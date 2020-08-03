Sunday Talks: Senator Ron Johnson – What Did Obama Know?

When ODNI James Clapper walked into the oval office on January 4, 2017, with “tech cuts” (transcript excerpts) from the Flynn/Kislyak phone call, essentially Clapper infected the White House with a paper record that the Obama administration was aware of the FBI investigating the incoming administration. Re-creating plausible deniability was the primary motive behind the January 5th meeting and the subsequent Susan Rice memo.
.
Why is it important to understand the duality of purpose for the appointment of the special counsel run by the figure-head (in name only) of Robert Mueller?…
…Because from the outset the seventeen Lawfare lawyers who formed the resistance unit operation took control over the DOJ.
That was a large purpose of their installation. The Mueller resistance unit controlled everything, including every impediment to congress.
Despite the fact they should have been aware of this, many individual Senators and congressional representatives now claim they had no idea of this purpose. Setting aside their willful blindness; all that stuff is in the rear-view and only leads to anger in a debate that needs to look forward; the issue now becomes putting indisputable evidence, an actionable trigger, in front of them and forcing public confrontation. Action. Nothing else matters; drive action.
At the same time, USAO John Durham [and S.P. XXXXX ] are facing ‘irrefutable’ evidence that holds two purposes: (1) undeniable evidence of a very specific cover-up operation that came, purposefully, from the agenda of the resistance unit to throw a blanket over the most serious abuse of power in modern history; and (2) evidence that ‘we the people’ know.
It might seem odd at first, but knowledge that we know, and possess the evidence to prove beyond doubt, is an insurance policy in the quest for truth and justice. This includes evidence that cannot be ignored even if they disappear the delivery mechanism. The truth has no agenda, and in this case the truth is a weapon.
Whoops!
Sounds like a well brief senator
Why not just go into those agencies who are anti Trump and fire every last SOB in a high position?
Obama made thousands of the positions SES…
they cannot be fired without due process.. that is a final “present” that Obama did just before leaving office.
That’s also why they can tumb up their nose..
Even SES can be easily fired forcing them to sue in federal court to get their job back which takes years and cost a $100,000. Alternatively, SES are easily transferred anywhere in the 50 states and to other agencies. Transfer them and they’ll quit!
Absolutely. There have been a couple of articles of transferring the HQ of the BLM from DC to western Colorado. The first I read discussed the the number of DC BLM employees whining about having to move to the sticks. The second article I read on it, there were a high number who quit.
I haven’t seen much publicly or widely reported since then.
Want to thin these agencies? Start moving their HQ’s out of DC.
Well they can all be shipped to Adak, Alaska where they can sit until retirement.
Criminal charges may be the exception.
Why not go into every anti Trump agency and fire every single high level person there?
SP XXXXX, huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
SP=Special prosecutor?
Only guessing. But wouldn’t that be a shock.
I’m certain of it. Saw that little tidbit and sat up ramrod straight. No wonder Sundance is hopeful…
When an AG appoints a special prosecutor, doesn’t that have to be made public?
A special counsel investigates allegations to determine if there has been a crime. [ Mueller]
A special prosecutor can only investigate actual crimes. [ S.P. XXXXX ]
AdRem – Just FYI – the articles and comments are probably not getting the likes and replies that they normally would. I am unable to “like” anything and only about 50% of my posts or replies are making it through. I know you talked about this problem the other day, but just thought you would want to know it is still happening….
What’s SES?
Senior Executive Service
Senior Executive Service
# 2 – evidence that we the people know..
James Comey went on MSNBC, with Nicole Wallace, and bragged about how easy it was to frame General Michael Flynn. The studio audience laughed.
A leftist’s sense of decency and fair play is a mighty tiny target; in their value system, if you’re not a leftist, you must be a bad person who deserves punishment. The latest iteration is coming from BLM – all non-leftists are racists.
Making leftists/Democrats aware of all the malfeasance in the Obama administration and waiting for the outrage to well up, is waiting for Godot. They exist on purely Manichean (good guy/bad guy) terms. We made them aware that Hillary had taken $millions in bribes: they didn’t care.
True but that’s not our audience. Talking to Satan will entertain him. The possessed have very little hope. The affected however, the frightened, the lost,.the confused those are our targets. If they push back hard move on if the question your knowledge show them knowledge.
It is patently absurd that Obama and Biden are not called before the Senate in open session under oath to explain the January 5th 2017 meeting and to answer the damning questions about how they tried to spy on and intimidate the incoming Trump Administration.
I am actually glad that the stimulus bill failed. Millions of Americans need to feel the pain of no stimulus checks because that is what a Biden Administration will look like when they have no job in the future. A dose of reality may do wonders for understanding what really is going on.
I seem to remember political drama in the energy crunch unemployment extension… A week without a check put alot of people back to work when it was restated those still not working for there money. I am working from 45!year old memory but it seems like it happened a couple times.
Any one else remember the energy crisis and the ever shifting job categories that qualified for spe ial bennifits.??
Sundance has the spirit of Caleb. God tells us that Caleb had a different spirit, than the 10 who went with him to make ground reports for taking the land.
Caleb CORRECTLY saw the opportunities because he had the spirit of optimism, and remembered the purpose of GOD. By Caleb’s spirit, he obtained the help of God. Numbers 14:24
We must come with a strong vision of optimism to pierce and reject the lies that have fallen over us. We must not have a mind set of fear, and projection of darkness. WE MUST shake off the slave mentality.
We must resolve to have an unwavering vision of what America is, and of her promise and greatness. Ten out of twelve came back with a bad report. The ten INCORRECTLY gave the power to their enemy.
By GOD’s grace we already possess this land. GOD has given US THE POWER over our enemies, by faith in His might. Our faith must say, Yes there are giants wishing to harm us, but our GOD is bigger than those giants!
WE MUST be wise stewards of America’s greatness, and confront the degeneracy of our current government, and their allies. By faith, WE HAVE THE POWER over those working to destroy America.
We are ONE NATION. We are UNDER GOD. We are INDIVISIBLE. We demand LIBERTY.
We demand JUSTICE FOR ALL.
S.P. = Special Prosecutor.
Is Sundance is informing us that a Special Prosecutor has been appointed?
Robert Mueller’s involvement is also because he has a significant stake in it.
He was FBI Director when Obama’s domestic political espionage program began in 2011.
The FBI would not have been conducting domestic political espionage on behalf of the Obama White House without FBI Director Mueller’s direct knowledge and personal involvement.
