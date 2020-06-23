NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses U.S-China Trade and Status of Economic Recovery…

In the economic balancing act toward China Larry Kudlow represents the good cop, Peter Navarro represents the bad cop and President Trump navigates the market responses. Neither person is factually in conflict with the other; the nuance is in the expression and each person has a role to play. Sometimes teeth, sometimes not. It depends on need.
Last night trade advisor Peter Navarro noted the U.S. position with China and trade is still in a state of serious conflict. This is accurate, and a more confrontational posture has been expressed by President Trump. Today Larry Kudlow moderates the Navarro position to lessen the Wall St. concern over a looming decoupling. It’s all a dance.
The need for nuance becomes clear as we watch Stuart Varney pushing the Wall Street concern angle on behalf of U.S. multinationals. The administration does not want to spook the stock market while they deal with a China confrontation. WATCH:
.
Kudlow represents the panda mask. Navarro represents the eagles claw. President Trump advances or retracts each position as he controls the market response. The objective is a slow, steady, smiling decoupling that doesn’t unnerve anyone… but the direction is always toward the decoupling.
President Trump is delivering the proverbial economic death by a thousand paper cuts.
Because China sees their strategic panda mask approach being used against their own interests; and because Beijing now sees their economy contracting due to the long-term strategy being deployed by President Trump; China is getting a little more desperate:
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday proposed a “fast track” arrangement for the movement of people and goods with India and Russia.
Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry’s website. (link)
President Trump smiling while slowly and methodically cutting down the economy of China and simultaneously holding them to account for prior purchase agreements. This relentless approach has to be making Beijing quite angry.
The Chinese saying: “if you plant your trees in another man’s orchard don’t be surprised when you pay for your own apples”, is very appropriate for these times. However, China has always been the one charging…. they did not expect to be the one paying.
Sad panda.
China should have copied the US Constitution 40 years (or more) ago and been an asset to the world. Instead they just copied part of the capitalism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has always known that Trump never wanted a trade deal. Trump wanted to destroy their supply chain and the one belt and road policy. But was wise to never reveal it too early. Never give away the game plan. Covid-19, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have exposed the Chinese. They are hated and the propoganda is not working. China is toxic. And Xi may have done incalculable damage. Trump still has to play Kabuki theater with wall street. But even though they know that a Chinese trade deal is over
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a great way to state it, sundance. Magnificent display of working the opponent over. Instead of a flurry of one round knock out punch; a game of rope a dope until the opponent has expended his ammo and stamina. Then the finish that leaves him gasping for air on their backs on the canvass.
Sad Panda. They know. They cannot stop it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would love to see hard evidence that the democrat supported hysterics are all China funded. Follow the money. Is K street a money laundering operation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PinotNoir, Anything is possible, probably have a dozen plus shell holding companies before one gets to the source. Can be found but it takes effort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad that Larry Kudlow pointed out that with more testing one finds more cases. The real numbers are the percentages of hospitalizations, deaths, positive cases for the overall number of testing.
100 tests, 10 positive 10% positive rate, 1000 tests 50 positive, 5% overall positive, but 5 times higher number of positive results from the previous testing. Beside the number of hospitalizations, deaths etc
As Samuel Clemens IIRC stated “Figures don’t lie but liars sure know how to figure “🤔🤗😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, POTUS must peel the CHINA bandaid off s l o o o w w w l y.
It hurts the one with the boo-boo more, than giving it a fast-sharp-yank.
… but it still comes off.
#MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person