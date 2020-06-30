Tucker Carlson Begs Republicans to Stop Being Democrats…

Tucker Carlson used his opening monologue tonight to beg Republicans to stop being Democrats.   Most of what Carlson outlines is accurate, especially the “Nikki Haley waiting in the wings” to return to the UniParty rules part.

The end solution is the appropriate course.  We The People must take action to force a resounding Trump reelection, and then demand the GOP abandon their leftist alignment.

3 Responses to Tucker Carlson Begs Republicans to Stop Being Democrats…

  1. Learned Hat says:
    July 1, 2020 at 12:06 am

    The guy has simply been on fire for about 4 months – he has a Robin Hood populist streak that seems to go to far for my taste sometime but it isn’t a bad sentiment. The show script has been really lights out.

  2. TheHumanCondition says:
    July 1, 2020 at 12:07 am

    “…and then demand the gop abandon their leftist alignment.”

    Most of them could be removed based on their criminal activities.

  3. Gary says:
    July 1, 2020 at 12:08 am

    Tucker is on fire every night. Hard hitting straight talking insightful commentary. I had the pleasure of meeting him once when he spoke at an AIA. He is brilliant.

