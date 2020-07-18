Rebel Alliance Activates – Wolverine American Bevelyn Beatty “It’s Time to Fight Back”….

…I heard the voice of the Lord, saying: “Whom shall I send, And who will go for Us?” Then I said, “Here am I! Send me.”

Isaiah 6:8

Bevelyn Beatty from At The Well Ministries confronts the Marxist Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower.  “Refund the police” – “Get the Paint”…

Full Video:

218 Responses to Rebel Alliance Activates – Wolverine American Bevelyn Beatty "It's Time to Fight Back"….

  1. huckleberryfriend says:
    July 18, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    This is something I posted a couple of weeks ago. It is a way we can fight back, and for those who want to stay anonymous it is a great solution.

    I have a suggestion. I call it “Rush to November”.

    “Rush to November” is a grassroots effort to re-elect President Trump and honor Rush Limbaugh. I call on all Rush listeners to Get 2. That means, your job is to get 2 new voters for President Trump and make sure they vote.

    Rush has at least 25 million listeners. If just 10% of Rush listeners participate, that’s 5 million new votes for President Trump. We can win this election. All we have to do is get off our butts and hunt down 2 new Trump voters. If you can get a Democrat to switch to Trump, that’s even better because it is a multiplier. Not only does Trump get their vote (+1), but Biden doesn’t get it (+2).

    If we could get other talk show hosts and conservative blogs to join in, we could easily reach 5 million new votes. Do what you can. Blog, FB, Tweet, make a YT video, instagram, etc and spread the word.

    ETA: I am going to try calling the Rush show this week while Rush is out. I hope they will let me on so this can be announced on Rush’s show. If anyone else wants to try calling the Rush show or any other talk radio show, please do.

    • slowcobra says:
      July 18, 2020 at 7:12 pm

      Thank you hucleberry friend. I remember your post from before. My husband and I are doing what you suggest!

      Good luck if you get on rush! He’s in on monday, but I’ll listen for you all week!

    • NC Patriot says:
      July 18, 2020 at 7:23 pm

      Rush has closer to 50 million listeners —-he said this within the last month.

      • Secretariat says:
        July 18, 2020 at 7:55 pm

        I think it is over 60 million now. He uses the same standards as the government does for covid testing. For instance, if you listen to Rush, and you have associated with 10 people, then that counts as 11 Rush listeners.

      • Secretariat says:
        July 18, 2020 at 7:56 pm

        I think it is over 60 million now. He uses the same standards as the government does for covid testing. For instance, if you listen to Rush, and you have associated with 10 people, then that counts as 11 Rush listeners.

    • sat0422 says:
      July 18, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      Beautiful protest video. Inspired me to continue being outspoken. I will now work to forward this to everyone I know. It’s not black against white or whatever. It is Americans against Communist. This lady know that Christian and American belong in the same group. Fight for America and this girl showed her strength. I hope she is OK. That Dam* de’Blasio is nothing more than a Communist stooge. His wife is trash. Together, they represent the biggest evil since Hitler, Stalin, and Lenin.

      Trump should have the towers destroyed; take all the gold out and move it to a safe place in the United State. Do not leave Trump towers for the Communist to profit from. Move now!

      • YvonneMarie says:
        July 18, 2020 at 8:08 pm

        No sato422.
        We must fight back & destroy the facsio commies.
        Trump Tower will be a lived in monument to our success.
        🙂

    • sunnydaze says:
      July 18, 2020 at 7:03 pm

      Just posted the same song. haha. Must fit!

    • sebastiantruesdell says:
      July 18, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      I once sang this song in church. I couldn’t keep back the tears. I hope the congregation felt the same way.

    • azchick says:
      July 18, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      I heard Tonto Poronto speak about Benghazi. I waited in line to purchase his book. He took the time to talk to me and he signed my book ending with Isaiah 6:8 and then wrote it out. He raised his hand and took the fire. I love this verse. I taught it to my grandson who has now been in the Army for 2 years straight out of HS. He raised his hand and said, “Here I am. Send me”. This grammy is so proud.

  3. burnett044 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Stand ..speak out ..take our country back…..thank you Bevelyn…well done

    • MelH says:
      July 18, 2020 at 7:36 pm

      Some where recently we saw the name Bevelyn on a document. I thought it had something to do with the Flynn case or maybe Spygate..Anyone else remember that? It’s so unique, seems like it was inportant here for a reason other than today.

      • Adele Virtue says:
        July 18, 2020 at 7:55 pm

        she was the preacher who stood up to and educated the liberal white woman in CHAZ on why she was NOT voting for Biden. I duckduckgoed her name and that is who came up

  4. sunnydaze says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    For Bevlyn and friend (Edemme?)

  5. sunnydaze says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    THIS is for Bevelyn!

  6. teeheeman says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    As O’Keefe says “Be Brave”……this is raw courage by these ladies in the current environment. Bravo!

  7. sync says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    The cops just watch the guy spray paint on city hall…cops not allowed to arrest him by order of mayor de blasio

  8. Jorizabeth says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Crying here after that second video. And I NEVER cry! Thank you, Sundance!

  9. Peoria Jones says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    WTH did I just watch? NYC performance art? At least it was funny. 😀

    • Yankee Doodle Dandy says:
      July 18, 2020 at 8:46 pm

      I shouldn’t have laughed. I know I shouldn’t have laughed. But dang it, it reminded me of Ethel Mirman slipping on that banana peel at the end of “Its a Mad Mad Mad Mad World.” Awesome video though, so great to see that lady fighting back and sacrificing her liberty for our good. In her way, she was charging the rampart.

  10. T2020 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    She is a blessing!!! And she has gotten arrested multiple times in defense of America and the Lord.🙏😇🇺🇸❤️💙

  11. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:28 pm

    I heard on the news the LEO may have bruised his shoulder, other words a charlie horse.

    • jeans2nd says:
      July 18, 2020 at 8:33 pm

      Also thought the LEO was being a mite melodramatic. But you know what? The LEO no doubt has earned a little R&R by now. Give him his “injury” time-off with our blessing.

  12. hawkins6 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    I checked out brave Beverley’s Twitter site for a “possible” update:

    “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

    Reprehensible pro Marxist Twitter censor flunkeys.

  13. sat0422 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    I am with you. Just lead me and I will be a warrior and not sit behind a computer thinking that our world is going to Hell. I know we are going to hell at the hands of Communist and others who hate America. No matter our background or color, most of us love America and obviously a lot of people throughout the world love and admire this country too, otherwise, they would not want to come here. No one wants to visit or go to NYC anymore, do they? Communist NYC is bad for business.

  14. jephfree says:
    July 18, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Classic finger painting mural she created. Next could be more modern art, a Lobbed paint filled water ballons splatter mural.

  15. Mike in a Truck says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Remember: It was White Pee -Po’s that fought each other to the death in the Civil War so that Black Pee-Po’s could be free.

  16. Roni says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    It would have been even more impressive had the NYPD officers just looked the other way and allowed her do her thing. What’s DeBlasio going to do; suspend 25 officers during a crime wave?

  17. CopperTop says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Beverly is the woman that schooled the white chick in CHOP

  18. nkmommy says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    The hypocrisy is rich in that man screaming vulgarities at them who’s outraged that the police won’t stop them and arrest them! Totally lost on him that he’s angry at the police for not doing acting fast enough for him.

  19. TwoLaine says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    If you get a chance, watch the movie Mob Town, based on a true story. See if you feel/see any parallels to the mobs and BLM. Make sure to watch the ending of the film very carefully. You will be able to read what happened after the last scene in the movie.

    Mob Town – Currently on Showtime
    Stars: David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito, Danny A. Abeckaser
    (2019) The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957.

  20. Ackman419 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    This is what SD is talking about.
    It’s time to act.

    We all need to find it within us to STAND UP, in whatever way we can.
    If you can protest, then protest.
    If you can drop pamphlets, drop them.
    If you can broach the subject with people you normally wouldn’t, go there.

    Play time is over.

  21. Sharon says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    The mayors of each city now decide who has first amendment rights.

    And then they tell the police, who must conduct themselves accordingly.

  22. ed357 says:
    July 18, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    It seems like the law is not being evenly enforced…..

    The antifa, blm, DEMocRATS are allowed to burn, graffitis tag, loot, and riot……

    but the conservative Black women are immediately arrested….for graffitis……

    WTF….?

