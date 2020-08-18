Substantive Elements of The Big Story Behind The Mueller Special Counsel Purpose…

Foolishness and betrayal of our country have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized against a candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. This is what AG Bill Barr needs to explain to the nation.
The purpose behind briefing Durham’s lead investigator William Aldenberg was essentially to provide an understanding of what we the people already know. The purpose behind releasing the investigator name is to cut through the chaff and countermeasures and give face to the unit holding the precarious responsibility of sunlight.
The position of Bill Barr, and indeed our nation today, is a direct result of decisions made by Main Justice -as run by the special counsel- in the Fall of 2017 & Summer of 2018.
The events surrounding the leaking of the FISA warrant used against U.S. person Carter Page; the purposeful cover-up by Andrew Weissmann; and the downstream 2018 DOJ decision not to prosecute SSCI Security Director James Wolfe for those leaks, was the fork in the road moment for the Department of Justice – and the institutions of government as a whole.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was recused. As admitted in his June 2nd testimony Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was providing no special counsel oversight, and the Mueller team was essentially controlling all DOJ activity. That was when the DOJ made a decision not to prosecute Wolfe for leaking classified information. DC U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu signed-off on a plea deal where Wolfe plead guilty to only a single count of lying to the FBI.
If the DOJ had pursued the case against Wolfe for leaking the FISA application, everything would have been different. The American electorate would have seen evidence of what was taking place in the background effort to remove President Trump; and we would be in an entirely different place today if that prosecution or trial had taken place.
Three 2018 events revealed the Wolfe issue:
EVENT ONE – On February 9th, 2018, the media reported on text messages from 2017 between Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Chris Steele’s lawyer, a lobbyist named Adam Waldman. These text messages appear to have come from an investigative file belonging to Washington Field Office, Supervisory Special Agent Brian Dugan.
EVENT TWO – Four months after the Mark Warner texts were made public, on June 8th, 2018, another headline story surfaced. An indictment for Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Security Director James Wolfe was unsealed on June 7th, 2018. This was the investigation conducted by SSA Brian Dugan.
EVENT THREE – Slightly less than two months after release of the Wolfe indictment, another headline story. On July 21st, 2018, the special counsel declassified and publicly released the FISA application(s) used against former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. What they released was again from SSA Brian Dugan’s investigative file.
These three releases later identified a chain of custody for WFO SSA Dugan’s investigative file that flowed back into the special counsel after Dugan’s investigation and capture of Wolfe as a leaker was complete. The special counsel team then began releasing information from that file *before* it was returned to the DC USAO for a May ’18 grand jury presentation.
♦ Later on December 14th 2018 a fourth albeit buried public release confirmed everything. The FBI Supervisory Agent filed an attachment to the sentencing recommendation proving it was the Carter Page FISA that was leaked by Wolfe:
Keep in mind the official position of the DOJ and FBI was that James Wolfe did not leak the FISA application on March 17, 2017. This official position is a lie and the U.S. prosecutors filed tortured language throughout the sentencing phase after the plea deal was struck.
Despite Dugan’s position that an intelligence damage assessment needed to be carried out as a result of the Wolfe action, no damage assessment was done. It was not done because such an assessment would have resulted in evidence of the SSCI compromise.
Indeed, the entire intelligence apparatus, and the balance/separation of power within the intel apparatus, would have been put at risk and exposed by any further investigation.
The Wolfe plea was part of an overall approach to cover-up the intelligence compromise. Wolfe’s lawyers knew -by the absence of an official damage assessment- that our government was fearful of this leak event. They used that fear in their plea negotiations.
The plea was an outcome of a larger cover-up to hide a serious breach of intelligence that was part of a larger effort across the Senate and Special Counsel to remove a sitting President. In 2018 this was the apex of Weissmann and Mueller’s larger objective.
When SSA Dugan turned over his file, institutional interests; which included the need to protect the Senate Intelligence Committee; and included the need for the special counsel to cover their own wrongdoing; took ownership of Dugan’s file. Everything during and after was constructed as a cover for this cross-body corruption.
This cover-up included the July 21st release of the FISA application by the special counsel team that was now running the DOJ operation. It was Brian Dugan’s March 17, 2017, copy of the FISA application that was purposefully released under the auspices of a FOIA fulfillment. That’s why the March 17th FISC stamp was on the released copy.
Dugan brought the FISA application to the SSCI on March 17, 2017, where James Wolfe took custody and shortly after 4:02pm SSCI Vice Chairman Mark Warner reviewed it. There is no indication any other member of the SSCI reviewed the “review and return” document (other than Wolfe and Warner) before returning it to SSA Dugan.
As a result the identified leak of the FISA application had only a few possible suspects.
This is where the dates of the Ali Watkins search warrant and the captured dates of the Mark Warner/Adam Waldman texts align. The Watkins warrant and the Warner texts (as captured) cover an almost identical period. These documents appear to have been part of Dugan’s investigative file.
Everything about the Wolfe leak then became part of the cover-up. This became evident in the series of documents and court records that came out throughout 2018. The trail was very clear, and the official position of the entire intelligence community -which includes the SSCI, the DOJ and the FBI- is false. Everything is built on a lie.
There is no doubt Wolfe leaked the FISA application on March 17, 2017, through a series of pictures of the 82-page application that Wolfe sent via text to Ms. Watkins.
HINDSIGHT – However, what we did not immediately know at the time, simultaneous to the decision-making regarding Wolfe, was another (a second) special counsel cover-up effort was taking place surrounding the origin of the Russia-collusion fraud.
To further understand the decision-making of the DOJ under the control of the Weissmann group, as to why they hid the James Wolfe leak, it is important to note the DOJ in the Eastern District of Virginia was creating another cover-story to block sunlight on the origin of how Wikileaks gained the leaked DNC emails.
On April 11th, 2019, the Julian Assange indictment was unsealed in the EDVA. From the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018:
On Tuesday April 15th 2019 more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to….
The FBI investigation took place prior to December 2017, it was coordinated through the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) where Dana Boente was U.S. Attorney at the time. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until after Mueller completed his investigation, April 2019.
How does this all connect?
What does it mean?
James Wolfe was confronted about his leaking by SSA Dugan in December of 2017. At the same time the FBI Washington Field Office was investigating Wolfe and the SSCI, the FBI was also investigating Wikileaks and Julian Assange. This matters because it shows what the mindset was within Main Justice, specifically the special counsel, in late 2017 and early 2018.
In both examples, Wolfe and Assange, the actions by the special counsel reflect a predisposition to hide the much larger background story:
• A prosecution of Wolfe would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and the United States senate. Two branches of government, the executive and the legislative, essentially working on one objective; the removal of a sitting president. The special counsel and DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and congress.
• A non-prosecution of Assange would have exposed a complicit conspiracy between corrupt U.S. intelligence actors and a host of political interests who created a fraudulent Russia-collusion conspiracy with the central component of Russia “hacking” the DNC. If Assange were allowed to show he received the DNC emails from a leaker, and not from a hack, the central component of the Russia interference narrative would collapse. The special counsel and DOJ decision protected multiple U.S. agencies and Robert Mueller.
As soon as the special counsel was going to release their Russia report (aka the Mueller report), the EDVA shut down Assange with the DOJ indictment. This is in a similar way the DOJ shut down the Wolfe issue with a weak plea agreement.
Again, the key takeaway here is the timing. Both operations were taking place at the same time (Fall 2017 through spring/summer 2018). Both hold a similar purpose.
What we can see from both DOJ/SC operations is an intentional effort by Main Justice not to expose the epicenter of a multi-branch effort against the White House.
Some people within the FBI were obviously participating along with people within the DOJ. However, not all Washington DC FBI agents/officials were involved. We know there were genuine investigators, at least in the Wolfe case, because Dugan’s investigative evidence shows Wolfe was leaking classified information. If he did not present the investigative evidence proving Wolfe leaked, quite simply we wouldn’t have it to show you.
Unfortunately, in hindsight we can see something internally corrupt within the DOJ special counsel group was happening because the FBI evidence against Wolfe was buried. The high-level group inside the DOJ in Washington DC, in the Summer of 2018, was making decisions on what NOT to do.
These two events highlight corruption within the DOJ that existed despite the presence of AG Jeff Sessions, and apparently with the willful blindness of DAG Rod Rosenstein.
The decisions in the Wolfe case are critical. That’s the fork in the road. If the Wolfe prosecution had continued it would have undoubtedly surfaced that key government officials and politicians were working together (executive and legislative).
The ramifications of the Wolfe case are stunning. Had the prosecution continued it’s very likely a seditious conspiracy would have surfaced.
♦ I often field a question: If you know this; if all of this information is in the public sphere; then why didn’t any member of the media cover it?
Here’s the answer: They couldn’t…. At least they couldn’t cover it and still retain all of the claims they had been making since March 2017 when journalist Ali Watkins gained a fully non-redacted copy of the Carter Page FISA application.
Politico, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and The Washington Post are all implicated in the James Wolfe leak to Ali Watkins. They had the FISA information since March 2017, yet those media outlets were disingenuously falsifying their reporting on the actual content of the FISA application despite their knowledge.
Remember all of the media denials about what Devin Nunes wrote in the “Nunes memo”? Remember the media proclaiming the Steele Dossier was not part of the FISA application?
How was the media fifteen months later (June 2018) going to report on the Wolfe leak to Watkins without admitting they had been manufacturing stories about its content for the past year-and-a-half?
It was in the media’s interest NOT to cover, or dig into, the Wolfe story.
Additionally, from both the DOJ and Media perspective, coverage of the Wolfe leak would prove the senate intel committee (SSCI) was, at a minimum, a participating entity in the coup effort. That same SSCI is responsible for oversight over the CIA, FBI, DOJ-NSD, ODNI, DNI, and all intelligence agencies.
Worse yet, all intelligence officers within those agencies require confirmation from the SSCI (including Chair and Vice-Chair); and any discussion of the Wolfe leak would highlight the motive for ongoing corruption within the SSCI in blocking those nominations (see John Ratcliffe).
Stunning ramifications.
There was a clear fork in the road and the DOJ, under the influence of the special counsel, took the path toward a cover-up; which, considering what the DOJ was simultaneously doing with the EDVA regarding Assange, is not entirely surprising.
Was that decision wrong? Oh hell yes, it was corrupt as heck.
Were the decisions done with forethought to coverup gross abuses of government? Yes.
Where the DOJ and Bill Barr’s investigative unit labeled “The Durham Investigation” is today, is directly connected to the decisions the special counsel and DOJ made in 2017 and 2018 to protect themselves and internally corrupt actors from discovery.
It is often said: “the coverup is always worse than the crime.” This is never more true than with these examples, because where we are today… now miles down the path of consequence from those corrupt decisions… is seemingly disconnected from the ability of any institutional recovery. That’s now the issue for Bill Barr, John Durham and William Aldenberg; the latter official has the direct evidence to prove this all took place.
Eventually, if AG Bill Barr wants to deal with the issue he will need to explain to the American people about that fork in the road and what happened.
That type of honest sunlight delivery means taking people back into the background of the larger story and explaining what decisions were made; with brutal honesty and without trepidation for the consequences, regardless of their severity and regardless of the friends of Bill Barr compromised by the truth.
Here’s a big reason why Bill Barr should take that approach: We Know.
We know; the DOJ trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Regardless of whether Bill Barr actually admits what surrounds him, there are people who know… We know…. You know…. William Aldenberg knows and likely by tonight John Durham knows; so AG Bill Barr shouting at President Trump not to ‘tweet‘ doesn’t change the fact this corrupt curtain has been removed and the truth stands on its own merit.
It’s time to come clean.
We The People deserve a representative government that admits the truth.
Remember back in June of 2018 Senator Warner having some glasses of wine and opined that he and Bob knew some things…
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/06/24/democrats-party-marthas-vineyard-mark-warner-jokes-mueller-leaks/
That takes on a whole new meaning in retrospect.
I contacted Senators Risch (SSCI) and Crapo (Judicial) at the beginning of last week, no response from either one of them on the Spygate issues regarding their committees. I will re-engage tomorrow.
Bob Muller has done much to tarnish the Marine Corps’ Officer Corps.
Victory goes to the bold! Sundance, good on you for getting into the fight.
Semper Fi!
There will be blood if Barr pulls a Comey.
Or if Barr pulls a Barr Ruby Ridge – in which he exposed only enough of the DOJ/FBI malfeasance and corruption to satisfy the public while protecting the “institutions” from “too much harm.”
He could get away with it then. There was no internet, no Sundance, no CTH, no army of Treepers. Today is a different day. For our country’s sake and for Barr’s sake, I hope he recognizes the gulf between then and now.
The only institutions Barr should be concerned with protecting are the Republic and the even application of law. The former cannot stand without the latter. Without both institutions protecting the rights of our citizens, we descend into the Democrats’ goal of mobocracy.
That is how we get:
Congregating for church bad, congregating for mass violent protest good.
Which the current DOJ is doing nothing about. The First Amendment is not just about the freedom of press and freedom to protest. It is also about the freedom of religion. Where is the even application of the law the “Trump” DOJ claims to uphold.
Kinda like:
BrownManMessiahGood, OrangeManBad.
Bill Barr – time to show which side you are really on. WE KNOW.
I ask a fellow Treeper to please tweet this to @kerrikupecDOJ
this matters…it matters a great deal
i want to know why president trump hand waved ltgen to the wolves…
why was it so important for potus to defend the onviously incompentent coward and suspiciously sloppy vice president pence.
that question competes for number one of my list of “getting to the bottom of this disaster”
i respect this president make no mistake..
my interest in recognizing that ultimately unless this truth is revealed honorably, it continues to be a massive liability for potus…
its an inescapable problem…once we go down this road and force the truth…it becomes a strong authentic argument that isnt going away.
potus needs to act now…find the correct truthful way to handle this now..
there are many who see this persecution of flynn as one of the most foul scandals of their life times…not putting up so much as a fight to keep him is bad..painting him as disloyal and a liar amd tossing him over the rail was avoidable…clearly.
just the truth…clear the air…fix what was made broken…
it matters.
flynn could have happened to any one of us..by ignoring this ongoing nightmare has made many people who are in every other way supportive of this president, to hold serious concerns…some bordering suspicion…thats the truth…it is a big deal.
i find myself in the company of many great patriots…many military combat decorated warriors…they look at this with the kind of skepticism and grief that is truly hard to explain..
it matters..flynn deserved more than he was given…not only earning it by his exemplary record, but in the manner he was cast out as some kind of waste….i cant forget that..i will never be okay with that.
so what was it…was flynn a real crook. ? or was this some politically expedient decision of the type two evils..?
just the truth…hold the effing salt..make it right..then we can get back to business and give 10000 percent…as we always do..based on mutual respect and honor.
god bless america…we continue to defend against ALL enemies both foreign and domestic…but we do these things with principled conditions…tell us the truth…we are doing this only to serve someone or any kind of nation…we do these things because the people we defend deserve our efforts and sacrifice…no more games…just the truth.
Another reason AG Barr should expose the crime and the players would be to initiate the healing process. The ugly wound on this nations heart and soul that these people inflicted needs to be cleansed and healed. Each participant is responsible for their own decision to participate and further this crime, and should be accountable for that decision. Their should be no remorse for the punishment that each deserves. If AG Barr is truly a man governed by a conscience and “doing the right thing”, he should expose this to sunlight and start the nations healing process.
They all need to know we DO NOT CONSENT to be governed in this manner! We are the ones who are sent to fight wars, we are the law abiding citizens, the families that make up decent society, we work hard to pay our taxes to fund their jobs, we are the backbone of this country.
We want to know this is stopped, and can never happen again. We want to see the corrupt ones hauled off to prison – as examples to everyone. We want justice and the rule of law in America again. We want the media punished too- for their participation in all this, and for selling outright lies to the public.
We do not consent to be ruled over by a bunch of Mafia-like criminals. We will not.
The conservative News Stars have to be already reading CTH every day. If they aren’t reading Sundance daily then the News Stars are pretending not to know things.
Sundance just writes it out for us until we get it. We don’t need a News Star to understand him, and neither do News Stars need Sundance to appear on their shows.
THEY just need to present the story until the audience gets it. Pair that with clips of POTUS saying. “They spied on me in the primaries. They spied on me during the election. They spied on me after I won the election. They spied on me when I was the President of the United States! And we caught them. We caught them all, and it is treason!”
Sundance knows more than he reports. He only discloses what has been revealed by the principles in their own words and documents. News Stars are free to make blockbuster TV shows out of the same public documents. They can explain the news. Use the truth, not a new personality.
My greatest asset may also be my greatest liability. It all depends on one thing. Well, maybe two or three things. We’ll see. Soon.
The sands in the hourglass are lessening by the hour/day/week, now. While we are consumed by this dirty, corrupted, legal minutae, our fellow Conservative Americans are lying awake wondering which of the swing states will be stolen by the naked socialists. I just dunno, anymore. God’s grace saved this republic in ’16 and we breathed a collective sigh of relief. Little did we know – those long four years ago – just how badly they’d crippled us. Our team in Congress never fails to disappoint; after all, their jobs will still be there. They never, ever show their nerve, the resolve we desire; I’ve lost all respect for the charlatans among them. One thing is certain: there exist thousands of everyday Joes and Janes who have had a belly-full of the lies and lawlessness. If we lose, I don’t think they go quietly into the night. They know what’s at stake, now; they’ve seen it daily for six months, and they’re sickened by the thought of it being the future.
We have been told that the Durham report will be out before the end of summer or we will hear from him. What if Trump uses all of this in his convention, to get it out when many are watching. this is all over due already and it appears to already of begun to come out. Just a thought.
PT can devise the new story of ‘The Snake’.
Thank you Sundance. You delivered the goods, and unfortunately are taking a lot of flak for it. The story is clear, concise and backed up with solid evidence.
Unfortunately we may now be in the midst of a coverup of the coverup. It appears to me, on the surface, that Barr is aware of the fork in the road, knows all of this and has taken the position that his actions getting Liu, Boente, et. al. out of the Department somehow represents just punishment and things will get better going forward. Typical government reaction. Got a problem? Get rid of the folks causing the problem and the problem goes away, as opposed to exposing the underlying malignant corruption throughout the Department/Agency, or in this case the entire government, Executive, Legislative and Judicial.
I anticipate indictments for the obvious individuals but none that links to the separation of powers level conspiracy to take out a President. Likely they have to be cautious about who thy indict, making sure it won’t result in exposing the bigger, uglier picture. Hope I am wrong for I would love to see Weismann put away for 20-30 years as well as most of the SSCI scum and Brennan and Clapper. I sound negative but will keep thinking positive and pray your briefing hit them like a 2X4 to the forehead and they decide to do the right and righteous thing.
Right on, joebkonobi. Proud to be one of your Jedi students!
Paul Ryan and regusal to grant subpeona power to House investigators..
Boy toy for TOTB? Or corrupt ad hell?
Ditto for Rubio.
The indictments of those involved in this coup attempt should be many and include every corrupt piece of human waste regardless of what branch of government they’re in. Burr and Warner among others in the Senate and about 30 or so individuals in the Executive branch include Obama himself
If they do not act with full righteousness, then we don’t recover as a nation. Know that. Corruption multiplies. They have to make this stand. It is bigger than them.
The problem we have is that unlike the days of Watergate, where political will was welcoming…
we live in a time where the left lives by an “any means necessary” agenda–and the criminalization of anyone who gets in that way.
So, the Righteous aren’t respected and celebrated as in days past.
It is, instead, often punished by those in power.
Walk directly into the fire. This is a moment in history. A correction is necessary. Destiny put you there whether you desire it or not. Know that, as it unfolds, the people will have your back. We are a nation that abhors corruption still.
President Trump has to continue, accelerate and instigate daily verbal beat-downs, of Slow Biden’s key involvement in the coup.
As odd as it sounds, “the Tweet is mightier than the bagpipes.” No swords needed…yet. There are a myriad of Deep State targets the President could rain wrath upon, but with the election meaning everything, the laser focus of incessant tweet and press conference attacks, should be directed at the Alzheimer’s false front of the Democrats Marxist Party…Biden. BIDEN!
Send non-stop haymakers. “Biden committed treason, in a coup against a legitimately elected President.” Biden & Family, are obviously corrupt, with Ukraine bribery and sweetheart deals with our greatest enemy, China.” Hammer that nail…over & over & over.
Government “lifer” Joe, as an establishment ex-Senate shill, was a bridge figure, from the Obama adminIstration, to his Uniparty Senate coup plotters (McCain, McConnell, Rubio, Graham, Feinstein etc. etc.). The Senate could plot with the intelligence agencies, DOJ & FBI, as the executive’s (Obama) involvement was shielded as much as possible.
Unfortunately for the coup plotters, there is an amazing paper trail, that will tan their hides in history. Unfortunately, for us, the coup plotters and cleaner/sweepers, are in full control of hiding the paper trail, of the obvious treason.
Mr. President, stop messing with the Clinesmith weasels and “the lovers.” The time for humor is over. Bring thunder & lightning on Biden as being unelectable, because he committed “TREASON.”
And state the obvious to the American people. We can handle it. Tell us and the Left boldly — “Barr & Durham won’t touch it, because Barr is a big fat Pu**y and Durham hasn’t even used a Grand Jury as leverage, because he’s scared of his shadow — he thinks his sundown shadow looks like a young Obama. He’d be sad and his kids wouldn’t like him, if he bagged the “Clean Indonesian.”
i am naive regarding the COC and rules that that I assume are pre-requisite to Dugan’s authority to entrap the SSCI. but i can’t help thinking that Dugan was instructed or in the least given permission to alter an FISC Warrant and deliver it read and return to the SSCI SCIF (lest he be Clinesmithed himself).
Probably insignificant. Still curious though. Who directed Dugan?
Same. Sessions announced leak investigations.
Once you see it…you can’t unsee it.
Just thought I’d give a tip about how I have seen how “vote-by-mail” will be used fraudulently in States that embrace it, luckily my own state has refused to mandate this crazy policy.
I am currently an Enumerator in the field for the Census. Every day at least 10 of the addresses given to me to perform an interview are vacant, a destroyed property, or an empty lot. Whomever owns these vacant properties will receive several ballots that they will get to send in for a vote – many still have mailboxes in front of them.
I hope the Dept. Of Commerce will share this information with the DHS and the FEC. It is scary to contemplate.
Millions of Americans on the voter rolls across the country are dead and the names have never been purged.
How the media hides the truth:
Typically one miniscule article on the Clinesmith plea.
Typically one miniscule article on the Israel – UAE peace accord.
My God, what did Obama get the Nobel Peace Prize for? Being half black? He was a newbie who had accomplished NOTHING!
Bill Barr publicly laughing it up with criminals must make it difficult for Trump to do his job.. Draining the Swamp
Bill Barr laughing it with criminals must make it difficult for the President to do his job.. Draining the Swamp
