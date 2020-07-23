Rep. Matt Gaetz Discusses the Latest Release from DNI John Ratcliffe…

Earlier today Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified documents related to the ongoing review of FBI targeting of Donald Trump during the 2016 election. John Solomon has the story and document links (see here).

Representative Matt Gaetz responds to the release with Lou Dobbs.  WATCH:

69 Responses to Rep. Matt Gaetz Discusses the Latest Release from DNI John Ratcliffe…

  1. MM says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Did you make this happen Sundance?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 23, 2020 at 10:12 pm

      SOMETHINGS happening, for sure.
      I detected, several weeks ago, SOME new tendencies to direct criticism AT Republican leadership, from SOME in the media, and even SOME on Capital hill.

      However, Gaetz just stepped it up another level, for sure.

      I would also say any that had concerns or doubts about Ratcliffe, those concerns can be put to rest.

      We have been burned so many times, we now EXPECT it, but it looks like Mr. Ratcliffe is doing EXACTLY what we want him to do; letting the sunlight SHINE IN.

      As to speculation re; Sundance, Ratcliffe should be at the top of any list, of people Sundance might be suspected of meeting.

      Sundances material would give him a clear roadmap of what to look for,. .

      Just sayin,…

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. 1footballguru says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Gaetz had an extra bounce in his step tonight, almost like he gained great knowledge today….was SD there to provide the rest of the story?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Seneca the Elder says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    When it comes to Sundance, nothing would surprise me at this point.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. 4sure says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    One of Gaetz’s better interviews. Also good question by Lou as to why the Pubs. ALWAYS put RHINOS in charge. That would be because RHINOS are the majority. ALWAYS have been. They just were able to hide, but as long as we have access to the internet, they cannot hide.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. screwauger says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Right On!! A renewed vigor perhaps?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Lion2017 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Sundance to the rescue!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. OffCourseNation says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    With mountains and mountains of evidence, piled upon mountains of mountains of evidence, almost enough to climb all the way to the moon, I and beginning to think that some people in the Obama administration just maybe, possibly, might have done some illegal things.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. ezpz2 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    I heard it live, but I need to rewatch it because I was doing some stuff.
    I commented about how animated Rep Gaetz was as he was talking about it on Lou Dobbs Tonight. HIs excitement was contagious; it certainly gave me a much needed lift.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Jere says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Thank you for what you are doing Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. MORAY WATSON says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Unsurprisingly, nobody in the Swamp is much interested in reporting on how well the draining of the Swamp is going.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Joemama says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    “R(h)inos are almost extinct in Africa, but they seem to roam free in Washington”

    Hah!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. Zap says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Wow!!! … Matt Gaetz has it, and ou got to love Lou Dobbs!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • If Then says:
      July 23, 2020 at 10:46 pm

      Hesitant to click on this link … there is no explanation of what it is about, as per the CTH guidelines for posting links.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Jason Ross says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Waiting on the ‘strongly-worded’ monologues coming out of the Senate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Chip Doctor says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    LOL, they know now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. hocuspocus13 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵
    🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
    Boy oh Boy … It’s getting HOT

    Like

    Reply
  17. Robert B says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    There’s no “maybe” about it !!

    Like

    Reply
  18. Hans says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    So Ratcliff is doing his job declassifying material. Love it. These Rinos and democrats have got to be worried. What will be in the next shoe to drop.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      July 23, 2020 at 9:55 pm

      Grenell was the sledge hammer and Radcliff maybe a little slower but continuing the front.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        July 23, 2020 at 10:17 pm

        The whole purpose of Grennels sledge hammering, was to FORCE McConnell to appoint,……RATCLIFFE.

        And equipped with a roadmap, du big ugly,….she be COMIN!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • sejmon333535208 says:
          July 23, 2020 at 10:30 pm

          right on Dutchman!!!!!!

          Like

          Reply
        • 28angelica28 says:
          July 23, 2020 at 10:41 pm

          Now we just need to get Grenell in there somewhere else that needs a good house cleaning, CoVid style. I heard President Trump talking about a new FBI building. That would be a great place to put Ric. Added benefit, I would bet the “retirements” because the agents are “needed” at home would skyrocket!! How about it Mr. President? Can you please make it happen?????

          PS Maybe Ric could have a private conversation with the Turtle and explain the facts of life to him. Step 1, go into recess NOW. Step 2, President Trump gets to decide who is nominated for whatever position and you will keep your mouth shut and get it done. Step 3, you will decide whether you are on the President’s team or whether it is time for you to retire to Kentucky never to be seen or heard from again. Let’s get these 3 done and then we’ll try “walking” again!! If you want to walk, Turtle, we’ll help with your steps.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  19. maggie0987 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    After watching the very good Epoch Times interview with John Solomon and Seamus Bruner I wonder if there is a Florida connection somehow? see here –
    https://www.theepochtimes.com/was-russia-collusion-a-diversion-from-the-real-scandal_3435809.html
    Sundance, I think is based in Florida, as is Matt Gaetz. The guy who co-authored the book with Solomon is based in Tallahassee and spoke of his admiration for Peter Schweitzer, (author of Clinton Cash) who also lives in Tallahassee. Might be nothing…..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. middletowndreamer says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    It’s almost Go time…sack up let’s roll

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Long read, linked below, but important. Remember, DJT was still a long shot in 8/2016 and this meeting was just as much about Flynn and what he was telling the future president than it was about the future president himself. 0bama warned DJT not to hire Flynn just two days after his upset win over Hillary.

    FTA:

    “. . . . Obama saw Flynn as a signal threat to his legacy, which was rooted in his July 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran—the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Flynn had said long before he signed on with the Trump campaign that it was a catastrophe to realign American interests with those of a terror state. And now that the candidate he’d advised was the new president-elect, Flynn was in a position to help undo the deal. To stop Flynn, the outgoing White House ran the same offense it used to sell the Iran deal—they smeared Flynn through the press as an agent of a foreign power, spied on him, and leaked classified intercepts of his conversations to reliable echo chamber allies“
    ————————————————————-

    How Russiagate Began With Obama’s Iran Deal Domestic Spying Campaign

    https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. barnabusduke says:
    July 23, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Still listening, but “Here We Go!!!” 😉 Sundance = Sunlight!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. leavemygunsalone says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:04 pm

    Time to visit Cheney’s Twitter and FB page to pressure her to step down. She is no patriot.
    Yeah, it is long overdue to expose and bring down the RINO-Uniparty connections. I thoroughly enjoyed reading about what is going in Ohio’s GOP. It gave me hope.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 23, 2020 at 10:23 pm

      IF a sufficient amount of info comes out, making it clear just HOW complicit the Rino leadership was, in the coup attempt, they WILL be forced to resign.

      And thats ONE way to break their stranglehold on power, as in the past they have effectively fought off primarying, by a number of nefarious, manipulative means.

      It would be an “excision” cutting out the Cancer, and long overdue.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • leavemygunsalone says:
        July 23, 2020 at 10:40 pm

        I would prefer them in jail, but resignation will do. It is frustrating because We Know, and it is like being on a merry-go-round. Spin, spin, spin, round and round until you get sick and dizzy from knowing the truth and they just flip us the bird.

        I have to say the RINO PAC’s are a nasty group of people, speaking of nefarious and manipulative means. And I do mean nasty and dirty. They are up to their eyeballs in it too.

        Like

        Reply
  24. Bigbadmike says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:05 pm

    Talked to my Chicago Poltico today and they are targeting Michigan this year. In 2016 they targeted Wisconsin. Reason for abandoning Wisconsin is Mail in Voting He thinks we are going to have 5 Florida’s this year with rioting by the Communists going on for weeks until the SCOTUS decides the Election unless an overwhelming majority vote for President Trump. I’m hoping for the latter.

    Like

    Reply
  25. brutalus2 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    “FBI spied on Flynn and Trump at August, 2016 Defensive Briefing Pre-election Meeting” would be a great re-headlining for this article, so it can be shared “Made-to Stick” on social media

    Like

    Reply
  26. leavemygunsalone says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    It is RINO, Republicans In Name Only. Just a sidebar tip.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Cowboy79 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Something happened. There are no coincidences in DC. Gaetz was fired up.
    He seems to have had some Sundance in his step.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. oldjunkfixer says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    the waiting is the hardest part..

    Like

    Reply
  29. DeWalt says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:15 pm

    The Resistance is taking a hosing lately.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Patriot1783 says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Wow, Matt going after Liz Cheney…he sounds like he definitely has been reading the Tree!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Ken Maritch says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    I am not sure of the implications…. But now that SD has exposed himself to the (well, whatever you call it)…. He is permanently outed.

    Like

    Reply
    • Hans says:
      July 23, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      Why would you post that?

      It realy serves no purpose.. please don’t answer

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • brutalus2 says:
      July 23, 2020 at 10:27 pm

      Maybe you should just think that…and not share it right now…it’s not good policy to write things into existence

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Ken Maritch says:
        July 23, 2020 at 10:36 pm

        They are just words….
        Thoughts….
        I fully realize that there are some steps forward that cannot be walked back.
        We all take those steps….. Some more publicly than others …
        I was just thinking out loud…
        I want the best for the country..
        Hell, that’s my real name!
        I appreciate what SD and others are doing….
        I am risking things too…
        MAGA

        Like

        Reply
  32. sunnydaze says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. Donata says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Sundance you rock! This is such great news. And did anyone else notice Lou Dobbs smile. He was happy. I mean really happy. So good to see. I’m rejuvenated. I know I won’t sleep tonight. Lol. Still praying for you SD.
    P.S.
    Staint Micheal the archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into he’ll Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

    Like

    Reply
  34. sunnydaze says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    Wanna know one of the best things about this?

    The Dems and their MSM have been screaming anti Trump/Repubs. non-stop for 4-5 years now 24/7.

    So when the SHTF, it’ll just sound like “business as usual” from these nincompoops.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Donata says:
    July 23, 2020 at 10:40 pm

    Sorry, spell check got my prayer. It should say Hell not he’ll. My bad.

    Like

    Reply

