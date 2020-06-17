Justice Dept Announces Recommendations for Reform of Big Tech Platform Immunity, Section 230…

Timing is everything…
When NBC published their background conversation with Google yesterday the media outlet made a big legal mistake. NBC not only outlined the mechanics of a racketeering and antitrust violation, via Google’s power to control on-line ad revenue as a weapon to target NBC’s competition, but NBC outlined the actual collaborative communication.
NBC did the worst thing possible, they published the quotes from Google’s response to them where Google willingly accepted the request from NBC without pause. The collusion was not only clear, it was self admitted. What made the issue more explosive was the NBC article explained the motives of both organizations; the targeting was intentional and specific. The goal was to take-down The Federalist news outlet by removing their revenue. There was no ambiguity of purpose, and Google knowingly agreed with the intent.
Within hours of realizing the consequences of the publication, the legal offices of NBC and Google both activated and attempted damage control. The NBC article was completely rewritten and the communication between them and Google –as quoted– was removed. For its part Google published a statement saying no action had been taken, and later they professed no action would be taken. However, the damage was already done.
NBC’s hubris put both Google and NBC in the sunlight of their own admissions.
Google’s monopoly control of internet ad revenue made their agreement with NBC to target a competitor a transparent, and admitted, antitrust violation. Without question, that stark admission is what triggered the timing of the DOJ public statement today.
The DOJ needs congress to take action, modify the law, and update the outdated immunity for online platforms under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.
There are many aspects to the 230 immunity section regarding the responsibility of a platform provider to ensure no criminal activity (child exploitation, sex trafficking, terrorism organization etc.) is taking place; while 230 simultaneously gives the provider immunity from liability if they do not successfully intercept the action. That was the bulk of intent and purpose of the original law.
Additionally, platform providers have been using the Section 230 immunity to engage in targeted censorship and control over political viewpoints on their services. That’s the part that gets most of our/user attention…. and if the immunity was removed, people could challenge the platform provider, sue them and force them to justify their action in court.
Both of those prior points are important; the first is really important to the DOJ; but they are not the real epicenter of the issue from the perspective of the provider(s).
Big Tech cares about not being held criminally liable, yes; and Big Tech cares about being able to control ideology, yes. However, neither of those two factors are as important to Big Tech as MONEY. Without financial control over the internet, Big Tech collapses.
The heart of the Big Tech’s financial issue for Section 230 immunity surrounds this:
(DOJ) …”A third reform proposal is to clarify that federal antitrust claims are not covered by Section 230 immunity. Over time, the avenues for engaging in both online commerce and speech have concentrated in the hands of a few key players. It makes little sense to enable large online platforms (particularly dominant ones) to invoke Section 230 immunity in antitrust cases, where liability is based on harm to competition, not on third-party speech.”…
As we expected the DOJ wants to target Big Tech for antitrust violations. The issue surrounds commerce, not speech. Demonetization of digital platform content providers, in combination with Google’s control of almost all ad revenue in the digital space, is what has opened the door for DOJ intervention based on antitrust laws.
Antitrust intervention is warranted because the content being generated on these on-line, digital platforms, is being arbitrarily valued by the platform agency GoogleAds and not the free market. When Google devalues content they are ideologically opposed to creates consumer distortions.
The methods, practices and purposeful control of value; through collusion of corporate interest specific to a planned and organized effort to control monetary benefit; is the part of their activity that is quantifiable, discoverable, easily provable, and ultimately unlawful.
The financial distortion of internet commerce is the crack in the Big Tech stranglehold that should afford the DOJ the opportunity to step in.
DOJ Expanded Reform Proposal Here
Democrats in congress will fight to help Big Tech retain the monopoly. It is doubtful any legislative action will take place prior to the November 2020 election. However, if President Trump can win reelection and if Democrats can be defeated in the House and Senate, it’s possible this might finally be addressed…
But remember…. Big Tech will go to the mattresses this year to try and help Democrats. There are trillions at stake.
President Barack Obama joins a toast with Technology Business Leaders at a dinner in Woodside, California, Feb. 17, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)
Since the Democrats will prevent legislation to go against Big Tech on monopolistic grounds, the Justice Department needs to fight them on the Constitutional grounds (i.e. free speech) and do it now before the election. Otherwise, the fight will be put off, delayed, and may never happen.
LikeLike
You have it exactly backwards. DOJ can go after Google on anti-trust grounds right now. Free speech grounds requires rewriting existing law.
LikeLike
It will at least have a chilling effect up until the election.
LikeLike
Just another reason to make your search engine DuckDuckGo. I’ve used it for 3 years now and always find what I’m looking for and possibly even wider choices that Google censors out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
permiejack, allow me to help a little. You want to use the TOR Browser; it uses DuckDuckGo search engine, too. Turn security up to high for the best protection.
LikeLike
WARNING: you’re going to tear up and get very angry.
I’m sorry but we can no longer accept this!!!!
I hope to god you donate and spread this.
I offered this little girl a paid round trip ticket to come to America and train with my 18 year old daughter who is a 2nd degree black belt instructor in Krav Maga and maybe to help her overcome this mental anguish.
https://www.tr.news/violent-attack-melbourne/
LikeLike
LikeLike
There is an article on American Thinker about this – the author mentions there is a foreign actor(s) involved, also:
A vast left-wing conspiracy suppressing conservative voices includes Google, NBC, and a shadowy foreign group
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/06/a_vast_leftwing_conspiracy_suppressing_conservative_voices_includes_google_nbc_and_a_shadowy_foreign_group.html
LikeLike
Chances before the election = 0
LikeLike
.If you plan a crime on the phone, the phone company is not responsible. If you plan it in the letters to the editor, the newspaper is.
Google wants it both ways–like every other two-tiered scam today. They’re a utility when that benefits them and an editor when that pleases them.
There is zero chance of Democrats supporting this change since Google is censoring conservatives only. We’ll have to smash them in the mouth with Anti-Trust, which is separate but related.
BTW, look for the Professional Liars to frame this as President Trump censoring Big Tech, instead of him stopping Big Tech from censoring you.
LikeLike
It will be interesting to see Elizabeth Warren’s response to this opportunity, if memory is serving me right, she likes to rail about monopolies and breaking them up. Given her desperation to become Biden’s running mate she might think taking on big tech would sound good campaign-wise so could create a crack in the Democrat’s normally solid party-line stand.
LikeLike
They have to stop The Donald at all cost in this election. They have the money to pay any fines. If Trump were to lose then it all goes away anyway. Barr have something he can do now without congress because they don’t want The Donald either and that is both sides.
LikeLike
The proposal to clarify that federal antitrust claims are not covered by Section 230 immunity is a good one, but it depends on Congress, something unlikely to occur until after the election.
So, it follows that the President must issue a EO until the above proposal is implemented.
LikeLike
Assuming that Google is controlled by the CIA then I would have a little set-down with the current director of the CIA. Likely focused on a demand to order Google to back off!
LikeLike
I am sick about the attacks on our police. I worked in a middle and high school for 24 years. The schools and law enforcement worked closely together, with our liaisons working tirelessly to build relationships with students, many of whom were black. Of course there were some cops who were jerks, but they were the exception, just like any other profession. Most officers would organize basketball games in their downtime, collect money and gifts at Christmas, slip a few bucks in their pockets for necessities, and give single moms their personal cell phone numbers to call if they needed anything. Many students came back years later to thank our officers for giving them a kick in the butt to make something of themselves. Those who attack them should tag along for a few days and perhaps they would have a new respect for these men and women who give so much to their communities.
LikeLike
Sorry, I posted this to the wrong thread.
LikeLike
Probably not a good idea to cop to an antitrust violation on the eve of a House committee investigation into antitrust violations.
https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/351874
LikeLike