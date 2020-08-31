DC Circuit Denies Flynn Writ of Mandamus Sends Case Back to Judge Sullivan for Final Disposition…

I have a standing rule never to write about current events in a state of anger; forgive me for violating my own standard… this is infuriating (albeit not unexpected). The two-tiered judicial process to target a ‘transparently innocent’ man continues. [Links Below]
As anticipated, on the last day prior to DC Circuit Judge Griffith departure, the DC en banc panel has rejected the Flynn writ of mandamus and now sends the case back to Judge Emmet Sullivan for final disposition. One way of looking at this is the DC circuit attempting to save face for Judge Sullivan by granting him the ability to do the right thing.
Another way of looking at this is a judicial stall tactic allowing the case to drag on even further until after the election. [60-page ruling pdf here – also available here]
As expected the majority of the panel hung their argument on the fact that Judge Sullivan had not yet ruled prior to the request for the writ of mandamus; and as an outcome Sullivan should be allowed to reach final disposition. As noted: “we expect the District Court to proceed with appropriate dispatch“…
The unopposed motion to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn is now back in the court of presiding Judge Emmet Sullivan.
Flynn’s defense counsel Sidney Powell ‘could’ appeal the full panel ruling to Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts for an emergency stay (not likely) reinforcing the original ruling (mandamus enforcement); or Powell could wait and see whether Judge Sullivan returns to judicial norms and allows the dismissal of the case prior to seeking any higher intervention (more likely). The latter approach just extends the timeline further.
As CTH noted last week the timing of this was predictable with Judge Griffith exiting the court. Additionally: “the DC appeals court likely doesn’t want this decision being reviewed any further (SCOTUS). It would make sense for the DC panel to seek a face-saving exit for Sullivan that doesn’t put Flynn’s defense in a position to appeal to Supreme Court Justice Roberts for intervention.” This appears to be the path the DC Circuit has taken.
Another possible option, albeit rather stark -highly unlikely- and loaded with implications, would be for the DOJ to simply refuse further case engagement completely.
CTH noted several months ago if the DOJ just refused further participation in the case, it would put Judge Sullivan in a very odd position of holding hearings where no prosecution shows up. However, this case is so far outside the normal boundaries of judicial proceedings anything is possible.
Here’s the embed pdf of the ruling. Judge Griffith (extreme anti-Flynn activist) representing the opinion of the court. Judges Rao and Henderson (who originally agreed to the writ) writing the dissent.
No two cases highlight the two-tiered system of justice like the comparative behind National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.
In the Wolfe case corrupt elements of the judicial system allowed a transparently guilty man to escape accountability because it would have exposed massive multi-branch government corruption on an institutional scale that is almost unfathomable. Wolfe leaked top-secret classified documents at the request of members within the Senate Intelligence Committee. The DOJ then hides the wrong-doing.
In the Flynn case a transparently innocent man is framed by corrupt elements within the same institution, the FBI, by defining what the word “sanctions” means. A corrupt DOJ then transfers the corrupt intent into the judicial branch using a clear political agenda.
Anger…
FUBAR.
The Justice department was created during President Grant’s (my hero and savior of 4.5 millions African American slaves) administration. He is rolling around in his tomb seeing the in Justice department today. If they can do this to an innocent 3 Star General, they can do this to anyone who doesn’t agree with the Liberal narrative or a bad Nuclear Deal made with a terrorist state.
So, lets see the indictments of the coup plotters who conspired to frame General Flynn, and all the records that Wray and Barr are withholding.
Lets discipline and prosecute the DOJ attorneys who withheld evidence and threatened General Flynn’s family while doing so.
Car 54, where are you AG Barr? Still defending the corrupt FBI? Still defending the corrupt prosecutors who carried out this travesty? Can’t even find the original Form 302 in the multiple backup system of the DOJ/FBI records system? Lynch, McCabe and comey didn’t leave these records in their top desk drawers for you and your protect-swamp-criminality accomplice wray?
Don’t stop. Don’t hold back. You’re going GREAT!
The evil of the deep state and dem operative Judiciary is palpable.
The fact that with Muellers, Weismans, previously egecious conduct( Enron, Anderson,Atlanta, Bulger, and more and neither has had to face few or no consequences does not bode well for any future justice since it mostly involves all the same players. The Clintons , Huma, her husband, the whole email team. It seems INSANE to hope anything willl happen now. Amd lets not forget Pienka secretly getting questioned by Graham. Snakes ,all of them
What we are witnessing daily in our city streets is the same phenomenon manifested in our judicial system, specifically embodied by this case.
That is an awesomely true comment, JE. Things come from the top down. The DOJ seems to be pretty much rotted out. And you know the old saying about “Shyte flows downhill”.
The mission of the lazy American.
“You know, if Trump wins all this will get worse.”
“Let Biden win, and this will all go away.”
“I’m so tired of one crisis after another, make it stop.”
“Why are they playing sports? They’ll just spread the virus around again. Just stay home”
The mission the left happily accepts, is to make the lazy American stay home, or mail in their vote for Braindead Joe.
SCOTUS….
I think it unlikely that SCOTUS would take it (but then I was surprised that the DC circuit took Sidney’s petition).
The en banc opinion focuses on how Sidney’s mandamus petition was premature because Sullivan hadn’t ruled yet. All of the harm to Flynn and to the separation of powers was speculative, according to the en banc court. SCOTUS would have to have 4 justices agree that there was actual harm, and I don’t think extensive legal bills would qualify for them.
Sidney and the DOJ’s best bet is to wait for Sullivan to see how fast he schedules a hearing and what he does. If he is still going ahead with his evidentiary discovery and his amicus counsel, Sidney can always ask for subpoenas for Covington & Burling (including Eric Holder). The DOJ can say it wants to offer up Brandon Van Grack (still with DOJ) to tell all.
Ratliffe said Sunday he’s coordinating his declssification with Durham. One assumes there will be a conference on what else could be released as to Flynn now.
If you expect anything out of the clearly compromised Chief Justice Roberts, you are dreaming.
So this outcome was known the minute the en banc took up the case. Now the issue goes back to timing. Remember, this is about Flynn’s life. It has to be whats best for him.
Going back to Sullivan could result in Sullivan NOT accepting the plea withdrawal, convicting him on his guilty plea, and sentencing him to a couple of weeks in jail. This may or may not happen before the election.
Then Flynn will have his appeals process, but won’t that be before the same DC appeals court?
But at least he will have his “due process” in the appeals process and likely be exonerated, no matter how long it takes. And if he isn’t Trump will pardon him and probably commute any sentence right away.
This could also go back to Sullivan who will hold his hearing, then rule to dismiss the case. This could be done by November 3rd. For Flynn, as long as it happens before any Biden inauguration is key to avoid being railroaded even more by Democrats.
Or Sydney could appeal to the Supreme Court on the mandamus. The timing of that is tricky for him. They probably won’t hear the appeal until October. Any ruling may come after the election, and if they again deny the mandamus, we are back in Sullivan’s court and a possible Biden inauguration, (and new AG who may prosecute the case) is closer. That puts Flynn in more jeopardy.
If Trump wins the election, it doesn’t matter. Flynn will never be convicted without pardon. So it comes down to Flynn being used as a political pawn. That’s not justice. It’s corruption.
I am leaning toward the DOJ requesting a hearing within 7 days, see what Sullivan is up to, and proceed from there. If he continues to show indications of corruption, appeal to the SC. If not, let him have his hearings and see if he dismisses the case.
“Then Flynn will have his appeals process, but won’t that be before the same DC appeals court?”
Yes. And it might be assigned to the original three-judge panel again.
I think the DOJ and Sidney should wait until after Labor Day, and then ask for a hearing. Give Sullivan a little time to do it his way. He may be gloating that he won, but he also may be smarting that the panel granted mandamus against him. Hard to say how much a a vindictive little jerk he is.
Do you really trust effing John Roberts?
wouldn’t it be fun to start our own ‘rumor’?
Assuming a big win for our Great Lion in November, I assume a big win in the House and Senate (both have been predicted). Rumor? Judges up for impeachment …
Fair Play?
Sometimes monstrous miscarriages of justice bring a deadly karma to the perpetrators.
O.J. Simpson’s lead attorney Johnnie Cochran got a brain tumor and croaked it.
Take note, Judge Sullivan.
In a fantasy speculation, if there is enough disgust with the dem arsonists and looters to capture both house and senate,
Barr and Wray could be fired, and sullivan could be impeached for threatening General Flynn with treason with no evidence, for knowingly refusing to require evidence of ‘materiality’ from the DOJ prosecutors (which only DOJ could provide), and for refusal to require Brady material production.
The DC appellate judges could also be impeached for political bias. The requirement for judicial impeachment is low – it only requires not serving with good behavior.
I love your plan 🙂
Today’s decision by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals (en banc) removes any doubt to tens of millions of Americans that politics overcome fairness, logic, and reason in our current legal system. The majority opinion chooses to ignore the most relevant fact — that Judge Sullivan has made himself a party — so that it can sidestep his obvious bias and allow him to seek review by the entire court en banc.
In a blistering 31-page dissent, Justice Rao lays waste to the majority opinion. Justice Henderson’s dissent is more kind in its dissection of the majority’s political decision. Both dissents are well researched and well written. I did not reach the same conclusion when it comes to the majority opinion finding that it will elevate the bar for recusal of a trial judge to an unattainable level. If the actions of Judge Emmet Sullivan are not sufficient to create the objective impression of bias, then future litigants may need an admission of bias on the record from the trial judge to enforce recusal.
It is getting harder to defend the legal profession as the legal process becomes more and more political and less reliant on applying the facts to existing law. Judicial independence from political influence has been a hallmark of the judicial system in the United States. When independence is replaced by politically driven outcomes, we lose what makes our system great and become nothing more than the totalitarian systems we have rightly criticized for years.
Is it bias or a coverup of elite corruption, including so called “judges”?
Judge Rao wrote a powerful rebuttal. Doesn’t matter since leftist judges are in the majority. They care not for the rights of the individual being persecuted. To them, this was about process arguments. One good thing it did was to expose the court to a large number of people because of the notoriety of who is being railroaded.
Nothing can save them; they are insane.
So the Appeals Court is essentially saying that the judge is free to conduct whatever kind of kangaroo court he wishes and only after he reaches a decision can further action be attempted by the defense. What a cluster f..k our judicial system is. The only potential just outcome in Sullivan’s court is if he pursues DOJ corruption in bringing this case to begin with and wasting the Court’s time. I won’t hold my breath on that outcome.
Just pardon him….book Tucker…and let it fly
pardon him and release all the withheld records of DOJ/FBI/CIA corruption, foreign 5eyes complicity.
and the promised JF$K assassination files (which have no ‘national security’ relevance anymore)
Disgraceful what they are doing to Flynn. Sullivan seems to be in control. Now, who is controlling Sullivan? Give Sullivan 2 weeks to do the right thing. If he doesn’t, take it to SCOTUS. My gut tells me Sullivan is not done f**cking Flynn.
The “long arm” of SCOTUS should have already taken it up on their own. There is no rule of law anymore. Buy guns.
Comrade Mope,I see know other way than to take back you country by force.And that WILL require many fire-arms and ammo.As you say”Buy Guns”and don’t forget ammo and spares.
Flynn’s case has 0bama written all over it. It is being dragged out with pure unmitigated cowardly SPITE! Of course 0bama is in the background because that is where a COWARD lives. Cold anger no longer suffices. It is time for a bull in a china shop!
People attribute a lot of stuff to Obama. I think Obama is too stupid. He was a total puppet during his presidency. I think it’s someone else controlling this show. Maybe a close Obama associate, perhaps Rice.
This is one reason why the deepSTATE had to immediately marginalize Flynn after the Inauguration. This Fall, post-election, he should be summarily pardoned and brought into the White House in some capacity, maybe Swamp Drainage Czar.
Because General Flynn has already pleaded guilty what is the possibility that Judge Sullivan will have no more hearing on this case and could simply just go ahead with the sentencing of General Flynn?
He didn’t already plead guilty. He withdrew his plea, which he is something he is allowed to do.
then he can ask for a new trial. sullivan will refuse . it will be appealed. the evidence will force an appeals court to grant a new trial. whatever happens flynn can’t be pardoned without ruining his ability to sue the media and others into the dirt.
Since the DOJ wants to dismiss the prosecution of what Flynn pleaded guilty to, there would be no offense for which Flynn could be sentenced.
It all turns on whether Sullivan allows the DOJ to dismiss prosecution (which requires court approval).
That takes the case away from Sullivan, who’s there to screw Flynn and Trump, just as McCabe envisioned. Powell immediately seeks appeal, and a new trial as necessary. That means evidence, witnesses and other criminal behavior exposed. I’m all for it, even though it means more agony for the great patriot Flynn. But Deep State and Sullivan won’t go that route of course. They’ll push this beyond the election so it doesn’t help Trump in any way, then Flynn will walk.
I can think of another way to ‘skin this cat’. Have the prosecution go to court with a witness list starting with Obama and Biden, then working your way down to Strzok, Page and Preistap “Ready for trial, yer honor”. Put them all under oath and rip them until they plead The Fifth. Then the prosecution can ask General Flynn: “How long have you been innocent?” The jury will still convict, but General Flynn will have a Full Pardon at the ready, just in case.
There’s only one way to make a two-tiered system one-tier. Show them how applying politics to law really works.
(And yeah, I shouldn’t type when I’m mad either.)
I like it, can Sydney do that? Would be terrific if it was timed to coincide with a flood of incriminating docs from Radcliffe.
Flynn now needs to run clock. I would petition for cert and try to get a stay. Trump could pardon Flynn before Jan 20(if he loses) even if the case is in the bosom of the the S.Ct. court. Flynn would need to get a stay from any Sullivan proceedings.
SCOTUS would likely not issue a staying pending cert, since Sullivan hasn’t ruled on the pending motions yet (motion to withdraw guilty plea and DOJ motion to dismiss proseuction).
It is clear that Democrat judges–Democrat first, judges second–are stringing this out until they steal the election. Then they are going to torture Flynn. You remember Valerie Jarrett:
The best thing we can do for Flynn is work for a Trump victory.
joe joe- Jarrett is a terrifying specimen of soulless inhumanity.
We live in dangerous times, these people are behind Biden.
‘As the underlying criminal case resumes’ is how the final sentence begins. This is absurd when it has long been clear that there is no criminality on the part of Gen. Flynn. The words quoted were a cheap shot. What ‘case’ is there to ‘resume’ ? The prosecution has said it has no case. There is no controversy as between the parties and the majority statement that an entity not involved in the dispute or contoversy has a say about whether there is case or controversy is also absurd. The deep state is hoping that Trump is not re-elected and must pardon Flynn. That way the prosecution will have no exposure to Flynn. This is a travesty.
“In the Wolfe case corrupt elements of the judicial system allowed a transparently guilty man to escape accountability because it would have exposed massive multi-branch government corruption on an institutional scale that is almost unfathomable. Wolfe leaked top-secret classified documents at the request of members within the Senate Intelligence Committee. The DOJ then hides the wrong-doing.”
Finally the concise, non-weeds summary I’ve been waiting for. NOW I understand what that Wolfe stuff is all about… It’s shocking.
When, in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume, among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation………………………………………………………………They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, enemies in war, in peace friends.
Yet the same court approved HRC’s Writ of Mandamus
impeach sullivan when we take the house back.
The role of an independent judiciary is to protect the citizen from the State.
Here we have a majority of judges on the most prestigious Court of Appeals in the land ruling that a trial judge may take it upon himself to protect the [Deep] State from a citizen.
Please clarify. If the prosecution (doj) has moved to dismiss the case, is it not effectively dismissed? If nobody is prosecuting the case what is left for Sullivan to do? There can’t really be a trial without the prosecution. I get the politics of all this, but from a legal point it appears this is all a moot circus.
I remember reading something about Sully’s son who allegedly raped a girl and she was severely injured as well. And after the whole thing was swept under the rug…Has anyone read something similar and if so, is it true? Was it all illegal, and that is why Sully is being blackmailed to keep it secret??
Just wondering what is the low down on this corrupt judge?
Sullivan will reschedule his Amicus hearing, the Amicus (lawfare) will present “new evidence” of 2016 Russian collusion, and then Sullivan will sit on it until after the election.
He may allow the Amicus to demand more info from DOJ, but that would be highly risky. Better from their perspective to have the issue still unresolved through the election.
The Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit has openly, blatantly lied in a rendered decision, and every member who signed onto the majority opinion should be impeached because of it. They claim that they took up the rehearing en banc sua sponte, as opposed to having considered it based on the petition for rehearing en banc submitted by Judge Sullivan. The only reason for this blatant, provable lie is to avoid rendering a decision of the Rule 35 party/disqualification issue caused by Sullivan making himself a party. To wit:
Following the issuance of the panel opinions but before the order became effective, see D.C.CIR.R.41(a)(3), the District Judge made a filing in this Court entitled “Petition for Rehearing En Banc,” to which Petitioner and the Government each filed a response. An active member of the Court also made a sua sponte suggestion that the case be reheard en banc. See D.C.CIRCUIT HANDBOOK OF PRACTICE AND INTERNAL PROCEDURES60 (2019) (“[A]ny active judge of the Court, or member of the panel, may suggest that a case be reheard en banc.”). A vote was called, and a majority of those judges eligible to vote elected to rehear the case en banc; the Per Curiam Order was consequently vacated, and the en banc Court considered the parties’ filings and heard argument. Because this Court granted en banc review based on the suggestion of a member of this Court to do so sua sponte, we need not resolve the question of whether the District Judge—who is not formally a respondent under Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 21—is nevertheless a “party” who may petition for rehearing en banc pursuant to Federal Rule of Appellate Procedure 35(b).
This is a complete fabrication, and a horribly veiled attempt at gaslighting. Let’s recap the timeline:
1. 24 Jun 2020: DCA Panel decision grants writ of mandamus. Order to take effect 10 July 2020
2. 09 Jul 2020: Sullivan submits petition for rehearing en banc
3. 10 Jul 2020: DCA orders parties to respond to Sullivan’s petition, stays panel decision
4. 05 Aug 2020: DCA issues order for oral arguments, 11 Aug 2020, with specific instructions to consider Rule 35 (judge as a party/disqualification)
5. 11 Aug 2020: Oral arguments. Rule 35 party/455 disqualification matters are discussed. Arguments made in Sullivan’s petition for rehearing are discussed, though that petition is not directly referenced.
6: 31 Aug 2020: DCA en banc decision denies writ of mandamus. Decision claims that rehearing en banc was considered sua sponte, even though Sullivan petitioned for rehearing, and therefore there are no Rule 35 party/455 disqualification matters on which to decide.
This is so completely beyond the pale.
“this is infuriating”
But par for the course in a now so obviously hopelessly corrupt system where the persecution and prosecution of good people continues indefinitely while the SpyGate perps remain legally untouched and prospering.
I said this from the beginning, we cannot apply any legal logic to this situation…it isn’t about the Law or the Constitution, it’s about power and the manipulation of the system… Sullivan went appeal because he knew that the Democrats judges had their marching orders from Lawfare…I saw the quote from Oberlin Benjy and he was clear and confident that it was going EmBanc…He knew what the result would be because he knew they had been given the order to let Sullivan run with the “Stall”…They have essentially won the battle, they wanted it to go past the election, now it will. That was their plan all along. If the President loses, God help Flynn(Unless the President pardons). This corruption will continue until we have an organization, like Lawfare/Brookings, that isn’t afraid to place power over principle… Conservatives need to start brushing up on their John Stuart Mill…
