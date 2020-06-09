Terry McAuliffe Outlines Biden/Clyburn 2020 Strategy – Keep Biden “Locked in Basement”, Let Media and Big Tech Construct Campaign….

A remarkable admission by former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe during a campaign strategy call to DNC officials outlines the 2020 strategy for Joe Biden. McAuliffe is one of the key professional Democrats dialed-in to the overall plan.
In a video-conference with Virginia democrats what McAuliffe outlines is what we are already seeing with the purposeful use of the George Floyd narrative and the pre-scripted video from the Biden/Clyburn campaign. Key excerpts:
WASHINGTON – […] Democratic officials are broadly “preferring” that Biden stay out of the limelight.
[…] “People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,'” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement. Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”
“It’s hard for the vice president to break through,” McAullife told the group. “You’ve got the COVID crisis. He’s not a governor, doesn’t have the National Guard. He’s not the president, doesn’t have the briefing room. He needs to come out strategically. And when he says something like he did on race relations two days ago, it needs to have a big impact — thoughtful, and that’s what we’re preferring that he actually do at the time.”
“He’s doing a lot of local,” McAullife added. “He’s talking to two, three governors a day. He’s doing roundtables, Zoom calls. A lot of it’s being done in those six battleground states that we have going forward.”
[…] McAuliffe also assured the Democrats the 2020 election would be different than 2016’s, when nominee Hillary Clinton was hampered over the FBI’s email scandal: “We’re not gonna have crazy Jim Comey coming out 12 days before the election with that ridiculous thing he did.”
But, McAuliffe conceded, “We’re building the digital today, which Trump has a huge lead on, he’s got like 88 million Twitter followers, so that’s a big emphasis for us.” (read more)
What McAuliffe outlines is exactly what we have been seeing in the past couple of weeks. However, the slightly remarkable part is how open the campaign is in their admission the best approach is to keep their presidential candidate away from voters.
It takes quite a large amount of confidence, in their ability to use traditional media and big tech social media, for a presidential campaign to admit their best hope for success is to keep their candidate hidden; and allow fake news and tech allies to fabricate a campaign.
Obviously, accepting McAuliffe as outlined, we can expect more telepromptered and heavily controlled videos from the team running the bunker operations. Meanwhile their national media allies will shape events against their opposition, President Trump.
The admission of McAuliffe on the digital space would highlight the intention to drive astroturf campaigning through the use of manipulated social media accounts, bots, and paid networks to give the illusion of large scale support for each of the shaped events.
As a consequence more fake social media accounts will attempt to amplify social media messaging and RolCon (roleplaying conservatives, or concern trolling). We’ve already seen the uptick in these activities on-line.
Fake polling amplified by media in combination with advance narrative engineering by mainstream media is also an obvious part of the strategy as it was in 2016. However, for the 2020 campaign those efforts will expand significantly.
The Biden/Clyburn strategy succeeds through advanced astroturf operations; and to attain maximum benefit they will need to focus on social issues, race etc.
While ole Joe will be the face of democrat losers, the media and social media tech companies will be the biggest losers. And the DNC will pin their losses on those three. Fitting.
Maybe Biden can have hologram tours and fundraisers.
Max Headroom for President.
Moar like Max Deadhead… yeah, there’s room in there and lots of it.
Joe B. Hiden makes Max Headroom look like a superhero. I really liked that show and the scene during the intro could be an omen I hope we never see. The Left probably dreams about a world like that. I dream about a world devoid of The Left!!
Stay tuned for the next digital town hall. When he thinks outside the box, it’s like the box isn’t even there. You never know what he’s going to say next. He’ll have you sitting on the edge of your seat. If you don’t have a seat, he’ll have you sitting on the edge of your carpet.
Joeyanythoughts 2020: I’m With Me
What they are really focused on is how they will cheat in those 6 battle ground states.
Skidroe, they are already laying the groundwork in GA today.
So who’s the VP pick ?? Warren or a woman of color?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oprah
Stacy “the Governor of GA”
It’s been planned for a very long time.
Oprah and O went all out for Stacy’s non-election.
Stacy met with Joe. She gave the Green Screen rebuttal.
And, Stacy is Oprah extra special guest on her Oprhalapolusa.
Willie Brown’s mistress was moving up in the odds, but she came out in favor of defunding police today…
Mooooooochelle.
The loss would be additional devastation to the Obama (lacking) legacy.
Won’t it be a surprise for McAuliffe and friends when they find out President Trump isn’t as unpopular was they want to believe.
Sundance, are you at this point feeling like creepy quid pro joe is going to actually be the candidate?
Not much a candidate, nor are the heavily controlled videos much help… they could at least try to sync up his mouth to the audio… the presentation is literally terrible.
I would say it depends on whether the DNC has a real convention or not. In an actual convention the Bernie Bro’s might reek some havick
Bernie’s marxist campaign staffers did promise to Make Milwaukee Burn if their candidate was slighted.
McCauliffe is a CLINTON SOLDIER……he is prepping the way for her to take the nomination….and likely wants to be her VP
Is “Trump” finished yet?
Nothing new here… Trump’s opponent is not Biden and never has been. His opponent is the corporate-controlled press and media.
Hope sundance passes this along to the Trump campaign!
Terry McAuliffe the Clinton money man and corrupt governor who totally ruined Va. is giving advice?Biden will probably die and they will stuff him and sit him at the desk in the Oval Office.
Totally sickening!!
“The Biden/Clyburn strategy succeeds through advanced astroturf operations; and to attain maximum benefit they will need to focus on social issues, race etc.”
This will not win the predominately white four-county swing suburbs around Philadelphia or the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre coal country. (Lunch Bucket Joe has been living good in his posh Delaware digs too long). It won’t move the Reagan Democrats in OH, MI, or WI, either.
This is just a variation of Robbie Mook’s tech-driven strategy for Hillary in 2016; she ignored Bill’s advice that she had to get out and campaign everywhere (like Wisconsin) the way Trump was. Bill knew his retail politics. Of course, with retail, you have to offering something people want to buy into. A guy alone in a basement versus live Trump campaign rally with thousands of enthusiastic voters who are back to work?
Bidens message to Floyd’s kids was ‘ why is Daddy gone?’..
Well Biden, Daddy is about to come back and arrest your ass
“He’s Fine in the Basement – Vote Biden 2020”
Never imagined that I would live long enough to see THAT be a campaign slogan for a candidate running to be the President of the United States!
The dem party will keep Joe in as long as he’s needed. I have a hunch he will step aside for his VP before election so they can achieve a big bounce right before election day giving very little room for vetting. Honestly, who knows what these people will pull since they appear capable of doing anything. They have not suffered the consequences of their actions only we have.
I wonder what they do with Bernie and the Berniebros. Bernie was first runner up, so there has to be an explanation of why he doesn’t move up.
How big a house do they have to give him to keep his troops in line, assuming he can?
Splendid plan ya got there Terry you turd. One problem- a fellow named President Donald J. Trump. The MAGA rallies will fire up in a few weeks. Heres your nightmare: Where is Joe! Where is Joe! Where is Joe!
For all those democrats that believe the dribble that Biden’s “got this”, I STILL have a copy of “Madam President” Hillary Clinton, Newsweek Cover (2016), and I will also cherish and save “Lyin’ Biden PO(t)S (2020) – NOT!
If Dementia Joe is elected he can honestly say “I am not the President, I just play one on TV.” God help us. The man is fading, and he didn’t have all that much to fade from.
I know Obama was more puppet than President, it was Jarrett who pulled the real strings of power while letting Duh One pretend everything was directed by him. So, I wonder who is poised to be the real President in a Biden regime? That is a scary thought.
Fortunately, I don’t think Biden will drive enough of the real vote to make their fraud effective enough. He is losing Black voters. He is losing Latino voters. This whole show for George Floyd was meant to prop up Dementia Joe, but I think it backfired biggly.
I can see his campaign imploding quickly once he has to start regularly showing up and talking live. That is a huge problem for him when he was mentally competent, now, it is a gaffe a day from the Basement, with editing and retaping. His live shots are abysmal.
Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends…
How will they spin a Presidential debate? What rigged up lie will that be? Joe Bidens wife is a pathetic greedy woman to put her dementia ridden husband at the mercy of a bunch of demonic controlled, Black Mass loving vultures.
I will continue to say that the Democrats were scared out of their mind when they saw who was going to the Trump rallies. I actually thought it was the wrong decision for his campaign to post the stats on attendance. So when you heard numbers like 20% Democrat voters being in attendance that scared the s$&! out of them. They are going to do everything in the power to forbid these rallies, they’ve already let loose a global virus and race war, buckle up.
I hear the only way Joe’s handlers can get him out of the basement is to tell him that it’s Groundhog Day and his fans are getting impatient.
Sad.
Wait until the debates when Joe has to go toe to toe with Trump. No place to hide at that point.
