Senator Hawley Comes Closest….

In the questioning of former DAG Sally Yates, only Senator Josh Hawley came close to identifying the edges of the issues with Yates responses. What we see from the overall questioning is what I shared with y’all last week.
The term “delicate balance” has been used so much it now generates a gag reflex. Every conversation begins with: “understanding all the issues are entwined in a precarious delicate balance”… and then the nudge-nudge, wink-wink, non verbal communication of interpreting between the lines starts. After a while of playing this game the frustration is enough to make you an expert at turning billiard ball into a stress ball. Annoying as heck.
When I share that most officials, staff and investigators are genuinely clueless, I do mean they are genuinely clueless. This includes FBI and Main Justice officials. Thus the important reason for actually getting on planes, meeting people, looking in their eyes, watching their inflection and seeing their responses.
I know the difference when a person is using the Mamet Principle and pretends not to know…. believe me, most of these people are genuinely clueless – they are not pretending. They are more concerned with who is getting the bigger muffin from the taxpayer provided snack bar. They care far less about what middle-America thinks about their lack of corrective action on corrupt issues they are comfortable working with/in/around all day. (more)
The issue(s) surround the aggregate investigation of candidate, president-elect and President Donald Trump. Those who participated in the soft-coup and ongoing impeachment effort would like nothing more than to discuss all of the DOJ and FBI actions they took when faced with the possibility that Vladimir Putin had installed a Russian asset in the White House.
All of the outrage about lying to the president-elect; hiding information from the president-elect/President; planting spies in the White House; placing bugs and seeking wiretaps and surveillance on the administration etc. All of what is known, and buckets more action that is unknown – all of which will stir up jaw-dropping outrage, is exactly the narrative that benefits the DOJ/FBI and intelligence group.
The group would love to stir up the outrage into a frothing boil of shock and awe only so they can openly admit everything, and say: “yeah, so what?” “What we faced was unprecedented; remember, the Russians attempted to influence the election; there was evidence Trump was participating…. What else were we supposed to do?” Etc.
(FBI Declarations about Comey Memos)
The FBI, DOJ, ODNI, CIA and intelligence officials were intentionally not being direct and honest with President Trump and key members of his new administration. Obviously their lack of honesty was a serious issue, and in some cases had serious ramifications. They were trapping President Trump inside the corrupt apparatus that they controlled.
The Mueller special counsel was the insurance policy.
The expressed finding by Robert Mueller’s two-year probe of ‘no Trump-Russia collusion, no Trump-Russia conspiracy, and no Trump-Russia obstruction’ has led to some hindsight reviews where anger surfaces about the now visible deception. However, there is a trap laid here and the resistance are hoping outraged voices will walk straight into it.
At 12:15pm on January 20th, 2017, Obama’s outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote a memo-to-self. Many people have called this her “CYA” (cover your ass) memo, from the position that Susan Rice was protecting herself from consequences if the scheme against President Trump was discovered. Here’s the email:
This is a justification memo, written by an outgoing National Security Advisor Susan Rice to document why there have been multiple false and misleading statements given to the incoming President Trump and all of his officials.
This is not a “CYA” memo, this is a justification memo for use AFTER the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy narrative collapsed; if the impeachment effort failed.
The “By The Book” aspect refers to President Obama and Susan Rice being told by CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, that President Trump was the subject of an active counterintelligence investigation to determine if he was under the influence of the Russian government.
Even the timing of the memo, written 15 minutes prior to the end of the Obama administration, is ex-post-facto useful as evidence of the author’s intent.
Put aside the nonsense aspect to the origination of the investigation for a moment; that part doesn’t apply here…. Accept their position ‘as if’ it is substantive.
We are talking about Brennan, Comey, Clapper and Yates telling President Obama and NSA Susan Rice that President-elect Trump is under a counterintelligence investigation where the suspicion is that Donald J Trump is an agent of a foreign power.
Under that auspices (fraudulent though it may be) the incoming President is a counterintelligence investigation target. A potentially compromised Russian asset. Under this auspices all of the officials would be permitted to lie and mislead their target, so long as they did so “By The Book.”
That’s their justification for a lengthy series of lies and false statements.
That’s why FBI Director James Comey can lie to the President and tell him he’s not the target of the ongoing Russia investigation. That’s the justification for keeping the accusations inside the Steele Dossier (remember, the Dossier is evidence) from the President-elect. That’s the justification for all of the officials to lie to President Trump, and even mislead the media if needed.
The Susan Rice email is one big Justification Letter; setting the stage for all of the participants to have a plausible reason for lies to anyone and everyone.
Call out John Brennan for telling Harry Reid about the Steele Dossier during his gang-of-eight briefing, but not telling Go8 member Devin Nunes about it. Brennan escapes by saying Nunes was on the Trump transition team; and briefing a conflicted politician on the dossier would have compromised the FBI investigation. See how that works?
Call out James Comey for lying to President-elect Trump during the January 6th Trump Tower meeting…. Comey escapes by saying Trump was a target of the FBI investigation for potential compromise as a Russian asset; informing the target of the evidence against him would have compromised the investigation. See how that works?
Every lie, every omission, every false and/or misleading statement, must first be filtered through the “By The Book” prism of Trump being considered a Russian asset. This is the justification trap democrats are waiting to exploit for maximum damage and diminishment of counter attack.
The “By the Book” justification, where every action could have been taken because Trump might have been an actual Russian operative, is the weapon under the camouflage tarp as the radical left lures-in their political opposition. They shrug their shoulders and say in condescending voice: ‘well, we didn’t know; we had to be prudent‘, etc.
The ‘By-the-Book’ framework is based on a false-premise; but the action, just about any action, taken to mislead (even undermine) the incoming administration is excusable under this carefully crafted justification memo. That’s exactly why Susan Rice wrote it; and each of the participating members knows they can use it, when needed.
The way to get around the legal and political defense inside this justification memo is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created that false premise in the first place.
In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.
The special counsel team authorized and released the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages to the public in December 2017. It was a very smart Mueller team using a laser pointer to get their political opposition chasing remote controlled rabbits. The special counsel team controlled the remote.
The special counsel team took control over and then filtered the FBI investigative file of FBI Washington Field Office Supervisory Special Agent, Brian Dugan. The special counsel removed the evidence that James Wolfe leaked the FISA application on March 17th, 2017.
The special counsel team released the Adam Waldman text message capture to the SSCI as a head’s up after likely informing SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner it was coming. On February 9, 2018, Warner had his pre-scripted defense in place. It appears Warner gave the Go8 the text documents knowing it would be leaked to media. Smart maneuver.
The special counsel team informed the FISA court on July 12, 2018, the predicate for the Carter Page FISA application was still valid. They lied. They did this because they planned to release another segment of SSA Dugan’s file to the public to water down the issue. Nine days after telling the FISC the application was valid, on July 21, 2018, the special counsel used the guise of a FOIA release to put the Dugan FISA equity into the public consciousness. What we know as the Carter Page FISA application was/is actually SSA Dugan’s work product. Again, this was from his investigative file.
The special counsel released Dugan’s work product (FBI equity), while simultaneously redacting the dates on the copy they released. It was the special counsel who redacted the dates. They had to do this because Dugan’s FISA copy had incorrect dates as seeded to capture the leak by SSCI Security Director James Wolfe.
Every public release of information from May 2017 through April 11, 2019, came from the special counsel. Neither Main Justice (AG Sessions) nor the FBI (Wray) released anything. The special counsel were releasing information in a controlled method and withholding other documents detrimental to their purpose of framing President Trump.
Me thinks Sundance does have them. Follow the money. All the scum elected and administrative state got to greedy. When we find out what they are trying to cover up everyone will be appalled right and left. Just my guess.
The FBI, DOJ, ODNI, CIA and intelligence officials were intentionally not being direct and honest with President Trump and key members of his new administration.
There’s the understatement of the year!! This whole fiasco is criminal. Little Susan Rice trying to position herself to be the VP nominee tells us just how threatened Obama is right now. Someone is putting some serious heat out there. Well, let’s kick the tires and light the fires and send the whole Obama cabal on a one way journey to Mars. They are guilty as sin so if the DOJ doesn’t want to totally bring down the Obama occupation of the White House, they need to have a tete-a-tete with him and let him pick his country. He also needs to understand that he is to never EVER set foot on American soil or have any involvement in any thing to do with the government or people of the USA again. EVER.
But it was BY THE BOOK
nah, that doesn’t set a high enough bar of disincentive for the future. hell, anyone could live a full life outside the USA, and still commit sedition or treason. He needs to understand nothing. It is the American public, if not all of humanity, that needs an educational experience.
They are beating around the bush. Vetting of information is required through Woods Procedure. The documentation does not exist. Circular finger pointing will continue until 11/3.
OK, Sundance, sounds right, thanks. Anything which sparks outrage is misleading. Still, I feel another shoe and maybe some boots and slippers are in your teepee being readied to drop.
And a comment: Yates’ house or video set is socialist-stark, like her body and clothes, the opposite of softly, sweetly attractive. So much sadism in that female and her cohort, so much sadism.
Mygreney Hyportnex: There’s really nothing to explain. She had to write quickly and she was making the whole thing up on the fly. Liars and criminals always make mistakes.
An attorney representing Susan Rice, responding to an inquiry from Senator Chuck Grassley, stated that Susan Rice sent the email on the advice of White House counsel.
I think both the email & the timing of the sending of the email was carefully formulated and not written quickly at all….
Rice’s attorney, Kathryn Ruemmler, wrote:
“Given the importance and sensitivity of the subject matter, and upon the advice of the White House Counsel’s Office, Ambassador Rice created a permanent record of the discussion. Ambassador Rice memorialized the discussion on January 20, because that was the first opportunity she had to do so, given the particularly intense responsibilities of the National Security Advisor during the remaining days of the administration and transition.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house-counsel-advised-susan-rice-to-write-memo-on-oval-office-discussion-about-michael-flynn
“because that was the first opportunity she had to do so, given the particularly intense responsibilities of the National Security Advisor during the remaining days of the administration and transition.”
Yeah sure first opportunity. They went oh shat we have to lay cover to it all. You do it Susan and send the email to yourself. Nobody will pay attention.
litenmaus: Could be so, although, who is to say that Rice was not lying to Grassley? To have done so would have been perfectly in character for her. “White House Counsel made me do it.” Uh huh. And what would White House Counsel say about that? “The President made me do it.” And what would the former President say? “I first heard about this on TV.”
All of these people will lie and obfuscate to the best of their ability. You can say this for everyone of them: They all rather have history judge them as incompetent rather than a co-conspirator/traitor.
Take away the Russian hacking fiction and their alibi collapses like a house of cards.
This here might throw some light on things….
“BREAKING: New York Judge Requests Testimony from Julian Assange in Seth Rich Case”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-new-york-judge-requests-testimony-julian-assange-seth-rich-case/
The article was written in 2017. The case was filed in March 2018. And just now, a judge is requesting testimony from Assange?
This stinks to high Heaven.
Way I saw it was, plenty of pressure could be put on Boris Johnson to grease the skids and get it done fast. It’s a non political civil case, the likely loser would be Fox news who are reasonably Trump friendly, compared to the rest, that makes it hard for anyone to claim partisanship.
FOX is being sued regarding their reporting over Seth Rich by the Rich family and claiming that Seth Rich provided the emails and they are need to question Assange as to the whom supplied the emails to Wikileaks.
I don’t know just how this will play given that the hacking of the DNC by ‘Russia’ seems to be the glue that holds the original predicate together but U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn is seeking assistance from the UK to produce testimony from Julian Assauge in the Seth Rich murder case brought by the family against Fox News. Assauge has always contended that it wasn’t the Russians who gave him the information and in an interview he did with Ellen Ratner just before the 2016 election that the DNC material was provided by an inside party at the DNC. Seems to me that if Assuage debunks the ‘hacking’ narrative posed by US intelligence the entire predicate of Russian interference in general and in association with Trump goes up in one big mushroom cloud. Am I wrong or could this be the key to destroying the original conspiracy. It also drags the complacency of the FBI in following up of the Crowdstrike ‘findings’.
I will be surprised if the perps set out in 2015 or 2016 with some grand diabolical scheme with all the mile posts calculated in advance. I believe like most FUBAR operations it started out as one simple act of maliciousness, but morphed along the way as it rolled down hill and picked up more rotten characters along the way. Each gave it a little nudge one way or another until Weissmann got the reins and did the best he could to keep the dung ball rolling towards PDJT.
The genesis malicious act could have simply been some dung beetle like Brennan saying “let’s make sure Donald Trump is not Putin’s puppet” followed with a wink and a nod. Word get’s out. Creepy people do whatever they do best and pitch some dung in the path.
And then DT won and they had to get serious about wiping fingerprints and creating alibis. What Sundance has laid out so well are most of the pieces of the cover-up. Now let’s see which dung beetle started the ball.
The trigger was Admiral Rogers shutting down the gravy train of the NSA database.
Fusion GPS was only a front to justify spying on the Trump team. This was just the cover up for years of spying and other illegal activities
It needs to be proven that the FBI covered up the Seth Rich “hack of the DNC server”, and then colluded with Crowdstrike to come up with an alternative reality to the insider job that they knew that it was, in order to put Trump and “RUSSIA!” in a frame.
THIS is THE lynchpin. This is THE THREAD that needs to be pulled. This is the foundational card upon which the ENTIRE house of cards is built, and the ENTIRE house of cards falls if THIS is exposed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
JULIAN ASSANGE ORDERED TO TESTIFY IN SETH RICH LAWSUIT
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/08/06/breaking-julian-assange-ordered-to-testify-in-seth-rich-lawsuit/
They all were so infected with Hate Trump rabies that they were willing to do ANYTHING to destroy his presidency.
Sundance’s latest tweet indicates he is ready to launch.
A question that was not asked, did Sally Yates (or Rod Rosenstein) meet with the FBI submitters to review the FISA application before they signed off on it? Approving the spying on a Presidential Campaign is a big freaking deal. Did they simply sign off on the document or did they perform ANY due diligence to confirm what was in the FISA application lived up to the FISA application standards? It was their job to review the application and verify it was accurate. HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE.
Does anyone know why that lying b$&#@ was allowed to testify from the comfort of home?
Why was SHE given that courtesy? Plus, the sound is awful.
I think that Susan Rice will be Biden’s VP. If that does become true and Barr does indictments after (assuming he does at all…not holding my breath) could this work in the Presidents favor? Meaning SD phase 2 takes place after the 15th and once that takes hold it “dirties up” Susan Rice.
Just thinking here…
This unknown of Durham investigation will push Susan Rice as VP choice. It will leave the room for FBI – Comey, Mcabe and love birds will be fallen guys. As usual Obama has no idea why FBI/DOJ running this operations. This will be middle ground for Trump, uniparty and deep state.
Susan Rice as VP virtually assures that Sleepy Joe does not survive his term.
Agree
Ok so the real scandal is the use of the awesome surveillance powers of the state for non-intelligence reasons. Probably extending since the IRS tea party project failed. So wouldn’t there be abundant examples of HOW this information was used by the schemers? If there was financial benefit, it shouldn’t be too hard to identify unusual stock purchases or sales and correlate them with database access. Same thing for embarrassing information that was used to torpedo a political rival.With the right access, this shouldn’t be too hard to do. And this would be a scandal that the public could understand..
DD – in 2015 there was a whistleblower named Dennis Montgomery that turned over 47 hard drives of evidence that he said contained proof of Obama, Brennan & Clapper’s domestic spying on members of congress, business leaders, federal judges & Chief Justice Roberts, and many others (The HAMMER program). He also gave video testimony to the DOJ. Unfortunately, Montgomery turned his evidence over to Comey’s FBI (James Baker) not realizing he was giving all of his evidence to the enemy. This data base is the source of the evil empire’s money via inside information & their power to control people thru blackmail. FBI & DOJ are preventing it’s exposure. This, to me, is what is lurking in the background of everything that has transpired. They all fear the exposure of illegal spying (their true source of power & money) and all the dirty deeds they committed using that information, which is why they needed Flynn gone ( he was gonna clean house) & Trump gone.
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/11/10/the-hammer-is-the-key-to-the-coup/
I get that. The key thing is to provide examples of how the spying led to tangible financial gains or the destruction of political opponents. It shouldn’t be that hard to do.
the IRS/Tea Party was the first public incarnation of the results of using the spying.
Per Ed Snowden, he watched this start under Bush in 06, and was worried, but Obama was elected in 08 and he thought….Obama would put a stop to it, or at least curtail it. But instead he watched it explode under Obama to a point he felt compelled to release.
And what they do with 5 eyes and Facebook, MS, Google, Apple, and every major telecom through NSL’s ….let me know way back then something like we are seeing today was inevitable.
In re: “ Every public release of information from May 2017 through April 11, 2019, came from the special counsel.”
The formerly redacted paragraph, paragraph #4/ next to last paragraph, of the RICE justification memo, was still unreleased AFTER April 2019, and in fact sometime after mid-September 2019.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/09/16/585-days-since-susan-rice-email-was-exposed-content-still-redacted-why/
Who released that? More specifically, was it Graham (again, as it was he who released the unredacted memo 02/08/2018) or someone of Obama’s ACKNOWLEDGED group? WHY was this released when it was released, unredacted? Is it important regarding the ORIGEN?
Is it important regarding whether Graham was working as an agent of the RICE justification team, ie, Special Council, and maybe is STILL?
We know that the late McCain, Graham’s BFF, played for the “spread-the-Steele-dossier-lies” team.
Good on Hawley for responding strongly after Graham (in a sneaky snakey way) seemingly attempted to speak AS IF on Hawley’s behalf to “revise to soften” Hawley’s statement!
*origin not Origen.
However, serendipitously
Origen: lived 185-254, said
“We who by our prayers destroy all demons which stir up wars, violate oaths, and disturb the peace are of more help to the emperors than those who seem to be doing the fighting.”
I would change it for our times, with apologies to Origen, to “of more help to the President and USA than those who seem to be running the DOJ/FBI/Legislature/Judicial.
Yates is lying through her teeth. She knew exactly what was going on and was complicit. She’s tap dancing to avoid indictment.
Sally Yates did not answer the last question. She did not answer in terms of what she knows, ie. her personal knowledge. She answered it by saying that is what the report found. What if the report got it wrong.
Again the timeline is important. Yates testified that she signed the FISAs on a former Trump Campaign advisor, not on Trump Campaign or Candidate/President-elected Trump. This means when she signed her 2nd FISA renewal Trump and his campaign were not the target – her version of justification. Yates version cannot be reconciled with the “justification trap” version later (?) formulated by the O-gang. .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Linsey’s hearing is a charade. All the more reason Sundance’s laser-beam light show can’t come soon enough. He’s given repeated warnings in his tweets.
I want to see Yates in jail.
My take and paraphrasing somewhat of her testimony: She was responsible for the actions of all below her, yet, she isn’t taking any responsibility. Blaming rogue Comey. Playing the victim.
Responsible, but irresponsible.
Yah. Yates is One. Big. Liar. We know what you did, Yates, and we will never, ever forget it.
Sundance: in the future for the sake of an accurate history of this event, please publish the uncondensed version in order that long after Yates & et al’s deaths, the criminal legacies will be cemented in history.
So Mueller, SC lead, controlled by the people who pushed for the special counsel in the first place, and recommended him for the job, are the ones who created the whole scheme? It sure took a lot of co-ordination to make this happen.
Somebody much higher up than those named had to give the go ahead on this whole plan, right? Who might that be I wonder or am I interpreting this whole thing wrongly?
My spirits rose exponentially when I saw this article …
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/top-mueller-prosecutor-urges-doj-officials-to-resist-barr-investigations
The coup plotters are in an uncontrollable panic! Weissmann is openly calling on DOJ and FBI employees to violate their oaths … just to keep him out of jail. This is more delicious than maple walnut ice cream … with a cherry on top!
So Sally “had no idea” what OHR was doing, much less what wifey Nellie-with-the-radio was doing.
But she WAS responsible to know, so LEGALLY speaking, she, as the responsible party should be liable. As former boss, the former pres. should be also.
If the floor-cleaning person fails to put out the caution wet floor sign, nobody who slips and falls sues the cleaning person, right? The store or corporation is RESPONSIBLE even if the president of that organization could not have been watching the floor-cleaner directly.
But Ohr reported to her directly. Sally, who cares not a whit what US citizens think, must have been too preoccupied with getting the biggest muffin, huh?
Can’t we at least stop paying for their muffins? Or make the muffins taste more like the crap they give to us?
“The way to get around the legal and political defense inside this justification memo is to ignore the activity of those protected by it and go directly to the origin of how they created that false premise in the first place.
In short, avoid the “justification trap” by ignoring the downstream activity (stemming as a result of the fraudulent origin), and focus on revealing the origin of the fraud.”
Is the origin to focus on is the bogus intelligence assessment which was written using Hillary’s Steele Dossier in order to justify the pre-existing spying on all the GOP candidates that was occurring? Is proof of this what would be forthcoming if no legal action proceeds by mid-Aug?
The dossier is a fraud. Hillary’s dirty trick research. It did not originate in Russia. They used it for the FISA to deceive the Judge. What reason do they have to give for believing Trump was a Russian asset?
Crowdstrike examined the DNC server, not the FBI. Crowdstrike is in Ukraine and everyone in the deep state freaked out when Trump wanted to explore the corruption in the Ukraine. If Seth Rich hacked the DNC server and was murdered for it, there was never a Russian hack, Lindsey, of the DNC server.
There is only alot of dirty money laundering in the Ukraine to Uniparty/dem politicians and where is the CIA in all of this?
The CIA?
Running the cash register.
“Witness Yuri Lutsenko, the inheritor of prosecutor general Viktor Shokin’s office told Giuliani that Yovanovitch was sent information showing that $7 BILLION went to the US in a possible money laundering scheme to a firm called “Franklin Templeton Investments,” she refused to help him by connecting him to American law enforcement.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/giuliani-bombshell-records-reveal-fired-amb-yovanovitch-perjured-herself-she-denied-visas-to-witnesses-who-could-prove-biden-dem-corruption-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
What these people have done including the last 3 President is making many people sick and levels of hot and cold anger that can not be measured.
If all the deep state conspirators were asked separately if they honestly believed, in 2016, that candidate Trump was an asset of Putin, and what evidence convinced them, would they all have the same answer?
Hey look who’s birthday it is tomorrow. That lying, dog-faced pony soldier, Robert Swan Mueller III (/ˈmʌlər/; born August 7, 1944)
I have the perfect song song for that horse’s a$$.
So I recall that Susan RIce claimed Kathryn Ruemeller instructed her to write the inauguration day email to self. Rice is a paid liar so we may never know. But I think Ruemeller is a criminal/crisis type of attorney. Funny Obama needed one on staff. I think the purpose was to hopefully stop the investigation right there at FISA abuse. Even if that issue, FISA abuse, came to trial they would attempt to delay until justice was denied.
Ultimately I think the 7th floor FBI types were covering up something much, much bigger. But much simpler than espionage. I feel like it goes back to when Bill Clinton was President and sold secrets to China, rented out the Lincoln Bedroom and couldn’t control himself around a 19 year old intern.. The abuse of power and corruption started in 1990s and hopefully paused with “W” for a few years. Bill Clinton lived like the laws didn’t apply to him and this carried over to Hillary’s time at the state department some 8 years after Bill left the WH. My guess is she used State Department and her Foundation to Sell Uranium, start wars and God knows what else. She did this with laundered money via the USAID, and I think Obama got involved too. Including the Iran plane of CASH, and the Volkswagen Settlement The corruption got even bigger after the second election in 2012. It is also starting to feel like Horowitz IG work was a defense tool for all the bad guys.
Seems like a novel but everyone says it is massive. One final thought I feel like Soros was involved and profited off the color revolutions, and I think this guy WILLIAM BROWDER is involved big time, and has brain washed half the world. I think the sanctions referred to on the Kysliak call are the Magnitsky sanctions Browder created. Wars, political favors money laundering is not as exotic as Espionage, but it pays better, and Hillary is drawn to the money. They are sacrificing Biden.
The coup plotters hoped it would stop at their guilt with the FISA abuse and never get to their RICO actions.
I hate Hillary
Has anyone ever investigated what happened to the pile of money which was allocated to Haiti … and which the corrupt Clintons were in charge of?
I know that the late, beloved Tony Rodham went from selling walnuts in the Republic of Georgia to running a gold mine in Haiti … but what happened to the rest of it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about the planeload of money to Iran?
Conservatives need more Hawleys, and no more grammys or barassos
The “by the book” protection seems somewhat similar to the “just following orders” arguments.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Superior_orders#Arguments
The article describes how the superior orders law have failed:
“On the other hand, when the defendants could not reasonably claim that they did not know their orders were clearly illegal, the defense was ineffective. For instance, Lieutenants Dithmar and Boldt were ordered to fire on lifeboats, obeyed the order, and were found guilty in the same German Military Trials[14]”
The swamp is well and alive. Treason is the objective and they clearly know that nothing will happen. The swamp is safe to commit additional criminal activities. Many Americans are skeptical and will believe it when they actually see handcuffs on these low-life hate America liberals.
Why can’t the public demand pre hearing polygraphs of every witness? The public deserves the use of every tool available.
Yates on numerous occasions pointed out the distinction that Page was surveilled, not the Trump campaign, and only after he left the Trump campaign. Cruz gave a little push back, but only a little. No one ever discusses the two-hops or three-hops that are permitted and how the Page FISA order would easily permit surveillance of Trump (i.e., Page-Bannon-Trump). Why will no one ever point this out? It is not really sources and methods. Why cannot this issue be raised by even those on our side?
Cold anger is getting hot.
But reason is keeping it moderated.
Ms.Yates was professionally “beautified” as much as possible for the hearing but listening to her voice is borderline torture. And its not her Georgia accent.
Sen. Graham’s comment that “I believe you didn’t know” seemed like a planned exoneration of her despite his thespian performance for the cameras as a hard hitting Committee Chairman digging for the truth. How does he know for sure given her past actions and her bitter hatred of President Trump that she shared with all the other Obama gang members . Are we to believe her refusal to follow a direct (and later confirmed) legal request from the President was based on a calm and thoughtful legal opinion rather than a political performance to make POTUS look bad.
The ruthless no quarter Dems would never compliment or exonerate a Trump supporting political enemy by saying “I believe you” especially when it was not required. They would give them the Kavanaugh treatment.
Reminds me of a line by C.S. Lewis; “Demons are not that smart but they are ver clever.”
Yes “it is a delicate balance” between good and evil, right and wrong, lawlessness or law and order. The time is not to tip toe around these liars, schemers, lawbreakers, some child predators. It is time to lock them up, all of them no matter how high it goes. Believe me the Democrats do not believe in a delicate balance so it is time for Barr, Durham and whoever else is investigating this to get off their asses and do what needs to be done, NOW not tomorrow, not next week, not early fall or after the election, the proof and evidence is all there now do your damn jobs. End of rant 🙂
OK, so, they were doing due diligence “by the book” investigating if Trump was possibly being compromised – but that fell apart by February 2017 when the Dossier was debunked, so Rice’s “Justification” memo at best falls apart at that point.
