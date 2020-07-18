Devin Nunes and John Solomon Discuss Recent Senate Release Outlining FISA Fraud…

Devin Nunes and John Solomon appear on Fox News to discuss the latest release from the Senate Judiciary Committee that outlines intentional fraud by various DOJ and FBI officials to manufacture FISA surveillance against the Trump campaign/administration.
As Mr. Nunes outlines, the time for indictments is now here. The evidence is overwhelming. Information without action is antithetical to its purpose.
Somebody do something. Barr? Durham? Jensen? President Trump?
Let’s Roll!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Something will happen at a time of their choosing. Not ours.
LikeLike
Somebody do something. Barr? Durham? Jensen? President Trump?
Time is passing quickly. We need action and we need it now!! Barr–why not drop a bombshell at your hearing, complete with irrefutable data. The MSM will surely be carrying that hearing!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just don’t understand the necessity to ‘redact’ any name of a government official. These people are paid by us to serve and they must be held accountable for their actions and decisions. They are accountable to the American taxpayer and their names MUST be disclosed. Non-government sources may need non-disclosure, but never public employees! What is the justification?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s unseemly that Nunes is the only Republican that seems to stand up. I know we have Jordan and a very few others, but we elected Republicans to champion our cause and they are AWOL. We have Sundance fighting for our cause, but there should be many more leading the charge. I guess the pay is pretty good to just be a flower pot hiding in the corner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may be forgetting one of our fearless Senate leaders – – Fightin’ Roy Blunt. Fightin’ Roy has been fighting for nearly 25 years . . . day in and day out. On the Senate floor . . . on the Capitol steps . . . on cable TV . . . on internet blogs . . . in newspaper op-eds . . . at massive rallies. I get exhausted just watching him. Where does he get all that energy?
We can all sleep well . . . knowing that Fightin’ Roy is out there fightin’ for us! And Bulldog John Thune too. How blessed we are to have the Republican Senate leaders that we do!
LikeLike
Yeah, we don’t want no stinkin’ REPORT! We want INDICTMENTS! Both Devin and John affirmatively shook their heads to ‘it’s coming’. And with Sundance’s ‘outside the wire’ activities and his more positive outlook of late, seems more promising than ever. Get em wolverines!
LikeLiked by 5 people
How long has Solomon (and Hannity) been saying this…
“It’s coming”
Could it be their business model the string us along?
LikeLike
to string us along
LikeLike
Tick Tock. Scavino too !
LikeLike
So, we better all be doing something about it. Plenty of lists of practical actions have been posted recently.
LikeLike
Deep State:”Yah, we trashed your Republic. Wadaya goona do about it?” Smoking hot gun on the table now, but still no MSM mention of significance. Just try to post a related link outside your favorite bookmarked sites. I fear the much anticipated reveal being worked by Sundance will be overshadowed by hastily manufactured “news” in the MSM.
LikeLike
These 3 min hits are not going to cut it.
I would like to see a “mini series” type of investigative reports programs outlining this.
LikeLike
“Justice is coming….”
If it will come then it will be earth-shattering not only in the US but all over the world. I think I can count on my one hand MSM outlets in Britain, Scandinavia, France, or Germany that have not followed and copied the “news” from the network alphabet soup and NYT and WaPo. So many red faces all over the world…..
LikeLike
What a ridiculously short segment. FNC can say they gave this some time. Clearly, thanks to SD’s work, we here have a far better and detailed understanding than any talking head could.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Solomon’s always smiling face belies the seriousness of the situation.
I don’t trust John Solomon.
LikeLike
_____
Claim in NYT article: “Phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election, according to four current and former American officials.”
Note by Strzok: “This statement is misleading and inaccurate as written. We have not seen evidence of any individuals in contact with Russians (both Governmental and non-Governmental)” and “There is no known intel affiliation, and little if any [government of Russia]
affiliation[.] FBI investigation has shown past contact between [Trump campaign volunteer Carter] Page and the SVR [Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation], but not during his association with the Trump campaign.”
_____
Claim in NYT article: “… one of the advisers picked up on the [intercepted] calls was Paul Manafort, who was Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman for several months …”
Note by Strzok: “We are unaware of any calls with any Russian government official in which Manafort was a party.”
_____
Claim in NYT article: “The FBI has obtained banking and travel records …”
Note by Strzok: “We do not yet have detailed banking records.”
_____
Claim in NYT article: “Officials would not disclose many details, including what was discussed on the calls, and how many of Trump’s advisers were talking to the Russians.”
Note by Strzok: “Again, we are unaware of ANY Trump advisers engaging in conversations with Russian intel officials” and “Our coverage has not revealed contact between Russian intelligence officers and the Trump team.”
_____
Claim in NYT article: “The FBI asked the NSA to collect as much information as possible about the Russian operatives on the phone calls …”
Note by Strzok: “If they did we are not aware of those communications.”
_____
Claim in NYT article: “The FBI has closely examined at least four other people close to Mr. Trump … Carter Page … Roger Stone… and Mr. Flynn.”
Note by Strzok: “We have not investigated Roger Stone.”
_____
Claim by NYT: “Senior FBI officials believe … Christopher Steele … has a credible track record.”
Note by Strzok: “Recent interviews and investigation, however, reveal Steele may not be in a position to judge the reliability of subsource network.”
_____
Claim by NYT: “The FBI’s investigation into Mr. Manafort began last spring [2016].”
Note by Strzok: “This is inaccurate … our investigation of Manafort was opened in August 2016.”
_____
Claim by NYT: “The bureau did not have enough evidence to obtain a warrant for a wiretap of Mr. Manafort’s communications, but it had the NSA closely scrutinize the communications of Ukrainian officials he had met.”
Note by Strzok: “This is inaccurate …”
_____
_____
Hh
There is as yet no explanation in the documents or from the New York Times as to the identities of the v the misleading and false information; or what. their motivation was.
However, it is clear that inaccurate reporting such as that in the Times had a significant influence on the trajectory of the Trump-Russia collusion probe, which ultimately concluded there had been no collusion on the part of Trump, anyone in the Trump campaign, or any U.S. person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Document number two, also withheld from public view until now, takes apart a New York Times article written by Michael Schmidt, Mark Mazzetti, and Matt Apuzzo. (February 14, 2017)
Comments made by then-FBI agent Peter Strzok undercut a litany of claims made in the Times article, which was entitled: “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contact With Russian Intelligence.”
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/just-released-trump-russia-documents-show-anti-trump
LikeLike
Notice not a single black attorney is part of the Angry 17 Democrats?
What happened to diversity, diversity, and BLM?
I do recall a token black lawyer added somewhere, in some proceedings.
And lots of our radical Jewish legal types.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Their hypocrisy on this never ends … be it the Clinton Foundation, or Hollywood, or whatever … where is their “diversity”?
LikeLike
Perot- Diversity is the least of their problems at this point.
Thanks to Sundance and a few others,
there is proof beyond a shadow of a doubt of their treachery and treason.
My question is, what happens even if there ever are indictments which is what everyone is hoping for? Will any of those scumbags be treated the way Roger Stone was?
The DemonRats would have had people put in prison by now with half the evidence we have, yet the Repubs are incapable of action.
Endless talk, talk and more talk.
Plus- we know that even if they managed to indict or arrest any of the perps, even the lower tier thugs, the Dem media would never really report it accurately.
Sundance has done his part above and beyond the call of duty. Now the people with power have to step up to the plate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always value your comments Seneca. We all have more power than we give ourselves credit for – the call to arms is practical action at every opportunity.
LikeLike
Justice = National Security = Survival of our Republic.
Why?
If a gang can come within an inch of kicking a President out, done in by some indiscreet text messaging on FBI phones (outed by the agent’s wife), if Globalist Corporations can buy a coup, then why does China need to spend vast military cash to bully its neighbors? A little cash will buy control of our Republic. Why spend a $trillion on a Chinese military if Chinese Communist Party owns the US president, congress, Hollywood, and media for 5% of that?
Who will believe the US will stand up for anything? Double down on tariffs on US goods. Gut America. Shortly we will look like Venezuela. Then the nightmare will really kick in. Paybacks….
No Justice = No consequence for daylight robbery or even outright War.
We are on the verge of this right now… Literally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the “is it just me” category: Is anyone else beyond frustrated by the cable news format where the “host” has one or two guests and they each get to say one sentence during the “interview” ? I would refuse to go one unless the segment is 15 minutes or longer. It’s so dam frustrating, it’s almost unwatchable any more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the choice is getting a report at the end of the summer as the DOJ Communications Director suggested is likely versus nothing, I’ll take the report.
If it opens the eyes of any undecideds in the upcoming election, it’s fine with me because if Trump loses, no one will be prosecuted. At this point, Trump has to win if we want to see anyone held accountable.
LikeLike
At the end Tammy Bruce spoke over a key point, something I’ve never heard before:
Steele has only 2 Russian sources, they’re living here in the US, and we’ve (Nunes, Intell Committee) BEEN DENIED ACCESS TO THEM.
My immediate thought, lizard brain kicking in – why is Steele using bogus info from Russian Americans? … doesn’t make sense… my immediate thought was – did our crooked intell agencies give green cards to RUSSIANS in exchange for fabricated dirt?
LikeLike
Did US IC collaborate with Russian agents? One can understand why the “coupists” then wouldn’t like Nunes and Jordan et al to question them.
LikeLike
Thanks to Sundance and the CTH community, my DAILY bookmarks now include the email contact pages to both my US Senators and US house rep. I’ve added a 15 minute red pilling task to my daily routine. Underlying message is “We now know….”. Working next to include State level contacts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can someone explain to me why Strzok would take these notes? He’s been in on this whole thing. Or so I thought. I don’t get why he would put these errors in writing. Wasn’t the N.Y. Times writing exactly what he wanted the FISA court to believe?
LikeLike
Strzok notes proves he was the lead investigator (February 14, 2017) and the NYT article was touching aspects of the investigation.
LikeLike
It was disappointing they were given such little time to speak. On another note Sarah Carter is reporting that Judicial Watch received heavily redacted emails that indicate the FBI had an informant in the White House the day President Trump took office. Tom Fitton also stated that the FBI is only producing 500 emails a month and no texts based on a 2017 FOIA request. With 8,000 emails to go this will last well into 2021.
LikeLike
Nunes doesn’t care about the Durham report, he wants indictments!
-Devin Nunes Discusses Criminal Referrals and Perspective of Susan Rice Memo…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/19/devin-nunes-discusses-criminal-referrals-and-perspective-of-susan-rice-memo/
-Devin Nunes flashes ‘as many as 10’ criminal referrals to Justice Department
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/devin-nunes-flashes-as-many-as-10-criminal-referrals-to-justice-department
LikeLike
I am making a daily call and email to my Congress critters, demanding they put pressure on Barr.
I don’t know if it will help, but I am starting to be consumed by this injustice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe Steele wrote it. I believe he was handed it, given money, and then told to hand it back. Who wrote the Steele dossier? We need an expert to cross check commonalities in the script with other things already in print. Writers have a style!
LikeLike
Something else I wish to posit.
The left are notorious at blaming Republicans for things they have done, or are doing themselves.
What if, the Steele Dossier is all about the Clinton’s?
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984-Trump-Intelligence-Allegations.html
LikeLike