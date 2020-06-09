The Floyd Finale – The Biden/Clyburn Push To Capitalize on Last Floyd Funeral…

If you’ve been following the week-long, highly political, three state grievance tour consisting of five funerals and viewings timed and located to maximize a 2020 political narrative; today is the culmination of the effort. However, you might also notice a big difference between how the media announced the program to the final day events.
The media previously claimed funeral number four for George Floyd in Houston, Texas, would be a small private gathering of family and close friends and that’s why Joe Biden would not be present to give his remarks in person. As the Biden/Clyburn campaign explained to Reuters: “He is not expected to attend the service to avoid any disruption to mourners that could be caused by his Secret Service protective detail.”
That Biden/Clyburn claim was always transparently silly. As you can see today from the funeral dozens of congresspersons, senators, state and national officials were included in a large made-for-television, live-broadcast, event that was not the least bit “private”, “small” or reserved for close family and friends. Instead it was what we expected it would be; a Joe Biden political rally exploiting the death of George Floyd.
That said, there is also clarity of purpose behind the video that Biden recorded; and, as we expected, the video was carefully constructed for the candidate to read from a teleprompter, edited with sound enhancements and under careful control. It is likely James Clyburn was more concerned with Biden screwing up a live speech, thus the recording was needed.
The carefully constructed video message sets the stage for the media to hype and play the soundbites. Like all other aspects to the orchestrated plan, this recording was by design. Immediately the media jumped into action to use the recorded message to push the agenda of the Biden/Clyburn campaign.
YouTube Capture Showing Dozens of Simultaneous Media outlets Promoting
Every broadcast and cable news outlet is pushing the Biden/Clyburn script now. Biden did not travel to Houston to meet the family and record the video. The video was recorded from the Biden/Clyburn studio several days ago while the three-state Floyd funeral tour was ongoing.
It appears that Biden remains a very tenuous candidate with limited abilities to function when not under the strongest of controls. As a consequence everything around Biden has to be carefully scripted for optics and to retain the viable candidate narrative. It should be stunning how much the media is helping to protect his weakness; alas, it’s not.
Everything is by design. All of this is a carefully choreographed series of events.
The U.S. media is completely allied with the Biden campaign to construct a false reality based on the manipulation of all forms of media.
Sick of it. Next up? Congress in a bipartisan way to pass some overreaching law to reign in all the racist police, November can’t get here fast enough.
LikeLiked by 5 people
November won’t make any difference IMO – except how fast we go down the drain. The enemy is embedded, organized, well funded, coddled and being run by high level people. This is Obama’s fundamental change…and too many are standing down for fear of being called a word.
It’s crazy.
Needless to say – I hope I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You arent. We are already flying off the cliff, just a matter of when we hit bottom. Someone somewhere said it best…they know how to BIDE their time. I am 65 y.o. and not sad that i will not be living in hell for long.
LikeLike
You give us losers a bad name. You pick a date for dying yet, or are you waiting for your doctor to tell ya?
LikeLike
It will be different alright but only if the other side wins in November. If our side wins the radicals, including the corrupt politicians will unpack another concocted scandal to get Potus out of office. If they win all this chaos will die down almost overnight, no protests, no covid 19, no improvement for inner cities etc. etc. etc. as the king of Siam says in the musical.
LikeLike
Just retribution and revolutionary councils.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It might be quiet but they’ll definitely be up to no good. I don’t think they’ll stop until we become Venezuela. AOC will be sitting on a throne while the rest of us scrounge for carrots and bugs to eat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This political movement has momentum and popularity at the moment but it doesn’t mean they have the upper hand. I will not give up on my country.
We need prayers and action. I am volunteering to get out the vote in my city and will encourage others.
All these people are full of themselves. Hubris is their weakness.
LikeLike
Joe… You had eight years with obama and 40 years in politics… Why didn’t you do something then?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nigella ….
My recommendation is pdjt has pence step down for coup exposure ( ratclifee release incoming) and pence request been Carson to be the VP
Ben Carson calls all black companies destroyed to the Whitehouse, and ask them what they want… The he implements an infrastructure bill that has all communities being a part of the locally owned company ( managing targets, whatever)..
You tell me the rest!
LikeLike
Gosh, I had almost the same idea, that is that Potus ask Ben Carson to be his VP. Pence strikes me as noble enough soul to do it for the good of country.
LikeLike
I like your thinking there Whiteboard. Very creative. Lady justice is not only blindfolded, she is holding a scale. Some peeps mistakenly think the scale in balance mean everyone is equal but that ain’t it. The scales should balance the harm done and the punishment rendered. A lot of harm has been done. Some people may even take it personal…
LikeLike
Only the dumb🤬 would fall for this 🤬!
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s the majority of American voters, so you better hope they get educated in time for election day.
For those who don’t agree, then I’ll say that in 2016 40% of eligible voters did not vote. Of the remaining 60% that did vote, about half voted for Trump and the other half for Hillary. If you take the 30% that voted for Hillary plus the 40% that didn’t vote, I think that says alot about how smart those people aren’t. We’ve got a lot of people to educate so they’re ready for election day. Don’t assume that people are smart enough to see through the leftwing media. If the Dems get very many of those 40% who didn’t vote last time to go to the polls this time, it could be a problem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It could go the other way too. I think it will.
LikeLike
Agreed the silent majority never can be silent again. Add in 2018 blue wave was based on a now debunked lie of Russia, the lockdowns, and the taking away of many institutions the middle class value. Examples church/worship/ schools, community events yet we can protest/riot and no problem. The anger is seething. The media wants to project the idea that the left is the majority but nothing could be further from the truth
LikeLike
But we have a whole lot of dumb in this nation.
And all by design…
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be the MSM in this country. Love hearing a bunch of talking heads claim to know what the police should do, when they don’t know crap. Fox must have threatened their reporters and talk show hosts into mention their white privilege and pandering to the lies of BLM or they’ll be fired. I’ve never seen Fox give this much time to anything or anyone. George Floyd gets canonized by the MSM, while cops or soldiers who are killed get a little more than a mention, if mentioned at all. We live in a sick, sick world.
LikeLike
Martin Luther King jr. must be sadden in his grave to think that George Floyd may have received a grander funeral than he. What a crazy world!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear the MLK monument is being replaced with a George Floyd monument. /sarc
LikeLike
Oh please let’s not have the flag at half mast for a week. At least there was no viewing in the Capital Rotunda, and no statue planned in the hall of heroes.
LikeLike
Biden is beginning to remind me of Max Headroom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why not a Biden / Clyburn ticket?
They can say Obama was never had the American blacks experience and can’t address this nation’s issue with American blacks needing the be heard.
LikeLike
My theory? Biden has a terminal illness and will pick Hillary as running mate. He’s not worried about her killing him, he’s already a dead man walking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should he win, he’ll fall down the stairs the night before the inauguration.
LikeLike
No. He falls the day after the inauguration and Killary gets sworn in. But she’ll be devastated, I’m sure,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too obvious — and Hillary is hated. Biden is just pittied.
LikeLike
John, that’s EXACTLY what scares me! With Hillary as VP, she and all the appointees that will inhabit the Oval Office are the true power.
LikeLike
Found your comment mistakenly in the bin…. 😦
LikeLike
The only terminal illness Creepy Joe has is terminal stupidity.
LikeLike
What I’d like to know is when are the Democrats going to pander to me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never.
So, now you know. They don’t care a whit about ole California Joe.
Or me. Or anyone else here on this site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, they don’t even like the blacks. It’s a every 4 year scam. Demos have run these cities forever it seems and the blacks are generally ignored, except those that scam the money from the city. You’d think that they would learn. Maybe Trump is breaking thru — what do they have to lose? Besides the progress they have made under Trump!!
LikeLike
Think of catchy things to say.. that get thoughts..
Democrats own the black vote, they won’t even give Trump a chance.
LikeLike
As soon as you start washing people’s feet thinking you are Jesus
Aka never
LikeLiked by 1 person
These theatrics tell you what the internal polls reveal.
IMO, PDJT was a slam dunk for a second term before this China virus and riots.
Now, not so much. The Leftists created an opening and are dumping mag.
However, it won’t be enough. The gains aren’t that great compared to the damage done.
The American electorate isn’t as stupid as the Left presumes.
PDJT will still win in 2020.
God Bless and protect Donald John Trump, and our great Republic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This was unleashed now precisely because of the President’s support from black voters–and the desperation of the Obama/Clinton Crime Syndicate. They’re too late.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Winner – winner , chicken dinner!
LikeLike
Our President holds the Trump card. When the time is right, he will use it.
Although, I think you are too worried anyway, just because all this evil has been foisted upon us BY DESIGN, do not despair. Things are not always what they seem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not despairing, but I am worried.
I worry for PDJTs safety, mostly.
They are calling in all the marks, and I know there will be a “next crisis”.
Ill pray. And I know Treepers pray with me.
LikeLike
Where’s Howie and the clapping seals?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has anyone noticed that Joe looks a lot like Jeff Dunham’s Walter puppet? Could it be, oh never mind..
LikeLiked by 2 people
America has been the greatest country on earth for africans, thanks to Western Civilization. Compare America’s africans to any other nation on earth, they are the richest black people on earth with the most freedom anywhere on earth.
If that is not accurate, identify the countries that are better and inform all blacks to apply for an entry visa or asylum.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Because we like/love/repsect ( you pick) them as Americans we avoid the conversation of the African slave traders.
They have no home in Africa, their home is here, like the many people shipped here with no history told how/why.
LikeLike
@WhiteBoard – “They have no home in Africa, their home is here,…”
I am an American. Very PROUD OF THIS FACT!
I accept “black” American, even though I’m MORE brown than black, yet the word “black” has a strength to it.
I am a descendant of people from the African continent, but anyone who believes in anthropology will understand that ALL of us are descendants of the African continent.
I was born and live in America, and I have no home in any country on the African continent, BUT I do understand that I am only a few generations removed from “family” members that did live in Africa. “They” lived there, I live HERE.
I’ve been blessed, and have not experienced much racism at all, my entire life (56 years), was raised in an upper middle class family with BOTH my father and mother present, graduated HS from a catholic school in a class of 600+, about 100 students of color.,and I was fully accepted. Graduated university (NOT the first in my family, not the last), Have what I consider a successful career, and I am proud of ALL of my children, who themselves are successful.
I share all of this because of current events, and to offer a voice that is NOT an unusual voice, despite MSM narratives – that there are MANY LIKE ME (and yourselves) that WILL be voting for President Trump – they just don’t frequent TCTH.
Optimism!
Trump 2020 – landslide!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Matt I, your words matter!
Ultimately my point was that I think your home is here
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks MATE , lol, not Matt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you bleep, a shot from the heart well understood and received
LikeLike
Biden destroyed in one minute…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Way too much of Biden’s face in that ad
Need MORE President Trump
Walk by it without listening – all you see is:
BORING BIDEN
Stop Talking About Him
Trump Campaign – Are You Listening???
LikeLike
I offer up Joe’s new campaign theme song. First thing came to mind
LikeLike
I’m sure the jury decision will be timed just right before the election. Call me cynical, but I don’t think BLM/DNC and the rest of the nexus even cares if the cops are convicted. It would just be an opportunity to wreak more havoc and get votes for Joe… if he’s still actually the nominee.
LikeLike
They’ve already gotten what they wanted from this mess, beyond their wildest dreams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone with talent needs to draw a cartoon of Clyburn with his hand up Joe’s butt moving his mouth.
LikeLike
Biden watched Obama fake it with a teleprompter for 8 years.
Thinks it can’t be that hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A little off topic, but responding to so-called systemic racism: In the span of one year, 50 years ago, I was discriminated because of my skin color four times. First, at the end of my senior year in high school after having been granted admittance to the University of Pennsylvania, I received word that my admittance had been rescinded. I later found out that the school decided to grant entrance to a very large contingent of minorities so I was released.
So, instead, I went to the University of Pittsburgh on a track scholarship. My first class was an English class which consisted of four white kids, 24 black kids, and a black instructor. For two weeks, meeting three times a week, all the instructor did was play Mo-Town music to which the black kids danced and the white kids just sat together in the back of the class. On Friday of the second week, the instructor announced that a mistake had been made and the class was supposed to be an all-black section, and that the white students had to go and be re-registed in another class. My new class was a legitimate one, and I was already 400 pages of reading behind.
My second semester, I was housed in the dorm with a black roommate. Everything was great, except after two weeks my black hall advisor came and told me I had to move to another room. They had housed an Orthodox Jew with a Black Muslim, and the black guy had complained. So I had to switch rooms with him.
Finally, that summer following my Freshman year, I re-applied for the same summer job I’d had the year before. I had worked with a black kid whom I became friends with. The company told me they had dropped their summer hire program. I called my black friend and he told me the company had repeatedly been calling him to come back to the job, but he didn’t want it.
I didn’t like any of this discrimination I encountered, but just shrugged it off and never filed any complaints. I just went on with things, and things turned out pretty well. If there was systemic racism, it certainly didn’t work to my benefit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@Spren – DAYUM!!!
Sound like you experienced MORE racism than ME!! LMAO
Maybe I should take a knee toward YOU huh? (Just kidding).
Joking aside – I’ve heard similar stories form white friends. I have always been able to converse openly with my white friends about “race”.
LikeLike
Sorry, what the absolute F_!? George Floyd was A CRIMINAL and not a “HERO”… why have multiple funerals except to pander for votes? What silliness… honestly…
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was 6 ft 5…
That’s why he was pinned down after fighting.
No mercy once u fight.. they wanted him to pass out.
Not die.
LikeLike
Going to have to go after Biden and his lies, his fabrications, even the one where he lies about his wife and child dying because of a drunk driver. His wife veered over the lane and struck the oncoming car. That’s been established for decades by the tire marks, the damage to both cars, the police interviewing the other driver (who was entirely non-intoxicated). When that driver died a few years ago, Joe conveniently started telling people in speeches that his wife was killed by a drunk driver.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW, the “condition” that Joe Blow has, like Brian Williams, is called pseudologica fantastica or sometimes it’s called mythomania.
LikeLike
Just like the “Corn Pop” story pandering for the black vote
Came out right after the obituary appeared in a local paper
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
When he began saying the driver was drunk, the daugher of the deceased other driver, sough an apology but you had to look hard for it. In fact, I don’t think it made the national papers.
https://www.newarkpostonline.com/news/local/daughter-of-man-in-72-biden-crash-seeks-apology-from-widowed-senator/article_6c9a477e-63be-561b-b771-1330b4cda02d.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
Also, everyone needs to learn the lesbian roots of the BLM movement. Blacks won’t want to be associated with it, I tell you.
LikeLike
If Biden can’t handle a brief eulogy campaign speech, he won’t do a live convention speech and debates are out of the question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will not be lost on anybody.
LikeLike
You guys need to work on your eye-rolling. Haven’t had a radio or TV on all day. Life really IS getting back to normal.
Honestly, the saddest thing I’ve experienced in the last couple of months is we had a huge aspen tree get knocked down by our crazy Colorado wind/snow storm yesterday. I planted it about 16-17 years ago, and it was a cherished climbing tree for my daughter. Aspens are easy to grow here, so I’ll have a new one going in no time. But it’s still sad to chop it up and haul it to the chipper to become mulch. I’m no wood carver. All life is precious. So today, I mourn the tree and thank it for many years of comforting shade, giggles, and fall splendor.
Democrats gonna Democrat. The best revenge is to give them your back and go do something else that gives your life pleasure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…I mourn the tree and thank it for many years of comforting shade, giggles, and fall splendor.”
That’s a wonderful word picture. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
gotta say that though Sharpton is a charlatan and probably the worst type of ‘leader’ the black community could have, responsible for much of the victim mythology taking place etc, he sure did end his speech nicely today. A little passage about skipping to the end of a novel before you finish like reading the last pages of the bible to see how this will turn out. Nice one Reverend Al.
He also did a nice job playing off the organist.
LikeLike
I think the organist played off Sharpton.
LikeLike
“They’ve marched, they’ve bled and yes, some of them died.”
–Loretta Lynch, March 7, 2017, soon after POTUS outed Obama for wiretapping/spying on him.
The time has come. Don’t say Obama didn’t warn us.
LikeLike
Hmmm! So African American Rioters Went After Arab and Immigrant-owned Shops?
9 Jun 2020
by Ann Corcoran
https://fraudscrookscriminals.com/2020/06/09/hmmm-so-african-american-rioters-went-after-arab-and-immigrant-owned-shops
LikeLike
Will George Floyd’s Death Unite Muslims Behind Non-Muslim African Americans?
7 Jun 2020
by Ann Corcoran
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.org/2020/06/07/will-george-floyds-death-unite-muslims-behind-non-muslim-african-americans
LikeLike
Democrats have been fund raising and politicking while standing on the corpses of black people for many years. Some things just never change.
LikeLike
If you think the televised 3 (5?) funerals, a golden casket, over-the-top rhetoric, kneeling, police officers saluting etc. was twilight stuff, consider that now the leftists compare this felon to Jesus.
LikeLike
Floyd is the criminals ceaser was going to let go as they all kept Jesus on the cross to die.
Fck Floyd. Testingggg
Just wondering if that can be said? Or is he god
LikeLike
Biden is a place holder. Who will be the chosen candidate Demoncraps will install at the last minute when Biden unexpectedly has” health issues”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does seem most likely, so as to spring an unknown puppet like an OBama, unvetted stealth candidate. A new and better messiah.
LikeLike
Michelle O is the best one to lead the fundamental insurrection
LikeLike
This Cinderella carriage is too much. This is a funeral fit for a king.
LikeLike
ahaha ! nuthin says klass like a big gold gangsta coffin in a princess carriage.. God will be impressed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The family will do or say anything, after all they are receiving multi millions of dollars. The interesting part is that in the past the party elites would be fronting that money. Now through the miracle of GoFundMe, the useful tools do the funding.
LikeLike
The DIMs have control of GFM. They decide who gets to use it or doesn’t.
LikeLike
Action required without delay.
Since clearly every broadcast source is behaving as a propaganda outlet, their status must be changed. I would even make it mandatory that at specific time intervals their broadcasts must be identified as a propaganda source. I would open them up to lawsuits for both past and current violations. I would also remove any funding advantages associated with being a news source.
Sundance, writes:
“Every broadcast and cable news outlet is pushing the Biden/Clyburn script now. Biden did not travel to Houston to meet the family and record the video. The video was recorded from the Biden/Clyburn studio several days ago while the three-state Floyd funeral tour was ongoing.”
LikeLike
They’re really going to try to keep this “Weekend at Bernie’s” schtick with Biden all the way up to November, aren’t they? Chicago just cancelled all events through Labor Day, including Lollapalooza. Gotta keep up the ruse that COVID19 is still a real threat in order to justify keeping Biden holed up in the basement, as well as prohibiting Trump rallies wherever possible!
Not clear how they think they’re going to get Biden through the debates though… Maybe by not airing them?
LikeLike
Hello Minnesota Governor and Minneapolis Mayor! When will y’all fill us in on some very important details: Where did Floyd get the counterfeit money? Where did Floyd get the fentanyl? Where did Floyd get the methamphetamine?
LikeLike
Friends from TX are very unhappy with Abbott today…
LikeLike
This is the Late Soviet Phase where you have to keep track of how many weeks it has been since the old Premier has been seen in public, and check with friends who heard from people who were there. And if it gets to be too long, you know the next grey eminence may have already taken over.
LikeLike
If it makes y’all feel any better, it is an Absolutely Miserable hot and humid day in Houston. Like a sauna.
LikeLike
So the George Floyd false flag may be coming to a close (yes, false flag. Floyd died primarily of fentanyl poisoning and other comorbidities such as heart disease, Wuhan CCP coronavirus and methamphetamine poisoning. The knee on the neck did not kill Floyd. He would have died even if the knee had never been on his neck. (Go download his autopsy report if you don’t believe that. 11ng/ml fentanyl in his bloodstream.)
So now another false flag is almost certainly underway. We have had 5 major false flags/coup attempts against PDJT. 1. Russia hoax 2. Mueller investigation 3. Phony impeachment based on projection of Biden/Biden’s son’s crimes in Ukraine onto PDJT 4. The first biological attack upon the USA, the manmade Wuhan CCP coronavirus, which was deliberately unleashed. 5. George Floyd false flag.
What is the next false flag going to be? How can we prepare for this inevitable false flag to be unleashed upon the US public by the MSM?
I for one, will be asking all the normies, what they think the next false flag will be. Of course the response that I will get will likely be something to the effect of “oh you are such a conspiracy theorist”, most likely. But it will plant a seed in their minds, so that when the next false flag hits, maybe they will pay a little closer attention and not just assume it is another random crisis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Until yesterday, I was not aware of Mr. Floyd’s criminal act of pointing a gun at a pregnant woman’s belly. This will, to put it mildly, not go over well with women once they here about it.
Someone being killed wrongfully is one thing, but bestowing sainthood upon them is quite another. As usual, the dimms have overplayed their hand again. They always do.
LikeLike
Hear, not here.
LikeLike
Call it what it is, a Biden campaign commercial.
It’s pretty sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, how is the Dems planning getting Joe through the debates? Will they refuse to have debates?
LikeLike
Someone got to Piers Morgan. Morgan was somewhat nice towards President Trump, now he attacks President Trump.
Piers Morgan is a tosser ( British slang since he is a Brit)
LikeLike
P Trump unfollowed pugnacious Piers on Twitter after he criticized PT for his Coronavirus comment about disinfectants that was taken out of context.
LikeLike
Life long Democrat politicians pushing hate & division! This shall backfire!
LikeLike
Joe Biden is a lot like the CCP virus: both make me sick — and Joe is supported by the CCP like the virus…
LikeLike
Nope, didn’t follow it at all, not once.
LikeLike
The next false flag? Some form of personal smear against Trump, probably by a former insider holdover from Obama. It will be simply concocted, but along the lines of something from the Steele dossier. It has to be salacious because they are running out of time before the first shells land from USS Durham, and those must be preceded by something to make them appear to be in revenge and/or trivial. And it has to be something personally incriminating, so that any SCOTUS vacancy can be touted as inappropriate while POTUS is “under investigation”.
The Democrats are now going to be playing a very dangerous game, but they are in a corner… cornered rats! Comey may well be involved, because his ass is hanging out a mile.
LikeLike
Hey, if things get rough for Sleepy Joe, he can always dig George Floyd back up and parade him around again for another couple of funerals.
LikeLike
Piers Morgan’s present buffoonery demonstrates how mentally upsetting rejection can be to some people. he can’t even suspend his personal vendetta during a funeral.
Biden didn’t make it through a 5 minute speech without a cut. Criticizing a “homily” delivered during a burial ceremony for anyone is not something I thought I would ever do but the dishonesty and obvious political manipulation of the speech demands it.
Exploiting the dead for personal political gain is appalling. A grieving family is always a tough thing to watch whenever it happens, but by the 4th or 5th time it happens to the same family, the solemnity of the occasion subsides and suspicions arise. When a desperate Presidential candidate delivers a taped soft voice special message during the final event, it’s despicable.
Sage Biden’s political message is to end “systemic racism” by apparently voting in more Democrats in Red states so they can fill all the positions of power for decades like those in Blue states like Minnesota, New York, Los Angeles, D.C etc where most of the rioting, destruction, maiming and death began and ended.
LikeLike
I have been staging a media whiteout today. I don’t need to hear or see any of today’s “events”.
Long live Ax Men and Ice Road Truckers!
Someday we need to talk about whether the police or Congress is held in higher regard. It will be brief.
LikeLike
This whole debacle is sad, sad that many in the black community have fallen for this melodrama, sad for the black community that is embarrassed by these absurd antics, sad for Floyd’s children who have been deceived by race baiters into believing their father was a hero, sad for the Americans who are stupidly kneeling to a false mantra of racism and white privilege, and sad for all of us Americans who know this is an abominable lie and we have to endure it, for now.
I am looking for the good that will come from this, because Almighty God turns that which the enemy means for evil into good to serve His purposes.
Keep the faith!!
LikeLike
@sundance the picture you shared of Gov. Abbott doesn’t include George’s “twin”??? Nor is the family that met with the governor have pictures wth Biden??? Lol wtf is going on?
LikeLike
Anyone else find it odd that right after Joe Biden’s “you aint black” comment, we have the George Floyd killing and subsequent rioting?
LikeLiked by 1 person