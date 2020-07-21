Sidney Powell Discusses Latest Developments in Flynn Case…

Michael Flynn defense counsel Sidney Powell appears for an interview with Lix MacDonald to discuss her reply to the appeals court against Judge Emett Sullivan.
We know what happened.
And if we listen to even the last 90 seconds of the interview, so does Ms. Powell. Both she and Ms. McDonald sound like they’re quoting from this web site:)
Except MacDonald seems to be running several months behind those of us who read here. Maybe even a couple of years.
Interesting that Powell was back in front of the court yesterday. I have not seen anything about that. Apparently she was asking the court why Sullivan is ignoring their order.
Procedurally, the case is at appellate level, with Sullivan asking for the order (from his superior court) to dismiss the case, be reconsidered.
The appellate court asked Flynn (Powell) to express why this request of Sullivan, to have the appellate court reconsider its decision, should be denied.
A majority of the appellate court is liberal. The rule of law, joke it may be, demands bizarre reasoning if a rehearing is to be granted. Courts are EXCELLENT at bizarre reasoning.
Can the courts run the clock for a few more months? Sure. In their eyes Flynn is free – he is not in jail, so no harm to him. And whatever harm to the judicial branch, that’s intangible. There is no decision so bad that it costs the system its power.
Hopefully the appeals court considers that they will have to overturn two of their colleagues over very flimsy/non existent grounds. Talk about creating division in that circuit…. I would think out of professional courtesy they would let the 2-1 decision stand and grant immediate mandamus to end the case.
Both Sydney and the DoJ have filed opposition to Sullivan’s motion for a rehearing en banc:
The funny part is how the DoJ points out that Sullivan did not seek approval to file representing the US in this and how he has no standing to appeal. But this is stupidly political and the DC Circuit is filled with leftists, so despite the fact that there’s literally no good reason to rehear this, I expect them to do so and ignore all the good reasons why it’s pointless, instead hanging their hat on some obscure technical point to claim mandamus was improperly issued here.
Now, I grant that I don’t see how on earth they can do that without addressing the DoJ’s points here, but if I imagine a clown like Sullivan writing it, I can see them coming up with a lot of nonsense.
That said, the DoJ planted a nice trap for them. In voting to rehear it on Sullivan’s motion, they give grounds for recusing Sullivan if they find that he has any interest here.
The only thing that gives me pause in assuming that they’ll give us a clown world ruling is the fact that Sullivan himself had to appeal this, instead of the judge on the panel who voted against it pushing for it themselves. The fact that they weren’t willing to put themselves on the hook for that says that they weren’t confident of their chances, so they weren’t willing to sign up for it.
I think the choice between Sullivan asking for rehearing vs. Wilkins (appellate judge against Flynn) asking was negotiated between the liberals on the two courts. If there is going to be dirt, better to stick it on Sullivan than on the Circuit Court.
And too, who asked to reconsider is not near as important or vital as the decision to rehear (or not). That dirt sticks to the Appellate (Circuit) court no matter what.
Any case provides material for creation of an exception to the rule, especially in a legal field with so few precedents.
The way of the world is rigged in favor of the orginal bad actor, the street fighter, those who find new ways to act bad.
As someone who thought Sullivan might at least have an ability to appeal the mandamus as he was a party to that specific motion I find both the Government and the Defense argument as to why he does not the better arguments.
That being said this is already in a clown show of ridiculousness because the idea of District judge calling for an banc appeal of a mandamus against him when both parties of the case agree with the first ruling is so ridicules. Suliven has pretty much demonstrated he has a bias interest in this case and frankly should recuse he has compromised himself at this point. This was frankly the first sign the Federal Judiciary branch blatantly showed its tendrils as being part of the deep state swamp monster in such a blatant show of stupidity.
The FiSA Courts kept a lot of the Shadiness hidden but Suliven has decided to show it all out in the public and I imagine as the political resisters start sober up from the derangement they are going to notice this was a huge mistake. Too much is being made public by this nonsense for them to be happy about it. Their best option at this point is to throw Sulivan under the bus and cut loses. Lest more of the Flynn case be made public.
“The fact that they weren’t willing to put themselves on the hook for that says that they weren’t confident of their chances, so they weren’t willing to sign up for it.” I was thinking the same thing after reading some liberal blogs who predicted that someone from the circuit would assuredly second or petition Sullivan’s motion to review en blanc.
Time passed and it was Sullivan by his lonesome who had to file in the end. There is some speculation that since he is friends with most of the circuit court he was gauging his audience behind the scenes to see the likelihood of them agreeing to review the mandamus ruling. The fact no one stepped forward speaks volumes.
Sidney, you rock! Law, facts and God are on your side. Here’s hoping Flynn is free and Sully disrobed.
Disrobed elderly man never paints a good image…
Especially wit a punk patch.
There is no precedent for what Sullivan is doing.
There is no precedent for what 0bama is doing.
There is no precedent for the American press to do what they do.
— There is no precedent for the American press to do what they do. —
The press has historically been a tool of the powerful to manipulate the masses. Press = agitprop is the norm.
The idea that the press has an ethical duty to the truth is a press-promulgated myth. if you believe the myth, the press has power over your mind.
The AMERICAN press had a reputation that was by no means sterling, but by no means anything near what it is today. The three networks were bound by an agreement with the FCC that they not make a profit off their straight news program
Early on, the cost of a printing press and someone to operate it was low enough that everybody in power could and did have a press. Major political factions in counties and cities did have their own organs. All voices could be heard.
Sort of like the early stages of the internet.
I am not sure when the phony pretense of independence came from originally, but it was enforced via the broadcast licensing system. Preventing stations that have too many complaints from renewing their license. Forcing giving equal time. Etc.
The print press became too expensive and had to have commercial success. Same for everything else. So gradually competition died out and conglomerates took over everything, print, radio, tv, and cable.
So now, only the very powerful have the ability to be heard. And we are very much like your historical manipulation by the powerful.
But the press was more democratized back when the first Amendment was written.
I can’t agree – they’re taking pages straight from yellow journalism, Soviet-era Pravda, and the Nazi propagandists of World War II.
“her reply to the appeals court against Judge Emett Sullivan”
If “kicking the can down the road” was an Olympic Sport, Judge Sullivan would be unstoppable on the way to the Gold Medal.
McConnell the Majority leader is still the Gold Meal world record holder.
I wonder if Judge Sullivan saw the movie “Purgatory” as he sure seems to be emulating the Blackjack Britton character. Sydney in the role of Sheriff Forrest..
Like the rogue mayors and Governors letting anarchists create chaos and autonomous zones, the Court of Appeals takes a Portland/Seattle mayors’ approach to law enforcement towards rogue Judges.
So far, the court of appeals has supported Flynn. That support comes from 2 of a 3 judge panel.
Sulliivan disagrees with that outcome and has asked a majority of the court to reconsider.
While the law, on its face, is against Sullivan, courts have demonstrated a literally unlimited capability for nutty reasoning. Law is outcome oriented. Rules can have exceptions, exceptions to exceptions. Precedents are often cited for things that the precedents don’t actually stand for. The tricks are numerous. The public doesn’t have the time to understand what is passed off as legal reasoning, so the bottom line is little more than holding power. Moral legitimacy is long gone.
Sounds like RICO to me.
Sullivan seems like the kind of guy that has generated a lot of dirt in his past…his actions look like he’s the kind of guy whose dirt is being used against him to make him dance
LikeLiked by 12 people
YUP
The dirt he generated is called a son.
Not necessarily all of it. There are some reports that Sullivan himself was involved in some shady dealings as well.
3:26 – Liz says…..comments coming out from “Conservatives”….. detailing things that sound very familiar to Treehouse denziens. Hmmmm……Coincidence? I think not. 😎
Great minds think alike, even if by accident. Have followed Liz for almost 20 years one of the few good ones left on Fox. Any Fox.
Impressive! Ms. Powell has unloaded a torrent of legal precedent with citations in the filing, all of which make an quite tall case that the original mandamus must be executed and force the Sullivan’s District Court to dismiss and go home.
Ms. Powell makes a great analogy of a judge being an umpire several times in the brief:
“Or, in lay terms, umpires don’t get to swing bats or run bases; they suffer no harm when one team wins and the other loses.”
“The order conferred no additional rights or interests upon Judge Sullivan. The umpire is not an active litigant.”
And finally,
“The umpire cannot force the teams to play extra innings after the game is over. He, the players, and the spectators need to go home and turn off the floodlights.”
Godspeed, Sidney. I continue to maintain that General Flynn is being competently and admirably served by his Defense.
Yep, logically and legally she hit a home run. That is why we are all nervous about what the umpires (court) will decide.
The point that Sullivan has no standing is most satisfying and somewhat ironic. He has probably denied many plaintiffs for not having legal standing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If and when he gets to respond to that point, I hope they dig up some of his own rulings and quote them back to him, just like Sidney did with his amicus reversal nonsense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Judge Sullivan is corrupt and I hope he gets his due reward here on earth, but if not, we can all rest assured he WILL answer for his disgusting acts. What a horrible thing to have to answer to The Lord on judgement day.
If the judge is ruled out of bounds, will Flynn now have recourse against him?
If the judge enters the fray as a party to the proceedings, does he have immunity, or is he an antagonist and now a party who can be sued and held liable for damages?
If the judge is operating outside of established order, why wouldn’t he be held to account in a civil suit for treble damages or other such penalty for carrying on his “official” role in an unauthorized and INDEFENSIBLE manner?
I think Flynn could sue the guy for damages and win.
Judges have the best absolute immunity. Sullivan is perfectly safe in these actions.
The prosecutors have slight legal jeopardy – a civil case alleging malicious prosecution – even though prosecutors have a form of immunity from prosecutors too.
What if Sullivan is acting under a threat of personal injury and/or under a promise of personal benefit? If so, and he goes along with it, wouldn’t he be legally liable as an accomplice to obstruction of justice? If he doesn’t bring it up wouldn’t that charge also apply? Of course how he would be exposed is a whole different issue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cash for kids illustrates the boundary for judicial immunity.
In this case, with the victim being Flynn (not innocent kids railroaded to jail for cash), I don’t see the judicial system allowing Sullivan’s actions to be labeled as misconduct. It’ll be labeled a good-faith error in judgment, at most.
Have to protect the myth that courts are 100% apolitical.
“Yeah, Judge, ya see I made a good faith error in judgment when that guy backed into my knife 25 times.” Seriously, cboldt, I get your point… sad and tragic as it is. How is it that everything that is “too big to fail” is now failing?
This is the most bizarre act by a judge that have ever witnessed. Why would a judge even think that he could be the prosecutor and the judge. Does that even make sense?
For Sullivan to be doing what he is doing, means something BIG is driving his actions. Why the appeals court is even giving this Judge the time of day also stinks.
Judge Robert’s needs to put a stop to this charade.
The same people manipulating Judge Sullivan are also doing so to Justice Roberts. I personally suspect is it all about their kids.
…or perhaps
Their trip to
“Devil’s Island”
Because the criminal cabal is so vast and includes Lindsey Graham, McStain, Paul Ryan, Henry Kerner, Mueller,Jeb,Kasich,Burr,McMullin,Mittens,McMaster…the whole UniParty Cabal.The “Dossier” was likely written by Nellie Ohr.Kramer met with Steele in London, McShitain leaked it to Buzzfeed. They’re all in bed with Soros/MB/pay for play, lUkraine,corporatists,military industrial complex, foreign lobbyists
DOJ Flynn Filing.
https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000173-6f18-d36e-abff-6ffa06f90000
Page 21 DOJ cites rule. Sully cannot do what he is doing.
“Neither panel nor court invited” judge to file en banc.
Obtuse doesn’t even begin to describe this man.
Sully self-invited en banc in violation of the rule. Rule say ‘may’ but otherwise clear he needed an invite.
(b) Denial; Order Directing Answer; Briefs; Precedence.
(1) The court may deny the petition without an answer. Otherwise, it must order the respondent, if any, to answer within a fixed time.
(2) The clerk must serve the order to respond on all persons directed to respond.
(3) Two or more respondents may answer jointly.
(4) The court of appeals may invite or order the trial-court judge to address the petition or may invite an amicus curiae to do so. The trial-court judge may request permission to address the petition but may not do so unless invited or ordered to do so by the court of appeals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Steele Dossier went to “Nellie Ohr who was feeding it to Bruce Ohr who was then taking it over to the FBI”. This is NOT the narrative that is given publicly, that Bruce met Steele in his work on the soccer corruption case in 2007, and had a direct pipeline to Steele. He is supposed to have gotten tge dossier directly from Steele. Bruce Ohr later gives the dossier to Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec as well as McCabe and Strozk.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The CLINTON DOSSIER also found it’s way into the I.C.A, the DOJ OLC thus Sessions recusal, and into the hands of SENATOR MCCAIN and SENATOR LINDSEY. In the end, this RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION found it’s way into OBAMA’S OVAL OFFICE.
THAT DOSSIER GOT AROUND MORE THAN KAMALA HARRIS.
By the way, our beloved POTUS found a way to break through the media blockade on ESPTEIN/DEMOCRAT PEDOGATE. In one sentence. ONE. Some of us out here have trying to get it out there for weeks….because it will do great damage to the DEMOCRAT PARTY. And there friends, and backers. ONE SENTENCE SET THE SWAMP MEDIA INTO A FRENZY.
PERFECT:-) Don’t worry, there was NEVER anything on President Trump…NOTHING.
“I WISH HERE WELL” said the SPIDER to the room full of FLIES.
MAKING SENTENCES GREAT AGAIN.
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
Nellie Ohr probably wrote a lot of the dossier. She was hired by Fusion GPS to do just that. Her area of expertise was Russia, though she hadn’t been there in awhile.
Sidney Powell is the best! I’d like to see her and General Flynn in the administration after she finishes with the vindication of General Flynn and the destruction of Judge Sullivan. I use the term judge on the loosest of terms. General Flynn if you are reading this site, know that we have your back.
The judicial power, part of which is entrusted to Judge Sullivan, is limited to cases and controversies. When the DOJ indicted Flynn, there was a case and controversy. It was assigned to Judge Contreras, but then he was “recused,” why? we do not know, but generally, recusal is designed to ensure a disinterested judge controls the case. When the DOJ discovered that the good General was framed by dirty, lying cops, and moved to dismiss, a motion Flynn joined in, the case and controversy ended. Now Sullivan wants to become the prosecutor in a case assigned to him. By definition, he is no longer disinterested. This is impeachable, I think.
One could certainly argue the Judge Sullivan’s behavior in this matter, from being unprepared at the sentencing hearing, to the wild baseless accusations of Treason levied against a defendant in open court, to the travesty of the refusal to dismiss and then the unprecedented appeal of the Mandamus, have violated at least four of the five canons of judicial conduct.
http://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/code-conduct-united-states-judges
Harm to public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary, failure to see to the prompt administration of justice, not to mention . . . engaging in political activity, Canon 5.
In a functioning judiciary, Judge Sullivan would be reprimanded and encouraged to retire at a minimum. If it turns out he had any personal or financial interests at stake that are driving this conduct, he is not only facing impeachment, he’s facing jail I believe
Not in our Congress.
Contreras was recused because texts surfaced that strongly indicated he and Strzok were friends. Huge conflict of interest.
Read both the DOJ and Sidney Powell opposition filings to the en banc petition. They seem pretty solid but in the strange world of D.C., nothing is what it seems and nothing seems to work when it should. Still, here’s hoping that the court denies Sullivan’s request and orders the writ of mandamus to proceed and ends this farce.
Agree with Leon that both DOJ and Flynn oppositions to Sullivan’s petition fpr rehearing are solid. Both clearly negate the factors which according to the rules of the DC Circuit would support en banc rehearing. It seems that there may be a majority of Democrat ‘leaning’ judges on the DC Circuit panel. IF a majority of the DC Circuit panel wanted an en bance rehearing, they could have made it happen sua sponte or without a petition. That Sullivan had to file his petition suggests a lack of enthusiasm on the part of a majority for a rehearing. Granting a rehearing would require the DC Circuit to ignore clear precedent, and the basic scheme set forth in Articles 2 and 3 of the U.S. Constitution. It is obvious that Sullivan has abandoned the law. His petition mis-states facts and law. The DC Circuit would be loathe to follow his example.
Sullivan is stretching it out as far as he can on behalf of Obama, Satan and the Globalists in the hopes that POTUS Trump will step in and pardon Flynn, so then the demonic media can pile on about how he “pardons all of his insiders, etc”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AFAIK, there is nothing in the public sphere that would override or disprove your allegation.
Another theory: Sullivan is dragging things out as long as possible, hoping to eventually be removed from the case. I think he will just keep throwing out ridiculous garbage until this happens.
He doesn’t (actually more likely, whomever is controlling him) doesn’t ever want Flynn to be officially exonerated. At the very least, they want to continue this delay until after Nov 3, 2020.
Only reason for the corrupt judges actions are to delay and that delay is until the November election because hes in on the deep state coup to remove the President. Many failed attempts to remove our POTUS. All efforts have been focused on the election for months now. China Virus Hoax to ruin economy, Antifa Riots because Trump and his supporters are racist white nationalists, Social Media/Google Censorship to silence Conservatives or anyone who speaks out, Fake News Media to drive the lies 24/7, Ramped up Election Fraud, etc…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Speaking today about
Continuity of Government
and her 2nd in line
Pelosi makes me physically sick now. I believe after Trump wins in Nov, all these Democrat leftists armageddon tactics will subside. I dont think they will escalate as some have suggested because the prize has been lost. If they try to escalate anarchy and chaos, Trump will say to hell with your Political Correctness and put it down swiftly. He will have much “more flexibility after the election”.
Every ounce of leftist ability is to prevent Trump from being re-elected.
Yes…Pelosi makes me sick
Her talk was in front of a camera on TV speaking to the American People
It led one to think she was planning an assassination of President Trump and VP Pence to put herself in position of President being she is “2nd in line”
It was disgusting…as Pelosi did it all with being giddy
There is no way to put the opposition into a condition of surrender. The opposition can fight like wolverines to the last man, all the while claiming the protection of the 1st amendment.
There is no advantage to the globalists to lie low on purpose. Second term will be more brutal and nutty than the first, and the fight is worth it!
Players will change – some age out or die. But the anti-personal-freedom crowd, the internationalist-crony system, it has most of the power. Either the people wake up and embrace freedom (not likely), or the control freaks continue to rule.
I’m up for the fight. I want the unlikely outcome to prevail. Personal freedom with personal responsibility are necessary for society to reach its potential.
Again both talking about no indictments before the election…by the end of the year…
Sidney recently stated in her interview on American Thought leaders, “The longer Judge Sullivan takes to dismiss the case, the more stuff (Brady requests) they owe me!”
And the documents keep coming. Sidney also states General Flynn is not under a gag order.
My question: Is it plausible that Judge Sullivan wants these Brady requests to see the light of day and so he drags the dismissal out? If not, can some intelligent individual please offer an educated guess on the logic driving Judge Sullivan’s refusal to dismiss for this layman? Thx
No. I don’t believe this is nearly as complicated as people seem to think it is. Judge Sullivan worships at the feet of 0bama. 0bama was more than just a President to him, he was a seismic shift in what was possible in the United States (never stopping to look at his own career trajectory). I don’t think Judge Sullivan is that bright. I don’t think Judge Sullivan is particularly literate, especially in the finer points of law. He is simply a man who wants a particular outcome, and won’t be denied. It’s no different in every single thing we are now seeing from leftists, and from Corporate America. We’re going to do what we want, and let’s see if you can stop us. And so far, nobody has.
I don’t think anyone could be that stupid unless he was utterly devoid of morals, was under duress, and/or was utterly convinced he had nothing to lose career-wise or personally by acting in so publicly an idiotic a fashion.
I go around and around in my mind on what it is that would make a man kick his life’s work to the curb.
We may find out at a much later time exactly what drove Judge Sullivan to behave in this manner.
Until that time however, I’m taking your reasoning and passing it out as my own. H/T
Judge Sullivan seems to be nothing but a token unqualified judge and he’s in over his head. JMHO.
Sullivan is politically aligned against Trump.
He is an experienced judge and he know how to wield judical power to get the outcome he prefers.
Exposure of Brady and other facts is outside his control, so he doesn’t worry about that. His justification to put it to Flynn is that Flynn pled guilty under penalty of perjury. That notion is NUTS ON ITS FACE.
Defendants don’t know the law at the level of detail (Flynn pled guilty to a non-crime – another nonsense notion, but it is what is is), and plea bargains are pretty much legal fiction in all cases. It is impossible to commit perjury on a subject you don’t understand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Appeals Court rules that Sullivan has standing to appeal the Writ of Mandamus that would make Sullivan a party to the action which means he can’t be an impartial judge ergo Sullivan must recluse himself according to the DOJ brief. A nice box canyon for the Liberals on the appeals court to tie themselves up in knots over!
It is all Scumbama’s plan. Scumbama is blackmailing and dictating behind the curtain. Trying to hold out till Nov.
Agree, but there is not enough fuel left in the tank to make it that far. It appears the dominoes will start falling sometime within the next month to maximize the public’s understanding of just how evil the leftists have been.
I’m just a simple Ol’ AF CrewDog but I’m askin’ …. WHY?? …. is Sullivan and his Democrat &/or LawFare Slave Masters ordering him to Stall de Case? …. Eh!!??
Be it as simple as F*** Trump + any/ALL of his Deplorables … Law/Justice be Damned?
Flynn might be the Man Who Knows Too Much … but .. I’m guessing that Flynn has already downloaded, to the Good Guys, everything he knows about the Traitorous FED INTEL Types? ……. I’m guessin’ that The Usual Suspects are worried about de Stack of Civil Lawsuits that Flynn’s Legal Team are fixin’ to dump in de Legal System One-Second after Flynn is “officially” no longer a persecuted Patriot of de Feral Legal System.
Legal Beagles … Please Chime-In!
GOD SAVE THE REPUBLIC!!
I think no grand plan. Just spite and animus.
No information dam is held up by Flynn being kept under Sullivan’s thumb. Momentum shift if/when Flynn goes on offense (lawsuit for malicious prosecution). Press can ignore that.
The Gov’t motiuon to dismiss shows courruption on team Mueller. That cat is out of the bag. Press ignores it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I agree that a record against Flynn has at least agitprop value. Sullivan can’t charge perjury though. The most he can do as judge/prosecutor is criminal contempt.
The narrative that Flynn committed perjury exists today, independent of how the case resolves. It’s a talking point.
“It was a very well organized, multifaceted operation.” aka Organized Crime
LikeLiked by 2 people
“It was a well organized multi faceted operation” Powell
Perkins Coie Marc Elias.
James Baker FBI
Nellie Orr Fusion GPS & CIA’s “Open Source Works” group. (HAM Radio).
Bruce Orr Department of Justice was Dep. Atty General (Whose Office was 3 Doors Down From Rod Rosenstein) Met With Russian Dossier Author Michael Steele Before The Election. Bruce Ohr Then Met With FusionGPS’s Founder Glenn Simpson The Day After Trump’s Election. Bruce Ohr’s Boss: Sally Yates.
“Well Organized”
That’s a criminal conspiracy folks.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ham radio =intemt to deceive
Sullivan has abandoned his robes and donned the role of prosecutor. He has no standing to do so in this case, nor ethics…
Legal ethics in an oxymoron. Judical ethics is an even bigger oxymoron.
The only true taboo is easy to avoid, and that is mixing funds.
Was Salas’ family assassination intended as a message for Powel?
I suspect yes and for a whole host of other Federal judges, as well.
I meant to write: I suspect it was a message to Sullivan and for a whole host of other Federal Judges as well.
IMO, Sullivan will not dismiss the case.
Even if the en banc (or whatever they’re called) court directs him to.
By refusing to dismiss, Sullivan is seeking to be held in contempt. In which case there will be no dismissal of the Flynn case until the contempt case against Sullivan is settled.
To protect the accused held in contempt (Sullivan), all evidence in the Flynn case will be frozen and all the investigations/demands Sullivan has insisted on up to now will take place – publicly in court.
That’s my theory
Our “justice” system is FUBAR.
It needs to reformed along with our immigrations system, healthcare, education. We moved too far to the left.
The appellate court can work around Sullivan if it wants to.
Ms. Powell is amazing! I can only imagine how grateful Gen. Flynn must be to have Ms. Powell on his side.
Can you imagine Sidney Powell as your mom? You’d never be able to get away with anything! 😂
i am thankful every day that there are people who can cut through the legalese and make all of this intelligible for me. when i read legal documents, my eyes roll into the back of my head and i become apneic and rapidly lose focus.
thank all of you who do this.
Nice to see some traction across other shows. It’s also nice to have a host set the table and let Amazing Ms. Powell spell it out.
Does the fact that the Flynn case has not been dismissed have any downstream consequences for evidence that is needed for coup group indictments, grand juries etc.? The Mueller special counsel “ongoing investigation” was used all over the place. Is this a similar strategy?
This case is a total heartbreaker for me. Was I on the wrong side of justice for all those years? Makes me wonder.
Is Ms. Powell doing this Pro Bono? She is kicking some serious tail, but these nonsense motions are extremely expensive to defend and argue. Add in amicus brief, etc., this is beyond a fulll time job for her. It’s insane.
I hope Flynn runs for President in 2024
In her reply, Sidney included “instanter” in her request to have the case dismissed. Does that mean that the appellate court can dismiss the case themselves without handing it back to Sullivan or passing it off to another district judge?
