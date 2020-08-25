Flynn Oral Argument Transcript Released – Decision Imminent Due to Justice Griffith Retiring…

The transcript of the oral arguments from the August 11th DC Circuit Appeals court has been released. [pdf available here]. The DC Circuit held a full panel hearing to decide the outcome of the unopposed DOJ & defense motion to drop the case against Michael Flynn.
You will remember Judge Sullivan injected himself into the case by approving an amicus to argue against dismissal; this led to a request by the Flynn defense for a writ of mandamus overriding Judge Sullivan. Initially a three judge panel agreed with the writ giving Sullivan 30 days to dispose of the case; however, Sullivan appealed to the full panel (en banc). The first appellate court ruling was stayed, and the full panel heard oral arguments earlier this month. That transcript is below.
The panel of appellate judges included Judge Srinivasan, Judge Henderson, Judge Rogers, Judge Tatel, Judge Garland, Judge Griffith, Judge Millett, Judge Pillard, Judge Wilkins and Judge Rao. However, with Judge Griffith retiring at the end of this month, it is likely the ruling will be announced very soon; could be this week.
Regardless of what decision is reached, the announcement should be anticipated prior to Judge Griffith being replaced by recently confirmed Trump nominee Judge Justin Walker. That means we could see a decision announced this Friday, or by next Friday at the latest.
The judges could remove Judge Sullivan and reassign the case. In that event it’s likely the next judge would simply accept the motion to dismiss. However, the DC circuit could also deliver a ruling that allows Sullivan to retain the final disposition with strong guidance on any subsequent activity.
Given the extra-judicial path of this case essentially anything is possible. That said, the DC appeals court likely doesn’t want this decision being reviewed any further (SCOTUS). It would make sense for the DC panel to seek a face-saving exit for Sullivan that doesn’t put Flynn’s defense in a position to appeal to Supreme Court Justice Roberts for intervention.
Here is the transcript (released 8/24/20):
.
Here is the audio of the four hour arguments (8/11/20):
.
Bill Barr is the “large” Dutch boy trying to keep the Oceans back from the flood of truth with his finger in a fake dike!
LikeLike
oops”Scottish” boy
LikeLike
Totally useless comment. Barr is the one who dropped the charges against Flynn. And Barr really doesn’t have anything to do with this hearing or this article.
LikeLike
So, everyone with a brain cell knows George Soros is the evil behind every nasty evil illegal thing from Obama getting elected to this very moment and Barr has done what, 100% he knows, the Senate knows, the House knows, Trump knows but he is only one.
Barr, Supreme Court, House, Senate, and most of DC evil and corrupt or going along for the gravy.
Someone has to get off their fat over paid lazy ass’s and act.
They all can kiss my “Baby Killer” butt.
LikeLike
Again, Barr is the one who dropped the charges against Flynn. He had a Solicitor General argue the case well to the appeals court. It’s all good, not sure why you are complaining.
LikeLike
Matthew 11:16-19 – King James Version
16 But whereunto shall I liken this generation? It is like unto children sitting in the markets, and calling unto their fellows,
17 And saying, We have piped unto you, and ye have not danced; we have mourned unto you, and ye have not lamented.
18 For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, He hath a devil.
19 The Son of man came eating and drinking, and they say, Behold a man gluttonous, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners.
LikeLike
I think Wall’s argument that I posted on the prior page of comments is the key in this case. The Dem talking points are that Judge Sullivan is just trying to be a good judge, making sure he understands what’s going on. But Wall shoots that down. Check out my comment. It’s a transcript from the hearing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you have brought up a key argument that the en banc court is trying to use despite hard precedent against it.
This is another albeit seriously critical example where the Lawfare-driven Judiciary is literally and blatantly making up law as it goes whenever established law obstructs the Left’s objectives. And it’s maddening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be interesting what the illegal NSA searches picked up on John Roberts. If they got the right John Roberts. Remember, who was it, Cohen.
LikeLike
What about illegal searches you were scooped up in – due the invasive 2 hop nature of the Title 1 Fisa.
have we even been told if Flynn was under a FISA yet?
or was it just counterintel FARA – (Strzok said criminal) and that dont need FISA?
LikeLike
Given the how unusual this case has been, I wouldn’t be surprised if no matter how they rule the case will still be drawn out and may ultimately end up before the SC. The phrase there are trillions at stake keeps going thru my head. Not to mention the need to protect the empty suit from the prior admin.
LikeLike
These people KNOW he is innocent and they KNOW they will lose their quest. So they are delaying and stalling hoping for November 4th! Hillary has let the cat out of the bag with her recommendation to joeblow to never concide for any reason. They will either steal this election or scorth the earth if they cant. The entire lot of them are evil and are guilty of crimes so appalling its hard to describe. Why you think Epstein “killed” himself. 😉 and that celeberty chief…. never knew that door knobs and scarfs were so dangerous. Antifa, indivisable, BLM (I repeat myself) are looking to surround the White house for 50 days beginning on Sept. 17th. These have destroyed businesses, murdered people assualted children but a group of people investigating government officals crimes are called terrorist. We the people have been labeled enemies of the state because we will not consent.
Sundance is correct. The answer to 1984 is 1776. Prayer is necessary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully not too off topic, but if the answer to law enforcement arresting a perp is to burn down innocent peoples’ buildings, beat complete strangers half to death, attack police, the elderly, and small children, the answer I’m afraid we will have won’t be 1776, it will be more like the French revolution.
LikeLike
Line 12 to 25 is a good read. Page 7
Judge says he isnt concerned with multiple topics and wonders if Ms. Powell is aware of any situation in which a district court has been compelled under mandamus to grant or deny the motion before the district court itself has decided whether to grant or deny the motion?
“MS. POWELL: No, sir, because I don’t know of any other case where a district court has set about the process that this district court did that went outside the boundaries of Article III from its very inception, from the minute he requested amicus, which is not provided for in the rules of the court at all in a criminal district court case. ”
“JUDGE SRINIVASAN: Well, if the district court grants the motion, then that would be adequate alternate means, would it not? ”
“MS. POWELL: Well, no, sir, because the process here is the problem. The process is what violates both Article III and Article II. He should have granted or denied the motion months ago, three months ago to be precise. But instead, we’ve had the unconstitutional burden…”
Article III and Article II (see her concerns?)
we have already seen Article I and II be used against the President to overthrow (Mueller is Article 2 using the DOJ , ie Executive branch, and Article 1 by Senator Warner in the Senate Intel Committee with leak of Carter Page to get Mueller, ie, Article 2 legislative)
now we have the GD Article III and II violations! come on stop the trying to overthrow a President.
LikeLike
I listened to the oral arguments twice. You could tell there was some bias from some of the judges. I had to educate myself on motions to dismiss and Rule 48(a) and all that jazz, and I’m still a bit fuzzy on all the background.
But, as usual, Sydney did an amazing job and has the higher logical and legal ground, as far as I could tell.
LikeLike
What is most galling is the Court of Appeal’s complete disregard of the basis for the Motion to Dismiss – criminal malfeasance of prosecutors blatantly manufacturing, altering and withholding evidence and framing an innocent 3 star general. Such abusive conduct should be the centerpiece of an excoriating opinion on the appalling prosecutorial tactics that are an assault on the constitutional foundation of our entire legal system. To ignore such misconduct is beyond outrageous, and serves only to condone such illegal tactics. How can the “rule of law” be taken seriously when the justices turn a “blind eye” to such outrageous and overtly political conduct. And this is supposedly the Nation’s preeminent Circuit Court?
LikeLike