President Trump Interview on Current Political Events – COVID-19, Economic Reopening, Stimulus, Russia Nonsense, Joe Biden…

President Trump holds an interview with Fox Business News’ Blake Burman. The president hits on a variety of current headlines including ongoing COVID-19 mitigation, a potential fourth round of stimulus, the nonsensical Russia conspiracy nonsense and the 2020 election campaign.
Nice to hear it direct from him.
Biden could never do an interview like that off the cuff responses.
Again, Signal vs. Noise, but there may [may] be more on this as treated by AoS today: http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=388989. Time is running out towards 2020 Nov. on Barr/Durham anything which given a catastrophe is over. http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=388989. And could well be over AS PLANNED on their calaendar/timeline.
They cannot mandate wearing a mask, and President Trump would never try that BS.
But, he still talks about all these hyphenated Americans, not mention of whitey American.
Meh.
Of note, George Floyd was killed May 25th
By the 26th riots were underway and by June 3 some 200 US cities had imposed curfews
Given incubation time of 14 days claimed
We’re now well over 2 weeks past incubation dates
And so how much of the recent “rise in COVID cases” might be attributable to those rioters returning to households and communities?
I doubt that’s quantifiable, but I’ve no doubt it’s a contributing factor, perhaps a large one, perhaps even the main one.
Oh, and they need not even have travelled interstate, looks like “protests” were everywhere, essentially (see map below)
World map showing sites of protests
Map of protests around the world with over 100 participants. Minneapolis-St. Paul is marked in red. (click for a dynamic version of the map)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Floyd_protests
note – the “click for a dynamic version” in the caption is from the Wiki page, you gotta go there and click it if you want the dynamic
… you CAN click it here to blow it up to an enlarged version, tho
“Masks” have become a proxy for “Trump Supporters” and “Non Trump Supporters”
When the media, politicians, etc. are bashing those not wearing masks and blaming them for coronavirus spread, what they are really doing, is bashing Trump supporters. They are trying to psychologically have people link those who don’t wear masks, to those who support Trump.
So when the media goes full panic about coronavirus and governors start shutting things down again, they are going to blame those of us who didn’t wear masks. What that really means, is that they are blaming Trump supporters.
“Those damn people who refused to wear masks ruining it for us all!” = “Those damn Trump supporters/conservatives ruining it for us all!”
This is the main reason for the mask push. It’s an attempt to blame those not wearing masks for coronavirus spread, hospitalizations, deaths, shutdown, economic disaray, and despair. And then people will link those not wearing masks to Trump supporters/conservatives because they are being conditioned to do so, so Trump and Conservatives will get the blame.
It is worse. As soon as the President surrenders to the “mask mandate”, he 100% validates every action taken by the democrats to shut down their states and cities. He legitimizes every word out of Dr. Faucci’s and Dr. Bix’s mouth. Mask mandate by the President is the same a full surrender and increase chances of loosing in November.
In true leftist fashion, the next logical step is pushing for more, a national shut down for Wuhan Virus Wave #2 and soon to hit “Wuhan piggy flu”.
This was posted by a poster named Steve Boussom on American Thinker this morning. I think it is a brilliant idea and so I post it here giving credit to Mr. Boussom:
I suggest that Trump end the National Declarations of Emergency that deal with COVID-19. The COVID-19 mortality rate is so low that it does not merit a National Emergency, even using MSM numbers which are questionable at best. Next Trump should stand up and explain why he is ending the declarations by pointing out the facts. The facts are also that people get the flu every year and yes some die from it every year. Not sure if Fauci and Redfield are under Trump control but if yes then fire them immediately for fear mongering. If not employed by Trump then divorce administration from them immediately and start informing the USA of the real facts that this flu is certainly not an epidemic.
you’re dead-on, mallard
for a flipped perspective, see the map of Lefty “protests” and riots I just posted above
In Florida they are not asking people who are positive if they participated in PROTESTS. The largest hospital ion Florida is not doing any non emergency operations as they are being flooded with COVID 19 patients. Miami had some big protests and you know Blacks are the hardest hit by this KUNG FLU.
Even good ol’ Fox News is in on the mask shaming now. Also my local weatherman.
In Arizona the republican governor made a decision that he wouldn’t make a statewide mandatory mask edict but left it up to each city/town/county. Maricopa immediately voted to impose martial mask laws. Phoenix city council voted that as soon as you leave your house you must have a mask on or there’s a $250 fine. The Phoenix police came out and said no way were they going to enforce that but if in the course of a traffic stop they would educate about the mask laws.
It’s a cash cow for the city but thankfully the police are staying out of this ridiculousness
A hoax by newspapers and Democrats…he has to stop repeating himself. : )
Updates from Provo Utah.
A lot of LOSER WHITE PEOPLE supporting BLM. Must be a lot of Communists.
They are just pawns. Stupid ones at that.
paid by someone
Children of the corn
Tweakers and failures and other assorted lowlifes.
Looks like a lot of millennial young white girls are the most vocal.
Time for many to grow up.
Is there going to come a time when the general population starts to wonder why so many of the feral BLM criminals are white Stalinists doing Obama’s bidding?
Samantha will be quite the prize for the inmate-in-charge of the state penitentiary’s women’s wing.
Guess I’m getting old, I can remember when these jerk’s grandparents might have made some minor protest in Utah during the late 60s/early 70s – maybe UofU or Weber State – but it would have been very small as most of the people in the Valley wouldn’t have stood for it. Most of the people then were too busy working for a living but times change…
Hope Jessie enjoys his room at The Point.
Are they going to charge the perp for not having his mask on properly?
Joe Biden was a very bad Vice President under Barrack Obama and he would be a horrible President of our country. He won’t do anything for this country. Joe Biden knows he has Dementia and he is depending on letting his Vice President become President from the get go. Who will be his Vice President, nobody knows. People think about this seriously, it would be a disaster if Joe Biden wins in November 3, 2020. The Democrat Party knows Joe Biden is very Senile, but they don’t care, just so they can get rid of President Trump who has done so many great things for this country in such a short time, but the corrupt Democrat Media, CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, NEW YORK TIMES and WASHINGTON POST never tell you what great things President Trump has done for our country, all they do is smear his name because they want President Trump out. The Media is working for the Democrat Party. If you love this country and want freedom, and jobs, jobs, jobs, then vote for President Trump in November 3, 2020 and keep our country great.
Also, watch FOX NEWS, this network is the only network that will tell you the truth, not the Democrat Liberal Media.
USA citizen says,
“Also, watch FOX NEWS, this network is the only network that will tell you the truth.”
I would have liked your post, but for this.
FOX is part of the problem. They are just sneakier. They get their digs in. Paul Ryan is on their board.
Every time you tune in, you are helping pay Donna brazille, Juan Williams, etc. Salary.
I agree with your post until I read the very last sentence. Trust me, Fox News is not on President Trumps side. They have a few that will support him but overall they are as bad as CNN. Be very careful on whom you place your trust.
You had me until you got to FOX NEWS. Watch carefully whatever you watch.
No, FOX News is anti-Trump propaganda now, too.
Anyone who believes FNC is still on our side is deluding themselves and living in 2008.
FOX News ain’t your friend.
Mr. President, you should push back on the mask agenda harder. Regardless if you do or don’t, I’M NOT GOING TO WEAR A MASK BECAUSE I’M NOT SICK.
Good gracious…I agree. I was at park on wooded trail today. It’s hotter than the hinges of hell and peeps are walking, running, cycling in masks! I try hard to convince many to unmask and also present reasons as to why. Too many are frightened and/or brainwashed.
And the most frightening thing of all is that all too many of these people will be voting!
They’re just virtue signaling.
Pa. gov Wolf just mandated everyone must wear a mask.
Depends on where you live. Here in Maricopa County, Arizona we now have a “face covering” mandate if you are unable to keep the six feet distance “guideline”.
ALL the stores now require a “mask” to enter.
I think the mask thing is silly, but here just doing some basic activities such as buying groceries in person requires compliance.
His comments on the masks were fine, once again people have been lied to by the news and they bought it hook line and sinker, again.
I always love what he says and how he thinks, we know two things to be fact:
1. He said when he put on a mask, he thought he looked like the Lone Ranger.
2. He also tweeted yesterday “The Lone Warrior” !
Putting two and two together, I’d say he tried a mask on yesterday about the time he tweeted, LOL
I would have liked to hear PDJT respond to the Russia bounty with some sarcasm.
“Yeah, we made a list of potential responses if it was verified. First on the list: Hire hookers to pee on Putin’s bed and send pictures to the New York Times jackasses.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
ooh, that’s good
OK, now I feel like your just trolling. I don’t recognize the user name either. See above.
My own theory is that, if he wins, Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff would be the ‘real’ President/Dictator and Obama unchained would pick his Chief of Staff.
It’s time to go back to work …. no more free rides. I understand that many people , businesses are hurting but, the longer we pay these people to do nothing but sit home the worse our nation becomes.
Think how many will die when the funds run out? More murders and chaos, the food chain breaks, sanitation breaks down , disease and squalor rise. We are a sovereign Nation so masks cannot be mandated, period.
Agree 1000%. We don’t need a 4th stimulus package. And we don’t need to increase the $600 per week unemployment benefit. Enough of this spending. Our kids and grand kids will never dig out of this spending mess.
Face diapers and Jail for Americans for the crime of being well.
The America’s Totalitarian Media are mirror images of the Chinese Communist Party Media, with propaganda and lies in word for word lockstep. The behavior of our media is indistinguishable from Communist Media. These are criminals with the privilege to slander and lie without liability.
And these Face Diapers are an attempt to finish the job of killing our Freedom. Put a bag on our faces to mark citizens as subhuman slaves.
We are just so many insects to them, our would be masters.
At this point, all one should have to say about Joe Biden is, “Joe Biden is Joe Biden” as Joe Biden, to anyone paying attention, is now a synonym for demented.
He’s also writing his posts at a 5th grade reading level.
The 403-page investigation by the Government Accountability Office was ordered in a provision of the CARES Act, the $2 trillion emergency pandemic aid legislation, which Congress passed in March. So far, $643 billion of this allocation has been spent, the auditors said.
“It is unfortunate that the public will have waited more than 4 months since the enactment of the CARES Act for access to comprehensive obligation and expenditure information about the programs funded through these relief laws,” the report said. The report noted that as of April 30, nearly 1.1 million payments, totaling almost $1.4 billion, had gone to dead people. According to the G.A.O., the Internal Revenue Service said it did not have the legal authority to deny payment to anyone who filed a tax return for 2019, even if they had since died.
The auditors recommended that Congress give the Treasury Department access to federal death records, to avoid future payments to the deceased.
My question is, Is this a way we can also clean our voter rolls in some of these districts that have over 100% of there population voting? How are dead people still on all these government programs.
