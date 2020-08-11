Igor Danchenko and a 34 Month Long DOJ/FBI Cover-Up Operation….

CTH friend, researcher and producer John Spiropoulos helps connect the dots within the operation to cover-up corrupt activity by James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Baker, Christopher Wray, Dana Boente and the entire special counsel group.
In this video John walks us through the internal evidence showing how the FBI intentionally hid the statements by Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source Igor Danchenko. The result…. a 34 month cover-up operation.
.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham released the declassified documents on July 17th. [Thank You John Ratcliffe] The documents relate to how the intelligence apparatus conducted surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign in 2016; and ultimately the Trump administration after the inauguration.
The first document [Direct pdf here] is the Washington Field Office (WFO) FBI briefing summary of a three day interview with Chris Steele’s primary sub-source. The document is highly redacted, but we already know from the IG release what the total content of the briefing revealed. The first interview was conducted on January 12, 2017, during the transition period between administrations. The classification term “SIA” stands for Source Identifying Attribute.
♦ This document not only demonstrates how unsubstantiated and unreliable the Steele dossier was, it shows that the FBI was on notice of the dossier’s credibility problems and sought two more FISA application renewals after gaining this awareness.
♦ The document reveals that the primary “source” of Steele’s election reporting was not some well-connected current or former Russian official, but a non-Russian based contract employee of Christopher Steele’s firm. Moreover, it demonstrates that the information that Steele’s primary source provided him was second and third-hand information and rumor at best.
♦ Critically, the document shows that Steele’s “Primary Sub-source” disagreed with and was surprised by how information he gave Steele was then conveyed by Steele in the Steele dossier. For instance, the “Primary Sub-source”: did not recall or did not know where some of the information attributed to him or his sources came from; was never told about or never mentioned to Steele certain information attributed to him or his sources; he said that Steele re-characterized some of the information to make it more substantiated and less attenuated than it really was; that he would have described his sources differently; and, that Steele implied direct access to information where the access to information was indirect.
In total, this document demonstrates that information from the Steele dossier, which “played a central and essential role” in the FISA warrants on Carter Page, should never have been presented to the FISA court. (Senate Link)
Here’s the FBI Briefing Summary: [Direct pdf Link]
.
The inspector general already reviewed this briefing material and explained the content in the IG report on FISA Abuse in December 2019. Here’s the nub of that full review:
The aspect of the primary sub-source deconstructing and undermining the underlying material within the Steele Dossier is critical because ultimately the dossier underpinned the FISA application.
When you recognize the FISA application itself was based on a fraudulent premise; and you recognize the intentional ignoring of the underlying evidence; then the motive behind the FISA becomes clear. The FISA against Carter Page was used as a justification for surveillance of Donald Trump that had been ongoing by Obama intelligence officials.
This context becomes stunningly more important when you look at how the FISA was used by the Mueller investigation to continue its weaponization throughout 2017 and even into 2018. Remember, in July of 2018 long after the source material was debunked, the special counsel office was still telling the FISA court the predication for the FISA application and renewals was valid.
Drive this point home.
This is a key to understanding the scope of how weaponized the Mueller team was.
In July of 2018 the special counsel resistance group was lying to the FISA court in order to protect the cornerstone document that permitted them to weaponize the intelligence apparatus.
This letter was written July 12, 2018. It is NOT accidental that only a week later, July 21st, the special counsel released the FISA application under the guise of FOIA fulfillment.
Aside from the date the important part of the first page is the motive for sending it. The Mueller team running the DOJ is telling the court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application. The resistance unit running the DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid.
On page #8 [Source Document Here] when discussing Christopher Steele’s sub-source, the special counsel group notes the FBI found him to be truthful and cooperative.
This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
It doesn’t take a deep-weeds-walker to identify the DOJ motive.
In July 2018 Robert Mueller’s investigation was at its apex.
This letter justifying the application and claiming the current information would still be a valid predicate therein, speaks to the 2018 DOJ needing to retain the validity of the FISA warrant…. My research suspicion is that the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller had already extracted from the fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
In July 2018 if the DOJ-NSD had admitted the FISA application and all renewals were fatally flawed Robert Mueller would have needed to withdraw any evidence gathered as a result of its exploitation. The DOJ in 2018 was protecting Mueller’s poisoned fruit.
If the DOJ had been honest with the court, there’s a strong possibility some, perhaps much, of Mueller evidence gathering would have been invalidated… and cases were pending. The solution: mislead the court and claim the predication was still valid.
♦ The FISA was also released in July 2018 in order to retain the false premise behind it. The copy that was released by the special counsel, through Rod Rosenstein, contained redacted dates because the special counsel needed to hide the fact the FBI (Washington Field Office) had actually used the FISA to catch a leaker of classified intelligence, James Wolfe.
Again, Wolfe’s story is the fulcrum…. tell that story and the House of Cards collapses like the Potemkin village it is. {GO DEEP}
The resistance lawyers in the Mueller team released the same initial FISA application (and first renewal) used to catch Wolfe; they had to release that specific March 17, 2017, copy. However, they had to redact the dates on the document they released because the dates were changed by SSA Brian Dugan to catch Wolfe.
The March 17, 2017, copy of the FISA, an FBI investigative equity, went into Main Justice with the leak trap visible. When the special counsel released the FISA application to Rosenstein for public FOIA fulfillment they had to redact the dates or people would ask questions about why this specific version had different dates than the original.
The March 17, 2017, copy of the FISA application is the only one to date that has been in the public sphere; including reviewed by OIG Michael Horowitz. That’s why when Horowitz originally released his FISA report, the OIG kept the dates redacted and only revealed them after the irrelevance of classification was pointed out.
The March 17th Wolfe copy of the first half of the full FISA application (original and first renewal), is the only copy that has ever been made public. If we were to ever see the modified and underacted copy the FBI gave to Wolfe, the dates would not match with the actual dates of the application(s). The dates were used as part of the leak trace.
The Mueller team knew the explosive nature of the FBI investigation to catch the SSCI leaker. The Mueller team, with full control over Main Justice, was the group that buried FBI Supervisor Special Agent Brian Dugan’s explosive investigative findings.
Expose the conduct of this group and everything about the insurance policy falls into place:
Dyachenko typo for Danchenko?
LikeLike
So much corruption, so little time. I’ve heard of overwhelming ‘em with BS, but this is overwhelming ‘em with criminal behavior. To call our Government agencies fertile ground for corruption and criminal behavior would be a gross understatement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This activity is exactly what RICO was designed for. All of the Agencies are ongoing criminal enterprises.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Rudy is the master at taking down RICO organizations.
LikeLike
We have a communist system already in place and it took the election of PDJT to confirm what so many have suspected for decades.
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance.
Im taking this important information to The Hall Of Justice and asking Aquaman and Green Lantern to help us. Maybe Zan and Jana are their…..
LikeLike
I have just THREE Big Ugly questions:
1. Where is the public release of the unredacted copy of the ILLEGAL Memorandum of Understanding??? – cited in page 87 footnote 69 Collyer court order –
2. Who authorized the ILLEGAL Memorandum of Understanding?
3. Are the FBI/DOJ lawyers who wrote the ILLEGAL Memorandum of Understanding (as cited by Judge Collyer) the SAME lawyers who were on Mueller’s Special Counsel?
Thank you Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heavy Mecha, agree. To me, this is one area of clear illegal activity where it should be easy to identify the parties!
LikeLike
“The 34 month FBI coverup with John Spiropoulos”
TWO THUMBS UP!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, Lindsey lives?
LikeLike
So, Lindsey lies? There, fixed it for you.
LikeLike
What i get from all of this is that while we are busy focusing on Trump Russia Hoax, the MISSED point is that the DNC thru some illegal Memorandum of Understanding was spying and profiting from such spying, on all americans since 2009/2012. How much money did the DNC/Clinton Foundation make selling our info to foriegn buyers? Wiped servers anyone? Lets blame the russians otherwise DNC/Obama would
look hella shady wiping their servers during election season. Uniparty mercs in GOP clothing played along.
Whats horrifying is that it continues today. NYT shows map of COVID contact tracing. How they get that info except government? And how the government get that info?
Hammer, section 702, whatever name you want to call this 1984/East Germany domestic survaillance programs. But they are for “our protection” and the govt is only here to help us, so i guess we just learn to live with it eh?
I mean after all the govt ia able to round up masked Antifa simply by tracking their cellphones. Dont even need to identify thier face, they busting the person holding the phone. I cant complain them taking down Antifa. So the Hammer is double edge sword. But the domestic spying programs should be public knowledge. Who they trying to kid anymore these days? Information is money.
Meanwhile people busy looking at and arguing about the diversion of Trump Russia Hoax, when the illegal domestic survaillance program is the unspoken elephant in the room.
LikeLike
Program note: It will still be hard for peeps to absorb. Here’s the simple point.
As the coup plot defenders will try to say they were fighting Russian Disinformation…
Remember the Russians would know they don’t have a consulate in Miami…So this NEVER came from the Russians by that point alone.
LikeLike
Great report. Infuriating.
LikeLike
The Big Ugly is the Judicial Branch of our Gruberment. Where is the commensurate reaction by the courts to material, massive lying?
Silence of the Courts means the Courts are bent like pretzels and hold the Communists beer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Finally, we know that the person that enabled Obama / Biden / Clinton / DNC to spy on everyone was a person in a Communist think tank in America, on the level of ‘Reality Winner’.
Yeah, right, I buy that.
Obama: ‘Din no nuffin, din do nuffin, no my falt, bro, jus chillin an goin wiff it. An Oran Man Bad, anyway.’
LikeLike
“a 34 month cover-up operation.”
And they are almost over the finish line with not even 3 months to go.
LikeLike
I’m curious why we keep calling it the Russian Dossier or the Steele Dossier. Wouldn’t it be more appropriate to call it the Brookings Dossier???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrat Dossier.
LikeLike
Clinton or DNC dossier. Since they paid for it.
LikeLike
My senator, Ron Johnson, is questioning Wray before his Homeland Security committee. He had a long, but rather interesting write up on his dealings with these coup plotters.
Johnson is not a typical swamp dweller — he ran in the tea party revolt because he was appalled by Obamacare, IIRC. Up till then he was a business guy. Kind of like Trump. I don’t think he’s gone native yet. Anyway, I found his open letter pretty informative:
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2020/8/johnson-open-letter-to-recap-scope-goals-of-investigation
I’ve never tried to post a link before — if it doesn’t work, you can easily find it on his webpage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Letters are chaff and countermeasures. Criminal referrals from him or its BS to placate the masses.
LikeLike
Therefore, all 17 SC prosecutors should at the very least be prosecuted for Misprison of Justice for each subject of this investigation for whom they were responsible for persecuting and summarily disbarred. Weissman and Mueller should be on the hook for all. Then they should be sued individually by any party that had to incur costs as a result of this investigation and also be liable for the unnecessary sullying of reputations of the subjects. Thiese should be the bare minimum consequences for the SC attorneys.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Agents Auten and Somma deserve to have their photos added to the traitors poster.
LikeLike
Who tipped off the SC office to the changed FISA application? Did they attempt to squash or threaten SSA Dugan?
LikeLike
My guess is that the SC were provided with a copy of the Dugan FISA by Warner when he was notified by the FBI of the leak investigation.
LikeLike
The video is superb!
The perfect teaser to make you want to dig in for more.
I sent out the yt embed with links back here.
WoW !
LikeLike
Question: So John is saying the 2 agents, Somma and the other guy HID the true nature of the deception?? Doesn’t this take everyone upstream from the agents off the hook?
LikeLike
It’s so frustrating to see this laid out to bare here even though we don’t have all the documents or all the information in the released ones. How did someone not put this together in 2018, blow the whistle and scream at the top of the hills about this corruption? Was it the compartmentalization? It woulda been nice to hold on to the House if we coulda gotten this info out before the midterms. Knowing how the left works, I woulda had moles galore in there fishing (or at least some legal alternative) and putting it together once I found out some funny stuff was going on. Every Obama head shoulda been replaced immediately.
Still frustrated Flynn was fired in the first place and went through this catastrophe esp after listening to the hearing today. The only thing I learned today was how deep the corruption goes in every branch of govt. I only know that bc I come here often and do my research…what about the avg stiff out there with an equal vote that doesn’t do this stuff?
Now I am concerned even if something big gets exposed, will it be explained so the avg voter can understand? Will they care? How do we get around the msm and social media censorship with accounts being shut down everyday? What’s our communication plan?
LikeLike
So who called today??
DOJ or WH?
LikeLike