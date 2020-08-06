Devin Nunes Discusses Testimony of Sally Yates…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Liz MacDonald to discuss the testimony of former Deputy AG Sally Yates.
HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Liz MacDonald to discuss the testimony of former Deputy AG Sally Yates.
|Serena on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|Papoose2007 on Devin Nunes Discusses Testimon…
|Mary on President Trump Meets With Gov…
|scrap1ron on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|Principled on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|Right to reply on Devin Nunes Discusses Testimon…
|Serena on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|truenorthseeker on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|Nan on Devin Nunes Discusses Testimon…
|Issy on Devin Nunes Discusses Testimon…
|Dora on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|TJ on Devin Nunes Discusses Testimon…
|Bec74 on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|John-Y128 on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
|Mikgen on August 6th – 2020 Presid…
Where were our GOP senators? Goes back to asking the right questions. “You were fired for insubordination, were you not, Ms. Yates? Every single Senator should have asked that question first.
LikeLiked by 5 people
starfcker: They probably didn’t ask because that was one of the areas that the chairman and Ms. Yates had agreed not to discuss. I find it interesting that witnesses can set the parameters of what the questions will be. That and of course the republicans cannot be seen as appearing rude. Congeniality must be preserved by the jr. Uniparty.
LikeLike
Devin’s words at the very end have not gotten much attention, that Hillary hired Steele to dig up Russian dirt because she planned to use it to contest the election results IF SHE LOST.
And she basically has been for 4 years
LikeLiked by 8 people
I believe the story goes: Hillary/DNC hired Fusion GPS. Fusion hired Steele. Steele source a Russian American from the liberal Brookings Institution to make up dirt on Donald Trump so the corrupt intelligent community could continue illegal surveillance on Trump to derail his campaign and remove him as president, and have a reason for their illegal surveillance if they got busted. The evil and corruption really steams me.
LikeLike
-A British court decision unmasks new evidence of FBI abuses in the Russia collusion probe.
“The ruling discloses that officials at the State Department where Hillary Clinton had served as secretary of state were uniquely involved in Steele’s efforts to bring the dossier to attention, including Mrs. Clinton’s former Russia expert Assistant Secretary Victoria Nuland, Clinton’s successor as secretary of state John Kerry and Joe Biden’s former national security adviser Tony Blinken.”
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/new-steele-evidence-strengthens-durham-prosecution
LikeLike
Kerry who got on a plane and traveled to Iran!
LikeLike
Devin N calls Yates”The most oblivious depoty AG in US history” .
DN subtly NODS affirmitively at “Yates cannot be believed given the timeline.”
The Jan 5 meeting is now obvious criminal conspiracy of Spygate
cabal….Liz M gets this.
As they throw “gone rogue” Comey under the so called bus, does
Yates look less a conspirator ?
In his summary at hearing,
why does Graham assure Yates that she didn’t do anything wrong?
Oh to be a fly on Sundance’s wall as he hears all this, and hears
Nunes saying cabal is guilty of framing Trump/Flynn of
doing “exactly what they (themselves) were doing.”
Do we get the impression
Devin Nunes has been talking to Sundance, and that Liz McDonald
knows more than most ?
Prayers for Truth to set us free. And for Truth, so abused of late,
to be pulically set free.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Publicly, I should’ve typed.
Despite the reluctance of some Senate R’s at hearing
to ask harder questions and followups, there were some
good moments. I wish I had heard it all.
I also would like to be cognizant fly of how Durham
and Barr are reacting to all this. Surely
they are just as appalled, and know more, than Liz McDonald.
The pressure on Durham and Bar is immense.
It is notable that the false hysteria about Barr as errand boy
for P45 has reached full TDS level now.
The world s waiting for the sunrise, and the obliviousness
and finger pointing among the corrupt cabal is surely
looking more transparently daily. Sometimes I wish The Polls
would poll THAT .
The laugh quotient of Susan Rice’s memo to self
would get better reviews daily, surely, given the assurance
of Liz McDonald in this interview with Nunes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Obama administration used law enforcement and intelligence assets to interfere in a presidential election and frame the opposition party candidate. This is a conspiracy. And the conspirators should all be indicted.
LikeLike
Why is Sen. Graham so nervous in questioning Yates? His body language is interesting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he almost seems as if he is about to cry
LikeLike
He is terrified she is going to go off script, and say something other than what they jointly agreed to – pretty obvious. He is in this up to his neck!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Yates is in this up to her neck also.
https://themarketswork.com/2018/05/28/bypassing-the-inspector-general-sally-yates-and-the-dojs-national-security-letter-carve-out/
LikeLiked by 1 person
ALL roads are finally being pointed back to where the originated with Bath House Barry HUSSEIN Soetero Obama and his CORRUPT Administration
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, all Roads do lead back to the Usurpation of the Presidency in 2008. And that being said, the real mystery is why THEY all looked away to let it happen. What did the Chicago Cabal know that forced the Swamp to permit an ineligible candidate run in the first place?
LikeLike
Where are the Brennan and Clapper questions? Looks like Comey, Mccabe, the lovers and perhaps the Orhs are being set-up for as the scapegoats. Anybody cooperating in that bunch? While on the subject of cover-up, how have DWS, AW’s laptop and the Paki brothers IT escapades so effortlessly moved into the distant rear-view mirror?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where are the Brennan and Clapper questions? Looks like Comey, Mccabe, the lovers and perhaps the Orhs are being set-up for as the scapegoats. Anybody cooperating in that bunch? While on the subject of cover-up, how have DWS, AW’s laptop and the Paki brothers IT escapades so effortlessly moved into the distant rear-view mirror?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heather McDonald IS a keeper! Praying this ends soon and guikty party’s ALL face real Justice! And on a side note wasn’t Steels report foreign interference?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham is the ringleader of this circus, but not the owner. This show is all about framing up the fall guy. The setup was so obvious. The puff ball questioning by the GOP (exception: Josh Hayley) betrayed us all. Miss Lyndsay was pathetic. But the fall guy won’t even take much of a hit by the time it’s all over with.
Barr has his interests (no harm to the institutions, especially the DOJ). The owners of THE BIG CLUB have their interests (cover up our dirty deeds and methods, protect our access to power and information that makes us rich). How can both of them get what they want while giving the President a pound of flesh? Aim for Comey. Charge him with some simple excess crime (he overstepped his authority) that could be fought somewhat easily in the DC court.
This is the direction the CLUB/Senate are taking this, now pushing it before Barr and Durham announce any indictments. Timing is everything, right?
Well, it’s time to release the fury. Sundance is getting very close…I can smell it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think media can be relied upon to disseminate this info; any casual viewer would immediately be confused. I think that’s their plan.
Graham strikes me as a man desperately trying to walk the razor’s edge– to appear to ask poignant, tough questions, but not enough so to anger the Deep State. They can get another gatekeeper, but he’s only got one political career. There must dozens like him, dirty as hell, and trying to get as far away from the leak in the boat as possible.
LikeLike
The finger-pointing continues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What the hearing chairman did yesterday, could that be called ‘leading the witness’, to her exoneration?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What they’ve done to [Flynn] and so many other people, they’ve destroyed their lives.
“I caught them, and we caught them, spying using the intelligence apparatus of our country, to spy on an opponent’s, or the opposing party’s campaign, both before and after the election.”
– President Donald J. Trump to Lou Dobbs, Aug 4, 2020
LikeLike
Sundance is taking action. We must also take action. There are many ways to do this, but this is an idea I had. This week members at my church we will be sending post cards to AG Barr – I urge patriots across America to flood the AG’s office this message:
Attorney General William Barr
U.S. Department of Justice
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530-0001
Dear Attorney General Barr,
A hallmark of America’s jurisprudence is the Rule of Law. The law is not class conscious, nor is it partisan. Heinous crimes have been committed in our nation by those in positions of power. For the first time in America’s history, and for partisan purposes, a coup was attempted, and continues, against a duly elected President, to date there has been no justice for the American people nor for President Donald J. Trump.
We, the people, demand justice. We call on you to indict the perpetrators of this crime and punish them to the fullest extent of the law. Your action or inaction will decide if America goes forward as a Constitutional Republic with liberty and justice for all, or will it become a banana republic controlled by the injustice of a corrupt few.
LikeLike