action is despicable!
This judge should be removed and disbarred!
How is this racist poor excuse for a judge getting away with this?
Oh yes, I forgot DC is a cesspool!!
DOJ give Flynn his passport and business back, then turn on email out of office autoreply.
He’s a bought and paid for tool of the deep state. He’s following his orders.
I honestly don’t see how General Flynn can be properly made “whole” after this entire ordeal. He has to sue the DOJ/FBI for malicious prosecution and I’m wondering how he can punish the judicial system as well for not resolving this in an expeditious manner. There must be some sort of legal recourse for them dragging this out on purpose (mind you I’m thinking death by a thousand cuts for Judge Sullivan). How can any judge see this ordeal and think this is ok. Hang your heads in shame and do something about this!
Sullivan is dragging this case out until after the election.
Outside of the lowest rung third world country, how does a relatively minor outlaw judge have so much power? He treats the whole judicial system like it’s his own personal play thing.
He was empowered by the entire DC circus court of appeals to do so.
And the DC Court of Appeals is now Sullivan’s partner in crime.
We are seeing how they can screw you 6 ways to Sunday. And there’s not a $@$% thing you can do about it.
The corrupt judiciary could easily overthrow this Republic.
Flynn should have sold fentanyl. A coerced plea. He would have been out years ago with the fentanyl.
I think Sullivan is trying to force Trump’s hand and get him to pardon Flynn.
For if he does all of the legal rights he has to sue all of these many clowns which he would have if he won his case would disappear.
This decision by the Circuit court allowing Sullivan to drag this out could be just that banal and vicious; they are protecting their friends.
