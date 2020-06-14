Sunday Talks: Senator Ron Johnson Discusses Obamagate Subpoenas and Committee Investigation…

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss his committee investigation into what the U.S. intelligence apparatus was doing during the 2016 election, transition, and first two years of President Trump’s tenure in office.

It’s a good interview, and chairman Johnson outlines additional subpoenas that his committee is submitting to compel testimony and gain documents.  However, it’s now mid-June 2020.

27 Responses to Sunday Talks: Senator Ron Johnson Discusses Obamagate Subpoenas and Committee Investigation…

  1. Ozark says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Still waiting on those indictments.

    • starfcker says:
      June 14, 2020 at 7:56 pm

      At the end of the process, Johnson will make referrals to, wait for it, wait for it, wait, AG Barr, the place where all criminal DC Behavior goes to get “prosecution declined.” (but he’ll make a few more terrific tough-talking speeches, practicing for the Goldman Sachs tour after he’s out of public service)

  2. Shyster says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Johnson at least seems serious unlike Lindsey’s BS Kabuki Theater.

  3. PCS says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Is Johnson just a better actor than Miss Lindsey?

    • HillCountryTexan says:
      June 14, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      Most likely…………When was the last time a Senate investigation led to criminal anything?

      • ms doodlebug says:
        June 14, 2020 at 8:13 pm

        They don’t have the authority to take it beyond an investigation to a prosecution. They can – and have – referred quite a few people to the DOJ. It’s up to the DOJ to take it from there. Who knows? Maybe Durham is on it.

    • avocadodipp says:
      June 14, 2020 at 7:16 pm

      They (meaning the Republicans) have stalled until the election – they have no intention of doing anything – they just want it to “look” like they are taking action. They do want to win – to be in power another six years.

      I can’t help but think some of the players have to be on the up-and-up – maybe Johnson is one.

  4. CoHoBo says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Investigations, impeachments, pandemics, lockdowns, riots and protests…makes you wonder what else they have planned to stop this from coming out.

  5. scrap1ron says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Managerial incompetence? Spare me.

  6. California Joe says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Talk is cheap. Let President Trump have recess appointments like every other President had, Ron, but you won’t. What does that tell us?

    • Beau Geste says:
      June 14, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      Why didn’t Maria ask:
      “Ron, why didn’t you ever ask for a quorum vote when the senate was lying that it was always in session when it was clearly not?”
      “And the House is required to be in session when the senate is in session. Why didn’t you ever just tell the truth, that the senate was frequently not in session, and the House was frequently not in session, so PDJT could make recess appointments like every other President in History?”
      And Ron, why didn’t you do this investigation and issue subpoenaes for records earlier, like 3 years ago?”
      “Ron, are you a lying weasel?

    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 14, 2020 at 7:03 pm

      How long can recess appointments serve?

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      June 14, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      Johnson is NOT a team player.
      He just wants to look the part.
      I have ZERO respect for ALL so-called Republican Senators – – – ZERO.

  7. Linda K. says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Peter Strzock oversaw both investigations in summer of 2016 says Maria. Ron Johnson did not bite.

  8. Seneca the Elder says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Forget the subpoenas or even getting justice for all the crimes of Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Clapper and all the other seditious bastards.
    At this point my main worry is making sure that our President Trump can re-elected in a landslide big enough that they can’t cheat him out of it.
    The Demonic forces are arrayed against us and have pulled out all the stops.
    Blue States like NY have already instituted mail in voting which they mandated for the statewide school budget votes and Cuomo already hints that there won’t be in person voting in November.
    Look at the Flynn case- that should have been over by now but the Deep State Swamp Judge says he is in charge and will what he damn well pleases.
    Rebellion, sedition and treason on all sides.
    I hope our President is right when he says the “silent majority is stronger than ever!”

  9. gunrunner03 says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    Three and half years into PDJT’s first term and the Senate is only now going to investigate? SMH. Republicans are losers. If shoe were on the other foot the Dems would have been doing this within 3.5 days of taking the Senate.

  10. disgusted citizen says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    They all just want Trump and his supporters to go away… so they can get back to business as usual until the country collapses from the weight of their corruption and treason…

  11. Perot Conservative says:
    June 14, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Will we see the Ratcliffe document dump soon?

  12. Mark Hudson says:
    June 14, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    We all have heard Biden and his supporters give this excuse: “the entire Western world wanted Shokin fired.”

    On SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES WITH MARIA BARTIROMO, Senator Ron Johnson tells her that he has asked the State Dept to provide documentation that proves that this WAS the American policy.

    The answer: “Crickets”

    Maria asked no follow up to that?

    I was screaming “What? Where is Mike Pompeo? Does Trump know?

    Then I remembered Tom Fitton say that during his lawsuit to get info from Hillary “Lock her up” Clinton, the state dept lawyers came in to HELP Clinton!!!???

  13. ecmarsh says:
    June 14, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    Around and around it goes, where it ends nobody knows.
    The government makes laws for us and rules for themselves. Johnson is following the rules like the rest of the lawmakers. It means nothing to us, other than entertainment.

