Fifth Redacted Name in Rosenstein’s Scope Memo Identified as Walid Phares…

An interesting new discovery amid revelations into the background motives of President Obama to weaponize the intelligence apparatus against his political opposition.
Today former Trump campaign foreign policy advisor Walid Phares identified himself as the fifth target in the August 2, 2017, Rosenstein scope memo. [The redacted section above] With this admission/discovery a more interesting background makes sense.
(Via John Solomon) […] Phares is speaking out for the first time, suggesting that one of the motives of those who made the allegations and sustained the investigation was to hamper the early Trump presidency’s foreign policy goals, including the 45th president’s long-promised plan to cancel the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal.
“In my view, the push against the Trump campaign, and then the transition, and then the administration was on behalf of those who wanted to defend the Iran deal, to protect the interests of the Iran deal,” Phares told Just the News. (link)
As the story is told, the DOJ team led by Robert Mueller targeted Phares under the same FARA auspices they used against George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and Carter Page. The accusation that Phares was an unregistered foreign lobbyist.
Both George Papadopoulos and Whalid Phares were involved in connecting Egyptian leader Fattah Abdel al-Sisi with President Trump in New York for their first meeting.
(2016 meeting between candidate Donald Trump and President al-Sisi)
President al-Sisi was a key political nemisis of President Obama because of al-Sisi’s position against the Muslim Brotherhood, specifically against Mohammed Morsi, the brotherhood installed dictator of Egypt during the Islamist Spring.
President Obama supported the extremist regime of Morsi, and when the Egyptian people rose up behind General al-Sisi to remove Morsi, President Obama was furious. Both President Obama and Secretary of State Kerry were consistently at odds with al-Sisi while they were in office. However, there’s a lot of nuance because the Obama administration were very concerned about allowing the visibility of their support for the Brotherhood to surface.
CTH was very deep in the weeds during this entire timeframe in Egypt, long before candidate Donald Trump ever stepped into the picture. This new admission by Walid Phares, a highly visible critic of the Brotherhood, now makes a ton of background activity make sense.
“The Obama administration obviously was not happy,” Phares said. “Not just because Donald Trump won the election, but they knew that he was about to change things. The most important point that they were concerned about, and that was not a secret, was the fact that Donald Trump said during the campaign that he will be withdrawing, he will be canceling, he used different terminology, the Iran deal. And the Iran deal was a major strategic achievement of the Obama administration. Definitely, they were not happy with that.”
“And Donald Trump, also during his campaign, was talking about changing, shifting alliances in the region,” he added. “He didn’t want the partnership with the Muslim Brotherhood … So it was a massive change in foreign policy.”
Way back in 2009, shortly after taking office, President Obama chose Cairo, Egypt, as the first destination to deliver a very specific foreign policy speech. Within the speech Obama outlined a new approach, the U.S. would no longer take interventionist action to maintain stability against radical Islam. As an outcome of that speech the “Arab Spring” began.
When President Obama ignited the “Islamist Spring” with his speech in Egypt, what he really articulated was a shift in U.S. foreign policy to support The Muslim Brotherhood. As an outcome of the shift in policy President Obama helped kill the regional zookeepers (Hosni Mubarek, Egypt; Ben Ali, Tunisia and eventually Khadaffi in Libya) and Obama unleashed the big cats… radical Islamists.
Political Islam, writ large, is represented by The Brotherhood. Turkish President Recep Erdogan sees himself as the modern leader of political Islam using the Brotherhood to recreate the Ottoman Empire.
Ben Ali (Tunis), Hosni Mubarak (Egypt) and Khadaffi (Libya), were the first zookeepers removed. Obama’s U.S. foreign policy supported Muslim Brotherhood replacements like Mohamed Morsi in Egypt. However, Obama failed in the effort to remove Bashir Assad in Syria; as a result all extremist factions of the Brotherhood gathered to form ISIS.
Factions like al-Qaeda, al-Nusra and ISIS all fall under the umbrella of The Muslim Brotherhood. The exiled Brotherhood leaders initially fled Egypt to Qatar until they were further driven-out by the Gulf Cooperation Council and ultimately given safe-harbor in Turkey, by Recep Erdogan.
As a gatekeeper between radical Islamist elements and Europe, President Erdogan holds the ultimate leverage and blackmail over his NATO allies.
Erdogan essentially holds the position of power because if Europe does not acquiesce to his demands he can open the gates and flood the EU with extremists.
Erdogan loved to play this power game against the EU and ultimately against the U.S.
President Obama embraced President Erdogan because ideologically the Obama administration and Erdogan both supported political Islam, The Muslim Brotherhood.
Erdogan’s regional arch nemesis has always been Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. As a general al Sisi had to deal with the outcomes of Muslim Brotherhood extremism, and ultimately remove Mohamed Morsi from office. President Sisi formed the Arab coalition that is now aligned with President Donald Trump against the radical elements of political Islam known as The Muslim Brotherhood.
The Trump-era U.S/Arab coalition includes Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Yemen. Additionally the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are aligned against the radical elements within political Islam (The Brotherhood), and the U.S. is supporting the GCC coalition with self-defense military purchases.
This is where the Northern Syria border with Turkey comes into the picture. Most of the neocon U.S. politicians wanted the U.S. military to continue the role of zookeepers to keep political Islam in check. In essence the Lindsey Graham and John Bolton position was for the U.S. military to remain in Syria to keep the big cat cages closed.
Senator Graham’s policy viewpoint means no exit from the middle-east, ever. This view is against the policy view of President Donald Trump.
Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan wanted to be the biggest cat in the zoo. His goal was/is the recreation of the Ottoman Empire and his alignment with The Muslim Brotherhood is purposeful to achieve this goal.
Ultimately the largest stakeholder in this dynamic is Europe, because they stand the greatest risk if Erdogan is successful and then turns his assembly toward Europe. Remember, Erdogan as President of Turkey is now the gatekeeper; and Erdogan is also a member of NATO.
Unfortunately Europe refused to defend itself; and the NATO alliance was/is too weak to kick Erdogan out. The EU weakness is visible in their position not take their own ISIS fighters back for trial and punishment; and instead, just like Lindsey Graham, the EU position demanded the U.S. to remain as perpetual zookeepers.
Making matters worse the EU refused to pay for the U.S. to remain as zookeepers, and the EU simultaneously fights the U.S. on trade agreements so they can continue their one-way financial benefits. This hypocritical and one-sided position is part of the reason why President Trump has long held a view the NATO alliance does not benefit the U.S.
In 2019 Turkish President Erdogan was going to enter Syria regardless of what the EU, NATO or the U.S. said about it. Erdogan has the support of political Islam and ultimately that was what was important to his objectives.
With Europe refusing to stand-up to defend their own interests, President Trump trusted his instincts and took the bold approach to remove U.S. forces from the untenable position of guarding the peace between Syrian factions and Turkish elements.
Instead, President Trump openly supported the Arab coalition and the GCC that has been assembling a military coalition to protect itself from the Muslim Brotherhood. That is why President Trump was willing to support Saudi Arabia with more weapons and U.S. training while withdrawing troops from Syria where the U.S. was having to stand alone to protect the interests of Europeans who will not protect themselves.
In one regional area the U.S. supports and defends Israel, Egypt and Jordan. In the Southern region the U.S. supports the Gulf Cooperation Council (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen, Bahrain and Qatar).
President Trump then uses economic weapons against Turkey to keep them in check and Trump warned Erdogan about prolonged entry into Syria and what he would do economically against them. Erdogan made some noise in public about the threat, but he also realized President Trump was serious. Erdogan realized he could quickly be a target like China; …and Trump doesn’t bluff; …and he’s done it before.
Meanwhile, President Trump continues to use economic weapons against the EU, pulls troops from Germany, and essentially leverages U.S. economic power against the EU for creating this NATO mess and refusing to defend themselves.
When considering a military option, President Trump reserves deployment of military weapons for allies that are: (A) willing to protect themselves, and (B) willing to pay for the support of the U.S. military protection.
[Payment can come directly (cash purchases), indirectly (benefits within trade agreements), or strategically (take action upon demand) the latter is how President Trump gets Saudi Arabia and OPEC to control their oil production valves.]
As a result of this strategic approach; and after President Trump removed U.S. forces from the border and gave Erdogan a taste of what he asked for (war); and after an initial week of severe battles where military casualties were too great to continue; the Turkish government and Kurdish opposition forces in Syria signed a peace agreement.
The border region has been stable ever since, and note U.S. forces are not involved.
We are out of one Syrian quagmire, the area is stable, President Trump’s approach worked; and, perhaps more importantly, Lindsey Graham was taught a lesson.
Quite remarkably Lindsey Graham admitted he was wrong and Trump was right…
However, conversely John Bolton, who relies on a career of blood-brokering, would not admit he was wrong and instead writes a ridiculous dossier.
So Zero committed Treason in order to destroy the world with a nuclear Iran.
Figures.
Spit.
Did all those Obama people register with FARA as representing Iran?
👍🏻
No, because they were honorary Iranians and thus not foreign nationals / sarc
Yes. This was Treason. And the big eared $#@#$%$ should be tried for treason.
Did Ltg Flynn register with Fara in his Intel group when he supported Erdogan and tried to lobby against his weirdo opponent in the US? I think he wrote the op-Ed just before he was appointed.
Here is the Op-Ed he wrote.
“ Our ally Turkey is in crisis and needs our support”
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/foreign-policy/305021-our-ally-turkey-is-in-crisis-and-needs-our-support
I believe he was lobbying for Turkey at the time. Erdogan by religion and nationality is an enemy of Khamenei, so his op-ed would have made sense then. Erdogan was not the thread to the US that Iran was at the time. Not building nukes, anyway.
Yup, and I said so when I found out about the Iran deal and went ballistic in my head.
obama, was the ringleader in all the crime, killery was laundering all the money through the klinton “foundation”.
They truly should hang.
SPIT.
Spot on, sundance. Soetoro is a tool of the MB and their applecart was overturned with PDT’s election. The GCC is the counterbalance and are quite good at doing it. Time to turn the heat up even more on the EU.
The connecting of dots at this site is above and beyond anything else.
Yes, agree wholeheartedly. Also, the comments! Hard to find this level of intelligent participation elsewhere.
Bravo! SD, The Master Painter, every stroke hit home.
More than just connecting the dots, SD narrated the international background of what was the beginning of Act I . The curtains now open and we see fully what happened…
Thank you sir.
Hey Boss,
Indeed! Trump’s criticism of the America’s Middle East stupidity was why I got on the Trump Train in the beginning. Then I found this site, and Sundance fleshed out the big picture with more details, and confirmed all my hunches. Very satisfying to come here and commune with this gang of Patriots.
Yes, this one from SD was jampacked with new information based on Phares coming out on the redaction. Whew… SD really must sleep about as much as our VSG President.
To those who acquire money and power from pushing never ending wars, there is never a good time, or reason, to broker peace through economic measures, which is exactly what Donald Trump has done so well…and it’s yet another reason WHY they are determined to get rid of him at ANY cost!!
Again it all points back to Obamboozler.
Does Benji Rhodes have any smart add tweet today ?
Let them clean up their own rooms.
It has been obvious for years that obama wanted the Brotherhood to become the controlling influence in the Middle East and he thought the Iran deal would cement that position. When he called ISIS the “JV” we all knew he was in bed with them. What is so painful is that had we had a neutral msm like we thought we had this would have been reported on and exposed. All I can say is thank God for Trump. He ain’t my cup of tea as a person but he sure is getting rid of some of the worst actors and exposing some of the most seditious acts we have ever had in our own government!
Thanks for the comment! May i ask how long you have been at the treehouse? Thanks
What is the point of saying our President “ain’t your cup of tea as a person”?
I mean, just leave it out for a good comment.
Jeez.
“He ain’t my cup of tea as a person”
Do you know him?
An amazingly intricate game of Middle East chess…thank God we have a tactician like President Trump.
PDJT is both a strategic & a tactical thinker and doer. Doer is the more important of the two.
How much of that cash that Iran got from 0bama…….
was kicked back to DEMocRAT (0bama/Biden/Clinton/Schumer/Pelosi/etc) leadership…….
to get.that sweet US/IRAN nuclear deal……?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would add John Kerry & McCain to the above list of crooked Demcrats. And what didn’t go to them DC crooks went to the crooked Iran government, and what didn’t go to the Iranian crooks went for mass terrorism, attacks on Israel, Yemen, Syria and civilians & Christians died.
Ovomit, you have mass quantities of blood on your hands. One of these days, your legacy is going to catch up with you….after Pres. Trump has destroyed you. Your real legacy is you are the worst President ever in the history of the U.S. And Big Foot does exist.
LikeLike
Simply Amazing post Sundance
Lets see the media and the deep starers justify this…
I think now would be a good time to recall Rosenstein and ask him, if at the time he signed the scope memo, if he personally knew anything to warrant Whalid Phares being included in the Russia Russia bullshit????
My money is on, “I didn’t know shit and relied on the liars from the Mueller team, but I can remember who it was that even handed me the document for me to sign”…
To be honest none of us are surprised by any thing that comes to light as we move forward…. My question to all of you is, while many will wiggle off the hook, will the electorate, those of us that really matter despite what the DC swampers think of us, show up and give the Donald FOUR more years to if not slay the swampers at least slow them the hell down???
Please, I am looking for real responses and remedies…
He will just repeat his Sgt. Schultz routine….”I saw nothing, I know nothing.”
rubber stamp rosenstein.. his answer is… by the time it gets to him everything is verified so there is no reason for him to read it, and he is not responsible.
that is the problem nobody is going to jail…..
Pap,
Somebody is going to jail, it just isn’t going to be Rosey.
If your signature is required, so is your oversight. You are responsible for anything done with that signature.
At least, everywhere else that’s how signatures work.
the money obama gave iran was used to buy russian military equipment. thanks to the big ‘O’. ,todays letter is ‘o’. and todays number is 150000000000. cash. the germans also buy their natural gas from putin. arming him even more.
The question is, what is Barr and Durham going to do about all of this?
This isn’t in their purview.
They’re doing it…all of DC political elite are safely under DOJ’s protection.
Just my opinion, they must be doing quit a bit if the Dems (Nadler) want to impeach Barr.
They are clearly doing a lot, because it’s rattling cages enough to start an insurrection and impeach Barr.
If it was even mildly possible to laugh all of this off as conspiracy theory and have the press shuffle everyone along with, “nothing to see here, folks,” they wouldn’t have abandoned their favorite strategy.
Stand the hell by.
4minute read…..this is one of the most informative fact based analysis I’ve read in decades! I’ve read many. And many that are products of the US and foreign IC…
wow….seriously Sundance, your depth of skill sets is extraordinary!!
I want to point out and emphasize one very critically important aspect that goes to why the iran “deal” was so important for Obama…this really gives a unclouded understanding and explains so many of obama’s very clintonesque policy decisions:
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/ex-trump-adviser-breaks-silence-russia-probe-says-iran
(from Phares):
“The Obama deal “allowed an open market in Iran. Here we’re talking trillions of dollars. So Russia and the Chinese, many interests even in the United States and in Europe were to move in and make huge amounts of money,” he said.
“When the candidate Trump started to say ‘I’m gonna move out from the Iran deal,’ he was sending everybody a message, ‘I want to shut down your [financial] interests,’” he said.
let that sink in and understand what the muslim brotherhood really is.
it is a financial cabal that has a membership of corrupt elitist..and very little to do with actual radical islamic elements…those radical elements are funded directly by the vicious cycle of war engineers who create a threat and then demand money and forces be used to stop it.
simple as that.
now you understand most of what makes john bolton’s of the world tic!
Bolton feeds the short selling vulture politics of Soros. Soros makes his money on the economic collapse. Plandemics are a cash cow for the short sellers.
This is the opposite to Trump who makes money as a builder and operator of what is built. Civilization lives, the deplorables prosper under Trump. Democrats have become the instrument for vulture politics and short sellers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
indeed….it really is extraordinary that laser focus on the details…those seemingly obscure features that few would even pause to contemplate.
I get this image of Sundance in a studio with a mountain of tape on the floor…..reams of material he has reviewed, examined, split and fire tested and annotated, but ultimately never made it to final copy…because..you know real journalism…
what we are seeing is likely the result of countless hours of effort to get the facts….
that is perhaps the most unappreciated skill…the ability to wade through all of it to find what matters…and then to connect it …factually..and being intellectually honest in the analysis.
this is magnificent work….there really is no other person in my lifetime that I can dependably count on to deliver such high quality work!
bravo indeed.
mad respect.
RTR
Would it be correct to say that, for the first time in US history, an outgoing administration took active and illegal steps to sabotage the foreign policy of the incoming administration, including instructing civil servants to ignore and countermand the legitimate orders of the new President?
Would that be about right? What is that called?
Did any Republican leaders support Trump in his foreign policy in the mid east?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Starts with a “T”…
🤔
Gimme a minute….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You….
Love seeing the “Orb” included in the montage. I think of it often.
Turkish President Erdogan has been very interested in increasing oil reserves.
Currently, involved large military presence in Libya.
_____
https://www.worldometers.info/oil/turkey-oil/
(Data shown is for 2016, the latest year with complete data in all categoreies)
Turkey holds 312,000,000 barrels of proven oil reserves as of 2016, ranking 53rd in the world and accounting for about 0.0% of the world’s total oil reserves of 1,650,585,140,000 barrels.
Total Oil Reserves in Turkey are less than even a single year of oil consumption (343,779,139 barrels as of 2016), making Turkey highly dependent on oil imports in order to substain its consumption levels.
OIL RESERVES
312,000,000 barrels
Global Rank: 53rd | Share of World: 0.02 %
Oil Consumption in Turkey
Turkey consumes 941,861 barrels per day (B/d) of oil as of the year 2016.
Turkey ranks 22nd in the world for oil consumption, accounting for about 1.0% of the world’s total consumption of 97,103,871 barrels per day.
Oil Production in Turkey
Turkey produces 66,308.27 barrels per day of oil (as of 2016) ranking 58th in the world.
Turkey produces every year an amount equivalent to 7.8% of its total proven reserves (as of 2016).
Oil Imports
Turkey imports 53% of its oil Production
© Copyright Worldometers.info – All rights reserved – Disclaimer & Privacy Policy
A Timeline of Hillary’s Middle Eastern – European Pipeline Dream (Wikileaks Email #13297)
From this leaked email:
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/13297
“Victor Pinchuk is relentlessly following up (including this morning) about a meeting with WJC in London or anywhere in Europe.”
For those unaware of who Victor Pinchuk is: “In 2015, he was confirmed as the largest individual contributor to the Clinton Foundation He runs a lil’ company called Interpipe in Ukraine which funny enough has dealings with Iran. (Which we all know is the one winning in Iraq.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Iran and others are merely PIGGY BANKS to these SWAMP CREATURES.
I think of this more along the lines of the HOUSE BANKING SCANDAL of the ’90’s and ABSCAM from earlier on COMBINED. On a much larger scale, but the same unprincipled and corrupt motives…SELF ENRICHMENT. That said, there is little doubt that “DARTH VALJAR” was more of THE driving force behind the Iranian shenanigans than BARACKSKI OBAMANOV. He just isn’t that smart. Corrupt yes, ideological to an extent yes…but a MASTER PLANNER….HARDLY.
What Barr and “GENERAL DOOMER” do with all this remains to be seen.
So far, we have seen nothing. JUST MY OPINION.
(DON’T CEDE THE BATTLE SPACE OF FACEBOOK AND TWITTER TO THE LEFTIST SCOURGE…GET OUT THERE AND LET YOUR FINGERS DO THE FIGHTING) 🙂
DEPLORABLE JEDI.
Something else Dopey Joe needs to be asked about on the campaign trail he ever actually decides to establish one.
“Pharoah, my people desire freedom. Let’s talk.” – Moses
“Moses, why do you insult me with your presence?” – Pharoah
…some time later…
“Pharoah, in the name of Jehovah, let my people go” – Moses
“No” – Pharoah
“As you wish” – Moses
…10 plagues, a destroyed economy and the loss of all Egyptian first born later…
“Go, now. All of you, and plunder my nation of our gold and silver for travel expenses” – Pharoah
“As you wish” – Moses
…3500 years later…
“Swamp, in the name of God, let my country go” – President Trump
“No” – Swamp
“As you wish” – President Trump
…
To be continued…
I was under if Durham is on to any of this?
*wonder (not was under)
So it was all about a ruling political arm of Islam…just as we suspected all along.
Sharia Law anyone? Yup that was the plan.
Great, we’ve IDed #5, so what does it matter??? Barr has dragged this out long enough to become a non-issue in the election. It’s basically a never ending investigation. If the Dems win, it’s buried for good. One can only assume it was done intentionally by Barr and Team. In the end, no accountability for the greatest political corruption scheme in US history.
How do you figure this is already over? Are you watching the whole board? Including Nadless, as revolting as he is?
“President Obama supported the extremist regime of Morsi, and when the Egyptian people rose up behind General al-Sisi to remove Morsi, President Obama was furious”
He was so furious, he sent John McCain and Lindsey Graham over there to harass and threaten the Egyptians.
MSM Blackout? Egyptians Enraged by U.S. Outreach to Muslim Brotherhood
“In the eyes of tens of millions of Egyptians, Senators John McCain’s and Lindsey Graham’s recent words and deeds in Egypt — which have the “blessing” of President Obama — have unequivocally proven that U.S. leadership is aligning with the Muslim Brotherhood.
A top advisor to Egypt’s Interim President Adly Mansour formally accused McCain of distorting facts to the benefit of the Brotherhood. He dismissed McCain’s recent remarks as “irrational” and “moronic.” Ahmed al-Zind, head of the Egyptian Judge Club, has called for the arrest and trial of McCain for “trying to destroy Egypt.”
The leader of the youth movement Tamarod (meaning “Rebellion,” against the Brotherhood), which played a major role in mobilizing the June 30 revolution, said: “We reject John McCain and call on the international community to let the [Egyptian] people decide their own fate.”
Secular political commentator Ahmed Musa asserted: These two men [McCain and Graham] have made more shameless demands than the Brotherhood themselves would dare. [McCain] is not a man elected by the American people to speak on their behalf; today, he speaks on behalf of an armed terrorist organization — the Muslim Brotherhood. … We had expected [better] from these two men[McCain and Graham] who came to speak with the tongue of the Brotherhood’s leadership, as if they had been recruited as two new leaders of the Brotherhood, which killed, destroyed, and burned in al-Muqattam, and now in Rab‘a al-Adawiya [the main Brotherhood militant camp].
The only thing missing is to see them in Rab‘a, surrounded by armed groups, and in their midst Muhammad Badie [supreme leader of the Brotherhood] and [U.S. Ambassador] Anne Patterson [whom Mattis tried to make Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy] . That’s all that’s missing! Here comes Brother McCain today saying that we must “release the [Brotherhood] prisoners”.”
Anne Patterson, whom POS Mattis tried to make Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy, came to be the called the most hated woman in Eqypt.
John Solomon, makes an important observation at the end of his appearance on Lou Dobbs tonight on 6/18/20. If you are looking for Russian involvement in U.S. matters, then have a look at the money Obama gave Iran. Iran turned around and bought weapons from Russia. Then Iran used these weapons to spread terrorism.
Now, ask yourself how many people died from Obama’s act of appeasement.
Now, ask yourself how many people in the U.S. died from Obama’s effort to fund the COVID-19 weapons research. My last count was 100,000 people of all colors.
BREAKING: Dr. Fauci and Obama Admin Gave Wuhan Lab $3.7 Million After Its Top Dr. Shi Zhengli Had US Project Shut Down and She Was Sent Back to China
April 28, 2020, 8:16amby Jim Hoft
He is on the hook for hundreds of thousands of deaths around the world that he is wanted in a number of countries.
Nothing is going to save Furher O
He is going to jail
That is why he is stirring this much trouble because he is “by all means” trying to avoid facing justice.
Walid Phares was identified initially in this article in the New York Times in May …
_____
F.B.I. Once Investigated Trump Campaign Adviser’s Ties to Egypt,” by Adam Goldman and Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times, May 28, 2020
WASHINGTON — The F.B.I. and the special counsel’s office investigated whether a former Trump campaign adviser secretly worked for the Egyptian government to influence the incoming administration in the months before President Trump took office, according to several people familiar with the inquiry.
The former adviser, Walid Phares, was one of five Trump campaign aides investigated over their ties to foreign countries. Robert S. Mueller III took over the investigations after he was appointed special counsel in May 2017.
The decision to investigate Mr. Phares was based on highly classified information, the people said. Investigators examined the matter for months but ultimately brought no charges.
Obama was so determined to keep MB in charge in Egypt he sent McCain and Graham there to try and “mediate” – later McCain tried to downplay what he did while there.
If you want to know why all the Dems and Rinos were/are so against the US pulling out of the Iranian deal, it’s simply because the Iranians were smart enough to include timelines with regard to the kickback payments of the billions.
While they handed over some of the money to BO and his cohorts immediately, the rest of the money was/is dependent on the deal still being in effect on certain dates.
All of the people involved – including the EU folks – are now not getting the money that they were counting on because the Iranians won’t pay. Because PDJT pulled out of the deal. They need to get the deal re-instated to get the rest of their kickback money.
While there are trillions at stake overall, there are billions at stake in just this one deal…
Now instead they are being exposed.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/05/13/angry-iran-threatens-to-expose-western-officials-who-took-bribes-to-make-nuke-deal-happ
An adviser to H.J.Ansari Zarif, the deputy for parliamentary and Iranian affairs within Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, specifically threatened to expose every corrupt official who accepted bribes to make the Iran deal happen three years ago.
“If Europeans stop trading with Iran and don’t put pressure on US then we will reveal which western politicians and how much money they had received during nuclear negotiations to make #IranDeal happen,” he either said or wrote, according to Hassan Ghashghavi.
Well, Mr Zarif? We’re all ears.
American soldiers are not mercenaries for hire. Their lives are to important. Take a trip to your local VA, if you have the courage. The cost is to high.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bush and Obama, and Petraeus and Mattis, considered them lab rats for their COIN delusions.
So Mr. Phares says the Iran deal was always about the money. Well, of course. No other explanations ever made sense… and when that happens it is always about money. That also explains why Europe was uniformly against the U.S. dropping out of the Iran deal. Germany in particular had/has a sizable financial interest in Iran.
Regarding the scope memo, I am sure the redaction will continue to be justified based on Phares not ever having been charged. Yet, does anyone else think that the DOJ might have been just a tiny bit embarrassed had the public known that one of the subjects of Mueller’s investigation had nothing to do with Russia? Just a “slight” aberration from the “Russia, Russia, Russia” narrative fed to and disseminated by the press for years, no?
There is just no end to the filth the Obama administration generated and supported. It infects the very very deep fabric of Washington DC and is 1000 times more contagious than the Wuhan virus. The Obama cancer just continues to metastasize and there seems no cure. Its beyond ugly….
Protecting the Iran deal was not about foreign policy legacy. It was about hiding the direct cash payments to Obama, Kerry, and others in the administration. It was about bribes and graft.I
Team Clinton-Biden stole USAID from Ukraine. Team Obama-Kerry stole from pallets of cash destined for Iran.
Bribes may have been a part of it but communist globalists like Obama also have a strong ideology ontrolling their actions..
I’m glad I checked in once more tonight.
Just another bit of transparency and disinfectant to close out the day.
According to anonymous sources who agreed to speak only if their names were withheld they know who they are, they know what they did, and they’re feeling the ‘walls closing in’ as ‘conservatives pounce’ on every new revelation. The anonymous sources also stated the people that authorized this reach to the highest government officials.
*I could say more but then I’d have to kill you
“…as a result all extremist factions of the Brotherhood gathered to form ISIS.”
obama could have knocked out ISIS with a single A-10 when their column of foot soldiers and Toyota pickup tanks were entering Fallujah. It would have been an Air Force O2’s dream come true, but hussein let it happen. 0bamas relationship with the brotherhood was strong, even inviting members to the white house for pitas and hummus, but the MSM wouldnt touch that with a mile long pole. To them, they were ‘friendlies’.
I will take exception with the extremest factions label though, because ISIS IS islam. If you read the koran, youll see ISIS. If you could travel back to the 7th and 14th centuries, you would see ISIS. Americans only see the fairy tale islam as presented by the MSM via CAIR and ISNA, which are part of the brotherhood. Islam is an evil cult, and the west needs to wake up to that fact. Those who say otherwise are ignorant or speak takiyya. A moderate muslim is about as rare as a moderate dem.
The Furher would not knock out his own army that he created for that part of the world
Wow! Excellent article Sundance!
Great write up but it should also be remembered Obama used the CIA, NGO’s, and social media to organize mobs of people to topple the Arab spring countries. Some of these mobs share a resemblance to what we are seeing in America lately. Also refuge flows into America and Europe was another goal for the NWO agenda.
It was obvious that America was toast upon a majority electing an America-hating, anti-Semitic Muslim sympathizer (if not coreligionist) POTUS in 2008 — and astonishingly re-electing him in 2012.
That old image of a headstone with the epitaph “America 1776 – 2008 R.I.P.” was spot on …
It’s twelve years later and there’s still fight in the Republic yet . . .
So much could have been declassified and shared publicly with the American people and yet virtually nothing after 4 years.
And then with an ever increasing mountain of evidence of illegal spying and the gathering of data on millions of Americans since 2009…………
How does one not order a comprehensive analysis of the NSA Database Abuse going all the way back to 2012-2016 to fully document who was spied upon, how frequent and who ordered these years of NSA Abuse?
How does one not depose Julian Assange a first hand fact witness?
How does one ignore the contents of the Wiener Laptop?
How does one ignore the contents of 47 Hammer Hard Drives?
How does one ignore deposing the WB who actually used the Hammer Program for many years to spy and gather the data for the purpose of future leverage?
In the end so many people who could have saved the Republic but IMO chose not to.
Yep!
Outside Sidney Powell, General Flynn and Richard Grenell are their ANY honest, patriots left in DC who truly have PT’s back?
I’m amazed at the weakness of so many in Congress who IMO have sold out this country and this President.
Nunes and Jordan in the House, but Nunes was neutered by Ryan when the Republicans were in the majority and the GOPe wouldn’t support Jordan for Speaker. Gaetz is another, Stefanik.
I wonder how many in DC………..
Got a cut from the Uranium One Deal?
Got a cut from the Iran Deal?
Got a cut from the Ukraine Deal?
Got a cut from the Fast and Furious Deal?
Got a cut from the Benghazi gun running Deal?
Got a cut from the missing billions from the DOD?
Got a cut from the various NGO’s via the State Department?
And yet here we sit, zero crimes, zero indictments after 4 years and 4 AG’s
It’s enough to make you puke!
LikeLike
The grand jury testimony of MICHAEL FLYNN, 26 June 2018
There are three broad intersecting issues at play here in resolving the true depth of what is behind the ‘witch hunt’ predicate. And all them are big time Ugly.
Just ask, if Biden showing up in Ukraine is as a bagman to scrap the money left on the table as Russia blackmailed the HRC State Dept is connected to the IC scramble to cover up the fallout of Libya as it relates to a first attempt to put the MB back into the driver seat of the Arab Spring world after the removal Morsi?
Then go ask Mr. Flynn, “What would have happened
if the coupe in Turkey was succesful, would ISIS have spilled over into Turkey thus liking putting the MB back in the driver seat to fill the planned role lost to Morsi being removed.
Then ask How that would help the Iran Deal and by logical extension Iran, by putting Turkey into a state of Islamist quagmire.
Next ask what where the long terms goals via a HRC coolaid drinking State Department as carried by Kerry to advance the Iran Deal and how does this intersect with Obama’s wishful Iran? What does that say about the Sunni MB visa Shiite Iran. Are the historic divides of extremists Sunni Fundementalists and Shiite lead Khomeini Revolutionaries really that inseparable?
It all about one big sellout. Lead by a series of unfortunate misteps and events in the failed attempts to surround Israel in madness for the sole purpose of plausible deniability.
Maybe that is what is in HRC missing emails?
Superb summary by Sundance and excellent expansion by the Treepers. I’m too tired of arguing with WordPress to “like” all of you.
The Muslim Brotherhood is a cancer on everything American. I don’t see that Gulen is much different than Erdogen; why is he still residing in the U.S.?
https://www.theunitedwest.org/2019/11/17/gulen-movement-paves-way-for-islamic-domination-in-america/
I keep hearing about The Red-Green Alliance between Marxists and Islamists finally coming to America as a force behind the uprisings around our country. As usualy, the O’Bummer is involved.
https://stpaulresearch.com/2020/01/16/obama-treason-and-iran/
https://stpaulresearch.com/2020/01/18/barack-obama-and-the-red-green-alliance-part-ii/
