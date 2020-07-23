Rep. Matt Gaetz Discusses the Latest Release from DNI John Ratcliffe…

Earlier today Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified documents related to the ongoing review of FBI targeting of Donald Trump during the 2016 election. John Solomon has the story and document links (see here).
Representative Matt Gaetz responds to the release with Lou Dobbs. WATCH:
Did you make this happen Sundance?
SOMETHINGS happening, for sure.
I detected, several weeks ago, SOME new tendencies to direct criticism AT Republican leadership, from SOME in the media, and even SOME on Capital hill.
However, Gaetz just stepped it up another level, for sure.
I would also say any that had concerns or doubts about Ratcliffe, those concerns can be put to rest.
We have been burned so many times, we now EXPECT it, but it looks like Mr. Ratcliffe is doing EXACTLY what we want him to do; letting the sunlight SHINE IN.
As to speculation re; Sundance, Ratcliffe should be at the top of any list, of people Sundance might be suspected of meeting.
Sundances material would give him a clear roadmap of what to look for,. .
Just sayin,…
Sundance needs to explain the whole thing to Durham.
Gaetz had an extra bounce in his step tonight, almost like he gained great knowledge today….was SD there to provide the rest of the story?
Thinking the same thing as you 1footballguru!
Great minds think alike, isn’t that what they say. Buckle up.
Thumbs Up!
I noticed it too. Great to see!
It seems as if Gaetz suddenly grew a huge spine and realized he IS legitimate afterall. I could imagine him as President, while he was speaking!
Funny, but a couple hours ago there was a news blurb on the radio that a severe and massive storm was about to hit DC. I thought to myself, they don’t even know the half of it!
And his hair looked especially purdy, he has some great locks:)
When it comes to Sundance, nothing would surprise me at this point.
One of Gaetz’s better interviews. Also good question by Lou as to why the Pubs. ALWAYS put RHINOS in charge. That would be because RHINOS are the majority. ALWAYS have been. They just were able to hide, but as long as we have access to the internet, they cannot hide.
WE KNOW!
WE KNOW!
And they know WE KNOW.
The Rinos make more Rinos. The ones in power positions for so many years hold back many of the newer ones. If they don’t play ball, they get benched.
The inner sanctum “Rules of the Big Club.”
Right On!! A renewed vigor perhaps?
Sundance to the rescue!
With mountains and mountains of evidence, piled upon mountains of mountains of evidence, almost enough to climb all the way to the moon, I and beginning to think that some people in the Obama administration just maybe, possibly, might have done some illegal things.
Not a smidgeon. /s
In my mind Obummer’s whole presidency was illegal
It definitely was immoral!! But by the book immoral!
I heard it live, but I need to rewatch it because I was doing some stuff.
I commented about how animated Rep Gaetz was as he was talking about it on Lou Dobbs Tonight. HIs excitement was contagious; it certainly gave me a much needed lift.
Thank you for what you are doing Sundance.
Unsurprisingly, nobody in the Swamp is much interested in reporting on how well the draining of the Swamp is going.
“R(h)inos are almost extinct in Africa, but they seem to roam free in Washington”
Hah!
Rhinos have been here 15 million years.
A rhino is also a herd animal.
https://www.activewild.com/facts-about-rhinos/
Wow!!! … Matt Gaetz has it, and ou got to love Lou Dobbs!
ou = you
sorry…
Oh yeah. I love him.
Something is coming down finally.
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=something+is+happening+here+&view=detail&mid=8C2E6BFFB22D118F8E3B8C2E6BFFB22D118F8E3B&FORM=VIRE0&ru=%2fsearch%3fq%3dsomething%2520is%2520happening%2520here%2520%26qs%3dn%26form%3dQBRE%26sp%3d-1%26pq%3dsomething%2520is%2520happening%2520here%2520%26sc%3d5-28%26sk%3d%26cvid%3d388A91BB4AB3482FA7E7803728251003
Hesitant to click on this link … there is no explanation of what it is about, as per the CTH guidelines for posting links.
Waiting on the ‘strongly-worded’ monologues coming out of the Senate.
LOL, they know now!
🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Boy oh Boy … It’s getting HOT
There’s no “maybe” about it !!
So Ratcliff is doing his job declassifying material. Love it. These Rinos and democrats have got to be worried. What will be in the next shoe to drop.
Grenell was the sledge hammer and Radcliff maybe a little slower but continuing the front.
The whole purpose of Grennels sledge hammering, was to FORCE McConnell to appoint,……RATCLIFFE.
And equipped with a roadmap, du big ugly,….she be COMIN!
right on Dutchman!!!!!!
Now we just need to get Grenell in there somewhere else that needs a good house cleaning, CoVid style. I heard President Trump talking about a new FBI building. That would be a great place to put Ric. Added benefit, I would bet the “retirements” because the agents are “needed” at home would skyrocket!! How about it Mr. President? Can you please make it happen?????
PS Maybe Ric could have a private conversation with the Turtle and explain the facts of life to him. Step 1, go into recess NOW. Step 2, President Trump gets to decide who is nominated for whatever position and you will keep your mouth shut and get it done. Step 3, you will decide whether you are on the President’s team or whether it is time for you to retire to Kentucky never to be seen or heard from again. Let’s get these 3 done and then we’ll try “walking” again!! If you want to walk, Turtle, we’ll help with your steps.
After watching the very good Epoch Times interview with John Solomon and Seamus Bruner I wonder if there is a Florida connection somehow? see here –
https://www.theepochtimes.com/was-russia-collusion-a-diversion-from-the-real-scandal_3435809.html
Sundance, I think is based in Florida, as is Matt Gaetz. The guy who co-authored the book with Solomon is based in Tallahassee and spoke of his admiration for Peter Schweitzer, (author of Clinton Cash) who also lives in Tallahassee. Might be nothing…..
Hannity could take some valuable lessons on interview style from Jan.
It’s almost Go time…sack up let’s roll
Long read, linked below, but important. Remember, DJT was still a long shot in 8/2016 and this meeting was just as much about Flynn and what he was telling the future president than it was about the future president himself. 0bama warned DJT not to hire Flynn just two days after his upset win over Hillary.
FTA:
“. . . . Obama saw Flynn as a signal threat to his legacy, which was rooted in his July 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran—the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Flynn had said long before he signed on with the Trump campaign that it was a catastrophe to realign American interests with those of a terror state. And now that the candidate he’d advised was the new president-elect, Flynn was in a position to help undo the deal. To stop Flynn, the outgoing White House ran the same offense it used to sell the Iran deal—they smeared Flynn through the press as an agent of a foreign power, spied on him, and leaked classified intercepts of his conversations to reliable echo chamber allies“
————————————————————-
How Russiagate Began With Obama’s Iran Deal Domestic Spying Campaign
https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/russiagate-obama-iran
Still listening, but “Here We Go!!!” 😉 Sundance = Sunlight!!!
Time to visit Cheney’s Twitter and FB page to pressure her to step down. She is no patriot.
Yeah, it is long overdue to expose and bring down the RINO-Uniparty connections. I thoroughly enjoyed reading about what is going in Ohio’s GOP. It gave me hope.
IF a sufficient amount of info comes out, making it clear just HOW complicit the Rino leadership was, in the coup attempt, they WILL be forced to resign.
And thats ONE way to break their stranglehold on power, as in the past they have effectively fought off primarying, by a number of nefarious, manipulative means.
It would be an “excision” cutting out the Cancer, and long overdue.
I would prefer them in jail, but resignation will do. It is frustrating because We Know, and it is like being on a merry-go-round. Spin, spin, spin, round and round until you get sick and dizzy from knowing the truth and they just flip us the bird.
I have to say the RINO PAC’s are a nasty group of people, speaking of nefarious and manipulative means. And I do mean nasty and dirty. They are up to their eyeballs in it too.
Talked to my Chicago Poltico today and they are targeting Michigan this year. In 2016 they targeted Wisconsin. Reason for abandoning Wisconsin is Mail in Voting He thinks we are going to have 5 Florida’s this year with rioting by the Communists going on for weeks until the SCOTUS decides the Election unless an overwhelming majority vote for President Trump. I’m hoping for the latter.
Look up the 1876 election for a historical perspective. Including the shenanigans that made Hayes President.
“FBI spied on Flynn and Trump at August, 2016 Defensive Briefing Pre-election Meeting” would be a great re-headlining for this article, so it can be shared “Made-to Stick” on social media
It is RINO, Republicans In Name Only. Just a sidebar tip.
Actually, its TRAITOR, both to their nation, AND their “base”.
Lets call em what they are, “RINO” has ceased to have any sting.
That is the truth.
Something happened. There are no coincidences in DC. Gaetz was fired up.
He seems to have had some Sundance in his step.
the waiting is the hardest part..
Every day you see one more card…
You take it on faith, you take it to the heart…
The waiting is the hardest part
The Resistance is taking a hosing lately.
Wow, Matt going after Liz Cheney…he sounds like he definitely has been reading the Tree!
I am not sure of the implications…. But now that SD has exposed himself to the (well, whatever you call it)…. He is permanently outed.
Why would you post that?
It realy serves no purpose.. please don’t answer
Maybe you should just think that…and not share it right now…it’s not good policy to write things into existence
They are just words….
Thoughts….
I fully realize that there are some steps forward that cannot be walked back.
We all take those steps….. Some more publicly than others …
I was just thinking out loud…
I want the best for the country..
Hell, that’s my real name!
I appreciate what SD and others are doing….
I am risking things too…
MAGA
Sundance you rock! This is such great news. And did anyone else notice Lou Dobbs smile. He was happy. I mean really happy. So good to see. I’m rejuvenated. I know I won’t sleep tonight. Lol. Still praying for you SD.
P.S.
Staint Micheal the archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, thrust into he’ll Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.
Wanna know one of the best things about this?
The Dems and their MSM have been screaming anti Trump/Repubs. non-stop for 4-5 years now 24/7.
So when the SHTF, it’ll just sound like “business as usual” from these nincompoops.
Sorry, spell check got my prayer. It should say Hell not he’ll. My bad.
