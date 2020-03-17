Dr. Fauci’s Mysterious Math – The Quantifying Today Reflects Where We Were A Week Ago – Today Cannot Be Quantified Until Next Week…

Let me say up front, there’s something very sketchy about the wordy explanations provided by CDC Director Dr. Fauci. Listen/watch or read what he says below.
Encapsulating Dr. Fauci’s position: Data on the coronavirus assembled today doesn’t reflect what is actually taking place today, but rather reflects where we were several days ago…. OK, that part makes sense (there’s a lag).
He then goes on to say what is actually happening today will not be included in data until we arrive at a place a few days from now when today’s reality is quantified. Again, that reasonably makes sense… However….
The media is/are reporting on coronavirus impacts in real time. There is no delay in what the media are reporting from various places around the nation. The media reporting reflects what is taking place today; right now… and what the media is reporting today is not worse than the data Fauci is explaining.
Meaning if Dr. Fauci was correct, and if the coronavirus data (the reports of spread) was behind by several days from the reality of today; then what the media would be reporting (the on the ground reality of the spread today) would be significantly worse (higher incidents) than Fauci’s data, which he claims is lagging several days behind….
The problem with that supposition – The media ground reports do not reflect a higher incidence of coronavirus spread than Fauci’s data today.
The concept of “flattening” the virus curve; the presumptive reason for social distancing; is based on a theory to extend the spread of COVID-19 to a lesser incident rate over a longer duration, thereby lessening the burden on the U.S. healthcare system. Hence, ‘flatten’ the spike in infections.
Put another way: “Flattening” means the same number of people eventually contract the virus, only they do so over a longer period of time, and the healthcare system can treat everyone because the numbers do not rise to level where the system is overloaded. In theory that seems to make sense.
However, no-one is asking: what is the current stress level on the healthcare system right now? Where are we in that capacity?… and what is normal capacity level during a high-level flu outbreak?… and Where are we when compared against that baseline?
The premise to extend the virus duration in an effort to lower the infection rate and spread the virus over a longer period of time needs to measured against: (a) where the healthcare system is at any given moment; and (b) under traditional high-flu seasons where are we during those historic events.
♦ STRESS LEVEL – The healthcare ‘system’ per se, is expending an awful lot of time on mitigation efforts. As Dr. Brix noted: the current negative test rate for coronavirus among those showing symptoms who are tested is 98 to 99 percent. That means of all the people taking coronavirus tests, 98/99 out of 100 are symptomatic (they are sick) but they are not infected with coronavirus. They are normal flu cases.
Our healthcare “system” is expending an incredible amount of resources on a mitigation effort. According to Dr. Brix and the test results 99 percent of those mitigation efforts are not engaging with coronavirus. They are dealing with regular flu (perhaps a strong flu).
If you extract the mitigation effort from the overall effort, the current stress level on the healthcare system doesn’t seem to be overwhelming. What is stressing the system is a coronavirus mitigation effort with a rate of 99 percent testing negative.
♦ Dr. Fauci’s theory is self-fulfilling.
If the viral spread never exceeds the capacity of the healthcare system to deal with it, he can claim success. Look, our flattened curve worked.
However, when contrast against flu outbreaks, no-one knows what the COVID-19 capacity threshold is within the healthcare system. There’s no way to disprove Fauci’s theory.
Given the nature of the baseline for overall U.S. sanitation and hygiene, which is significantly higher than Italy, S-Korea and China; and given the higher standards of food safety (U.S. is the world leader); again significantly higher than Italy, S-Korea and China; and given the nature of the U.S. healthcare system (more capacity per person); is it really a fair comparison to overlay a COVID-19 outbreak, without also overlaying a traditional flu outbreak?
Any theory that cannot be scientifically tested; and is simultaneously self-fulfilling; is, by its nature, a false theory.
This is not to say that Dr. Anthony Fauci is intentionally misleading anyone; however, it is absolutely true that no-one will be able to quantify if trillions of dollars of economic wealth lost; and trillions more in economic activity lost; and trillions more in deficit spending; and that might all be done just to follow the fantastical whims of a doctor who is directing the mitigation of an ordinary flu-virus/season, and appears to be quite full of his own sense of self-importance.
98/99% negative test rate should alarm everyone. We’ve shut down the biggest economic system in the world for a virus that is not appearing in 99% of the people who are sick.
DR. BIRX: Yeah. No, thank you, Mr. Vice President, for mentioning that because, as I told you, in South Korea there are 250,000-plus tests. About 96-plus percent were negative. So — and that was with symptoms.
So we’re working very hard integrating everything they have learned about symptoms and screening, and that is going into the development of this website. So it’s not just a simple checkbox website. It’s actually going to go through critical symptoms. And that’s why we’re giving ourselves the weekend to get it put up.
So far, in the United States, from LabCorp and Quest, they’re running about a 99 to 98 percent negativity. This always worries me because I’ve worked in public health a long time. When you tell someone they’re negative, yes, it’s reassuring, but the last thing we want is them so reassured that they stopped practicing these critical practices that are going to protect all of us.
This epidemic will be stopped at the community level. Those are the individuals — it’s Americans and their response that will get us over this hump. And that’s why, yes, we’ll have testing available. We’ll have to know that many of them are going to be negative, and you’re going to have to help us carry that message that that means, just at that moment, you’re negative, you need to continue to do all of your protection and protection of others to ensure you remain there. (read more)
♦ FACT: 98 to 99% of the American people tested, who have symptoms (similar to flu), test negative for the Wuhan novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We are spending hundreds of billions, and disrupting all facets of life and liberty, to avoid a virus almost no-one carries.
Here’s SKETCHY Dr. Fauci’s explanation:
DR. FAUCI: Thank you very much, Dr. Birx. So just to connect with what I mentioned to you in previous discussions in this room — and Dr. Birx said it very well — that in order to be able to contain and curtail this epidemic to not reach its maximum capability, we have a two-pillar approach, one of which I believe has been very effective in preventing the substantial seeding, and namely the travel restrictions that we’ve discussed many times in this room.
The other, equally, if not more important, is when you have infection in your own country, which we do. And you know I could read the numbers, but they’re really, essentially, what we’ve seen yesterday: incremental increases, both globally as well as in the United States, with the curve doing that.
So therefore, the kinds of things that we do are containment and mitigation.
This — what we’re mentioning now — the guidelines, when you look at them carefully, I believe if the people in the United States take them seriously, because they were based on some rather serious consideration back and forth, some may look at them and say they’re going to be really inconvenient for people.
Some will look and say, well, maybe we’ve gone a little bit too far. They were well thought out.
And the thing that I want to reemphasize, and I’ll say it over and over again:
When you’re dealing with an emerging infectious diseases outbreak, you are always behind where you think you are if you think that today reflects where you really are. That’s not word speak.
It means:
If you think you’re here, you’re really here because you’re only getting the results; therefore, it will always seem that the best way to address it were to be doing something that looks like it might be an overreaction. It isn’t an overreaction. It’s a reaction that we feel is commensurate, which is actually going on in reality.
So take a look at the guidelines. Read them carefully. And we hope that the people of the United States will take them very seriously, because they will fail if people don’t adhere to them. We have to have, as a whole country, cooperate and collaborate to make sure these get done.
Thank you.
If the coronavirus spread never exceeds the capacity of the healthcare system to deal with it, he can claim success. Look, our flattened curve worked. However, we’ve also destroyed the U.S. economy to do so, and we’ve wiped out tens of trillions in U.S. wealth.
If Dr. Fauci’s magic theories are correct, then by THIS Friday there should be tens of thousands of people testing positive for Coronavirus. If not….
Here’s the new Fauci recommendations:
This is the best explanation to date for me from PJ Media:
https://pjmedia.com/trending/10-ways-the-left-has-politicized-the-coronavirus-pandemic/
Good article. Thanks.
I’ll go one step further. It’s not simply the left.
It’s science. Science has been politicized to the point of weaponization.
From Wikipedia:
The politicization of science is the manipulation of science for political gain. It occurs when government, business, or advocacy groups use legal or economic pressure to influence the findings of scientific research or the way it is disseminated, reported or interpreted.
END QUOTE
I’m torn between being a good citizens and a loon, at this point.
Excellent post. Definitely skip the loon part but I’ll bet you’re already a good citizen.
1- the 👽 alien virus is more dangerous than they are admitting. It mutates our DNA and causes humans to morph into cannibals. This explains why the Iranian are digging trenches to bury bodies.
You forgot the sarc tag. Either that or we found the loon.
LOL. I think you have the makings for a Conservative Comedy Club. Don’t forget to tip your waiters.
As usual Bill I love your dry sense of humor. You always throw a bit of humor in there too.💁🏻♀️
Its either Popeye Math I’ll gladly pay you Tuesday for some real data today or the exciting quantum math where you can never define the light particle once it enters a slit and exits as a wave ( imagine dollars waving bye bye while ignoring the real particles like protons and neutrons which for sake of example.. are our regular flues in the same room , which in turn (still with me?) make up the furniture in the lab…(you and I call it reality) .once depleted..it results in a dead cat bounce..How we can ignore the elephant in the room let alone the chair you may be sitting in..solid and real? ..or the documented and well tested and documented Influenzas sickening and gingerly killing people of all ages and races….without removing the furniture? That my friends is real science mystery and story for another day that will have to wait after the experts and snake charmers have left town
I heard him on the radio today. I almost felt like I was listening to a monologue from the Interstellar movie.
I am pretty sure Dr. Birx is in complete agreement with Dr. Fauci’s beliefs and principles. They both believe that we could be in a situation similar to what is happening in Italy and that we have time to significantly slow the number of cases per day that will need hospital care.
Why aren’t hospitals clinics and doctor offices filled with patients??? We have a pandemic and nobody is getting sick. When has that ever happened?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went to a University clinic today to get stitches out for a cancer surgery. The parking lot is normally almost full with appointment folks cars. Today out of 500 parking spaces there were six cars. Like a tomb inside, but fifty or so folks on duty, doing……….not much.
I asked the nurse and she said it was not what they were expecting, folks were cancelling and no one was ‘sick’……she hadn’t seen a ‘flu’ or ‘virus’ case in the last several hours.
God bless everyone.
Not so fast … my county is reporting 0 cases, however, a friend emailed to say her husband returned from a domestic work trip and became extremely sick. He tested negative for 2 types of flu and since last week has been trying to get tested for corona to no avail. No tests to be found. The whole family is self-quarantined (the husband is quarantined from the rest of the family) and their doctor is calling them to check on him. Her point was, how many of these unreported, untested cases are out there?
LikeLike
Trump—” I agree with the governor and secretary of state who feel these primary elections are risky. The November election is even riskier. Therefore I have cancelled the 2020 elections. I need to get my hands around this virus and rebuild the economy. Plus do the whole president thingy. I want to thank all of you for pulling together ❤️. We get back to the election in 2024. Since the 2020 election was cancelled, I will be running for my second term in 2024,. People tell me that term limits stuff won’t apply. 2024 will be the greatest election ever. Nobody has ever seen a election like will happen in 2024″.
The economy and stock market didn’t even know or care this happened. Why?
“The U.S. has already seen 22,000 deaths from the flu during this past flu season. According to the CDC, as of March 7, “So far this season there have been at least 36 million flu illnesses, 370,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths from flu.”
Soylent green is people…
LOL! Cabin fever already, Bill??
He isn’t CDC Dirctor. He’s with NIH, Div of Allergies and Infectious Disease (or something like that).
I think he knows the CDC numbers on the flu!
A Tennessee nurse says it all…
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/this-viral-coronavirus-rant-from-a-tennessee-nurse-will-make-your-day-video/
I sure hope PDJT has some second opinions. Treepers are brilliant- any names/ theories you guys think the Trump administration should see or read about!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance!!! I hope you’ll write more like these.
I’m on the Trump train all the way. I even understand when the wall is built slowly.
But I keep waiting to the President to step up and be the adult in the room and say, “STOP. We are not going to destroy the greatest economy in the world based on a ‘model’. We are not going to destroy the constitution and civil liberties.”
He has already said that repeatedly. People chose to listen to the MainSwampMedia
Was Dr. Fauci recommended by Schiff, by chance?
No, he was recommended by Michelle Obama and Valerie Jarrett!
Is that true Joe? Really M Obama and V Jarrett? If indeed that’s who recommended Fauci you can bet it was Russian Collusion 3.0. 🤦🏻♀️
LikeLike
She summed up exactly what we have been saying here for days and days.
I agree, he has lost his marbles…which is why this will last much shorter than we all think. It is s self fulling plan. Having said that, this train has left the station and we are where we are. Let’s pray Trump holds the line on some of the more residuals proposals out there. Up until a few weeks ago, the economy was humming. I am not seeing this as any long term loss, but a hell of a lot of waisted money and a ton of unneeded stress.
Aren’t we supposed to all be dead by now anyways from climate change, the Mayan calendar ending, Y2K, space aliens, bigfoot…………
Net Neutrality cancellation killed me…
Thought so Mike. Hmmm 🤷🏻♀️
Good analysis SD. I was thinking about this myself today, and it occurred to me that there are a LOT of folks surrounding the President giving advice who have NOTHING to lose if the economy tanks… if the Stock market tanks.. even IF somehow, the President is severely politically injured over the next few months., ie, no rallies, political capital extinguished and political chaos.
These health professionals, like Dr. F, have these great ideas, but usually, some politico person steps in and says… uh, that’s a great plan, BUT if we do what you say, it will cost trillions. Unheardof societal upheaval…. what is the risk? The real risk? And it is clear to me, that POTUS has no one like that near him to help with that. He truly cares and wants to do what is best regardless of how it affects his election or campaigning, but there is NO Democrat that would ever act that way. The media is fanning this with the Democrats for maximum damage on the one thing they could not tough.. the strong economy and Stock Market.
So Dr. F has his ideas, and other well-meaning Dr.’s on the team theirs, but there is a vacuum on the real-politics side of what is going on now. With a media going nuts… Governors closing stuff in their states, kids out of school, … social disruption… including sports and flying and personal freedom of movement.
Now all that being said, and sorry for long post, but I think POTUS is the one guy who will use this and rise like a Phoenix and will be more politically powerful than ever. He’s been divorced and bankrupt, and he has no political baggage. If anyone can ride this mustang, it’s him. I pray for his health daily and that he can hold up under the pressure that he is being dealt.
I think Trump appointed Pence for that purpose to weigh the “expert’s” thoughts and the political ramifications, because ostensibly Pence has as much to lose as Trump does and a lot to gain. Pence thus far has erred on following the experts. How long he will go on like that, I don’t know, but he has to be aware there’s a breaking point.
I’m not a huge fan of lockdown. However, if this has some truth to it with the 3-5 day incubation being the norm, it could help identify the majority of the cases going forward (assuming there aren’t already tens of thousands of asymptomatic cases out there too…) click to see the thread
Italy is not an accurate comparison to the United States with 100,000 Chinese leather workers in Lombardy who returned home to Wuhan for the Chinese New Year bringing the virus back into Italy on their return! Most of the Coronavirus cases in Italy are located in Lombardy!
WHAT??!!??!!
Also notice the press never mentions all of the viruses that came out of China, & the possible source – “wet” markets – with dogs, snakes, bats, rats, African exotic animals, etc., stressed, caged, & killed? Wholly unsanitary. Paul Sperry all over it.
Wuhan Virus
Hong Kong virus
Avian flu
Swine flu
Spanish flu
Bubonic plague
BTW, Dr. Drew told us to stop losing out minds … he may have said “SHUT UP” … notice hd is now Dr. Non Grata?
Maybe if Fauci and Barr switched jobs. It couldn’t hurt anyway.
I was also thinking, this is a GREAT time for Trump to do some crazy stuff he’s been wanting to do. Regulatory wise. Might as well. ie, maybe propose to end the Federal Reserve. End the FBI as we know it and fold stuff into Federal Marshals service. Also, get moving on reinstating the Gold Standard. It’s a great time to do some hard things that will pay later when these idiot times have subsided…. and hopefully he is reelected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US Marshal’s Service employees are for the most part from the Bureau of Prisons. They are prison guards!
There is also the other metric of the death rate. If it holds where it has been, while perhaps true that it is “10 times that of the flu,” it equates to 99% of the cases being nonfatal.
One percent of a million is 10,000. People. One percent is quite a high mortality rate for an infectious disease.
….out of 350 million people in the United States!
One percent of a million is 10,000. People. One percent is quite a high mortality rate for an infectious disease.
I love what you write and what you do here. Thank you. You are, however, giving poor guidance to your readers.
Better to “overreact” than have 5% of the elderly (the most vulnerable and most like to vote R) die because of this nonsense “it’s just the flu” mentality. People over 70 have a very high death rate from this. Not 1 percent. We saw what happens when it hits a nursing home.
People 20 years old won’t die from it. So . . . The deaths will skew in the Direction of Trump supporters. Let’s not spread the “don’t worry about it” schtick on this.
Please listen to what the administration is saying TODAY.
We’ll know by the end of the week.
Remember, according to Fauci where will will be statistically on Friday is essentially the reality on the ground today. If there are tens of thousands of reported cases, Fauci will be correct.
However, if there are not, then all of this upheaval will be for nothing.. except to chase his theories.
That’s one possibility.
Consider, however that a huge uptick in cases might not mean what we think it means. It could be because people are finally getting tested.
On the other hand, if these “overreactions” in SF and NYC actually dramatically reduce transmission: how would that be reflected in the data?
We have 2 forces pulling the imperfect data in either direction. We have 2 live examples in itally and Wuhan of what happened when they waited too long.
Newt Ginrich is a bit of a blowhard. But he is not stupid. He’s on the ground in Italy and sounded the alarm.
My gut (and I have a good gut) on Dr Fauci is very positive. You and me are on the same page on almost all personal you blog about to this point; though my gut on Rex was the other way from yours.
Again I do love what you do and think you deserve a Presidential medal for all you’ve done here. People trust you. If those people stayed away from crowds and didn’t touch plastic restaurant menus for 15 days, that would be much better than if they thought it “just the flu” IMHO.
Unless you happen to own or work at a restaurant or bar…..
Do you really believe that they will lift the restrictions in 15 days?
SunDance! The Coronavirus testing of Americans with flu symptoms severe enough to warrant testing is 99% negative and, according to the CDC, 80% of the people who are diagnosed with the virus have mild or no symptoms. Why is President Trump allowing the news media and Democrats to destroy the economy of the United States over what is basically a bad case of the flu for a very tiny population mostly over 80 and already at death’s door step?
Most media reports fail to mention the average age of mortality from Wuhan Virus Right now in the United States I believe it is 78. Which is older than the average life expectancy in the United States. In Italy, the average age of death from the virus is 80 years old.
This is not to say we shouldn’t care because the victims are the elderly. We absolutely should, and do our best to help them out during the outbreak. However, the media fails to mention that many victims have other conditions like emphysema, cancer, heart disease etc… and face serious risk if they contract most any virus. Most of the 22,000 flu deaths this season are the same age group.
Yes, some small amount of deaths are people younger than 60 who were pretty healthy. Exceptions like that happen with the flu as well as a few hundred children and adults have died of the flu this season in the United States. Children seem especially resistant to Wuhan so far though which is fantastic.
The Spanish flu in 1918 was a threat to all ages. Average age of death from the virus(and secondary bacterial infections at times) was 28. Average life expectancy dropped a crazy 12 years during that time.
My main point is that is it not possible to help protect the elderly and others who are vulnerable to this illness without imploding the economy and perhaps causing more long term suffering than even the virus could do? Maybe there isn’t and this is the only way. Maybe this virus is much more deadly and the government’s have been lying. It just seems surreal, and something seems really off with this while situation
Apologies for the long post.
And yes, this whole thing feels like watching an episode of the Outer Limits(90s version especially) Twilight Zone, or Black Mirror.
President Trump is trying to help a very tiny portion of the population that’s over 80 and already sick with severe illness. In trying to do the impossible he’s destroying the economy, the job market, the stock market, the US defense industry and his chances of winning reelection! He’s becoming President Virus!
Give it a rest. Nobody is buying your schtick.
And there’s the problem. If there’s only political blowback for “not doing enough” and no consequences for over the top bans, business shutdowns and curfews, guess which option politicians and beaurocrats will take?
We’re flirting with putting the nation in an unnecessary recession and ruining millions of peoples livelihoods due to a flu bug. This is insane.
They might argue its not a random sample … we have so few tests, we don’t know what progress CV has made.
I agree, few note the 30,000 – 60,000 who typically die in a year, in America, from the standard flu. Or that 14,000 people died from the Swine Flu, and we didn’t lose our minds.
Spelling out Sundance’s unspoken, pragmatic concern:
Take a typical medium-sized, family run restaurant. What is their rent? I know of one suburban restaurant, nice area, average, larger, outdated space, half pizza parlor, half Italian pasta place, in NorCal. The rent 5 years ago was $25,000 a month.
Similiar $27,000 rent for a large pizza place, beer hall in a California college town. Same $25,000 for a restaurant in the outskirts of San Francisco (tent got hiked to $40,000, they closed).
How do any of these families pay $25,000 … with no business… and with the just-announced lockdown, what do they do with thousands of dollars in fresh food?
I can see the market come roaring back in 2-3 months.
But how many small businesses will close for good? How many live paycheck to paycheck?
I bet hes a big believer in globull warming too.
Ok, this article was a blessing and a curse. Blessing because it gave peace of mind that all will be well. Curse because now I am so furious that Evil humans control us once again through lies and manipulation and we have no power to stop it. When will this end?!
We are now in the Dependency stage of the cycle…
Borderline Bondage
I think Dr. Fauci’s influence is too high at the moment. I think the President was handed a bad deck by the incompetent CDC. The CDC knew about this virus back in December 2019, yet it didn’t prepare test kits or had the means produces thousands of these kits in order to get the data it needed to get an early handle on this virus. Instead, it sat on its hands and watch the virus spread in China until Trump finally initiated the travel ban. At that point, it should have occurred to the CDC to get the tests going and to evaluate the true ability of the US health care system to handle the crisis by evaluating the PPE needed, beds, etc. Frankly, this curve cannot be assessed because the CDC really doesn’t have the numbers of masks, PPEs, test kits, beds, etc to date. I’ve watched most of these press conferences and those numbers have been elusive. So do they really know the baseline of the curve?
I think given the nature of this virus and the fact that it is not deadly in most people except the most vulnerable and it is rare among those who are sick (98-99% negative), I think a true cost-benefit analysis must be done to determine if, in light of the many deaths we suffer from the flu each year in the US, it’s worth the great dislocation and loss of freedom and the absolute panic in our society, to fight this virus the way we have?
I think Trump is going along with this now, only because he sees he can gain some political wins, in terms of taxes (payroll tax holiday?), social policies (family leave, deferred student loans interest) and other benefits such as the Fed rate cut that he otherwise could not get in an election year.
Initially, Trump’s thinking was squarely where Sundance is going with this and how most commonsense people look at all of this. It’s a gamble, but I believe Trump is giving Fauci his 15 days to prove his theory. If that theory is not correct and this coronavirus behaves like past coronaviruses (which in his defense, it has been far more contagious), in that it simply doesn’t amount to a mass epidemic in the millions, then we need to allow the American people to live and assume the risks while protecting our elderly and those at the most risk until this burns itself out.
Perhaps there should be a system of self-reporting, where the most at risk individuals are certified by their doctors and FEMA or CDC as those who should be protected and kept from working. Those individuals should be required to be isolated and if their job permits they should work from home. IF their job cannot facilitate that, then the government can provide disability benefits until the threat has past. The rest of society should be able to continue to function as normal. Businesses should be released from any liability if someone contracts the virus incidentally by shopping or working at their establishments. I think the medical system should handle the testing and any cases on the basis of who is the most vulnerable. Most people will not test positive and those that do, their care in the hospital will obviously depend on how severe is the situation and if they meet the at risk conditions of isolated individuals.
But to blankly close down businesses and confine people to their homes is draconian and totalitarian. We are not a communist country with subjects. We are a free and sovereign people and I feel like we haven’t had a say in any of what’s going on. If this goes on beyond the two to three weeks, there’s going to be mayhem, which would be an outcome that’s probably desired by those that simply despise the president. God forbid there are layoffs and we will really be in for some trouble! There has to be a better way than what we are doing, especially if this will extend for months not weeks.
The whole virus pandemic hysteria is ridiculous. Not one fake news outlet was interested in the disease until RR’s sister began to signal to her fellow travelers. Tucker was pushing it and exaggerating how awful it will be in SanFran among the homeless. But he was the only one. Now he strutting around preening because he said some things 2 weeks ago. Tucker needs an ego check before his head explodes
No deaths reported in the California or Washington State homeless population either! Why is that????
Now I have the problem that every time I hear the CDC, I think of the Simpsons when it’s distinctly referred to at the Center for Diseases and Disinformation…
The Simpson’s are really starting to freak me out.
I have always been highly suspicious of the CDC in general. My best friend was married to Frank DeStefano. I knew him personally when they moved to Wisconsin to do “milk studies” and have a better environment in which to raise their children. They had an autistic child and after a while realized that they didn’t have the resources they needed. My friend moved back to Georgia so she could have more support. There’s a big controversy about him and his defense of vaccines. Look it up.
In a state known for its very high senior population, Arizona has 18 cases. No deaths. No reports of seniors fighting for their lives in hospitals. In fact, here is a clip from the valley’s largest health care provider – Banner..
https://www.azfamily.com/news/latest-arizona-coronavirus-news-updates-from-arizona-s-family-newsroom/article_4d47117c-6488-11ea-9bac-17ba98abbfcc.html
Key points on Banner preparations from video:
Has been planning for weeks
Command Center setup and ready to go
Plenty of beds
Plenty of respirators
From the virus perspective, AZ is a target rich environment. Yet…18 impacted. No deaths.
Sundance, at the end of this week and to give us hope and pat himself on the back Fauci will say that the low numbers show that we’ve bent the curve BUT that there are tens of thousands of people who have it but have not been tested. IE they’re staying at home trying to get over it. Sp we need to keep quarantined for another 10 days while the economy tanks further. Look for that suspicious cat….
This guy makes more sense
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/physician-speaks-out-social-distancing-is-a-mistake-virus-is-spread-by-surface-contact/
Should gave us the respirators instead of the test kits you incompetent fools.
Sundance, you never fail to enlighten and educate us. Our deepest thanks.
As a member of the “medical community” we are ALL aware that the WHO, the IOH, the CDC and even the AMA are political, above all things.
Most accredited teaching hospitals may glance at their protocol but we resent their overblown and specious rules, seemingly designed to do the one thing every health care worker knows is the worst thing of all, panic.
A friend who’s mom is a nurse, has 20 people with symptoms quarantined in the hospital. No tests back yet so cannot give further info as to whether any have COVID 19. Will inquire to keep updated.
I understand what Dr. Faucis was trying to say but he may not have explained it best. Today’s known infections is not the real infection number because people are infected and passing the infection before they show symptoms. If only people with symptoms are tested, we don’t know that actual number currently infected.
The death rate from this bug is going to be determined by the ability to treat. Those who are badly affected with need intensive care beds and ventilators to increase their chance of survival. Once capacity is reached, decisions will have to be made as to who lives and who dies. COVID 19 is not the only user of intensive care beds.
We are not going to have real numbers on this for a couple weeks.
I do not like Fauci and I never have. He’s too gloom and doom and does not inspire confidence but more the end of the world is nigh. He’s the one who said it’s going to get worse. I prefer Dr. Birx’s style even though she holds Fauci up as the epitome of who to emulate. She states the facts and challenges without the alarmism that Fauci does.
PDJT was horribly attacked early on as downplaying this when he was working hard to not cause a panic. The excessive measures are frustrating. The flu happens every year. The swine flu infected millions and killed thousands but none of this insanity happened.
At the rate things are going, it won’t be long now before the whole county is under house arrest.
If he is not chasing theories….
Could it be he is simply reacting to a panic media?
I ask because it seems to me he started out a voice of calm and reason, and became more panicky in response to the media whipping this up. Maybe it is Fauci who is a week behind the media reporting, not the virus????
The biggest mistake Fauci and the President’s team is doing is to discourage generalized use of surgical masks (the light blue cheap ones the Chinese wear everywhere). When one coughs small droplets are not flying away and when someone sneezes nearby same aerosol droplets do not pass the masks. We think we know better than the Koreans, Japanese or Chinese, but they have long experience surviving in crowded conditions. In an airplane, wear a surgical mask and you will have less risk. Viruses are tiny but coughing droplets you can see very well in bright sunlight.
Surgical masks save lives.
Sorry peeps, but I don’t trust this guy one iota.
History may show future generations that this was the 21st Century’s Dr. Faustus.
