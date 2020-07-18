Rebel Alliance Activates – Wolverine American Bevelyn Beatty “It’s Time to Fight Back”….

…I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: “Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?” Then I said, “Here am I! Send me.”

Isaiah 6:8

Bevelyn Beatty from At The Well Ministries confronts the Marxist Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. “Refund the police” – “Get the Paint”…

BREAKING: Bevelyn Beatty from At The Well Ministries graffitis #BLM mural in front of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/0FA0Rps0oB — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) July 18, 2020