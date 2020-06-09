Terry McAuliffe Outlines Biden/Clyburn 2020 Strategy – Keep Biden “Locked in Basement”, Let Media and Big Tech Construct Campaign….

A remarkable admission by former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe during a campaign strategy call to DNC officials outlines the 2020 strategy for Joe Biden. McAuliffe is one of the key professional Democrats dialed-in to the overall plan.

In a video-conference with Virginia democrats what McAuliffe outlines is what we are already seeing with the purposeful use of the George Floyd narrative and the pre-scripted video from the Biden/Clyburn campaign. Key excerpts:

WASHINGTON – […] Democratic officials are broadly “preferring” that Biden stay out of the limelight. […] “People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,'” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement. Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

“It’s hard for the vice president to break through,” McAullife told the group. “You’ve got the COVID crisis. He’s not a governor, doesn’t have the National Guard. He’s not the president, doesn’t have the briefing room. He needs to come out strategically. And when he says something like he did on race relations two days ago, it needs to have a big impact — thoughtful, and that’s what we’re preferring that he actually do at the time.” “He’s doing a lot of local,” McAullife added. “He’s talking to two, three governors a day. He’s doing roundtables, Zoom calls. A lot of it’s being done in those six battleground states that we have going forward.” […] McAuliffe also assured the Democrats the 2020 election would be different than 2016’s, when nominee Hillary Clinton was hampered over the FBI’s email scandal: “We’re not gonna have crazy Jim Comey coming out 12 days before the election with that ridiculous thing he did.” But, McAuliffe conceded, “We’re building the digital today, which Trump has a huge lead on, he’s got like 88 million Twitter followers, so that’s a big emphasis for us.” (read more)

What McAuliffe outlines is exactly what we have been seeing in the past couple of weeks. However, the slightly remarkable part is how open the campaign is in their admission the best approach is to keep their presidential candidate away from voters.

It takes quite a large amount of confidence, in their ability to use traditional media and big tech social media, for a presidential campaign to admit their best hope for success is to keep their candidate hidden; and allow fake news and tech allies to fabricate a campaign.

Obviously, accepting McAuliffe as outlined, we can expect more telepromptered and heavily controlled videos from the team running the bunker operations. Meanwhile their national media allies will shape events against their opposition, President Trump.

The admission of McAuliffe on the digital space would highlight the intention to drive astroturf campaigning through the use of manipulated social media accounts, bots, and paid networks to give the illusion of large scale support for each of the shaped events.

As a consequence more fake social media accounts will attempt to amplify social media messaging and RolCon (roleplaying conservatives, or concern trolling). We’ve already seen the uptick in these activities on-line.

Fake polling amplified by media in combination with advance narrative engineering by mainstream media is also an obvious part of the strategy as it was in 2016. However, for the 2020 campaign those efforts will expand significantly.

The Biden/Clyburn strategy succeeds through advanced astroturf operations; and to attain maximum benefit they will need to focus on social issues, race etc.