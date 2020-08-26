First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Beautiful Speech To Close Night Two of RNC Convention…

First Lady Melania Trump delivers a terrific speech from the Rose Garden at the White House to close out the second night of the Republican National Convention.
She was so great! And as always, elegante.
A classy beautiful elegant lady. That big smile, her heart is just as big. Great job lovely lady. God Bless PDJT and First Lady Melania.
Melania is so intelligent, sensitive, thoughtful and stunningly beautiful. Love her💁🏻♀️
That was a really good speech, and Melania looked beautiful as always. Loved when Melania said she wasn’t going to say anything unkind about the Democrats.
I wish they had just let her speak off the Teleprompter in front of her. The constant back and forth looked terrible–I am sure they rehearsed it so whoever thought that was a good idea for someone not used to using one made a BAD decision. It made her look her bad but otherwise it was a great speech, wonderful, heartfelt delivery. It was just staged poorly for TV
she was fabulous..our secret weapon!!!! loved how our POTUS and she looked at each other..full of love..kinda..cute…
She is a stunning woman and what a stirring speech. God Bless her!
Melania looks and sounds like a sexy James Bond villain. Russia collusion nonsense will intensify.
