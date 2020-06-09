“AG Bill Barr: “For the First Time in American History, Police and National Security Investigations Were Used to Spy on a Political Campaign”…”

Fox News with Bret Baier broadcasts the second segment of their interview with U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. The interview begins with a discussion of recent rioting and the activist groups who participated in looting, arson and attacks against police.

AG Barr notes the ‘spygate’ investigation into DOJ and FBI conduct so far indicates that for the first time in American history, the police and national security apparatus was used to spy on the Trump campaign. Additionally, the AG cautions people not to read into the lack of indictments as the investigation remains ongoing.