Representative Doug Collins: “I Believe”….

Posted on July 20, 2020 by

More this.  Something has shifted in the universe of Congressman Doug Collins turning him into a happy warrior for the truth.  Imagine that. Smiling Doug tells Lou Dobbs “he believes” there will be justice; “he believes” there will be indictments.

.

A funny thing happens when you remove the options; the path narrows…

Be of good cheer and live your best life. You deserve it.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

320 Responses to Representative Doug Collins: “I Believe”….

Older Comments
  1. Prickly Pear says:
    July 21, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Good luck Rep. Collins. We need a good man like you in the Senate.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Seeking Wisdom says:
    July 21, 2020 at 12:45 am

    Praying for you Sundance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Rob Ayers says:
    July 21, 2020 at 12:55 am

    Just wanted to test this out and wanted to get in on the action before Sundance closed up commentators. Always have been a lurker but desired the flexibility to get in on the action.

    Like

    Reply
  5. mlp67 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:03 am

    Saying a prayer that all goes well. This country is too wonderful to fail.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Nyan says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:10 am

    testing

    Like

    Reply
  7. ZeddWorld says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:11 am

    Collins seems like a good patriot, and I hope he wins the Senate seat, but we sure need all of them in Congress to red pill activate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. smithy386 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:31 am

    Praying for Sundance

    Like

    Reply
  9. twila jennings says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:34 am

    Test

    Like

    Reply
  10. queenhotch says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:51 am

    I’ll be more excited when Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan get excited. Meadows was there when it came out and now he’s in a position to know when it’s going down.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Goldenfero says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:52 am

    Good vibes beginning.

    Like

    Reply
  12. chloebugflies says:
    July 21, 2020 at 1:59 am

    Hello treepers! I have been lurching nearly everyday for around six years. I signed up but then always felt too intimidated to add to the conversations. I have learned so much however and have depended on SD to put pieces together to all that is going on. I am all in.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. jediphantom says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:00 am

    With all of this “TESTING” I thought Dr. FOUL-CHEESE was posting here for a moment. 🙂

    I SENSE A DISTURBANCE IN THE SWAMP.

    DEPLORABLE JEDI.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Ackman419 says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:15 am

    With all the internal cheering (here), we can find our comfort zone, again, in waiting for SD.
    Please don’t wait for SD.
    Find what you can do, and do it.
    Step outside the wire. It’s time for risk taking.
    Use SD as inspiration, but don’t wait for him to act.
    Make a plan. What can you do to advance our movement?
    Small acts matter. Make a difference within your own circle.
    We are the majority.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 21, 2020 at 2:16 am

    The moment we all have been waiting for.
    Thank you, dear Sundance, for this moment in history.
    I like we are at a Pause Button right now….ready to hit the Let’s Roll button at any moment.
    I love all you wonderful Treepers.
    MAGA

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s