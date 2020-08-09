Sunday Talks: Senator Graham Defends The Senate Role in Trying to Remove President Trump…

Senator Lindsay Graham appears on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to profess his public outrage about the senate being lied to by the FBI in 2018. {Go Deep}
In essence what Graham is doing is establishing the defense of the Senate for their role in attempting to remove President Donald Trump. ie. Selective Outrage.
The simple way to identify Graham’s motive is this way:… The SSCI was aware of this briefing in 2018 right? So why didn’t any SSCI member step forth after the Horowitz report in 2019 and say they were mislead?… or at any time after the truth of the primary sub-source was evident? It does not take the public release of briefing material, two years later, to initiate senate outrage if senate outrage was genuine.
Graham wasn’t outraged when the senate knew about it, he becomes outraged when the public knows about it. See how the application of common sense works?
.
Methinks Graham doth protest too much. The more he spoke of his honor, the faster we counted the spoons.
That CYA didn’t take long. Must be getting hot sitting on that stove.
#EVERYBODY KNOWS
LikeLiked by 4 people
That CYA didn’t take long. Must be getting hot sitting on that stove.
#EVERYBODY KNOWS
LikeLike
That CYA didn’t take long. Must be getting hot sitting on the stove.
#EVERYBODY KNOWS
LikeLike
LieEasy GrahamCracker
Hapless Go’fer for the Evil D C Money Cult.!
To dumb to be a full $ member!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Graham wasn’t outraged when the senate knew about it, he becomes outraged when the public knows about it.l
We really need 1,000 emails of this thread directly to Lindsey with the simple caption..
We Know and we know you were in on it you fraud!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Great idea!
Also flood his Twitter account with this article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great idea but Twitter is quick. Heading there right now!
LikeLike
He’s my Senator and I have written to him. All I got back was a form letter that said: “Blah blah blah, blah blah. And blah blah blah. Thanks for writing me, Lindsay”
Lindsay had no real competition in the primary. If Jamie Harrington wouldn’t be just another Stooge for Chucky; I would vote for him.
LikeLike
“Write a letter”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey G. was working with McCain to set up Trump. He was publicly against candidate Trump. Openly and proudly.
The problem is, Trump wasn’t supposed to win.
They all thought Hillary was going to become queen. So they were all involved in destroying Trump. Now they are scrambling to cover-up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thing is, they kept trying to destroy Trump after he won.
There is some question as to whether or not they have ever stopped.
And they weren’t dupes or victims, they were perpetrators.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny, Strzok said the same about a NYTimes article. I don’t know where they got that?!
LikeLike
Everybody needs to remember who had a private meeting with Graham back in Aug 2019……..
None other than AG Barr
After reading this story and then what we saw today on Maria’s Program this meeting and Graham himself become comical.
Not a chance in hell Barr exposes the Senate involvement.
Barr’s claim of one system of justice is almost as comical as Graham’s fake outrage.
LikeLike
Forgot the post….
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/lindsey-graham-to-advise-barr-on-rollout-of-russia-investigation-and-fisa-documents
LikeLike
Any chance AG Barr was setting Ms. Linsey up? I love all your posting Bogeyfree and hate to see your complete loss of faith in AG Barr.
LikeLike
More likely Graham was trying to feel out Barr’s swampiness. Whatever Barr is he’s too smart to say anything that would let a congressional member own him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shutup Graham – And, tell the truth, we know!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham McPain is trying to save his dead wife’s already destroyed reputation along with his own But Tocks.
Traitorous a$$holes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
John McCains parlor queen, surely he is not as stupid as McConnell or the Transportation Secretary to really think “everybody knows” is a more truthful phrase than anything that comes out of either one of their mouths? The criminals that trashed the Senate for want of money!
LikeLike
Heavy Sigh.
Lord, have Mercy.
To me, THIS today convinces me much of the current Intelligence Community is a house on fire.
The Interagency Memoranda that Judge Collyer alluded to, what 3 years ago now, should have set alarms off all over the place.
No FISC awareness, hence no oversight by any Judicial branch entity.
Congressional oversight? Where were the SSCI hearings/investigations where the Executive Branch agencies SHOULD have been forced to ‘fess up two years ago. This is clear evidence of Dereliction of Duty!
But the FBI does send 20+ heavily armed agent to terrorize the senior citizen Rodger Stone, and his neighborhood!
This same FBI, not three MONTHS ago, sends 15 agents to a race car garage to investigate a door pull rope!?!
Look I understand the need for some cooperative operatives to operate in Stealth Mode.
All of you, please read this letter I sent to Senator Johnson Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.
“Dear Senator Johnson,
Two urgent concerns broke open today you have also spoken of as being important to you, Senator Chuck Grassley and your staff working these combined issues for the past few years.
The first was revealed by Senator Graham, clearly showing the FBI is deficient in Fidelity and Integrity.
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/newly-declassified-document-indicates-fbi-misled-congress-on-reliability-of-steele-dossier
“WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today released a newly declassified FBI document that indicates the Bureau misled the Senate Intelligence Committee in 2018 about the Steele dossier’s Primary Sub-source and, therefore, the reliability of the Steele dossier.
“This document clearly shows that the FBI was continuing to mislead regarding the reliability of the Steele dossier. The FBI did to the Senate Intelligence Committee what the Department of Justice and FBI had previously done to the FISA Court: mischaracterize, mislead and lie. The characterizations regarding the dossier were completely out of touch with reality in terms of what the Russian sub-source actually said to the FBI”
…
The second concerns the plight of General Michael Flynn in this discussion:
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/the-spies-who-hijacked-america
…
” OnJanuary 12, 2017 a felony leak about phone calls between the Russian Ambassador and General Flynn was published by The Washington Post. This led to Flynn’s downfall and reignited the Trump-Russia investigations still tearing our nation apart. 48 hours before the leak was published, my former supervisor Halper eerily laid out what was about to happen to Flynn, something he had no independent reason to know. Halper described how Flynn’s “so called enemies” would make Flynn “blow up…he’s really f**ked.”
Sir, I ask you in all seriousness and urgency to consider my letter to you as a warning our National Intelligence Community is a house on fire.
It is an emergency condition with evident dangers to the President, to Congress, to the Courts, not to mention the likely hood and freedoms of any citizen who happens to be their target for malign activity.
Please, use all available influence and power you and your committee can bring to bear to resolve this for the sake of this entire Nation.
Thank you for listening, and I wish you well and Godspeed.
Sincerely,”
As best I can tell, he and Senator Grassley are the ONLY other Congressional Branch entity performing any semblance of investigation.
I think we (All Americans) need to start making some real noise.
His Contact Website is this:
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email-the-senator
Also,
“The Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is the chief oversight committee of the U.S. Senate.”
We the People must hold them to those words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grassley hates Trump. Its up to we the people to vote for our President again. Trump 2020
LikeLike
Lindsey wasn’t aware of the content of the 2018 briefing of the SSCI because he’s not a member of the committee? So he wasn’t aware until today, upon declass of these briefing materials, that the SSCI had been (willfully) lied to? Not a Graham apologist, but what am I missing?
LikeLike
Linsdey hates Trump. He will vote for Biden. He says I love Joe Biden. About 2/ 3 of both parties will vote for Biden. Its up to we the people to vote for our President. Most of them either voted for Clibton or Mcmillan in 2016. Trump 2020
LikeLike
Setting Comey up as the fall guy. He better start talking with Durham real quick, only the first ones to talk get deals.
LikeLike
My uncle lives in South Carolina. I told him to vote for Grahams Republican challenger but he insists that Graham is a big defenfer of our President. Wow I told him Graham helped fund the steel dosier and did not even vote for our President. Trump 2020
LikeLike