Status Update – Meeting and Briefing Today….

First, thank you for the continued support.  This is a highly unusual situation and far outside my comfort zone.   Over the past several years, y’all know I have dug deep into the investigative weeds behind all things associated with the Trump-Russia madness and assembled a complex set of research and evidence materials that are very troubling.

From the outset, my goal was simply to ensure that investigative operations within the totality of government would be aware of the hidden evidence that is not supposition, but fact-based with direct evidence.

Obviously a secondary objective, given the nature of the material, was to ensure those in positions of power and influence would know that we know….. and that fundamental knowledge would mean they could not hide it.

If they do nothing, the least We The People deserve to know is who “they” are.  Specifically who “they” are without equivocation.

Today at 2:00pm ET should be a conclusive point in that regard, as I am directly briefing those unknown and hidden people, actual badges, who have the power and authority to act.  However, that said, I hold no confidence and/or trust toward them.

This has not been easy.  Unfortunately, there exists a myriad of self-interests on an individual and institutional level who would not want this evidence to surface….. and so this odd game of briefing, obfuscation and intentional attempts to “not become aware” has been ongoing.  That’s a bigger story for another day.

After several -seemingly- purposeful delays, and some expressions of good faith which I am not sure are actually ‘good’ or ‘faithful’, we come to this moment approximately an hour from now.  The media, who I have briefed on the material, have been released from any/all prior confidences.  Additionally, I have released the name of the primary investigator (deep behind the Durham probe) to the same media. If those media voices do nothing, I will share who they are… until then, I grant them benefit of courage and patriotism.

It’s time to start asking some very hard questions…. but in order to do that, these voices first needed to know the material so those questions could be asked; hence, the exhaustive travel for in-depth briefings in multiple cities and states.

Nothing is supposition; everything is connected to deep and direct evidence of corruption that covers a variety of interests and numerous institutions.   The most adverse to sunlight are members of Mueller’s purposefully installed special counsel unit.  After the Obama administration left office, Andrew Weissmann and crew took over. They did things that only Machiavellian thinkers could imagine.   It will all come out; the question is when?

After another attempt to delay, I took a purposeful stance.  Everyone reversed course and we are back on track.

Expect no help from the Senate; they were participants. Today’s released obfuscation and nonsense from the SSCI is evidence in that regard.  The entire upper chamber is compromised; they know it, I know it, and a large part of the American electorate know it.

I dislike immensely not being able to just be the guy with a blog who outlines research material, provides the direct source information, and explains to people what is going on.  Recent weeks/months have been challenging because when your goal is to extend benefit-of-doubt, you do not want to impede any truthful efforts.  However, I have exhausted my ‘benefit-of-doubt‘ stash; I need to return to my original position: ‘THE TRUTH HAS NO AGENDA’.

So begins the worst/best phase of the Big Ugly.

Thanks again for all the support.

All in…. More later…

 

 

  1. Patience says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Read Sundance latest tweets

  2. CopperTop says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:37 pm

    Put your trust in Treasury

    • Enoughalready says:
      August 18, 2020 at 5:15 pm

      Nothing will happen. Trust God, trust your instincts, get out the vote for Trump and leave the vengeance to God. The perps walk and we’re hung out to dry again. Nothing new under the sun.

  3. AustinPrisoner says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    This isn’t exactly on topic but it’s relevant to everything… Are there local/state-specific treehouse groups? I would like to meet like-minded people and Travis County Texas is not a good place. This is historic, even if they win.

  4. somebodysgramma says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Oh Lord God, El Shaddai, El Elyon, Adonai, Yahweh, Jehovah, I call on you with all that is within me. I beg of you to watch over Sundance and the team. Enable them Lord to expose the wickedness in high places. Bring the evil ones down low, oh Lord! Restore our Republic to what it once was – a people who followed You. Forgive us our sins and help us forgive those who have sinned against us. Lord God, I beseech you – restore America for Your Name’s sake, not for our own comfort, but for Your glory.
    Amen.

  5. Patience says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Our VSG President is getting ready to speak in AZ

  6. MVW says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    I sure hope alt media is in the thick of the reveal as the $BigGlobalCorpMedia is completely owned by spiders.

    That the Legislature is participating in the coup and coup cover up and the watch dog, $BigMedia, is not a dog, but a henhouse fox, is only two legs of the problem:
    RogueExec (Obama Exec)
    Legislative (Senate, House Leadership)
    Judicial (FISA, Chief Justice Roberts-supv of FISA)

    Why did McConnell balk at impeachment of Trump when he had the chance?????
    Anyone know?????

  7. polk8dot says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    Sundance,
    I have been following CTH since before Treyvon. From the first article I read here, I knew I’ve found myself home . As my health kept declining, I had to give up commenting, which I loved to do. But this site remains the first thing I open every morning, because I feel like I’m joining my family, albeit mostly as a quiet observer. But this is a VERY SPECIAL MOMENT, and it demands to be witnessed and lauded.
    I truly feel I am witnessing AMERICAN GREATNESS with every word of yours I read. It hurts me to see that your hopes for, and faith in, the decency and righteousness of those who style themselves our ‘leaders’ seem to have been extinguished. Every time you said ‘live your best life now’, I rejoiced, not for my sake, but for yours, believing that you still felt the guiding light and eternal energy necessary in your endeavor; and wondered at how you were able to keep that spirit up, in the face of all the sick, selfish, greedy, criminal treachery you were exposing; and hoping you would get to accomplish your goal before the steam ran out. Alas..
    It is now time to shift mental and emotional gears. Time to admit soberly that neither faith nor hope, nor watching them dashed, have any bearing on TRUTH. They are only crutches. The real strength, that undying righteous stubbornness and undauntedness, flow from TRUTH , to guide and sustain us. And as such, they are inexhaustible, as long as we are clear on their source. You, Sir, are. Therefore, I know that you will see this through.
    I wish you could feel all the love and support we all here carry in our hearts for you. I am incredibly PROUD to be an American alongside YOU and all our compatriots. You may feel you are alone, as you look around you – but it’s only because you are so far ahead. We are behind you, and We are Legion .

  8. R. Green says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Ezra Cohen Watnick?

  9. WY Farmer's Wife says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Prayers for Sundance. 🙂

  10. sangerweed says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    But yet, Schiff providing details to the Weissman crew is readily accepted and used in prosecutions with no worries. There are some real idiots and/or real crooks in our justice department who think all of us in flyover country are a bunch of gullible hicks.

    Enough delays, enough professional courtesies, enough let the process work its way out. Nuke it from orbit. It’s the only way to be safe.

  11. digitaldoofus says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    So…we’re not getting the big ‘drop’ today, right? (not complaining…just asking)

  12. AustinPrisoner says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    Aren’t you all surprised that Sundance still has a Twitter account and a website? For all its flaws, a free internet will allow the truth to come out.

    • MelH says:
      August 18, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      “A free internet” is your wish but sadly NOT reality. Go to You Tube and try listening to any one of the President’s speeches. if you can hear a whisper, you’re good to go. And while I’m here, I need to ask, was there a single soul who cared that the Presidential Pardon the President touted and teased about yesterday, today went to Susan B. Anthony? Given the fact we are teetering on the brink of losing our Republic, I am gob-smacked he did not pardon Julian Assange so we could finally get rid of the Russia, Russia, Russia, Narrative. Hmmm, maybe it wasn’t Susan B. Anthony. Whomsoever it was could have waited while we dealt with the issue at hand.

  13. PaulCohen says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:50 pm

    Useful to post all of the latest Sundance twitter thread here, hope y’all agree:

  14. sunnydaze says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    Here’s SD’s latest thread:

  15. oldersoul says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    Compartmentalization. Firewalls. What Sundance describes in his latest twitter thread is also a classic RICO construct. Organized crime has nothing on the government version.

    Operators, confined in their watertight compartments, have limited perspective, power, influence, and liability against the enterprise. By design.

    If Giuliani is looking at this, that is an excellent tactician to have engaged. People experienced in RICO matters can best navigate and reconstruct this puzzle into coherence.

  16. Bogeyfree says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:52 pm

    I think the summary Sundance is tweeting is…..

    The Federal Government is one big cluster fxxx

    Maybe they should just hire Sundance to do their job?

    I’m still waiting for his thoughts if the evidence he has shared in his opinion WILL be acted upon.

    • hillariousclinton says:
      August 18, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      The evidence outlined on this blog is Overwhelming. Period. The research and information, all fact, curated by Sundance, demonstrates without question what has been perpetrated on the American people. If not acted upon once presented…That will tell us all we need to know.

    • TheWanderingStar says:
      August 18, 2020 at 5:00 pm

      It appears that while Sundance is briefing on his findings, Durham’s investigative Unit is briefing Sundance on their process. Might take some time.

      As to the media releases, I’m sure those folks have their own processes of fact validation that they must validate first BEFORE they just start throwing names, places, events out to the public.

  17. 63bdc says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    Sundance! OMG — they are playing your song at the trump rally RIGHT NOW.

  18. Patience says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Love it!
    Phil Collins’ is playing at the Trump ‘rally’
    >I can feel it coming in the air tonight

  19. atomichillbilly says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    Lay the wood to them Sundance!

  20. Perot Conservative says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    So let me quickly summarized what I believe Sundance just communicated on Twitter.

    1. IT IS A DISASTER. Worse than we can imagine.

    2. A system FEATURE, not FLAW (my interpretation), to compartmentalize information into silos, preventing connecting-the-dots & information sharing.

    3. Plausible deniability?

    4. WHICH MEANS WE ARE MONTHS AND MONTHS BEHIND WHERE WE SHOULD BE!!! Maybe a year behind!!!???

    5. Is this a fate accompli? Can it be changed, immediately?!

    6. My guess is the FEATURE prevents getting to the truth.

    Sundance: “You would be stunned at what they do not know, because the institutional and political compartmentalization blocks the investigative use.”

    • PaulCohen says:
      August 18, 2020 at 4:59 pm

      So the ONLY good option now, 10 weeks before the election, is to demand ALL info and evidence “transparency” into the public sphere….. let all of the public see/learn as much as they are willing to look at….. because Durham/Barr won’t save us, no one but US can possibly save US……

      • joejoefromsandiego says:
        August 18, 2020 at 5:10 pm

        Do you really think the public will pay attention? Do you think the media will carry it? If oldersoul (above) is correct and this is a RICO construct, it is going to take time. I hope Sundance can help that project, but I have no trust in the media (even Fox) and doubts about our brainwashed nation.

        I’d rather have a RICO construct that takes a few years than leave it in the hands of a media that has sold a virus of low-lethality as a reason to shut down the nation and a public that is so mind-controlled by the Mockingbird media that they will try to get you arrested for not wearing a mask while telling you that the anarchists burning down our city streets are just “peaceful protestors.”

        Like

      August 18, 2020 at 5:01 pm

      As it relates to #2… hello 9/11. Its what they do. Unfortunately for us.

      Like

      August 18, 2020 at 5:17 pm

      They know, but I guess they can’t use the material.

      They know, if we know. They have access to internet and news.

      Like

    August 18, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    The idea of having independent investigative units operating in separate silos is not inherently bad — it can help to shield against problems like “groupthink” and bias in such a large and complicated set of investigations — but there should always be some (also independent) supervisory group receiving all of the key updates and evidence, to forestall just this kind of forseeable problem…. you do not want individual and small group investigators so lost in the “weeds” of their limited scope thata no one can see enough of the larger picture.

  22. Shark24 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Man, you’re like SpaceX vs Boeing on fielding a capability to launch Americans into LEO. No contest with the DOJ!

  23. theduchessofkitty says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    There’s a big document, to download. Get it! Now!

  24. theduchessofkitty says:
    August 18, 2020 at 4:59 pm

    There’s a big document, to download. Get it! Now!

  25. Bogeyfree says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Simple question,

    Does Durham have the full Dugan investigative / surveillance file on the SSCI?

    If not why not and is Wray the problem?

    Anyone, Feel free to tweet this to Sundance for a possible fated response.

  26. Patience says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    “House of The Rising Sun/son” is playing

  27. montanamel says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    It’s hell when WE, The People, have to go out and do the actual dirty work ourselves….while our “leadership” hide’s their heads in the sand…. We allow taxes to “pay” these worthless sott’s…. They do nothing for “us” in return….just “fat lip service” is all we get.

    Win, Loose, Draw….TODAY is the DAY…. I think some of my bro’s have the hammer’s in their hands, ready to break the glass cages…. IF it’s war they want, then it’s war they’ll get…Check 6

  28. PaulCohen says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    STUNNING !!! What Team Durham did not know, Part I…. (much more to come)….. now we need to put it ALL out there…. thanks Sundance!!

  29. Liberty Forge says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    Sundance — what you are doing takes tremendous courage, and you never asked to have this heavy weight placed upon your shoulders.

    Yet, for some ordained reason, the whole truth found only your shoulders as a safe haven.

    Sundance never wanted fame, glory or the limelight. If he had, he would have long ago revealed his name & face on his treasured blog. He has always remained anonymous, because he is not ‘the story’.

    The TRUTH is the story.

    Godspeed Sundance — and an enormous ‘thank you’ for what you do.

  30. imatexan says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Be safe Sundance (I am concerned 4 ur safety). May God surround u with His protection!

  31. CopperTop says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Boyd

  32. convert says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Wow. So Durham’s team had never seen this letter from the Fisa court?! Man, there’s no hope of them piecing this together w/o SD’s files. In. Believable.

  33. bessie2003 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    In reading Sundance’s current tweets, about the compartmentalization, internal-created documentation, evidence being silo’ed, especially if they have to take political ideologies into consideration – perfectly understandable.

    Have had experience of this, on a much smaller scale; took me over 4 years to collect, collate, and put into comprehensive organization to show a pattern of lies, obfuscations, plain old con-games, which, when finally compiled, which I’d done just to satisfy my own curiosity as to what my hunches said were happening but could never put my finger on it, until eventually compiled – and when completed turned in a copy to a local FBI office (as the perpetrators were based over several states and a few other nations), and it got put on a shelf, so to speak. with a polite ‘thank you’.

    Three years after that, we get a phone call, from an FBI office, in another State, wanting to meet. Turns out, they had been tracking this same group of swindlers for a completely different ‘pedestrian’ crime and when they had done a cursory name search of their targets, my report came up in their search engine.

    Longer story short, an entire group ended up pleading guilty to the crime my little work had fully documented out of idle curiosity to answer that hunch years before. and learned that this much larger crime would never have come to light without a civilian’s collecting,, collating, and putting into a comprehensive organized manner, the big picture of what those people were capable of.

    That’s when I realized we, the ordinary citizen, are a key toward seeing that justice can have its day. Seems like it takes forever, but, if put in front of the right agents, investigators, prosecutors, we can also get a glimpse of the good agents we rarely hear about.

    Praying that Sundance is indeed in the presence of good agents today.

  34. Badger says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Continued thanks, and prayers for your stamina. Take care of yourself, literally, the day to day stuff.
    I don’t twitter but following your Twitter feed as well.
    “Hammer in the morning, hammer in the evenin’, all over this land.”

  35. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    It is all by design, IMHO. Durham supposedly has 700+ people working for him. What the he*l have they been doing all of these months? They don’t want to know. It is to protect the Institutions. They are all just shuffling the deck biding time hoping that Trump loses in Nov. then will all go away.

    • PaulCohen says:
      August 18, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      Where did you get the figure “700+” ??

      I seriously doubt that Durham has more than a dozen (or two maybe three dozen MAX.) on this case, including lawyers, investigators, and support staff. Yes, the DOJ is huge, but people are typically already assigned their (less important) duties, and if such a monumental organization had been assembled under Durham it could not have escaped public notice, Congressional and media controversy, etc. There would have been massive blowback trying to smear and stall the Durham team if it had been so huge.

      The other US Attorneys who have been announced as having investigative roles may also have some DOJ staff assigned, but again, nowhere near hundreds. You can’t just add in total numbers from regional US Attorney’s offices, either…. most/all of their “normal” staff are already working on numerous local/regional cases. Even if we might wish they had been massively assigned to Durham, that never could happen without massive pushback from the Democrats, RINOs, and Democrat-Media-Complex.

  36. cnd90 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    For such a time as this…
    🙏

  37. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Sundance latest tweets summary, in my opinion:

    1. As far as timing is concerned, the Durham team is lagging (as regards getting information out before the election).

    2. Because of firewall rules, Durham team isn’t aware of what it doesn’t know

    3. (my interpretation here) If the Durham team understood the entire scope of things, they could craft a proper, total conspiracy charge (the coup was a grand conspiracy). But absent that understanding and evidence, they can’t put all the conspiracy charge pieces together

    4. Sundance’s goal is to help put the granular information not known by team Durham either into their direction possession or else to put it in spheres where they are permitted to see it. That is, help them know where to look and what to look for so they can get the investigation right, and do it in a timely fashion.

    There has been a lot of talk of trusty plans and cue and all that stuff. All of that stuff is completely bogus, in my mind.

    If you want a real cue, Sundance is cue. The real one, without codes and interpreters telling you what cue said.

    We’ll are cue, actually. Just some of us are better at it than others. Sundance is at the top of the heap.

    As Sundance said in his tweets, there is no investigative plan. There is no grand design. WE are the plan, whatever each one of us can do to contribute to help learn and spread the information. Thankfully, Sundance is extremely good at research and investigation and that gives us a chance.

    As Sundance has said, let’s just keep living our best lives and keep praying. There is no plan, and we’re trying to develop the best plan now as things keep grinding forward.

  38. m1tanker says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    Ephesians 4:26  (NKJV)
    26 “Be angry, and do not sin”: do not let the sun go down on your wrath,

    Help us, oh Lord in these times of trial.

  39. CTH Fan says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    The only way we can get the truth out is for President Trump to be elected once more and for him to put the correct people in place to do a proper investigation. A real Special Prosecutor who loves his country and will put things right.

    I am so glad you are doing this Sundance because it will start the ball rolling.

    Unfortunately there will be excuses made for not reporting your information. It will be the fact that there are two party conventions going on. You can count on it.

  40. Blue Moon says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    When I got to #10-#13 a bell went off in my head. Finally, I understand this completely. This was all by design. As long as they cannot put all this together there will never be an indictment at all. Have we not learned anything from the days of 9/11? Sharing information was the reason that 9/11 would never happen again. They are all corrupt. Only Obama and Holder and Hillary would figure all this out for their advantage. JMO

  41. honornc1 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    SD latest tweets re: today’s meeting for those that don’t use Twitter

