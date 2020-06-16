NBC Report Implicates Google in Antitrust Activity…

NBC News is taking a victory lap after their successful efforts to target their competition, The Federalist website, results in GoogleAds demonetizing the outlet. However, within the article the NBC report also implicates Google in large-scale antitrust violations.
According to NBC the outlet asked Google to take action against the Federalist. Emphasis mine:
(Via NBC News) […] The two sites, ZeroHedge and The Federalist, will no longer be able to generate revenue from any advertisements served by Google Ads.
A Google spokesperson said in an email that it took action after determining the websites violated its policies on content related to race.
“We have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing,” the spokesperson wrote. “When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ ability to monetize with Google.”
[…] Google blocked The Federalist from its advertising platform after the NBC News Verification Unit brought the project to its attention. (link)
Apparently NBC has a self-admitted division within its news operation that is specifically focused on eliminating any competition. To accomplish this objective NBC requests Google to target and remove revenue from their competition. An alignment of self-serving interest based on ideology. This is only one example of an unlawful antitrust violation.
Again, the traditional media cannot win the debate of ideas without putting mechanisms into place to tilt the stage in their favor.
This is a rather stark admission; and the fact that NBC would publicly admit their intent is evidence of how little the media is concerned about the nature of their ideological manipulation.
However, there’s another public admission within the article that is worth highlighting.
[…] Google added that it takes into account all of the content on a website including comments to determine if a policy violation has occurred.
That is how Google has gone beyond the scope of commerce, and into the realm of curtailing speech. By weaponizing their ability to demonetize a platform Google attempts to force digital platforms to remove public speech they disagree with.
What you the reader/commentator write on a website can end-up with Big Tech targeting that website financially. Think about the larger ramifications here. Hopefully, in a modern era where so much information is now captured by alternative outlets, everyone is starting to see just how big an issue this control authority has become.
On May 28th, after President Trump signed an executive order targeting on-line censorship, CTH wrote a twitter thread about it. There has to be a breaking point where the FCC or DOJ steps in to address these issues, if our constitutional republic is to survive.
[Read Executive Order Here] – In the periphery of this executive action there are indications, and a widespread expectation, the DOJ is close to filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google Inc and their affiliated companies. There is a possibility the controlling ideology of ‘big tech’ is about to merge with legal action by the DOJ.
The DOJ action has not yet happened, but there are signals it is close. There have been visible signals, subtle but visible, the DOJ was/is about to move on a massive (the biggest in history) antitrust lawsuit against Google and all affiliates.
The issue will not necessarily surface as most would think; via a bias based on conservative -vs- leftist ideology in content manipulation; though those underlying aspects are a part of the larger underpinning we will soon see surface.
Antitrust lawsuits, writ large, are based on “prices”, “costs”, and net “financial” distortions caused by corporations not competing based on open commerce. “Antitrust” in it’s structural form is based on costs and the manipulation of prices. Essentially, controlled commerce.
In the digital sphere the targeted firms have not opened themselves to liability based on ideology; but rather Google, all subsidiaries and alliances, have opened themselves to antitrust violations through the manipulation and control of financial benefit.
Demonitization of digital platform content providers, in combination with Google’s control of almost all ad revenue in the digital space, is what has opened the door for DOJ intervention based on antitrust laws…. But will they take action? That’s the question.
Antitrust intervention is warranted because the content being generated on these on-line, digital platforms, is being arbitrarily valued by the media company GoogleAds and not the free market. Devaluing certain content they are ideologically opposed to creates consumer distortions.
Underpinning that revenue control is the ideological nature of the control enforcer, in this example Google. However, for the purpose of antitrust lawsuits, that motive is irrelevant.
The methods, practices and purposeful control of value; through collusion of corporate interest specific to a planned and organized effort to control monetary benefit; is the part of their activity that is quantifiable, discoverable, easily provable, and ultimately unlawful.
The financial distortion of internet commerce is the crack in the Big Tech stranglehold that should afford the DOJ the opportunity to step in. Google (and all subsidiaries) will lose on the substance of their defense because ultimately their business practice has resulted in, and arguably they have engaged in, price fixing.
It will take time, but from an optimistic position if the DOJ take action eventually Google would be forced to settle a lawsuit. There could be a massive financial settlement in addition to a negotiated Consent Decree. Within the decree terms, we could even see a break-up.
Any antitrust action is only tangentially related to President Trump’s previous confrontation with Twitter and big tech social media based on ideological lines. However, it is easy to see how the two issues will merge. The monetary distortions are based on ideology.
As soon as the DOJ takes action Silicon Valley will hold an even larger self-interest in the 2020 election outcome; and they will respond accordingly.
This is definitely worth watching…
It’s not really “journalism” is it.
No.
Imo journalism is when a writer honestly records well researched facts on all sides of a story, being as fair as possible, without inserting or telegraphing any personal bias. If writers want to air their personal biases, they should stick to opinion columns or blogging.
Mainstream media and social messaging sites are a wholly owned and operated propaganda outlet of the Democrat party
All you need to know
NO, it’s URINALISM and has been for over a decade! MAGA 2020!!!
Can we know the names of all those around that table in the picture? Date and place
it was taken? A few attendees are obvious but most not
It’s heartbreaking that academics, of all people, would be leading the charge to censor speech they don’t like. Besides undermining the basic principals of academia, this will come back to bite us. Cancel activist academia and remember the subtitle of William F. Buckley’s _God and Man at Yale_, “The superstitions of academic freedom.”
I find it beyond heartbreaking; I find it scary.
Tick tick tick … how many Obama ites are subverting these moves?
As Tom Fitton ssid last night, over 2 years wasted with people like Dan Coats & Rex Tillerson employed.
And we all thought his picks were so wonderful at the time. It’s been a long road.
Shittiest personnel decisions of all time. If he loses it will because of that. It’s like he stepped onto Mars or something.
Voting for Biden will really solve our countries problems.s/
Whooda thunk that the Boltons and Tillersons of the world would have been the dirtbags they turned out to be. As soon as POTUS realized who they were he fired them. President Trump has the best economic advisers in modern history and perhaps the history of the Nation.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hi economic team is amazing and have been faithful stewards to the cause.
He probably wasn’t as familiar with the other departments, save Omarosa.
Don’t forget Mattis. Apparently they have black files on everyone, or everyone is a pukebag loser that folds faster than a cheap suit when a $100 bill is waved under their nose.
LikeLike
Hey Comrade whose screen name is fitting, do you really think that Trump Conservatives, like those found here at the Treehouse, will really buy your divide and conquer BS? Do you think that we are unaware of the fact that almost everyone in Washington is a commie crap sucker whose sole purpose in life is to destroy the United States of America, our incredible Constitution and the Patriots who defend it? Do you really think We the People and our nations savior President Donald J. Trump are stupid and weak?
Your time is coming comrade. You will soon find a boot so far up your ass you will wish you were never born.
It’s a learning curve. Not being in politics and winning the heavy weight crown on your first shot wasn’t supposed to happen. Lots a people to vet. Like the FBI you can’t just burn it down and start over. We gotta quit thinking that because it was never an option. Way I see we did pretty damn good up until fake pandemic. Next 4 will be a breeze if we make it thru Nov. Lots of knives out right now. Expect that to continue. Guys go easy on Biden until he’s given the formal nomination lol. Wait for the debate and challenge him to kneel to BLM.
The burn it down all of it …
they did that in Iraque..military.. got rid of all the Sunnis … and got stuck with 100 percent Iran Shia’s….
No burning is not an option.. has to be done one at a time.. like Rick Grenell.. clean house.. yes…
How very delicious.
And most people will still be blind and wont care to see and understand how serious this is..
Perhaps a lot of the problem with this is because so many people do not care what happens to the main stream media.
They have become our enemy and if they go down a lot of citizens think this is just fine and dandy.
It will take a while for a lot of people to understand what is really happening.
That’s exactly what I was thinking, none are worth a plugged nickel. You might as well watch spongebob square pants.
And by the way, sponges can’t be gay or straight, geez!
When will this be over, God please make this ‘over’. Special human rights for LGBT?
I just read an update that claims Google has clarified their position- saying they have not yet de-monitized The Federalist, but musch more importantly, have said that it was NOT any content on The Federalist that prompted this action, but it was the contents of the COMMENTS…..
And there you go….. if Google can punish a website for the comments of their readers, then the DOJ can punish Google for that very same offense!!!!
And then there’s Twitter……
Link please?
https://tinyurl.com/y97ozppk
This is to a tweet from a bluecheck from Adweek…. which was part of an AoSHQ article Ace just posted……
Thank you!
Sounds as if Google is backpeddling.
The problem? If it is REALLY about the comments, not the content, then the trolls (paid or unpaid) with an ideology to protect and a narrative to effect will simply swarm any website they don’t like and say whatever trigger words it takes for Google to demonetize the website.
Leftists love doing that sort of thing.
And in so doing, Google and the trolls can work hand in glove to get this done while decrying any and all conservative sites as whatever the trigger words of the day are.
That’s the kind of weasel behavior they seem to love.
Journalistic SWATting.
I really like The Federalist articles and Mollie Hemingway, though not sure about her husband.
There are a lot of trolls on their website. But regardless, this is awful. Google needs busted, it is a public square with youtube and others and it’s THEIR idea of what constitutes racism. I just watched something recently because they are changing the definition and even want to punish those who strive for a color blind world.
Here’s the video, it’s an excerpt. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=17&v=zT_0SULHCJI&feature=emb_logo
Also, this story has disturbed me greatly. Someone posted it earlier today.
https://kdkaradio.radio.com/blogs/wendy-bell/temple-student-shamed-for-posting-maga-pic-on-social-media
We had smooth sailing until the election for the most part but get hit with an orchestrated pandemic and now this extreme radical left ideology, marxism, communism, etc., is all coming to a head now.
And if the comments section can get your site in the Goggle doghouse just think how Media Matters and other Marxist trolls will utilize that weapon posting even more fake opinions.
I noticed Cleveland.com for Plain Dealer has deleted their comment section now and they weren’t half as bad. Just a bunch of locals.
I wouldn’t mind of The Federalist got rid of the nasty trolls like Ad Rem does here.
The comments on the Federalist are frequently atrocious and personal, ‘Yer Ma’ and far worse. I frequently visit websites not so much to read the articles but to read the comments, but the Federalist comments are hard to read because there are long long stretches of flaming and flaming back which get very old very quickly.
Yes, the trolls try to goad someone into personal attacks.
I couldn’t go on Breitbart after the election and before Roy Moore. Trolls descended on that place. I’ve looked at it here and there when someone posts a link and it looks better now. Daily Caller has trolls. Gateway Pundit, I don’t see trolls on there.
Me neither Kaco. The comments are inflammatory and often senseless.
Most of their articles are very thoughtful then scroll down to the comments juvenile and nasty, most from the trolls. It’s kind of embarrassing to read those responses after reading a conservative intellectual article that took some time to put together.
I never bother with the comments at Breitbart
As a result, I find it a fine site for the issues and stories they cover, it’s an effective page format for browsing news of the day that’s relevant to me, including Europe coverage on the “London” page
My curiously gets to me, I’m better off wo the temptation,
the ugliness & malice is shocking; my anxiety goes through the roof.
Curiosity kills the cat. 😿 LOL.
I go to comment sections if I think I’m too happy.
The best sites, lately, have been over-run. Truth and popularity quickly come under attack.
I’m glad I don’t have Adrem’s job.
Unfortunately, there are always trolls on TGP and sometimes here as well. It’s particularly noticeable when something works out in Pres. Trump’s favor. The Hill has ugly trolls, too. Now that John Solomon is gone, I don’t go over to The Hill much anymore.
Kaco, I feel the same about the gateway pundit and Breitbart, et all. The comment community sux- plus stories that (I personally) consider click bait.
Journalists = people? Are you stating that guano based life forms are sentient?
LikeLiked by 4 people
So true Henry.
Food for thought….
[…] Google added that it takes into account all of the content on a website including comments to determine if a policy violation has occurred.
That was my thought to Ad rem when I read it….even those targeting the site trying to sink it. You’ll have to snatch them right of the page!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ad_rem – does this website depend on any revenue from Google ads?
I know WordPress uses “WordAds”, so I googled to find out more…
“This software is a worthy competitor to Google’s AdSense so it is good to make the comparisons.. WordAds is an advertising network owned by Automattic, which is the same company that owns WordPress so we can expect that the software will inevitably be a highly collaborative part of many WordPress sites.”
It appears the two are competitors.
Then…so far, so good. Thanks for the response.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops, seem my linked Tweet below. Guy says he was told that no Federalist article was in violation… ONLY the comments section.
We need to be vigilant here when folks go overboard making subtle and overt suggestions on how to break laws. Yeah, you have the freedom of speech and you can also pat yourself on the back while you’re posting on FOX News and we’re all in the dark here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This👆🏼 YES.
We should be very careful not to get entrapped by some comments and leave the clean-up (removal) to Ad rem…or just comment “clean up” indicating commenters don’t agree with the post that could cause problems by those targeting the site.
Are you saying we need to be more active in immediately getting comments removed that have a likelihood of bouncing us off the net?
Yes, because there are many who are here for that sole purpose. A day or two ago someone posted a link to another site verifying they are targeting CTH. Yes. I think we should be careful not to engage too much in a discussion that could take us down a path that we don’t want to go down if it could cause CTH to get removed. So, yes, I am just going to not respond to such comments or just respond: “Clean up” and leave it to Ad rem’s discretion. That’s my opinion until DoJ files the antitrust suit against the big techs.
I can’t be everywhere….so a tip in the email is always appreciated. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
The more people giving you a heads up, the better
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s in the upper right corner of the blog…
TheLastRefuge@reagan.com
Ah, OK, the sites email. Didn’t realize you used that as well
Thanks
❤️
I guess I haven’t noticed that commenters were suggesting breaking laws.
Soros pays a commenter to type racist crap on it, and tadahhhh you are demonetized
LikeLiked by 2 people
AD_REM … what procedures should we follow if someone was to post here a threat of violence against anyone???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Send us an email…I check the mailroom several times a day.
Consideration of comments is a no-win situation for those conservative sites that attract tons of trolls. I thought Google had more b@lls than to fall back on such a ridiculous excuse for being a monopoly of jerks. Bring on the DOJ!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I need a “super like” button!
Goog ? This “gotcha !break ya” in comments is by DESIGN not by chance.
…so it could be a “set up”
Makes your job harder and ever more important!
This is a battle that has to be fought. But all of the MSM is driving it. Who has the resources to fight these social media behemoths.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rush Limbaugh asked that today, Puzzled. Conservatives who have the dough to purchase a liberal MSM outlet or finance a new one. Come forth. :I
Dan Bongino just announced today that he has invested some $$$ in Parler.
It’s a fairly new and fast-growing social media app that doesn’t censor conservative (or anyone’s) posts.
NBC (Comcast) and Adsense (Google) are behaving the same way railroads and big industry behaved a century ago.
The latter colluded to control, and profit from, the transportation of oil, coal, and iron.
The former colludes to control, and profit from, the transportation of thoughts, ideas, and speech.
Bust Up Big Tech!
According to this guy…
… not just “including comments”… but BECAUSE OF comments.
“the sites’ comments section[,] not any articles[,] were in violation”
But they are obviously trying to coerce conservative sites into removing their comment forums. We can’t allow that free exchange of ideas to go on. Frankly, I go to most of the sites that I do because of the comment forums. Sundance provides many great articles on CTH but also has the best comment board I’ve found. I always learn a lot from many of the commenters.
LikeLiked by 10 people
We’re not only the most civil but all the women are strong, all the men are good looking and all the children are above average and there aren’t any liberals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂 😂 😂
ROTFLMAO!!!!
That’s even worse. Google is definitely attempting to eliminate free speech on someone else’s website, not even on their own.
That has to be immediately put down hard by the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 12 people
yadda yadda yadda
The best part of any “news” site is the comment section, and more and more we see these sections disappearing. They don’t want us talking, because it shows how many of us there are (and we can call them on their lies).
I remember when the search function began on the internet. It was Yahoo and google. Yahoo was the preferred search engine. You have to give credit to google for becoming the dominant behemoth search engine. Microsoft couldn’t compete and still cannot. I blame that dumb azz Balmer for holding MSFT back.
Google needs to be broken up and fined about a trillion dollars.
.
I remember when it was just gopher sites, bulletin boards, and webcrawler – where search results were less than 100.
I remember Cobol, DOS.
I had a steam powered desk top I bought in Shelbyville that used candles to light up the screen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re on a roll!!!
And SNOBAL….
I remember punch cards, mechanical calculators … and slide rules.
Used to use one of the latter.
Google’s market capitalization is currently about $715B.
So a $1T fine would be reasonable, IMO. 😉
Yahoo is owned by Verizon. Verizon also owns AOL, and merged the two internet companies some years back.
Google certainly needs to be broken up, but it is not the only company which needs such treatment.
We have enough of an issue with Bill Gates as it is, can you imagine him as the power behind the largest search engine/browser also?
What happened to Alta Vista?
According to wikipedia (yeah I know but this topic is not political so….)
“AltaVista was a Web search engine established in 1995. It became one of the most-used early search engines, but lost ground to Google and was purchased by Yahoo! in 2003, which retained the brand, but based all AltaVista searches on its own search engine. On July 8, 2013, the service was shut down by Yahoo! and since then the domain has redirected to Yahoo!’s own search site…”
Hahaha – not holding my breath. Our country seems to be more corrupt than the Ukraine when it comes to justice being served. Someone will get paid off to intercede. That’s how it works. Google contacts their K Street Lobbyists, who contacts Congressman or Senator XYZ … who contacts someone in the Justice Department … zip.
Getting more cynical by the day.
They just need the right clerk to shop the judge properly.
Well the US is truly at a tipping point.
A Biden victory on November would I think sound the death knell for probity in the US; after that it will be Lord of the Flies time.
Not that I think my native UK is in a much better position.
The good people of the West really screwed up in not tackling the long march through the institutions.
I listen to a local radio station via their internet streaming. Until recently, Fox News Radio handled all of their top and bottom of the hour newscasts, and I can’t say I was pleased with them. If they didn’t identify themselves as FNR, you could easily have thought they were CNN. But now, the station is starting to use NBC Radio and slowly moving Fox News Radio out.
You’ve never heard anything more pathetic. They have one woman, I believe her name is Sarah Kessler, who speaks in a robotic, monotonic voice and sounds like she is a zombie. Their news is so incredibly slanted and biased I increasingly find the need to mute the sound while they’re on. NBC is just as bad as CNN/MSNBC if not even worse. This is a conservative talk radio station and I can’t believe they are allowing this. But then, I’m not sure what control the station has over the PSAs and other content that fills the breaks from the various radio shows.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was just on Twitter and Google ought to cut access to that based on what I saw. There is a lot of disgusting and downright frightening stuff out there. It will be a miracle if we hold the WH and the Senate in November.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. If we’re not careful, our beloved CTH will be next. We’re being silenced.
PS. Still waiting and waiting and waiting for Durham.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Old Billy’s on a permanent vacay, but he sends his regards:
“In the digital sphere the targeted firms have not opened themselves to liability based on ideology; but rather Google… have opened themselves to antitrust violations through the manipulation and control of financial benefit.”
Perfect. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Google can have institutional biases for the next 1k years if it scratches their itch. I don’t give a rats as long as any given party can compete based on the strength of their product under normal market forces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have laws to protect us from this, to a point. Some comes with individual responsibility.
Who wouldn’t want the freedoms we enjoy?
Lazy rich elites, who would rather cheat than compete!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our search engine is DuckDuckGo. We almost never use the G word.
DDG claims they do not use google search servers or algorithms, other than YouTube when searching for videos.,,and they claim they keep your search info private – not for sale.
We use DuckDuckGo for our searches…we almost never use the G word.
We also canceled our Amazon prime account and got off Twit and Face.
I go to Twitter to talk back to these people and reinforce others who are doing the same.
One girl posted online a photo of a dollar the someone had given her as a tip and the money had pro-Trump writing on it. Now she is being thrown out of her sorority, her sorority has apologized and said they don’t support her beliefs, her sister is targeted for being fired, she is getting hate messages – all because some little twit with a keyboard started attacking her and called her RACIST and notified her sorority and then went after the sister. And then the term “covert racist” was used – I guess we’re all covert racists.
So anyone pro-Trump is automatically RACIST – even though they can’t back it up. Frankly, I think we were better off without any social media.
If she only had a good lawyer she could clean up and get rich..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Yes and Yes. Any and all parties who caused her harm and damages.
Seems like Yogi was right – “It’s déjà vu all over again” :
big oil monopoly bust up (early 1900’s) and big google anti-trust of today…
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.counterhate.co.uk/about-us
“Solutions such as Stop Funding Fake News have proven effective in demonetising and reducing the reach of websites that masquerade as real news but in fact contain conspiracy theories, misinformation and propaganda, intermingled with shoddy journalism.”
What? Conspiracy theories, misinformation and propaganda, intermingled with shoddy journalism? Huh. That sounds familiar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its like they have never seen or heard of Rachel Madcow.
The ministry of propaganda shall NOT have competition!
LikeLiked by 1 person
DoJ needs to file the anti-trust suit. Why the heck are we always waiting…waiting…waiting…for justice.
As another poster on here put it so perfectly:
“Lady Justice doesn’t just have her blindfold on, her eyes have been plucked out!”
I GTBH too, I don’t think eyeballs can grow back. (Sigh)
It has taken entirely too long! Come on B.U.F.F. AG Barr! Get it on with these corporations. Go after them hard. Go after them with enormous penalties – ex. $100 billion for personnal damages and $500 Billion for unlawful acts under the anti-trust laws per each offence. Freeze their assets in escrow until cases are resolved. NO Plea downs allowed! Show “We the People” you are worth a crap!
Hmmm…. about a month ago was banned from both Breitbart and The Gateway Pundit without notice. Wrote them both, TGP was the only one who replied and said I was banned for content against posted rules.
Now I really know why.
The culling of MAGAs continues in the shadows.
Are you sure you weren’t banned from Discus? Both Breitbart and the Gateway Pundit use it for their comments. I was kicked off Discus a few years back for 6 months
I’ll believe something will be done about this when I see it
Tech companies have been violating their agreements with impunity since they started, and they’ve been allowed to censor speech and shut down debate at will. Absolutely nothing is ever done about it, no matter what party is in power
Consequences don’t exist for the left anymore. They simply get away with anything and everything. Laws mean nothing to them because the law never goes after them and holds them accountable
For the past month or so, the left has been looting and burning down our cities and towns. Barr had a stern message for them, that their day of reckoning was coming. Remember?
How many of those miscreants have been arrested by the feds and charged? The few arrested at the local level were all released within a day, almost all without charges
I get it, we all can’t believe this stuff is taking place with impunity. Something must be coming law wise to right this ship… right?
Sundance lays out example after example of lawless behavior, and includes facts. Everything the law needs is tied up with a bow, courtesy of Sundance’s work, yet the days go by and we hear nothing about any justice
So yeah, I’ll believe it when I see it
Oh, and the tweet “it’s heartbreaking that journalists, of all people, would be leading the charge to deplatform”
Stop with the “journalist” nonsense. Those people are the furthest thing from a journalist you’ll ever find
They’re political operatives, propagandists, paid puppets, liars and unethical scumbags
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly this.
NBC just screwed Googe’s pooch. Hahahahah
Kayleigh could massacre them at the next briefing if they ask the wrong question.
The Federalist usually has an assortment of quality articles but their comment section is unusable due to the infestation of trolls. After blocking the regular trolls’ comments, there was actually very little left to read. Some took it upon themselves to engage with the trolls, which is a gigantic waste of time. There didn’t appear to be any moderation going on.
Now, the Federalist seems to answered this demonetization by removing the Comments sections.
Google is conspiring with NBC in activity which could be in violation of its reporting to the SEC, which could be perceived as a form of stock manipulation and / or discrimination.
Anyone that invests in either company has an obligation to determine if GOOG or NBC is promoting abuse and / or targeted threats to individuals or groups which would be deemed criminal and violate their Quarterly reporting to the SEC.
Investors and advertisers often rely on prospectus data and filings with the SEC. If some advertisers that have a product or service that is geared toward a more conservative audience, they are relying on data reported in those investor reports. An advertiser can be seriously misled by GOOG practice of suspending, blocking, or banning conservative users.
If GOOG is claiming to be an “open & public” platform to its investors, yet behaves as a private publisher, editing which content gets access to its “public” platform, banning certain users from access to its search algorithms, this would criminally harm many of its advertisers and constitute a violation of its reporting to the SEC.
This should be investigated be the SEC.
Google, The Other Alphabets, has been doing this for years on youtube.
It’s getting more and more difficult to believe the country north of Mexico and south of Canada is even America. Sure doesn’t seem to be. Maybe it’s China with some cities from Somalia or Afghanistan thrown in..
Brian Williams provided so many practice examples, no wonder NBC is an expert at this.
Oh, my.
Are we safe here on word press? Literally the last refuge. 😇
“The most conservative SCOTUS . . .” fails us. No indictments. Inmates running our major cities. MSM in full support of the craziness. AG doing little (I mentioned no indictments, correct?). Hell, even Ric Grenell is outside of government now (Grenell 2024!). God bless our President, the last man standing against the horde. So, yes, this is the Last Refuge.
First they came for Infowars, and we did nothing. Then they came for Zerohedge and the Federalist, and we did nothing…
The government prevented sinclair from buying chicago tribune TV and radio assets, because it would make a ‘conservative monopoly’
But the DOJ/FTC have no concern whatsoever about the google marketing dada monopoly, or the domination of the fake news by a few entertainment companies which owe their revenue to china for movies, entertainment, services….
It is the old ‘double standard’ the DOJ uses for its buddies (mccabe lies under oath, general flynn misremembers because they don’t give him the transcript; hillary skates and they ditch the weiner laptop, but roger Stone is crucified for russian hacking that never happened; on and on…) . bizarre favoritism, rather than equal standards.
Comcast owns NBC/MSNBC. Disney owns ABC. CBS is owned by Viacom, with massive movie and entertainment businesses. CNN is owned by AT&T’s Warner Media a worldwide entertainment conglomerate.
The companies that own the major news networks, NBC, ABC, and CBS, all depend on china for massive revenue. On the print side, U.S. newspapers like the Washington Post and New York Times have been criticized for running paid China Daily inserts, paid by many million$ (~$20 million known) https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/chinas-long-tentacles-extend-deep-into-american-media/
Comcast Corporation is not only participates in increasingly close cultural exchanges, but also the contributor and beneficiary of deeper economic exchanges between China and the US. The NBC and the Universal Studios Theme Park in Beijing are witnesses of the in-depth development of Sino-US economic and trade relations and increasingly close relationships which promote pro-communist-china propaganda, and prevent fully honest news coverage.
see https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/chinas-long-tentacles-extend-deep-into-american-media/
Our “free press” and privacy should not be concentrated in a few giant companies dependent on the good graces of foreign governments which hate us, and which therefor publish chinese propaganda. The protections of the First Amendment are only for a diversified, FreePress, not conspiring propaganda monopolies.
The antitrust laws used to prevent monopoly and oligopoly ownership of news media, even in a single city. The big tech and entertainment companies political ‘donations’, data base supply, and press coverage have stopped that.
The justice department Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission should sue to split up google and make the spinoffs competing common carriers, and force Disney, Comcast, AT&T, Viacom et al to spin off and distribute all shares of their news divisions to their shareholders (not sell the companies to the chinese or soros…), to remove chinese and harmful commercial control of our fake news oligopoly.
If you agree, you can write or email :
Ian R. Conner
Director, Bureau of Competition
Federal Trade Commission
600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20580
E-Mail: antitrust@ftc.gov
Makan Delrahim
Assistant Attorney General
U.S. Department of Justice
Antitrust Division
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530-0001
E-Mail: antitrust.ATR@usdoj.gov
To think that one lil real estate guy infuriates the left so much and the largest companies in the world from tech to media in cahoots with left are about to go down due to a unique mental illness called Trump Derangement Syndrome that will, eventually, make such profound changes to the world and bring the down the house of corrupt cards that have been sitting around us all this time.
Someone pinch me…Imma gonna have a glass of whiskey and a cigar while I wait
Here’s the case that could bring Google down: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pruneyard_Shopping_Center_v._Robins
Summary, the California Supreme Court held that, under CALIFORNIA’s Constitution, private citizens have free speech rights on PRIVATE property. Not so under the US Constitution. Here, the leafletters wanted equal time at a private California shopping mall. Under the California Constitution, infringing on this right was a violation since the shopping mall had given the alternative viewpoint the opportunity to voice its opinion.
Hint: Where is Google based? Is its private platform the equivalent of the public square at the shopping mall, where viewpoints are exchanged?
It’s not an antitrust case. But, another way to attack Google and other tech platforms is through their user agreements. These are contracts of adhesion, basically a take-it-or-leave-it contract when there is no meaningful alternative. If you can establish that it’s a contract of adhesion, courts will throw out the contract. No user agreement = no ability to enforce one-sided content restrictions.
Well now we know who all the people are posting the racist stuff at Zerohedge: NBC contractors.
This will go to the Supreme Court, where John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch will rule that Google is actually a non-binery sexual entity and is therefore protected under the Title VII umbrella. 😄 ……..Actually, they might just do that. 😲
