Jim Jordan Confronts Dr. Anthony Fauci on Disparate COVID Concerns….

Ohio representative Jim Jordan does a good job in this testimonial segment contrasting the political hypocrisy within the COVID shutdowns and decrees.
The political elite can assemble without issue at the funeral of John Lewis, but don’t you dare try to have a funeral for your loved-ones because it’s not allowed. Within that contrast the fuel for COLD ANGER rages in the veins of ordinary Americans.
Jim Jordan gives voice to some of the most ridiculous aspects of the COVID political rules.
Somebody get this guy away from national public policy; he’s destroying the economy, and it looks to me like Dr. Fauci-Mengele is doing it intentionally.
Fauci’s type of over-the-top gibberish is identical to other statements made during this crisis which we first noted on March 17, 2020..
There’s been a debate about possible political motives surrounding the panic he has created; the massive economic damage he has inflicted; and the conflicting assertions of National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
CTH identifies the motives as sketchy. He appears to use his position to advance theories and yet position himself to avoid scrutiny.
Sometimes within a 24 hour period Fauci will make a statement, then contradict the initial assertion, then attempt to cloud his own conflict with obtuse and wordy explanations. After watching for several weeks, we called it out HERE.
Perhaps one way to help see through the professional obfuscation, and identify just exactly how political Dr. Fauci is, would be to: compare and contrast Dr. Fauci under President Obama in September 2009 after 3,000 to 4,000 H1N1 deaths in the USA -vs- Dr. Fauci under President Trump in March 2020 after 200 to 300 COVID-19 deaths. WATCH:
Now, to better absorb the information…. According to the CDC final estimate of 2009 U.S. H1N1 cases (published in 2011): from April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010 approximately 60.8 million U.S. cases, 274,304 U.S. hospitalizations, and 12,469 U.S. deaths occurred due to H1N1. That’s the empirical data.
After: (1) watching that 2009 video; and (2) comparing the 2009 H1N1 response to the current 2020 COVID-19 response; and (3) reviewing the empirical data; we must admit to ourselves there is a VERY BIG difference. So now, with the baseline established, we look for why such a big difference; and to do that we (4) evaluate the politics:
(LINK)
A few months later:
(LINK)
Now, pause for a moment – reread that again – don’t skip past it. Think about what type of mindset would send such a letter and communication. Apply common sense. Trust your instincts…
Would a person of reasonable disposition send such a letter or email to anyone in their professional network? Would you ever consider writing a letter to your employer, or the family of your employer, declaring your undying love and devotion toward them?
“rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?.. “please tell her that we all love her”… etc.
Seriously…. think about it. If you have ever engaged in a large system, large business, or large network of professionals, how would you react to a person inside that organization who was sending such non-professional communication? What exactly does that say about the emotional stability of such a person?
And this person, right now, with this inherent sensibility, has the most consequential and direct influence over the decision-making for the worlds most powerful nation. Stunning.
Fau Xi squirming in his chair-with-a-box-on-it, totally owned by Reps. Jordan and Scalise!
Me: MmmmmmHmmmm 🙂
This Bureau-Quack put the US economy into a medically induced coma.
The Fauci-an Bargain was simple:
Give up all your worldly accomplishments as President–the best economy ever–the lowest unemployment for all ethnic groups ever–the best stock market ever…..and on and on….If you don’t, 2.2 million Americans could die.
This was a choice no President has ever had to make. He decided to trust Fauci. Now he must lock this squinty little Napoleon in a lab closet and unleash the economy.
Herd Immunity is our Birthright. Let’s not throw it away. If we treat ourselves, and especially our children like ‘bubble boy’ through every pandemic, it will lead to more disease. The end result will lead to more people being sick and individuals ceding more control of their lives to government.
Sheltering in place against the China virus was best for the afflicted and those at risk. But for the unaffected and the able bodied to shelter in place was an insult to our dogged nature. It offends the code of survival imprinted in our DNA that causes us to resist contagion. We are all essential workers in this regard. For the sake of our human herd, and for the sake of our beloved country, let’s get back to school and work, let’s all embrace our natural inheritance.
The goodness of our President’s soul and his patriotic spirit are still in tact, kept whole by God’s grace. We were witness to him making America great again—it was real! It was happening! I believe him when he says he will do it again. Who else can?
It occurs to me that Dr. Fau Xi has something in common with the Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party: A surname. Xiping Xi, and his Italian cousin Tony “tell her I love her” Fau Xi.
In the year 2020, an evil dwarf with a raspy voice named Fauci, because he was an entrenched bureaucrat, and Democrat operative, was given a microphone and allowed to spread roguery and error all over the earth.
This Dr. FauxChi has had a political position for a long time. Now he has power, which has obviously gone to his narcissistic nature. He and Brix are two of the same mold. He was around for a long time yet no one knew him. Now he is on the cover of magazines, on TV, able to shut down the country on a whim under highly questionable reasoning which has nothing to do with science.
I want to see his bank accounts, see if there have been hefty deposits made since this Wuhan Virus has hit.
How is it he was saying years ago that this kind of thing was going to happen? Sure, viruses comee around, but he was predicting it far too well for my liking. Laying the ground work? In collusion with it, and the pharmaceutical companies who will produce the antidote? He seems as sincere as Clinton always seemed to me. Phony through and through, and a “C” actor who the media propagandists faun over when it’s obvious it is almost all lies.
O G
Take a look at his wife. Christine Grady.
Bill Gates Foundation
This is one deep money hole using Clintonian techniques
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/faucis-wife-control-approval-of-gates-vaccines/
Maybe, they, like all the expert Thieves have “Foundations” in order to launder money, ala the Clintons. Others took a peek at what the C;s get away with the loop holes etc, and most important no one gets to take a look, or……decide maybe not, and voila monsieur , others jumped all over that bandwagon.
Step of Function, could not do it in US, so the virus went to China, hey man who did dat. Who gave China 3.5 mil out of his departments budget.
If many of us know all this, why not one Congress critter. Those are the questions, are they not.
Conflict of interest with his wife. Isn’t his wife in control of ethics etc of making testing etc. of vaccines. How much did FauxChi make of that vaccine he rushed to inject in children in India. Does FauxChi have piece of the Vaccine Bill Gates is promoting.
Like the photo published here often,
with the Caption.
Start asking the right FN ?’sssss
Gonna go into the wayback machine. Can’t do it this weekend,
but….
Fauci was the main dude behind a lot that when on when HIV
first appeared. Didn’t occur to me. Until now.
A hated Republican was in office. HIV was taking off, being
spread. Fauci was running interference as to what particular
group was, by far, the most prevalent to acquire it.
So, the spread continued, metastasized.. Sound familiar?
And, the narrative started. That gay people were dying.
Because Reagan hated them. And the press did, basically,
everything to encourage that mindset. Not directly. By
means such as interviewing persons in “People” that had
HIV, or family members or friends of famous aids victims.
To get numerous pages, you just had to mention that the
Reagan administration was discouraging research for it.
Who was over the “research?” Would have to check up on
dates, but I moved to Georgia when all the AIDs stuff way
breaking. May of 1984. The hated Reagan had already been
re-elected, but the dems and media had a new toy to
round up the opposition with. AIDS. How cruel, mean,
unfeeling Reagan and the Republicans were being when
people were dying.
And, it became an absolute. If you were gay, there was no
chance that you would vote for a Republican. Because they\
wanted you dead.
Just call him “Vindmann”, “Comey”, Schiff, (or Sullivan, or any passing Insane Left judge) or any of the vain, inferior people whose only reason for hating “Trump” — and the only crime they ever and always accuse him of — is that he legitimately has the power they want to usurp for themselves, and they can’t — won’t — accept that.
Sundance writes: Somebody get this guy away from national public policy; he’s destroying the economy, and it looks to me like Dr. Fauci-Mengele is doing it intentionally.
This seems extraordinary in some ways. My understanding is that Dr. Fauci signed a series of grants supporting the coronavirus research in China.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force, had previously backed funding for a controversial lab in Wuhan, China, that has been studying the coronavirus in bats, reports said.
Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had shelled out a total of $7.4 million to the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab — which has become the focus of theories about the origin of COVID-19,
http://nypost.com/2020/04/29/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-studying-coronavirus/
But, wait that’s not the best part. At the wuhan-lab they were researching “Gain-of-function” which means Bio-weapons.
http://www.independentsciencenews.org/health/the-case-is-building-that-covid-19-had-a-lab-origin/
Why would anyone what Dr. Fauci-Mengele near a virus containment issue.
At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci is a government employee who can only speak to the news media with permission from his agency and that permission is easily revoked by President Trump.
BREAKING: Dr. Fauci and Obama Admin Gave Wuhan Lab $3.7 Million After Its Top Dr. Shi Zhengli Had US Project Shut Down and She Was Sent Back to China
By Jim Hoft
Published April 28, 2020
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-dr-fauci-obama-admin-gave-wuhan-lab-3-7-million-top-dr-shi-zhengli-us-project-shut-sent-back-china/
This link, posted earlier, is explicit in outlining Fauci’s involvement in weaponizing the virus.
October 2014, because of public health concerns, the US government banned all federal funding on efforts to weaponize three viruses – influenza, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
In the face of a moratorium in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and currently the leading doctor in the US Coronavirus Task Force – outsourced in 2015 the GOF research to China’s Wuhan lab and licensed the lab to continue receiving US government funding.
I said it yesterday it a bunch of smart ass geeks gitting back for high school.
Fauci is a dem, not a “geek getting back,” and he is on the side of evil.
Apparently, Cousin Itt (PA health sect) has issued the following re: use of Remdesivir in the state : “…to redress inequities that make health & safety less accessible to disadvantaged groups…identify patients from disadvantaged communities, then give them somewhat increased chances to receive treatment in a weighted lottery.” WTF! So, I guess if you’re a middle class working slob, tough darts, go to the bottom of the list. Are the eugenicists now putting their plans for death panels into the mix? Is this happening in any other states?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, don’t just carp about this discrimination on a blog.
Get a bunch of your middle-class friends together, find a lawyer, and sue the freak in a class action suit! That’s what the liberals do all the time. Why can’t we wise up and do it too?
We know he’s a fraud. So why did PDT let him charge to the front? We are talking life and death, so there was no reason to allow this idiot to be involved. I wish I knew the motive, the purpose. Did PDT have somebody vet him that he trusts? If so, that person(s) was a swamp critter as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, and WHY is Pence in charge of this, and he just smiles, moves his hands, and talks the political preacher drawl reassuring us he has it covered. True dat, but he has it covered for others, not us. Watch what they say, they make it sound like it is you, but the weasel words are magik, and you think it means you, and you beez haappy and all.
The weasel word “spells” (language) by politicians work like majik on the unsuspecting public.
Pence next, LOL, better not be. He is a walking talking deep state puppet. His work on health issues is well known in his State, the Loser.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Borndwebb, I don’t trust Pence either.
He visits two popular governors (DeSantis and Abbott) who have been mentioned for 2024. Within days both states had mask mandates and their popularity has been hit. Was this move intentional on Pence’s part to diminish the strength of his competition in 2024?
Been asking the same question myself and the answer never comes. Hard to confront the failure this implies, I suppose. Just today a business open in my town for 75 years will close its doors August 7.
Dr.Faky is on President Trumps reelection payroll. Gotta be. Every time his effeminate self appears in the news more Americans are repulsed by what a turd he is and what he represents. A bureaucracy that is not self aware, that sucks on the public teat while people are losing their jobs, and rife with blatant incompetence. This guy is doing more to reelect the President than Hillary,Obama, and Tickle Me Joe could all do combined.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike, one of my favorite things to do is ask any of my anti Trump acquaintances who they would like to see running things. You can phrase it many different ways. Which Democratic leader do you look up to? Which Democratic leader do you see as competent to run the country? Which Democratic policy do you think it’s going to help you and I? Trust me, I’ve asked that question a lot of times they never have an answer. All of those people physically and socially unappealing. That party has turned into Revenge of the Nerds. Osama Bin Laden famously said “people will follow the strong horse”. They don’t have a strong horse in that party. Just a collection of dirt balls and weirdos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And more than a few jackasses…
https://mobile.twitter.com/JamesTodaroMD/status/1289563464499781632
Reader App for rest of thread:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1289563464499781632.html
Oops….try again…
Reader App for rest of thread:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1289563464499781632.html
20000 German citizens in Berlin protested today against the Covid mask tyranny. ‘My body, my choice!’ It’s about time we Americans raise our voices in protest. I plan to do my part even if I’m the only protestor on a busy street corner in my city.(Virginia Beach, Virginia).
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Somebody get this guy away from national public policy; he’s destroying the economy, and it looks to me like Dr. Fauci-Mengele is doing it intentionally.”
Fauci, Mengele’s Spawn, through your arrogance, deceit and cruelty, you are trying to cast this formally blessed land and millions of innocent lives into a pit containing nothing but the horror and devastation of Democrat rule.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fauci: “I don’t favor one crowd over another crowd”…………………….lie.
A month ago, Fauci testified to Senate subcommittee that drinking in bars is bad and bars should be shut down.
https://people.com/health/fauci-stop-going-to-bars-right-now-coronavirus/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Double, double
Toil and trouble
Round about the cauldron go
In the poisoned entrails throw
Fillet of Marxist snake
In the cauldron boil and bake
Eye of Soros congressman and toe of Xi frog
Wool of Pelosi ding bat and tongue of rabid Schumer dog
Maw of ravening debt shark
Root of Fauci hemlock digged in the dark
I knew Shakespeare was perspicacious, but to see the perfidy of Fauci and the dems?
Oh…, I get it, this is a re-write of MacBeth.
The above is from one of the Bard’s lesser known works.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙂
Hey… Foochi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kd-Sa_3iBVA
If this article is correct then Dr. Fauci-Mengele and his co-supporters of the Wuhan lab, are very likely guilty of mass murder. If this is confirmed then not only should he be removed from his position but prosecuted.
GEORGE SOROS & BILL GATES PARTNER WITH CHINA ON CORONAVIRUS DRUG!
http://www.scenews.com/george-soros-bill-gates-partner-with-china-on-coronavirus-drug/
It used to be, when I asked a patient “how are you doing?”, 99% of them would say ‘I’m OK” or “Fine”. Obviously, they weren’t or they wouldn’t be sitting in front of me. But they pretended that they were OK.
It’s very different now.
I learned a long time ago that the eyes are truly the window to the soul. And I study eyes a lot. Not just in the clinical setting.
Now, folks lead off with “I have so much anxiety” or “I can’t sleep for worrying”.
You get the picture.
These are not young people. Most of them are well beyond middle age, and have seen an awful lot in their years. No matter how much time I spend with these folks, or what I say to them or the suggestions that I make, they are STUCK in fear.
Telemedicine is not the answer. We need More social interaction, not less.
My wish:
I wish that President Trump would use the Emergency Broadcast System, or go on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, and just tell us what happened. Because I believe it is much worse than just this novel corona virus. Is he trying to save us from some catastrophe that the Deep State is holding over his head? They seem to be capable of anything.
We’re living in a movie. A nightmare.
Doctor, I am trying to be hopeful but the evidence is piling up.
“”WuFlu@WarpSpeed” > principia-scientific(.)org > HHS Czar Alex Azar awarded $1.6 billion to Novavax for 100 million doses of their “novel” WuFlu jab by 2021 > one “novel” detail, they are growing their virus in INSECT cell cultures
“Right To Try Voodoo” > principia-scientific(.)org > Czar Alex Azar awarded $2 billion to Pfizer for 100 million doses of bat flu garlic by 2021 > RTT is a cruel joke
“The Push To Discredit HCQ”
https://realclimatescience.com/2020/08/the-push-to-discredit-hcq/
And, IIRC, the study that was Fauci’s road to medical fame wasn’t based on the “gold standard sampling methodology” that he seems to be insisting on now either
That Dr. Oskoui summed up Fauci very well last night on Laura’s show. Fauci is a dishonest and deceptive individual.
This is where PDJT needs to assemble a team of respected experts like Dr. Oskoui to counter Fauci’s nonsense. If PDJT does it himself, it will be framed as “non-doctor vs esteemed medical expert”.
One more thing. Don’t make this all about HCY. The debate about the scamdemic and its associated lockdowns, economic destruction and loss of 1st amendment rights are the big issues here.
It was right before he went to the Congressional Hearing that Dr Fanch-Xi said to some dingbat in on one of the CNN type shows that we will probably have to keep our masks on and social distance right through this winter’s flu season, even if we get a vaccine for the KungFlu. Ya know for the kids and old folks…sorry I don’t remember which media clown was interviewing him.
I think Jim Jordan is great – but I also think he missed some prime opportunity in the segment shown here.
Normally, when I see a Jim Jordan segment – he’s confronting by reciting actual statements or actions and the dates and times they were made or enacted.
Not this time.
He kept throwing questions at Fauci that were essentially variations of the same question: “What is your opinion of what these other guys over here [the politicians] are doing in terms of restrictions?”
I kept waiting for Jim Jordan to spell out a date and time where Dr. Fauci himself advocated for a certain type of restriction; and how that compares to some of these other activities (such as “protesting”), but Jim never did.
From I can see (in this segment), he never actually pinned Dr. Fauci down on any hypocrisy or double-standards.
I was watching at the gym and had to read the CCaptions. I walked away when he did exactly what you said, just rephrasing.
This link lays out a position very succinctly . Karl does not mince words or tolerate stupidity.https://tickerforum.org/akcs-www?post=239896
I sincerely wish PDJT would can this little gnome. He’s a lab rat, not a practicing MD., and knows zero about what this country needs. And he has yuge conflicts of interest, with Wuhan and big pharma, not to mentionhis love affair with Hillary. He’s “manipulative and dishonest” according to Dr. Ramin Oskoui. I concur…
LikeLiked by 1 person