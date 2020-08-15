..”If the public are bound to yield obedience to laws to which they cannot give their approbation, they are slaves to those who make such laws and enforce them.”.. ~Sam Adams
The power of government comes from the people; or as we say in the U.S. “from the consent of the governed.” When people lead, the politicians are forced to follow. Without implied consent the municipal or state government has no power. None.
The power of the local, regional or state authority comes from the expressed consent of the people. As soon as the majority of people deny that consent, those officials and state authoritarians lose all of their power. Yes, it really is that simple.
Those who construct the systems of control need to weaponize fear. Fear of arrest; fear of losing a business; fear of losing liberty or financial security. Local, regional and state officials rely on fear. As soon as We The People are no longer fearful, the control ends.
The overwhelming majority of dictates around COVID-19 mitigation are not laws. There was no debate; no input from representative government; and no option for the public to weigh-in on the decisions.
All unilateral rules are arbitrary, and despite many proclamations to the contrary, they rely upon voluntary compliance. As soon as citizens no longer voluntarily comply, the term of the rules has expired. Liberty is inherent. The removal of liberty requires consent.
REMINDER – When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the COVID and leftist onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee.
Do not allow this effort to succeed.
You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.
That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages, and recognize the scale of our assembly.
Every second that you live your life with thankfulness for the abundance within it; every moment that we CHOOSE to engage with fellowship; every day that we accept guidance from God – however you define him to be; and every moment we cherish this time to be a beacon of optimism; is a moment that we withstand that barrage and hold the flag in place. It is a genuinely patriotic position not to succumb to the attack.
If you allow yourself to be drawn into crisis and despair, you allow them to win. If your center of normal is based around this overwhelming onslaught, you will eventually concede liberty in favor of peace. Once we stop living in liberty, we no longer have peace.
It took me a while to fully understand just how damaging empty streets, soulless eyes, the lack of smiles, shuttered businesses, and the absence of joy would become. But as I travel around trying to deliver a very specific message to a very specific audience, I recognize just how much damage is being done; not just to our nation as a whole, but also to every individual within it – personally.
We must shake this mindset. We must withstand this onslaught and rally to the origin of our true national spirit. We must rally to a standard of Americanism and accept this is not that. In essence, we must individually take a stand. Purposefully, deliberately and with forethought, we must engage those around us to get rid of this sense of foreboding.
This approach is how we win the larger battle.
All around us, in every tribe and region, there are people who need you to show them the strength that you have. Strength of spirit. Strength of fellowship that you will not relent from expressing. No matter what noise is shouting from the loudspeakers, we must withstand it; we must make eye contact and remain joyful. We cannot allow despair to be the status quo.
Our nation needs more people like you, right now. Don’t wait… engage life, get optimistic, however you need to do it. Then, let that part of you shine right now… This is how we fight. Hold up that flag; give the starter smile… rally to the standard you create and spread fellowship again. God knows we need it.
Lift your spirits. I cannot tell you how much of a difference it makes right now; not only to this internet community, but to our nation as a whole. Choose to be optimistic. Live your best life, RIGHT NOW, there are people working furiously and with great purpose. Remember, this is the only life we have – so seize this day, and then the next, and then keep going.
We live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth. We are the people of that nation, with boundless opportunities most of the world can only dream of. Our opposition has nothing but false witness, fear and lies. Push on them, they are weak and shallow.
We are Americans…. Those who are working against our interests thrive in an atmosphere of despair and disenfranchisement – do not give it to them. Carry an optimistic spirit, regardless of how challenging. I cannot explain it, but that makes success more certain.
Do not fuel our opposition with the power of fear. Be strong right now; be happy right now; demand action, you are worth it. Do not give evil elements an inch of space within your heart. Expect and demand accountability. Do not worry about being perceived as an a**hole about it.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Joshua 1:9
Quit listening to those who say “can’t” and “won’t”…
If some feel comfortable sitting in their socially distant box and bitching about all things that are not right, or might be not be right…. Or, if they prefer to allow themselves to be overcome with dark imaginings simply because what cannot be done is more comfortable than the effort to oversee what needs to be done…. well, that’s okay.
They can do that.
And when they are done doing that, they’ll still be in the same place. However, you can choose to be positive and take action.
Rally your spirits to a standard of worthiness; because you are worth so much more. We are on the right side of history. We are being guided. It is rather remarkable.
Again, thanks for your support. Every prayer is felt, and I really believe those prayers are making a difference. I’m seriously humbled. Prayerfully so… But remember, failure has never been in our national lexicon. Life is good…. now, get to livin’ it.
Hopefully, I’ll see you soon…
I haven’t won a mask and I won’t. I have been threatened to be thrown out of stores but nobody really wants to after being reminded the nap they are getting ready to take won’t be pleasant. I’m never going to go along with this Scam. I love and pray for you Sundance and wait for the truth and let the shtf. I’ve prayed for the treepers and God bless all of you for an incredible place to hang out and learn. Count me in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I haven’t either, and I won’t, either… I haven’t had but one person say anything to me and I simply told him I could pay for what I was getting or he could put it back where I got it from. He just shook his head and said, debit or credit? I laughed and said debit, credit is for SHEEP, as are masks. lol
LikeLike
SD’s post has some DEEP messaging in it. Nice job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will never give up, I will never give in, I will never stop…my freedom, my God, my family and my country depend on my strength and resolve. This is much too important. We are many and can’t be defeated if we Stand Together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will never give up, I will never give in, I will never stop…my freedom, my God, my family and my country depend on my strength and resolve. This is much too important. We are many and can’t be defeated if we Stand Together.
LikeLike
I will never give up, I will never give in, I will never stop…my freedom, my God, my family and my country depend on my strength and resolve. This is much too important. We are many and can’t be defeated if we Stand Together.
LikeLike
But will you give up in?
LikeLike
I will never give up, I will never give in, I will never stop…my freedom, my God, my family and my country depend on my strength and resolve. This is much too important. We are many and can’t be defeated if we Stand Together.
LikeLike
You aren’t kidding. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a great motto. Yet if arrested don’t happen, buildings keep getting burned to the ground. Not so sure people can keep smiling. Just my 2 cents.
With the utmost respect to you Sundance.
I’ll keep on keeping on. Smile,laugh,love!
Dammit tho. We need justice.
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance. God bless you.
LikeLike
sundance—“Hopefully, I’ll see you soon…” ??
LikeLike
Isaiah 40:28-31
28 Have you not known? Have you not heard?
The LORD is jthe everlasting God,
the Creator of the ends of the earth.
He does not faint or grow weary;
his understanding is unsearchable.
29 He gives power to the faint,
and to him who has no might he increases strength.
30 Even youths shall faint and be weary,
and young men shall fall exhausted;
31 but lthey who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength;
they shall mount up with wings mlike eagles;
they shall run and not be weary;
they shall walk and not faint.
We have nothing to fear. Everything to be thankful for and rejoice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I go step further than Sundance did. Chinese flu is being used to provoke the right
They will… in your face shut down churches but allow riots, funeral for Democrat politician and the thug Floyd but not for our families.
Floyd had 4 funerals (political stunts) Meanwhile everyone else not allowed to have on for their loved ones.
It’s provocation. It’s meant to show us that they rule over us. It works on a lot of people.
Testing to see how far they can push us.
LikeLike
Could you offer ideas on how to organize I would ask Patrice Cullors or George Soros but I am very mad at them right now. They clearly mastered as well as brag about the fact especially Patrice that she is a trained organizer. I have been made for the last five months each time I see a mask I feel my blood boil as it is social conditioning and virtue signaling. When I see all the signs the public ads telling us what to do I want to scream. So tell me where I can go to learn to be an organizer and I will organize those who now the Scamdemic needs to end. I am trying to live my best life but I truly miss the old life and I can’t handle a masked society. Thank you in advance for ideas and suggestions as well as your stellar stewardship!
LikeLike
Understand exactly what he is saying. This is all a fraud. Everybody knows it’s all a fraud. Think of big tobacco. I read a thing the other day about how everything collapsed so suddenly for them. Everyone went along with there lies that it was causing no health problems, until the day everybody didn’t. And big tobacco got tamed overnight. The day everybody calls bull***t on everything liberal is right on the horizon. The day Dr. Burks with her decorated face shields or Bill Gates with his entire ridiculous program are literally dragged off the air and pummeled isn’t far off. They have no idea this can happen. They have no idea it’s about to happen. Stay calm, stay chill, this will be over. We are about to re-elect President Trump.This is all they’ve got. It’s not enough to defeat him, it’s really not enough to move forward. We are going to win. And sooner than you think
LikeLike