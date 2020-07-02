President Trump Campaign Ad Highlights Consequence of Defund The Police Agenda…

The Trump campaign has released a hard-hitting 30-second ad drawing attention to the consequences of the Democrat’s ‘defund the police’ effort.  WATCH:

46 Responses to President Trump Campaign Ad Highlights Consequence of Defund The Police Agenda…

  1. lawton says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Pretty good ad there. I also think the campaign bought about a 100 million worth of ads so far for the last 2 months of the campaign.

  2. calbear84 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Brilliant.

  3. mrsqt says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    FOUR MORE YEARS!

    GOD, HEAR OUR PRAYER…

  4. alonzo1956 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    I don’t know who makes President Trump’s commercials for him, but MASTERFUL is the word that comes to my mind. Hard hitting AND spot on.

    • palafox says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      What it boils down to, really, is that he democrats do.

    • luke says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:46 pm

      Lol it definitely was not the same people who made GW, Romney, or McCain. Great ad and keep pounding it. The average voter needs to understand this insurrection lies at the feet of Democrat run cities.

  5. Stephen Parrish says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Dang.

  6. Mike says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    The Art of War Sun Tzu

  7. A Moderate Man says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    I am sorry, this ad won’t move the needle. Joe Biden is a sorry excuse for a candidate that’s for sure… but he is not the cause for the mayhem that took place.

    • lawton says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:11 pm

      Yes the Dems are attached to this.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      But the people who own him and will be controlling him if (God forbid) he ever wins, ARE.

    • FreyFelipe says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      He may not be the cause of the mayhem, but if elected, he will accelerate and perpetuate it. Rather whoever is the power behind Zombie Joe’s thrown will.

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      The mayhem you speak of was founded and began when Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States

      Liked by 6 people

      July 2, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      Perhaps you should rethink what the “cause” is and wonder how this organized revolution started so fast. He is part of the cause as he is part of the Obama regime (who do you think they are actually trying to elect?)

      This is not grass roots. This is not spontaneous.

    • Alli says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      Moderate man, doesn’t Joe Bidens campaign raise and funnel money through BLM on behalf of Act Blue which is Bidens fundraiser? I think Biden and his elk have more to do with this mayhem than you know.

    • Snellvillebob says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:41 pm

      A hundred million has been donated to the BLM and Antifa movements and it all is going to Democrats campaign monies.

    • Mark Michaels says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:41 pm

      I don’t think Mike Dukakis was directly responsible for the acts of Willie Horton either, but the ad was very effective because the association between cause and effect was perfectly communicated.

    • John the Optimist says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:42 pm

      Sure it will. I’ve had Dems express to me they want a Law & Order candidate.

  8. kleen says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Good news for our POTUS

  9. FreyFelipe says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    It should be a very effective ad, but those who are so stupid they need an ad to explain it to them are likely too stupid to understand the ad.

  10. sundance says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:11 pm

  11. Bogeyfree says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Use the NSA database and expose their real crimes…….

    Hint: Russia Collusion was the Cover-Up

  12. Drogers says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Each passing day serves as a reminder how critical it is to keep Mr. President in office.

    Failure brings the Progs just that much closer to the destruction of our country.

  13. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    So if you are a crime “victim” there will be nobody to work the crime scene and gather evidence, fingerprints.

    Juarez has a pilot program for just that.

    • MelH says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      Harvey, where I come from (CA) they don’t “work” a crime scene unless there has been a murder, and even then it depends…

  15. Fools Gold says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    By the way neighborhood watch meetings is the best way to have fellowship with 2a supporters.

  16. Patience says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    Some serious swamp draining will be happening; IMO,
    as the $ource(s) behind the lawless troublemakers
    ~~via financial trail
    will expose the dirty ba$$turds.

    Besides that, chances are some of those apprehended / arrested will squeal.
    The best IS yet to come

  17. Bec74 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    This is a good ad. But, the campaign needs to tie Biden to the chaos. Right now the Democrats are protecting him and selling him as a moderate. He is not a moderate. He must be linked to these radicals trying to defund and disband the police.

    Ads should be going through the Rust Belt reminding them that Biden will not support their jobs and the Green New Deal (GND) will wipe out their communities reliant on a booming steel and coal industry. He is in record supporting closing down coal and supporting the GND. Trump brought these jobs back. People neeed to be reminded what Obama and Biden left them and us.

    • GB Bari says:
      July 2, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      Wild guess, but the President’s campaign may be saving some $$$$ for ads that will target the DemonRATs real candidate & VP candidate who may not be named until their convention.
      Joe BiteMe might well withdraw out due to health problems and a new name will emerge.

  18. RuckusTom (@RuckusTom) says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    See how that works? Reduce police or tell them to stand down or release violent criminals and you get mayhem. Who would have thought? By the way, 2+2=4, water’s wet, fire’s hot and the sun comes up in the east.

  19. California Joe says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    In 2019 there were 2,500 homicides in Tijuana, Mexico a few yards across the border San Diego had 25. Wait until you see the mayhem in the United States after both the police and the border are abolished!

  20. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    AG Barr would sure help a lot just by DOING HIS JOB.

  21. Tiffthis says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    I saw it earlier today on instagram. The only thing I would have added is, before saying the number options say “please listen closely as our options have changed”. So many directories say that. Lol. It’s a superb add tho 💯

  22. luke says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    B-b-b-but that’s Hate speech. Take it off the air; take it off FB. Pressure the companies who run ads in these platforms. What feels like overwhelming support is at times overwhelming I understand. Train my fellow Treepers, improve your fitness, learn your enemy, the time is nigh. I suspect our enemy is getting close to doing something buckets of stupid.

    If you want to take your kids to a movie be armed. If you want to go to the playground same thing or do NOT go. Don’t be caught in places where you have to depend on help. God knows it’s not the police’s fault. The lessons learned last several weeks is there is an acceptable level of tolerance for us folk to be trampled. That was the lesson they learned. The lesson you should have learned was/is I will not rely on government for anything INCLUDING my protection. This will get solved but will take time. Revenge comes soon after…..oh yeah

  23. sunnydaze says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    The good thing about Trump’s ads are that they have always used TRUTH to point out the problems. This one uses pure speculative BS. And to make it worse, there are terrified Americans all over the US right now who are actually living in these cities that are doing this crap.

    Would a 911 call result in a 5 day wait? Maybe. Has it ? NO.

    At best, this ad will make people who see it and are not already Trump supporters say: “LIAR! Not gonna happen!” or, the more naive among them will believe it IS true. (You think there are not people living in these cities like Seattle, NYC, etc. who are not PETRIFIED right now of this sort of thing? When they find out this ad is a lie, they will be pissed and never vote Trump, no matter how close they were to doing so.

    Making an ad about a serious subject like this that only plays on peoples real fears is not a joke. Not clever. Not funny. And not smart.

    Point out the REAL existing problems to people. Use this REAL segment of something that actually happened to this poor woman when rioters were jumping on her car while her young child was w/ her.

    911 told her to call City Hall.

    THAT gets people to sit up and notice what a weakened PD does. Not this BS ad. Sorry. I know I’m in the minority here.

  24. Cathy M. says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Anyone who thinks that defunding the police is a good idea needs to phone this service immediately.
    “Mental Health Hotline” (FUNNY)

  25. T2020 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Hit it outta the ballpark!!⚾️

