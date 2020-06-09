“AG Bill Barr: “For the First Time in American History, Police and National Security Investigations Were Used to Spy on a Political Campaign”…”

Fox News with Bret Baier broadcasts the second segment of their interview with U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. The interview begins with a discussion of recent rioting and the activist groups who participated in looting, arson and attacks against police.
AG Barr notes the ‘spygate’ investigation into DOJ and FBI conduct so far indicates that for the first time in American history, the police and national security apparatus was used to spy on the Trump campaign. Additionally, the AG cautions people not to read into the lack of indictments as the investigation remains ongoing.
I guess this aired at 3 pm, PDT? On Baier’s show? Was wondering why neither Tucker nor Hannity talked about it on their shows. Tomorrow, I guess.
Barr seems to be getting a lot of crap from his swamp buddies. But then again I must point to podesta, Awan, and 🐺 Wolfe as 3 exhibits that Barr is not doing anything but stalling.
Wolf is the linchpin…bust Wolf, and all the dominoes fall…
As Sundance says ” it has been all Chaffee and countermeasure” since they paddled his wrist and sent him home…
McCabe actually did what they charged Flynn with as in lied to the FBI.
MSM CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN (especially Lemonhead), Morning Joe, his what’s her name, and others have to stick to the day’s approved talking points. If you hear one you hear them all using the same words, the same script, same echo chamber.
Fortunately, in contrast, Tucker and Hannity, among others have the talent and intelligence to discuss more than MSM talking points.
Isn’t it AMAZING how quickly they all begin to spew the SAME talking points and buzzwords? It’s not even like they COPY each other. It’s more like they all receive the same marching orders simultaneously.
Do they get CC’d on the same email, or do they cook up their mockingbird narratives in conference calls?
It’s been going on for a long time. Laura used to do clips of 5 or 6 of them with the phrase of the day. Remember “Victory Lap”, “Existential threat”, etc. New one of course is systematic racism. Probably Media Matters and/or DNC with the enigma codes.
LOL @ “Enigma Codes”
I wouldn’t be one bit surprised if THIS was found in Morning Joe’s closet:
Tucker rocks these days… Hannity well… did you know Hannity’s mother was a prison guard, he has been taking martial arts for years and is the king of interruptions. Hannity has to fill umpteen amounts of time on the radio each day, he does it well, the king of killing time. Doesn’t play well on television.
Can’t stand Hannity either, but that’s what FF is for. Tonight was unbelievable between Leo Terrell and Cornel West. West showed what a sociopath he truly is when challenged. Leo’s starting to win me over…
I’ve noticed the last few months his radio program plays more and longer musical interludes. That’s not what I tune in for, and I’m sure that’s not what the sponsors pay for.
Fox doesn’t always follow the liberal media’s talking points because Fox is selling news to conservatives.
Then . . . once Fox has your trust . . . the trap snaps shut.
Remember when Fox sent Meghan Kelly to take down Trump at the debate?
Fox gains your trust, to manipulate you.
Fox is more dangerous than CNN for the conservative.
And he’s done ZERO to bring justice. According to blah, blah, blah Bill Barr treason is not a crime.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, because it’s easy bringing down the deepstate which has spent the past 40+ years embedding itself into our law enforcement and intelligence services and also has the unwavering support of all of the world’s tech giants, media giants, the UN, the EU and over half of our elected officials in DC.
Piece of cake…shoulda been done in the first 100 days.
Great point — even Trump Jr. said he had no idea how deep the swamp was…
Deep state reaches to Davos, Brussels and Beijing. Much of what we do here has nothing to do with Wash DC who are the useless idiots. At the end of he day it is Rothchild, Bilderberg, Gates, Sorros, etc. that we serve.
Agree with you fully, it’s hard to detect, root out and hopefully charge 40+ years of imbedded corruption, let alone run the DOJ of the United States of America. It takes a year or more just to figure out who you can trust and who can’t, whose honest and whose not, who’s corrupt and who’s not. Barr was handed a shit storm and of course your mind set would be to save the institution while at the same time excising the corruption like a cancerous tumor. He’s doing a good job u dear the circumstances and I still trust him until he proves to be u trustworthy, a Jeff Sessions or corrupt.
I wonder what type of pie Bill Barr likes? I am going to guess he is a chocolate cream pie kinda guy.
Whatever kind it is, it appears he consumes massive quantities of it.
His voice and appearance remind me of Tom Boswell, the Dad on Happy Days.
J, I keep thinking of the interview Richard Grenell did where he said that Barr is a fair and honest man and Barr will bring people to justice. Since I think highly of Grenell then I have to believe in his opinion.
Good point, thanks for the encouraging words,
“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”
Or in this case a single arrest.
That is, if you’re really on a journey.
Watched Rick Grenell’s interview about D.C. and how inbred they all are, don’t want to change the existing system – and in fact are highly resistant to change especially from an “outsider”. The people in the government system move within it in an approved manner – deputy secretary to secretary, etc. Since it works for them they don’t want to disrupt it by being challenged to change in any way.
My sister told me once that in private business you’re paid for doing a good job but in government you’re paid to follow the rules. Hard to disagree with this. In fact, this mindset exists throughout most government entities – “don’t work too hard or you’ll make us look bad”
How does one change that? The whole system needs to be gutted, incentives changed, etc. but of course how can we expect these people to disrupt something that has worked so well for them?
The next revolution will be over the separation of corporation and state.
The next revolution will be over the separation of corporation and state.
Recall how Ross Perot dropped out of the race he was purportedly leading when something happened (at his daughter’s wedding?) It was always said “they” scared him, made him feel his family was in danger.
it appeared to me Romney quit campaigning after Ann’s plane had trouble.
When you see how Sullivan has acted, you understand how difficult it will be to procure a successful prosecution in DC. Let us hope that a cast iron case can be built, and if there are to be trials, let us hope that they find a way to pursue these not in DC, but in a more neutral forum. We know that if a DC jury is told that this is a political prosecution, as they will be, by the Defence, they will not convict.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t expect them to topple the entire Deep State. But, is it too much to expect Barr to prosecute JUST ONE?
Trust the plan – version 2.0
Childish rants like yours are priceless 🥳
Oh, keep on reading…sad.
L4 – just in case that doesn’t translate well, what I meant is that the comments get worse. But I guess we’ve seen it all before.
I read you 5 x 5 😎
Yeah because it’s so easy to bring down the deepstate that’s spent the last 40+ years embedding itself in our intelligence, judicial and law enforcement services, has unlimited financial resources, the full and unwavering support of our tech giants, our mainstream media networks, Hollywood, the UN, the EU and over 50% of our elected officials.
Should’ve gotten that done in the first 100 days right?
I want to believe.
I want to also, but it’s going t take some tangible evidence.
You speak for many……
Mark Twain: “Some people call him shallow and frivolous, but it was the school boy who said ‘Faith is believing what you know ain’t so'”.
Sure, I know the odds are long and until it happens nothing has changed.
That’s ok. I don’t see what being cynical gets me in terms of making it through the day. If I thought all was lost I wouldn’t be here. I’d be gaming or something instead.
Cynical wasn’t the right word. I should have said giving up.
Keep your eyes on this. It’s more narrative enforcement attempts:
From the article, it sounds like the GW faculty are mad at Barr for “politicizing” justice, but they finally have a pretext to go after him because he was so mean in Lafayette Park.
How many of those as AA faculty? I’ve rarely seen a policy prove to be so systemically deleterious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true kris2025.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. He has degrees he’s earned. Those are what count.
I believe AG Barr’s JD is from GW so that degree is not Honorary.
You’re right. But he also has an honorary degree from them, as well.
Honorary degrees are what universities hand out like candy to politicians, Hollywood actors and professional athletes who can barely read.
yep
Barr should go Drew Brees and beg them not to (sarc)
LOL!
After watching this interview, I have a lot more confidence in Bill Barr. I think he’s a straight shooter by the book type, and it sounded like he was telling us to “just be patient it’s coming.”
“We can’t discuss future charges. But I have to say that I do find a little irritating,” Barr said. “You know, the propensity in the American public on all sides of the political spectrum when they see something they think could be a criminal violation, I say, why hasn’t this person been indicted again? And, you know, there’s the old saying that that the wheels of justice grind slow and they do run slow because we have due process and we follow the process. But people should not draw from the fact that no action has been taken that taken yet, that that means that people or people are going to get away with wrongdoing.”
Above Barr quote from this link
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/barr-says-familiar-names-among-those-doj-is-investigating-in-durham-probe.amp?
Alright, Bill Barr. Promises Made…. we’re waiting for the Promises Kept part.
You say it won’t be fast, but let’s make sure Durham’s cases aren’t half-fast.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Reawakening time …
https://twitter com/realDonaldTrump/status/1270350376844361729
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bill Barr is one incredibly intelligent man. As of course is your President.
PDJTs “ I’ve caught them, I’ve caught them all” and B.B. uttering the A/M statement are nuclear like when the two are paired.
Any other President and this was would 24/7 news coverage.
That may be coming after this latest nonsense burns out. ( no pun intended)
God bless PDJT
That’s the thing about taking on the Deep State: they’re extremely smart, energetic, deceptive, powerful, and dangerous. Most Americans have no idea what it’s like to deal with them.
Deep State would be dead long ago if the news was not fake.
Be that as it may the Deep State is a minority compared to the Deplorables.
Too bad no one knows it.
The media lie, but the media are powerful, and there’s no sense denying it…
Sundance’s post title says it all. “For the first time in American history, police and national security investigations were used to spy on a political campaign.”
Wring your hands about Bill Barr all you want, but that is an atom bomb statement. Just because we have all been here for years and are frustrated by the lack of progress, most Americans, including Trump voters, have no idea what spy gate is. No clue at all.
The time to climb the ramparts is now and not two years ago. I am fine with the timing if it actually occurs from now until November. It will cause maximum political damage to Dems and maximum benefit for VSGPDJT.
Had this all come out before the 2018 mid term elections it would be water under the bridge and old news. It would have done nothing to help Trump win in 2020. Trump winning reelection is far better than winning the mid terms in 2018. And frankly, Trump is best when he has a foil.
The dems rolled out the foil even better than he could have expected. It’s baking time.
A little shake n’ bake.
Shake ‘n bake! I just like to say it! They’re both verbs, they rhyme…
Treepers have the most fun. Don’t we?
Shake n’ Bake Baby!
If people would seriously listen to AG Barr’s interviews, they would be less angry. He is very clear on what is lawful, what isn’t, and what he isn’t going to share. Personally, I believe that he is outraged by what he’s seen, and doing the best he can to serve justice. He doesn’t write the laws.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLike
“Succinct”
Barr wasn’t there two years ago. The Skunk (Rosenstein) was hiding the truth so he could orchestrate Trump’s impeachment. Stinking plan almost worked. He did succeed in giving the House back to Pelosi. Who insisted on holding her impeachment even though the investigation fizzled. Even had Schiff start a whole new frame up.
The time to have gotten the truth out is long past. Even longer than two years ago. Someone above joked about the first 100 days. Damn Right, even if they didn’t mean it.
The only one digging for the truth back then was Nunes. And Ryno silenced him real good.
But, the first 100 days was long ago, and so was the election that was stolen from us. We can’t change what was. Still, the truth will set us free, and the sooner we get it the better.
The lies that should have been defeated in the first hundred days weren’t, and we and Trump suffered. The lies grew worse. But instead of defeating them two years ago, we and Trump suffered. Now most of the country believes them. The truth will have to work hard to overcome these entrenched lies that so many people believe. No, it may be too late even if the truth comes out now.
And the lost time can never be restored. So much more of Trump’s agenda could have been enacted.
We need the truth. And we need convictions for the crimes that were committed. We need actions not words saying actions may or may not happen.
I fully agree.
Hey bagpipes!
“The wheels of justice turn slowly”!
Tell that to General Flynn or Roger Stone or any other Trump supporter that got shafted. What a bunch of BS. Blow it out your bagpipe you fat slob.
Mommy’s calling! Your diaper needs changing!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Take a breath Thomas! Murderers on video don’t go to trial for 4 to 5 years! There are many, many players here, all lying. Those lies have to be discredited/indicted and that takes lots of investigation. Did you watch the interview. He’s not going to tip his hand, to which I say, “Good. He must be holding a Royal Flush.”
I can’t help but get the feeling after 3 and 1/2 years that these periodic teases are just designed to keep our side from rising up and taking action to save our own necks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Who and what police Force was used alongside the ALL of the intelligence community ? Isn’t it flipping amazing that Something that is named after the father of our country is flooded with nickel chasing shysters who continue to help destroy this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“what police Force…?”
Yes, was wondering that too?
My guess is the FBI- aren’t they a police agency? SDNY?
They probably used NYPD.
“AG Bill Barr: “For the First Time in American History, Police and National Security Investigations Were Used to Spy on a Political Campaign”…”
Anyone who is not deaf, dumb and blind: “(That’s Because) For the First Time in American History, This Nation Had A Fascist Criminal As It’s President”…
Barr = Big Bagpipes, but small testicles. All talk and no action.
FreyFelipe = Room Temp IQ. Whines like a child and no thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you try to silence those with whom you disagree, you could be a leftist.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
All bag and no pipe?
Baier keeps calling it the Durham report even after AG Barr says this is not driven by producing a a report which is what i said a couple months ago, no report, arrests only. Then he said well maybe some disclosure in a report. Yes arrest warrants lol
I noticed he downplayed it as much as he could.
I thought his near death experience last year would build his character, but he has become one of the worst.
Who had a near death experience? Baier?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Keep up the good work, y’all! We all have our part…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Barr’s work does seem behind alright, very far behind, and meanwhile, America keeps getting it in the behind. So, I suppose one could say, our two views do have a certain intersect.
The Mueller investigation turned after AG Barr was appointed.
It needed within a couple weeks.
Then Durham was appointed a couple weeks after that.
Tools like El Felipe think it’s easy to legally take down some of the highest official in government when virtually everyone IN government is fighting you.
gotta say Barr does come across as sincere. Sorta like a slightly taller version of Tom Bosley, Mr C on Happy Days.
then again Mr. C never stopped the Malachi Brothers. Everything was up to Fonzie.
Durham = Fonzie 😎
Heyeeee!
I’m hoping he’s more like Patton.
Obama also comes across as sincere. It is very characteristic of criminal sociopaths. Not that Barr’s that bad, of course.
Obama came across as a double talking used car salesman far as I was concerned. It was all a show for idiots.
O is sly and deep swamp as they come. Smart of Barr to mention last month, he did not think the Durham investigation would reach to Obama, not Biden. Why….? Can you imagine how Obama would come across as a sincere martyr? Riots by resistance, BLM, all the other nutcases…..it would make the last two weeks look like a Sunday outing. Last thing Barr should do is implicate or indict Obama BEFORE Nov 2020. After that, Justice demands that he let the cards fall they deserve.
Sure he comes across as sincere. So does Lindsey Graham. So does Mitt Romney. So did Jeff Sessions, Mad Dog Mattis, Gen Kelley…
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The upcoming tour of these mayors and governors is not going to be pretty. He may have extra security with him.
As I recall, Sec. Pompeo recently rated the governors on their China-friendliness. This could leave a mark.
I am going with Grenell’s positive assessment of Mr. Barr. Ric has good judgement.
LikeLiked by 5 people
turns out to be in charge of a massive coverup.
Once again sounds good…waiting for something tangible.
The current “story” seems to point to the FBI keeping the investigation going, but Yates, who was stunned the FBI was going to interview Flynn, testified that she believed Flynn lied (and was thus vulnerable to blackmail) and was potentially guilty of Logan violations. Does anyone see this reaching back up into the DOJ?
“DOJ and FBI conduct so far indicates that for the first time in American history, the police and national security apparatus was used to spy on the Trump campaign.”
I bet a peanut crunch donut that the same activity took place, to a lesser extent, in the 2012 election. Except that one did not have to go to such extreme measures because only swamp rats were on the ballot. “They” jyst didn’t get caught.
#BePatient
#TickTock
#TrustThe Plan
#HammerIsAboutToDrop
#BePatient
#In_A_Week_Or_Two
#NextMonth
#TickTock
#CrimeBut
#DeclineToProsecute
#BePatient
#WeWillGetToTheBottomOfIt
#TickTock
#StopPesteringMe
Trust the plan – version 2.0
Got to beleive in Barr.
Only a depraved person, like Adam Schiff, could bring so much HAT and have no CATTLE to deliver. He would have to be lying–this is, depraved to do that to Heartland America.
And Barr a decent man…possibly the furthest there is in Washington D.C. from an Adam Schiff.
Got to beleive in Barr.
First that came out of his mouth was that there were extreme Right Groups involved in the rioting.
There is no need to listen to anything else he says because hes a fraud. Which is why hes allowing everything to progress until the election is stolen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
B2 talks the right way for a guy who has no desire to impress or BS. Will see if he provides justice or if he’s just another in a long list of All Hat No Cattle talkers. I have no confidence in anything the DOJ does or says. Either is it going to be the MOAB’s or duds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
That’s the difference between corrupt and not corrupt.
P.S. : Funded by the American tax-payer.
Rod Rosenstein needs to be prosecuted for signing FISA warrants which contained lies. He also should be disbarred.
As far as I am concerned, Rosy is the worst of the sorry lot. He could have stopped it all and had warrants issued for them all.
Comey and McCabe could rat him out. Will they?
Hopefully, Barr and Durham will indict the lying Rosenstein.
We shall see.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And he was Sessions’s pick. People wonder why POTUS is not a Sessions supporter. Recusal didn’t make Sessions have to pick that dud.
On that, I agree. The buck does stop with him, and he needs to be taught a lesson and held up as an example to the multitudes of other weasel bureaucrat career slime in DC thinking they can evade responsibility in exchange for lifetime secure jobs and pensions. We may as well HIRE ROBOTS… to do what they are doing. At least they will do as programmed! Less error. If you want to behave like a robot, and pretend you do not have to make decisions along with their consequences, then you may as well be replaced by one. So long sucker.
Judging from his girth, I bet he likes EVERY kind of pie.
There will be arrests by the end of August probably but will they nail any big players or just have a couple of scapegoats who get sweet deals like Atty # 2.
I think Barr said the other day that Mueller and him haven’t talked since the Mueller report was completed but the wives still see each other at Church sometimes. He didn’t seem to care Mueller is refusing to speak with him.
I guess we will find out sooner or later;
Is Barr selling us down the river?
Or Is Barr holding people accountable for their crimes?
Most normies don’t care, but it’s killin us!
Barr is part of the club*, but even he knows that he probably has to sacrifice a pawn to keep his players on board. Durham has a track record of going after corrupt FBI agents, so I have some hope there.
*Worked decades in government, worked for CIA, his wife is best friend’s with Mueller’s wife, etc.
Doesn’t matter to me! Right or Left, Conservative or liberal, white, black or brown, I JUST WANT JUSTICE SERVED!
Barr: I will
Grenell: I did
Grenell 2024
Remember that old saying, that it only takes one to kick off the ball and then the game is on. Grenell is a courageous hero – clear as crystal. Not sure about recent MSM dubbed heroes and that’s for sure. Never seen a gangster given beyond a presidents 10 state funeral before in my life. Fascinating. Some kooky crap going on at the moment!
This is from one of the groups on FB. Its comes with the photo, but I don’t know how to post photo here…But you can go to the group and see the picture…
William Zuk to Trumps Army
3 hrs
DEMOCRATS ARE PULLING ALL STOPS INTO THEIR FUNDRAISING EFFORTS.
~ Speaker of the House (D – Ca) Nancy Pelosi is taking her “I Remember Michael Jackson Show” on a 9 city tour beginning at the John Wilkes Booth Theater in Washington D.C., four shows only, this Saturday and Sunday.
~ Funds collected will go to the Congressional re-election efforts of the Democratic Party and partially towards hiring a hit man through the ‘Clinton Foundation for Suspicious Deaths and Suicides’ to assassinate President Trump.
~ Special Auction after the show: Beautiful White Women and Strong White Men will be auctioned off into slavery with these funds going to support the Kamala Harris – Corey Booker Activist Legislation for Reparations. These are REAL White Women and White Men to be auctioned, people. NOT your Transgender delusional narcissists. So you know you better get your bids in early and make them high.
~ The Democratic Party wishes to acknowledge the generous support of ‘The Joe Biden Hospital for Dementia and Lies’ in providing transportation.
~ Cash bar, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine, available in the Lobby at intermission. We encourage patrons to drink a lot and to buy their drugs here as the funds will help support Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
~ Reserve tickets early as we expect high volume demand.
~ SPECIAL ATTRACTION: There will be NO social distancing or face masks required. Just like in Washington, DC’s recent riots.
Truth is that history is opaque. FDR clearly had lot to hide and probably did some unmentionables in his administration. Ditto LBJ.
What is really a first is that the prior admiinistration actively interfered and attempted a coup on a duly elected presidential candidate. .
If Buchanan had tried 1/1000 as hard, Lincoln wouldn’t even have made it to DC.
If GHW Bush had allowed, any process, WJ Clinton would have probably been life in prison for the drug and murder stuff as the DAs closed in on WJC before the ’92 election..
If Clinton had fried, he surely could have pinned a dozen minor tails on the GW donkey.
They didn’t. The Indo-Kenyan et al did.
I liked ‘The wheels of justice grind slow…’ I am living in hope. The swamp is not just deep but thick and opaque. You dig down a bit and you get blindsided from the left/right etc. It would be a miracle if even a ‘quick service’ in this grotty hotel was able to be done. It would be nice to at least remove the rotten bodies.
When you interview a candidate you make sure you ask him for accomplishments, ideally related accomplishments.
So for Barr: Have you ever indicted a government employee?
As far as I could find, he never did.
But even more, he did the exact opposite. He got a murderer from the FBI to not go to prison. He went out of his way to not indict McCabe even though there was overwhelming evidence. He declared Epstein death a “perfect murder”.
Now Barr is much better than Session (really low bar) and he did two commendable actions (ending Flynn prosecution and Mueller sham), but what makes you think that he will actually do something he has never done?
My advice: Ignore the talk, and exclusively look at actions and results. That’s why I love President Trump, because he DOES his job.
Well spoken Slide. Only actions matter. Talk is worthless.
Exactly.
President’s Trump: “The time of empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.”
I think it’s more than a little irritating when an attorney general whines that he is irritated
by the American people wondering aloud if anybody is ever going to be held accountable for the
seditious activity that has taken place over about the last four years.
FOUR YEARS.
By any measure that is a long time for crimes of this magnitude to be occurring with not even one indictment.
This is America. We are a Constitutional Republic. If Barr wants unlimited time to admire his power
and talk, talk, talk, and then complain about citizens being aware of, active in and concerned about the illegal activities of the government, then maybe he should be AG of some banana republic somewhere. I am irritated by his pushback.
When the hell is someone, anyone going to be held accountable for trying to bring down the elected President, and install the loser?
From the day he was sworn in, we all knew that Bill Barr was going to be the most consequential Attorney General in American history to date whether he did his job well — or not… We are about to find out which it is… I sense a shift in his demeanor… I think he’s been shocked by the depth and breadth of the corruption he has found and I think he has developed a real respect for PDJT and the president’s courage… So my money is on the former (will do his job), but I’d be lying if I said that I don’t have my doubts…
But he needs to get it done before the election, that much is certain. So, he better not be insinuating it could be longer than that.
This seems like appropriate treatment but I’m unsure what captions…
I understand impatience after Sessions back stabbing and sandbagging. There is a clear difference though, and that is that Sessions DID give felons who had political coin such as LOIS LERNER a get out prosecution free pass for a clear felony crime. ****Barr has done no such thing.******
Barr also has appointed a prosecutor with a straight razor, but fair reputation.
I am off the fence now when it comes to Barr, thanks to Rick Grenell, and am solidly in the trust column for Bill Barr.
This posting could just as easily be 2 years old. Talk, talk, talk. Arrest somebody.
