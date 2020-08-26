First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Beautiful Speech To Close Night Two of RNC Convention…

First Lady Melania Trump delivers a terrific speech from the Rose Garden at the White House to close out the second night of the Republican National Convention.

8 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Beautiful Speech To Close Night Two of RNC Convention…

  1. Tiffthis says:
    August 26, 2020 at 1:39 am

    She was so great! And as always, elegante.

  2. freepetta says:
    August 26, 2020 at 1:45 am

    Melania is so intelligent, sensitive, thoughtful and stunningly beautiful. Love her💁🏻‍♀️

  3. lbprouddeplorable says:
    August 26, 2020 at 2:03 am

    I wish they had just let her speak off the Teleprompter in front of her. The constant back and forth looked terrible–I am sure they rehearsed it so whoever thought that was a good idea for someone not used to using one made a BAD decision. It made her look her bad but otherwise it was a great speech, wonderful, heartfelt delivery. It was just staged poorly for TV

  4. Annie says:
    August 26, 2020 at 2:14 am

    she was fabulous..our secret weapon!!!! loved how our POTUS and she looked at each other..full of love..kinda..cute…

  5. elize says:
    August 26, 2020 at 3:12 am

    She is a stunning woman and what a stirring speech. God Bless her!

  6. schizoid says:
    August 26, 2020 at 3:13 am

    Melania looks and sounds like a sexy James Bond villain. Russia collusion nonsense will intensify.

