Peter Navarro Shreds John Bolton…

White House Trade Policy Advisor Peter Navarro outlines what many CTH readers are aware of. John Bolton begged for the job and enlisted Sean Hannity and Mark Levin to get advanced recommendations. That’s how he got in. However, as National Security Advisor John Bolton never understood the President Trump doctrine, using economics to achieve national security objectives. Underline it, highlight it, that’s the primary issue.
In this interview Navarro goes full wolverine on Bolton, and deservedly so. What Navarro outlines is the truthful reality, and you can tell because it aligns at every level with what we watched every day while John Bolton was in the administration. God bless Navarro for truthfully calling the baby ugly. WATCH:
John Bolton felt unimportant in the world of geopolitics because President Trump relied on the economic team of Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, USTR Lighthizer and Trade Advisor Peter Navarro to achieve national security objectives.
Bolton was the knuckledragger at the end of the table, useful as leverage, where Trump could point to him and say lets make a deal to keep the warmongers like this guy out of the picture. Bolton’s biggest problem was with that Trump doctrine.
President Trump’s foreign policy doctrine is executed through the prism of using economics to achieve national security objectives.
This approach was so fundamentally foreign to Bolton that he couldn’t wrap his mind around how trade and economics could be used instead of dropping bombs.
Note Bolton’s own quote “I had the most futile role of all“.
He was futile because his DC neocon view to achieve national security through military is so far away from the successful strategic deployment of economics that he cannot fathom it.
Bolton had no way to open his mouth at the table because the economic team was speaking a foreign language.
The use of economics requires an entirely different set of skills. The strategic map is not looked at from the position of geographies; the map is viewed from the perspectives of wealth, currency exchanges, trade dynamics, tariffs, rules of commerce and other complex economic contracts that require a completely different frame of reference.
Planning successful outcomes on an economic front requires taking steps, gaming out the opponents financial goals, and taking actions that seem completely disconnected at the time they are happening – but come together much later on.
An example is U.S. energy development: a strong U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship to coordinate lower oil prices, liquefied natural gas to Poland and simultaneous sanctions against Venezuela. Collectively this type of strategic economic process hurts the affluence of Russia, Iran and China and inhibits their geopolitical influence.
Hurt their strategic affluence, diminish their strategic influence… That’s geopolitical warfare using economics. This type of economic leverage is foreign to the mind of John Bolton who prefers a military approach.
Notice how the strategic economic team are exactly the same as the day the administration began? The only member who changed in the first term was adding NEC Director Larry Kudlow to replace Gary Cohen after the China tariffs started.
The team consistency is because this economic team is achieving the desired results by following a plan that Donald Trump has thought about and formulated for decades. Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, USTR Lightizer, Trade Advisor Navarro and NEC Chairman Kudlow are executing a plan, policy and strategy.
Bolton could never fathom how to be part of that economic strategy.
Bolton is clueless, won’t last long…
Never been prouder of Navarro. He decimated Bolton here, and it is extremely well-deserved.
“There’s something wrong with that dude”.
Navarro is truth.
Sigh..if I were 30 years ..younger!!!
Bolton has an ego triple the size of the President”s & the word “hawkish” on wars doesn’t go far enough in describing his world view.
Glad he”s gone.
When a person has an extremely high IQ, above and beyond most they are or have been around, it isn’t also “ego” that they are projecting as they are correct on most issues. They are just smarter than most around them. I think President Trump has a humble heart, but he’s a tough as nails streetfighter that put him in the Oval Office and can come across to some as rather egotistical. Even so, I actually think he has earned that perspective based on his high IQ and far greater experiences and successes because of it. JMO.
Personally, I think the press & enemy attacks on the President (about his ego) are not warranted. He’s a successful business man. They’re not. He’s resurrecting the economy as we write, despite the Democrats’ efforts to block & stall.
I’ve never seen him in public, but I was watching his arrival at an Argentine opera with Melania & the angle of the camera shot gave me the impression that when he looks at whoever he is talking to in an intimate setting, he puts his entire focus on them and the effect is powerful. Ego or not, that is a great leader. IMHAO
OK – fine – but what in the heck was missing with Navarro that he recommended this fu%k to begin with??? And Levin?? What’s the matter with them??? No flipping judge of character!!! No discernment. Enough of us know how degenerate and corrupt the Bush dynasty is going back to Prescott and arming freaking Hitler – and Bolton is a Bushie. Prescott’s grave needs to be spat on daily. I am sick of this president being led to include one after another crap characters in his admin.
Further – are you kidding me with Bolton?? He looks like a damned fool – Wally the Walrus! Seersucker suit indeed. Beet red face.
Question for this Administration: WHY DO YOU KEEP ACCEPTING OR TRYING OUT THESE FREAKS WHEN WE COULD HAVE TOLD YOU ABOUT THESE MORONS OURSELVES ALREADY????? Give yourselves (and us) a break!!!
Levin and Hannity. Both pushed hard for Pierre Dilecto on 2008 and 2012 to win the GOP nomination. Both knee capped Mike Huckabee in 2008 but now act friendly towards him. Both pushed hard for Bolton. Both cheered for WMD and the Iraq war. I’m sure I missed a few here.
No one is always right and we all regret some of our political decisions (I made calls for Mittens in 2012 and put a Mittens bumper sticker on my car 😲), but like the earlier article on Heritage taking big Google $$$, our conservative talking heads don’t always have our best intentions at heart.
“John Bolton begged for the job and enlisted Sean Hannity and Mark Levin to get advanced recommendations.”
There is a HUGE difference between what SD stated above, and what you claim: “Both pushed hard for Bolton”.
Umm, not really.
Um….yes…..really 😎
Nope. 😛
I listen to Levin and Hannity and we’re usually on the same page, but they too often come around to the right position instead of being at the forefront of it.
Just my humble opinion. 🙂
Suppose you were an war mongering, lying, back stabbing idiot. And suppose you were John Bolton. But I repeat myself.
It might have been worth all that money the President allocated to send John Bolton on all those expensive trips abroad, except he keep coming back.
Kinda like Castro and Che’… Kept sending him abroad, but he always came back.
Until he didn’t
Unfortunately his book will be used by Schiff and Nadler and Pelosi as grist for another run at impeachment. Bald-faced lies got us to within one vote of a permanent Senate investigation during the first impeachment trial.
I’m becoming increasingly convinced they’re trying to do everything not to win the election, but to stop it from happening so that they can declare victory, depose Trump, and install DeMentia and then push him out in favor of Joe’s VP ‘pick’.
If Bolton’s book is all they have, POTUS has nothing to fear. Plus, I believe most of the electorate would prefer to see Nadless, Shifty and Queen Botox tarred & feathered than in charge of another impeachment effort.
The Ukraine impeachment was based upon fabrications in a summary of the infamous phone call. And it damn near got the job done. What makes you think they won’t use Bolton’s lies and fabrications the same way?
Never underestimate their level of deceitfulness.
Saw John Solomon on Lou say that Bolton was the rumor-monger for the WMD threat in Iraq — which he pieced together without substantiation.
Knowing what we now know about The Moustache, that is entirely believable.
John Bolt-on.
War Monger , enough said.
Good riddance.
The wolverine family pic is always a welcome sight. 🙂
Wow. Navarro lays waste to “big lie” John Bolton!
More importantly, he sings the praises of President Trump loudly and with great pride. Nice job.
That video was great. Navarro is great. No tip toeing around etc. Just boom 💥 right back at Bolton. And the way he speaks about the President is awesome. Real respect.
Bolton was used to dealing with lawyers in the White House. Lawyers love war. They make money off it. Kinetic warfare is all Bolton and lawyers understand. Economic warfare is lost on them. Thats why President Trump is so effective, he understands economic warfare. Hell, he practiced it his entire adult life.
Mike, speaking as lawyer and a conservative libertarian, your generalization is off the mark. Perhaps more than anyone, lawyers understand that there are many roads to victory, and many ways to wage war. In the case of lawyers, kinetic warfare would be most akin to going to trial. The overwhelming majority of cases filed in this country get resolved well before trial. Yes, we do not shy away from a good fight, and figuratively run towards the danger, but only when all other options fail. The threat of trial, or war, and the resources to carry out that threat, Teddy Roosevelt’s ‘big stick,’ is a useful tool, but like war itself, kinetic, or in the form of economics / business ( which is also likened to war, ), or any other of many forms,are just tools, that one needs to know how to use best. I oppose unnecessary use and sacrifice of our blood and treasure. Bolton was a war-mongering, Deep State, Neo-Con relic who is jilted because the Donald sent him packing and wouldn’t let him talk him into another unneeded war.
I’m truly amazed at the number of people hIred by President Trump and given the incredible opportunity of working in the White House who turned around and stabbed him in the back! What am I missing????
You’ve just under-estimated the nastiness of those whose admittance into places of power and authority is dependent on deception of all kinds. It’s a common mistake on the part of those who are accustomed to speaking truthfully and, as a result, never see it coming when they are suddenly imposed on, directly or indirectly, by practiced, power-hungry deceivers.
Draining the swamp, gotta expose the swamp creatures.
You are seeing the trials of a man with not only a high degree of intelligence but also an inherently big heart where he tries to see the good in people and give them an opportunity to prove their mettle.
Unfortunately many players in the DC Swamp have become experts at misrepresenting themselves and their objectives. They grovel at the feet of the powerful to get themselves a seat at the table but then once on the inside, begin to play out their true intentions and either gain more power for themselves or gain personal wealth via graft.
No one has exposed the DC crooks better than President Trump !
You are missing nothing.
IMO these folks are by and large just your everyday Sociopaths. Or fools that are being Blackmailed.
PDJT, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan and Ben Carson are not hence that they work well for all that is good.
God bless PDJT
just your everyday Sociopaths
Yes, that seems to be the common element. The congregate in D.C. like flies to offal.
Either Deep State Actors or in “Book Deal” Bolton’s case Typical Military Industrial Complex shills. War is the lifeblood of the state. Always bad actors with a different agenda that us hit the president’s agenda. Clinton, Obama and Bushes were groomed and desirous snd came to office with a loyal team.
” The team consistency is because this economic team is achieving the desired results by following a plan that Donald Trump has thought about and formulated for decades. ”
I was impressed with my mentor during the 80’s & NOW I am even more impressed by his forethought & wisdom! You Americans really lucked-out when Donald J. Trump defeated “the conniving Witch”.
The conniving incompetent grifting greedy Witch. Who somehow managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of inevitable victory against the opponent of her choice.
Who threatened or blackmailed Biden into not running in 2016. Who might have won the election.
Think about this: We right now could have been in the middle of a 25th Amendment deposition of Delusional Joe in favor of his VP.
Of course there would have been no health lockdown (assuming nothing else had changed). And the MSM would have been singing the praises of the courageous valiant bureaucrats of the FDA and the CDC as they slow-walked expensive drugs and universal required vaccines for the New Flu.
Sometimes I game out these scenarios in my head just so I can shudder at what might have been.
Just remember that it’s trouble to eschew little wars totally and embrace pacificism. That’s what America did between WW1 and WW2. The result was military unpreparedness and the Pearl Harbor fiasco. You need a little war every now and then to keep your military sharp. But not lots of little wars and not constantly.
That was on Woodrow Wilson by trying to force the US into the League of Nations, after breaking George Washington’s plea for the nation not to get in foreign entanglements. The wrongheadedness and rapaciousness of the winning Allies disgusted Americans so much they were more than glad to turn their backs on the world again.
For a guy who wasn’t a big tariffs aficionado (Peter conformed this earlier on one of SD’s blogs) he sure is a strong supporter of Our President and I can’t give him enough credit for standing up for what he believes is right. We need more Peter Navarros.
He came around on the tariffs when he understood President Trump’s economic plan.
Hear, hear!
I used to be a believer in the (Milton Friedman) position that free trade is good for both parties. And, that every nation had some comparative advantage that they could exploit for economic gain. For instance, we sell food to the Southern hemisphere half the year, and we buy food from the Southern hemisphere half the year: win-win. But the comparative advantage that China brings to the table is the willingness to make its citizens work for a few dollars a day, fenced in work camps (Foxconn), with no benefits and abysmal working conditions. Further, Chinese industry need not worry about pollution of the air with smog or the water with hexavalent chromium salts; there are no EPA rules or Superfund sites in China. And, they manipulate their currency and steal intellectual property. Further, the proceeds of their industry go to the CCP to fund military efforts against us, which likely include development of bioweapons like coronavirus, whether they intentionally released it, or not. So, I have come around to the notion that free trade is not possible with China the way it might be with England, or France, or Chile, or Ghana, etc.
Further, tariffs on NAFTA and NATO partners who exploit loopholes in trade agreements to facilitate subrosa Chinese imports, or shirk their defense commitments are justified, too.
After destroying China and Xi with tariffs why would President Trump ask Xi for help with the 2020 election…and expect to get it??? It’s hilarious!
It’s told because it’s what the anti-Trump element will receive to bolster its confirmation bias. They are capable of dissonance. Heck, not just capable, it’s how they live. Trump is supposedly simultaneously virulently anti-chinese, racist, and a total suck-up to China. Well, which is it? To an anti-Trumper, it’s both.
It’s classic Leftist cognitive dissonance. Trump tried to wreck China’s economy in order for Xi to support his reelection. Trump is Putin’s stooge because Putin desperately wanted tighter economic sanctions imposed on his country.
C Joe, Yes. Apparently, the president is capable of schmoozing, charming, and seducing people into doing his bidding while he dismantles their strategic global influence. I suppose Nanbo and Goiter Boy were supposed to pick up on this and recycle the “It’s bribery. No, it’s extortion. No, it’s bribery…well it’s both…after all, this is Trump we’re talking about” narrative while Bolton’s book shot to #1, but it looks like Nanbo doesn’t want to play along. No telling how this maneuver plays into her long term stragety…assuming she still has one.
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2020/06/18/cancel-the-resistance-corronation-almost-everyone-still-hates-john-bolton/
It was useful for Trump to have a big ape waving around a big stick. “Let’s talk. You really don’t want the alternative.” Trump could say while pointing at his big ape.
But this big ape didn’t understand his roll. “Why No Smash?”, cried the ape. “Smash good. Talk bad.”
You know, a couple of power hungry apes have used the job of National Security Ape to become Secretary of State. I guess those two were smart enough to understand talk is good.
But I have never seen the NSApe rise to be SecDef, nor a SecDef fall to be NSApe. Most NSApes are smart enough to know that when the real smashing starts, that they are sidelined for the professionals who report to the President, not the NSApe.
Seriously, how could someone so stupid rise to such heights? How could anybody have thought well of such a dumb ape?
Whenever a totally stupid statement ( The Libyan Model ) gets blurted out by an administration official…..whoooops. That is the tipping point for whomever does the stupid blurting. Just imagine Chairman Kim leafing through the photos of Khadafi’s tortured body and thinking “Gosh, this Bolton guy wants this for me?” The Libyan Model….wow. Dumb.
Bolton is not a dumb guy. He could very well have done that intentionally to throw a monkey wrench into the plan out of spite.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was genuinely shocked when President Trump hired Bolton.
It appears that in his arrogance, John Bolton thought he could get in there and “change” Donald J Trump into a neocon war monger with a thirst for foreign blood and world domination.
Didn’t work…hence the book. Bolton is still trying to destroy people he disagrees with, even if he can’t use bombs this time.
“Bolton had no way to open his mouth at the table because the economic team was speaking a foreign language.”
Funny and so true.
The previous post by Conservative Treehouse re:funding for Heritage and Federalist by Google is being blocked on my computer, and I have 3 different browsers.
That’s what it looks like when a man tells the truth. The two bobble heads weren’t sure what that was. Very refreshing to see.
Perhaps these 3 words describe Mr. Bolton: Dunning Kruger Effect
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/basics/dunning-kruger-effect
Sundance, I’m sad to say it but it’s worse than Bolton not understanding. He has gone activated sleeper agent for the Deep State cabal. Only a sleeper would be making up straight out lies. Only a sleeper puts out a negative book on POTUS before an election. Only a sleeper would published advances of a book that wasn’t cleared for publication. Only would a sleeper’s book be put out in alignment of a brewing Dem narrative for another impeachment. Bolton is a sleeper.
