Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross: “Consumer Spending and Savings Rate Strong”…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears on Fox News with Stuart Varney to discuss a change in federal hiring policy. However, within the interview Ross notes some key economic data that has a very solid predictor value for economic growth.
Both the spending rates and the savings rates for Americans are at all time highs. The COVID-19 lockdown has limited purchase options, leading to less initial spending; however, consumers have a lot of recent cash reserve as shown in their rate of savings.
Ross is right, within this dynamic, as soon as economic limits are removed, the spending will boost the economy very quickly.
But that’s the problem, isn’t it? The blue state tyrants are not going to remove the economic restrictions until after the election.
They believe that is a winning strategy. I happen to think it will backfire big time on them. Just because people aren’t rioting on being shut down, does not mean the majority of people are pissed off about it. Trump needs to go on the offensive and be out front with the public.
Exactly. They are trying to keep a lid on this until November.
I just can’t imagine Biden on stage debating Trump
🇺🇸
Trump is the Master of the Stage!
I was listening to Rush today on an ABC News station. They trashed TRUMP throughout the whole commercial and at the very tail end, at the very last second of their time, without any fanfare, they quickly throw out that consumer spending for May is up by double digit %.
Yes, and they always report crazy Covid numbers and phrase economic news like its just terrible.
My favorite restaurant was open for inside seating again today, first day since the greatest plague ever to descend upon humanity closed PA restaurants down in March. Chicken parm with spaghetti…….mmmm! 🙂
Yep,finally the Philly burbs are open, restaurants the mall, you can get a haircut after 3 mos, go to the dentist.
Yeah, but here in W PA my family wasn’t allowed to sit together because of group size and “social distancing”. Such BS.
Hopefully consumer spending on the rise will help boost consumer incomes.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/consumer-spending-surges-but-income-falls-dampening-hopes-for-sharp-recovery_3403056.html
According to the commerce department incomes have fallen on average about 4.9%. I don’t think we should ignore that statistic on account of other good news. We need sustained good news in order for things to get back to roughly normal by end of year.
Liberals burning down liberal cities, is only going to blow back to the doorstep of the democrats.
President Trump continues the drive the economy ahead with his positive, pro-America message. Productive work-force round table today, with his signing of the skills-based hiring Executive Order.
Speaking of liberals burning down cities, here’s an upbeat article from American Thinker. Title: “The Left Craps Out.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/06/the_left_craps_out.html
Ross is a National Treasure. But the DemCong leaders want the misery to extend into November. The douche twizzel we have for a Governor here in N.C. just extended the economic recession till July 17…phase 2 or some such. Not only that- at precisely 17:00 today everyone must wear a diaper on their face…or face ,um mean words? I’m not complying. Know where this is all going? Mark my words, these Communists will next demand we all wear Burqas. Head to toe covering. Just you watch.
Sorry, this is not on the subject, but it is what happened to me today. I already sent this to my governor, but so far no response
.I am retired 69 year-old woman live in Houston, Texas and always was proud of my great state until today. I never worn muzzle on my face and never was forced to wear one until today.
I needed groceries and went first to Trader’s Joe and people who work there blocked their doors with demand for me to wear muzzle, when I refused they locked their door. I left and went to Kroger: they asked to to put mask on, I refused and went inside the store, however in the store one associate approached me with an open box of masks and nicely asked me to put one on. I had a choice: to die of hunger (I live alone) since all the groceries stores in Houston would’t allow customers to shop for food without nozzles or put one on. I cannot afford to order groceries.
So I chose life with maxi pad on my face. I am still very upset about what was forced on me.
I left USSR in 1978, so my 2-year-old will grow up in the free country…And this scamdemic was devised so it would be mail in votes, which will be changed to the pupped chosen by evil globalists, who want to erase history and culture individual countries.
“I am still very upset about what was forced on me.:
FIGHT BACK! Print these out. They have worked for me everyplace in Buffalo/WNY except a hospital. I was told “next time I have to wear a mask, since i could not get a doctor to sign it (re: tyrant Cuomo & state licensing)
Also/Or:
Carry small scissors with you. If they give you a mask to put on at the door, put it on. when you get inside, cut out most of center, just leaving edge and strings.
I am going to cut out some centers and staple/silicone in some white garlic mesh that the 3 packs of garlic cloves come in, for when I have to return to hospital for colonoscopy, etc.
There are NO standards specified that these mental midgets “require”, etc.
Thank you, but I don’t have a printer and to buy one just to print it…not practical…
You can get Trump2020 masks on the interwebs. Aside from that, here’s a good article on the INeffectiveness (and possible danger) of masks for the general public. It’s written by an anesthesiologist of 36 years.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/06/what_good_do_the_masks_do_really.html
Exactly why DIMMS are screaming 2nd Wave!
Hey Dimms, I got your 2ns wave right here!!
Tell you what, stop sending your infected FAKERS to every Costco for testing ok???
Wish SCIENTISTS WOULD TELL PEOPLE THE TRUTH: Wuhan 400 is contagious like the common cold and guess what, YOU CAN GET IT AGAIN!
REAL VACCINE IS A PIPE DREAM!
While this is overall good, I think one of the new goals of the D’s is to force Trump to error, win the WH and take credit for the incredible economy they will claim to have created.
if Sleepy Joe sniffs the WH, there will be a rush for every exit in USA!
unlike 45, Dimm Policy is open borders, confiscation, and Globalist Agenda 21 Regulations…
Only thing going up with Dimms in power would be beautiful Italian Villas where you could spend the rest of your days in solace!
What happened to the markets today? Took a dive.
End of the week sell off from yesterday’s gains, stoked by irrational chinese virus fears.
But day to day irrationality does not propel the market, or else we wouldn’t be setting new records.
Federal Reserve money printing + PPP + COVID-19 lockdown limited purchase options = INFLATION
You mean like the unaccounted for “Tarp” money…in Obama Ville. I only mention this to keep it real as I do not recognize you nick posting here before…You know what I mean of course 😉
We cannot fall for Corona Hoax Lockdown II
