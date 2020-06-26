COVID-19 Hype is Needed In Order to Justify “Virtual Debates” Between Biden and Trump – (Among Other Motives)…

In order to support the most important political objectives of the DNC writ large in the 2020 election, COVID-19 hype is essential:
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot shut down rallies and political campaigning efforts of President Trump; which they desperate need to do in key battleground states.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot block the campaign contrast between an energetic President Trump and a physically tenuous, mentally compromised, challenger.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have an excuse for cancelling the DNC convention in Milwaukee; thereby protecting candidate gibberish from himself.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats do not have a mechanism to keep voters isolated from each-other; limiting communication and national debate adverse to their interests. COVID-19 panic pushes the national conversation into the digital space where Big Tech controls every element of the conversation.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot keep their Blue state economies easily shut-down and continue to block U.S. economic growth. All thriving economies are against the political interests of Democrats.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily keep club candidate Joe Biden sealed in the basement; where the electorate is not exposed to visible signs of his dementia.
♦Without COVID-19 panic it becomes more difficult for Big Tech to censor voices that would outline the fraud and scheme. With COVID-19 panic they have a better method and an excuse.
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot advance, influence, or organize their preferred presidential debate format, a ‘virtual presidential debate’ series.
[Comrade Gretchen Whitmer knows this plan, hence she cancelled the Michigan venue]
All of these, and more, strategic outcomes are based on the manufactured weaponization of the COVID-19 virus to achieve a larger political objective. There is ZERO benefit to anyone other than Democrats for the overwhelming hype surrounding COVID-19.
It is not coincidental that all corporate media are all-in to facilitate the demanded fear that Democrats need in order to achieve their objectives. Thus there is an alignment of all big government institutions and multinationals to support the same.
Nothing is coincidental. Everything is political.
I know I’m speaking to the choir here. But remember, if the Leftists are willing to go this apeshit trying to remove OMB, WTH do you think they’ll do if they win?
I’m sure others have pointed this out, but this seems to open up a pretty devastating line of attack on Biden. How can you be President of the United States if you are too afraid to leave the basement of your house? How can you be President of the United States if you are too frail to risk exposure to a virus with a 99.8% cure rate?
Trump’s best answer to the debate dodge is that he’s going to be showing up for the debates, and if Biden is too much of a coward to show up, he’ll just treat the debates as a Town Hall and answer every question himself. He certainly has the ability to do so.
Excellent suggestion.
Just my opinion, but I think that tack would be a loser for PDJT. The fatality rates for Biden’s age with the comorbidity of dementia (recently added to covid list), would be very high indeed. PDJT would be attacked as heartless, ageist, anti-science, etc. etc. etc. if he went this route.
Probably better if he went the route of saying he was sympathetic to Joe’s self-disclosed vulnerability, and totally understood that he was unable to fulfill the typical role of a candidate, and would try to accommodate the disability. As I said, just my opinion.
time for President Trump’s Summer Stadium Tour…take the rallies to the bleechers.
plenty of elbow room for spreading out…and its nice and warm…should kill this phony-flu.
Mr.President…
DO.
NOT.
SHUT.
DOWN.
ITS TIME FOR THE FULL-COURT PRESS.
WE.
GOT.
YOUR.
BACK.
SIR.
You are right eric.
So who else here is working on their own Digital Joe Biden Face and Voice Virtual President?
With Virtual & Remote Debates, DigitalJoe® might actually have a chance … NOT.
But Biden is beating Trump in the polls they tell us.
Very interesting. Thanks WtP2016.
Following your lead:
Don’t forget Trump is in the hotel business and has to be hurting bad. Better believe the Deep State is watching that situation and will attack it on multiple fronts. This is the weapon on his wealth. Tank economy, End huge Rallies, vote by mail, hide Biden, destroy his business – buckle up.
At this point if I was the President I would Declare Martial law because of the virus, everyone needs to stay home for two weeks and anyone protesting will be arrested by the national guard and Army… A win win… Get rid of the virus, and the protestors
We stayed home for three months. No more shutdowns. We need to push through the lies and not fall for the trap again.
We all did…..I say do it…. DO IT its time to break the momentum…and He will look like he’s taking the virus seriously… Other wise this get dragged out forever
IMO, this would lose him the election. Let the dems do the over reach of power that people are resenting, and let them own it. Don’t join in.
It looks like his generals would give him the middle finger.
So the generals would give the finger to the virus? Did we not hear for the month of march everyone saying he should shut dow the country? or was on on another planet?
Almost like it was planned…what a co inky dink…
“candidate gibberish” = AKA Gibberish Joe.
There is not a legitimate excuse to cancel in person debates between 2 people and maybe a late third. It can be done safely as many Public Health officials have proven for their press and other events.
To satisfy Dem scare tactics, P Trump and Biden would maintain “safe distances” on stage and the media panel and the audience would do the same. No caressing anyone’s hair with your face from behind the other candidate, no shaking hands and definitely no Biden instigated fights in the back alley. Masks could be worn in the audience if preferred and hand sanitizers should be available. People entering and leaving would also maintain safe distances and other Guidelines as they walked in and out of the facility. Somewhat irritating but effective.
I went into a fabric store recently and I was irritated when a clerk admonished me for not noticing the free mask container as I entered. But, I quickly calmed down and put on one of the rag masks they provided and told her “If this makes you feel safer, I’ll put it on for you.” The clerk meets strangers every day and if wearing a next to useless piece of thin fabric makes her happy I’ll do it–esp if I need something.
when things improve for the President and they will, the democrats will be begging for debates….then say sorry can’t do it
Spot on. The American people aren’t that stupid. Biden cannot win living in his basement! And swing states like Michigan, MInnesota, Pennsylvania all have Democrat Govs. They aren’t gonna blame Trump for what their Governors have ordered. Living in MN, only person getting heat is Walz. No one is blaming Trump for our issues.
People need to wake up. All that is going on doesn’t benefit the Dems! Riots, lawlessness, defunding police, tearing down statues, lockdowns, forced facemasks, schools closed this Fall. These are all on Dems. Yet people believe bullshit polls that are so screwy they make no sense when you look at internals!
AMEN!!!!!! Cold Anger!!!!
♦Without COVID-19 panic Democrats cannot easily achieve ‘mail-in’ voting; which they desperately need in key battleground states in order to control the outcome.
I have a serious question about this proposition.
States elect a President. States elect their Federal Representatives and Senators. States control all local election processes, per the Constitution.
So, how can States legitimately utilize the Independent Federal United States Post Office (run by the Executive Branch), as they are all Federal Employees, to conduct an election? Is this not a conflict of interests? Unconstitutional?
I have pondered this question often, but I have no legal expertise. Anyone who could provide a reasonable explanation would be appreciated.
…and STILL not a single Obama-era criminal has faced a single criminal charge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is the MSM doing.
Whenever someone you know starts harping on the media’s “Second Wave” of hysteria, just have them look at the CDC data on weekly Covid 19 Deaths. It’s from the CDC so it must be true right?
Link below
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm
How can Biden run a country from his basement, when he can’t even schedule to attend 3 simple debates?
Most Americans are not Brain Dead.
Does 12 years of Federal education and $50,000 debt from 4 years of institutional higher education, qualify one as brain dead?
I feel like PTrump fell for the doctor’s saying so many would die so he shut down the economy and then he somehow was convinced that testing was good and essential. Can someone explain to me what is the purpose of testing?
The Covid is actually helping us by hitting all the states that haven’t had it yet.
As well as filling the Dems with a false sense of security.
Starting in August, if not the end of July, it’ll be fading away.
A positive thinker here.😊
All roads lead to China. There are too many coincidences, which means there’s no coincidences. The globalist are in alignment with the Chinese Communist Party. The China Trade Deal that Trump won from President Xi (who did not appear at the signing ceremony) precipitated this. The globalists have always had a global pandemic plan (see Bill Gates) that they were ready to unleash in the event their wishes for global domination were thwarted.
Remember, under Obama the globalist had achieved the Kyoto Treaty, TPP, and were negotiating TTIP (Transatlantic trade and investment pact). Already in place was WTO, NATO, NAFTA and wars in the Middle East to drain the US treasury. All of these entities main aim was to bring the USA to its knees and usher in an era of global unaccountable governance akin to the Chinese politburo. They were one more globalist Uniparty administration away from achieving it all until Donald Trump came along! Jeb Bush only would have done the turnover slower than Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump comes into office and immediately Kyoto and TPP are dusted. NAFTA is renegotiated, the wars in the Middle East ended, Iran deal ended, NATO put on notice on dues, and WTO in the crosshairs. Meanwhile, China is confronted with a negotiator who, not only won’t back down as others had in the past, but was one who made them back down!
So when the ink was dried on the Phase 1 China deal, the globalist went to the “break glass when” box and unleashed the Chinese virus! From then on it’s been a relentless push to get Trump out of office by any means and its why we have had no let up in the opposition on both left (BLM, Antifa, Fauci, etc) and right (see Tucker, WSJ, Foxnews polls, etc) to depress Trump’s base.
Think of how sick these globalists are that they are determined to put a senile man like Joe Biden at the helm of the most power nation in the world. It’s a power grab. They intend to immediately impale the USA if Biden is to win the presidency. In a generation, the USA and its Constitution that we know have now will not exist if Trump doesn’t win.
The Chinese will dominate the world and the USA will not be a sovereign nation in any sense of the word. It will be open borders (you don’t think the same folks tearing down statues won’t tear down the Wall?), open language, reparations, Kyoto accord in full effect, WTO in charge of our economy, WHO in charge of our health care, no more national anthem, no more monuments to our founding fathers, Puerto Rico and D.C. become states, a packed Supreme Court with an addition 2 or 3 justices….need I say more?
This is an election that we have to fight like we’ve never fought before! The opposition has already showed how determine they are to undo not only the 2016 election, but the United States of America itself! We need a double determination to allow Trump to finish the job he started that was beating the globalist crowd back.
Trump will finish the wall, reform immigration, appoint 2 or 3 more conservative justices to the Supreme Court, get the US out of the WTO, make NATO pay up or withdraw from those who do not, decouple from China, end funding for WHO and the UN, totally dismantle the climate change agenda in the EPA (defund!), bring our military home, rebuild our infrastructure, and bring back all of the jobs that the US must have to remain sovereign and free and not dependent on anyone else! In other words, make America bigger, stronger and more sovereign than ever before! MAGA! TBYC! GOTV!!
Trump needs to spend the summer running some hard ads against Biden. The old “no one is watching in the summer” excuse for not doing anything didn’t work out for Romney.
By the time the summer was over, Romney was the evil banker with money spilling out of his pockets who denied a dying women health insurance, bullied fellow students in high school, and abused the family dog. Romney couldn’t use his general election funds before nomination, but he could have used some of his own millions, to counter Obama’s ads.
A summer of hard-hitting ads on Biden’s dementia, his ties to China and Burisma, and his adoption of the radical left wing policies his party has assumed should tarnish him pretty good. The people answering polls are probably thinking they’ll see the Biden they remember from the Obama years, and since the MSM refuses to report on his decline, that’s who is in their minds.
Trump should go on offense, now, and forget about tweeting on trivial matters. The American people like happy warriors like Reagan, so Trump should start fighting hard…with a smile on his face. The left hates it when he’s happy.
