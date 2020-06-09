AG Bill Barr: “For the First Time in American History, Police and National Security Investigations Were Used to Spy on a Political Campaign”…

Posted on June 9, 2020 by

Fox News with Bret Baier broadcasts the second segment of their interview with U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.  The interview begins with a discussion of recent rioting and the activist groups who participated in looting, arson and attacks against police.

AG Barr notes the ‘spygate’ investigation into DOJ and FBI conduct so far indicates that for the first time in American history, the police and national security apparatus was used to spy on the Trump campaign.  Additionally, the AG cautions people not to read into the lack of indictments as the investigation remains ongoing.

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Activist Judges, AG Bill Barr, Antifa, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Domestic Terrorism, Donald Trump, FBI, IG Report Comey, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Police action, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, USA, White House Coverup and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

152 Responses to AG Bill Barr: “For the First Time in American History, Police and National Security Investigations Were Used to Spy on a Political Campaign”…

  1. Tl Howard says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    I guess this aired at 3 pm, PDT? On Baier’s show? Was wondering why neither Tucker nor Hannity talked about it on their shows. Tomorrow, I guess.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      Barr seems to be getting a lot of crap from his swamp buddies. But then again I must point to podesta, Awan, and 🐺 Wolfe as 3 exhibits that Barr is not doing anything but stalling.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • ms doodlebug says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:13 pm

      MSM CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN (especially Lemonhead), Morning Joe, his what’s her name, and others have to stick to the day’s approved talking points. If you hear one you hear them all using the same words, the same script, same echo chamber.

      Fortunately, in contrast, Tucker and Hannity, among others have the talent and intelligence to discuss more than MSM talking points.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:24 pm

        Isn’t it AMAZING how quickly they all begin to spew the SAME talking points and buzzwords? It’s not even like they COPY each other. It’s more like they all receive the same marching orders simultaneously.

        Do they get CC’d on the same email, or do they cook up their mockingbird narratives in conference calls?

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • Marvin says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:37 pm

        Tucker rocks these days… Hannity well… did you know Hannity’s mother was a prison guard, he has been taking martial arts for years and is the king of interruptions. Hannity has to fill umpteen amounts of time on the radio each day, he does it well, the king of killing time. Doesn’t play well on television.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • FB2417 says:
          June 9, 2020 at 10:41 pm

          Can’t stand Hannity either, but that’s what FF is for. Tonight was unbelievable between Leo Terrell and Cornel West. West showed what a sociopath he truly is when challenged. Leo’s starting to win me over…

          Like

          Reply
        • Amy2 says:
          June 9, 2020 at 11:01 pm

          I’ve noticed the last few months his radio program plays more and longer musical interludes. That’s not what I tune in for, and I’m sure that’s not what the sponsors pay for.

          Like

          Reply
      • Joe20 says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:56 pm

        Fox doesn’t always follow the liberal media’s talking points because Fox is selling news to conservatives.

        Then . . . once Fox has your trust . . . the trap snaps shut.

        Remember when Fox sent Meghan Kelly to take down Trump at the debate?

        Fox gains your trust, to manipulate you.

        Fox is more dangerous than CNN for the conservative.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. endtheirs says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    And he’s done ZERO to bring justice. According to blah, blah, blah Bill Barr treason is not a crime.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • J says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      Yeah, because it’s easy bringing down the deepstate which has spent the past 40+ years embedding itself into our law enforcement and intelligence services and also has the unwavering support of all of the world’s tech giants, media giants, the UN, the EU and over half of our elected officials in DC.

      Piece of cake…shoulda been done in the first 100 days.

      Liked by 22 people

      Reply
      • Caius Lowell says:
        June 9, 2020 at 9:49 pm

        Great point — even Trump Jr. said he had no idea how deep the swamp was…

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • Allano says:
          June 9, 2020 at 11:11 pm

          Deep state reaches to Davos, Brussels and Beijing. Much of what we do here has nothing to do with Wash DC who are the useless idiots. At the end of he day it is Rothchild, Bilderberg, Gates, Sorros, etc. that we serve.

          Like

          Reply
      • Shystet says:
        June 9, 2020 at 9:54 pm

        Agree with you fully, it’s hard to detect, root out and hopefully charge 40+ years of imbedded corruption, let alone run the DOJ of the United States of America. It takes a year or more just to figure out who you can trust and who can’t, whose honest and whose not, who’s corrupt and who’s not. Barr was handed a shit storm and of course your mind set would be to save the institution while at the same time excising the corruption like a cancerous tumor. He’s doing a good job u dear the circumstances and I still trust him until he proves to be u trustworthy, a Jeff Sessions or corrupt.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Bill Durham says:
        June 9, 2020 at 9:54 pm

        I wonder what type of pie Bill Barr likes? I am going to guess he is a chocolate cream pie kinda guy.

        Like

        Reply
      • sherryoftexas says:
        June 9, 2020 at 9:57 pm

        J, I keep thinking of the interview Richard Grenell did where he said that Barr is a fair and honest man and Barr will bring people to justice. Since I think highly of Grenell then I have to believe in his opinion.

        Liked by 13 people

        Reply
      • Whistling_Past says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:13 pm

        “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”
        Or in this case a single arrest.
        That is, if you’re really on a journey.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • margarite1 says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:14 pm

        Watched Rick Grenell’s interview about D.C. and how inbred they all are, don’t want to change the existing system – and in fact are highly resistant to change especially from an “outsider”. The people in the government system move within it in an approved manner – deputy secretary to secretary, etc. Since it works for them they don’t want to disrupt it by being challenged to change in any way.

        My sister told me once that in private business you’re paid for doing a good job but in government you’re paid to follow the rules. Hard to disagree with this. In fact, this mindset exists throughout most government entities – “don’t work too hard or you’ll make us look bad”

        How does one change that? The whole system needs to be gutted, incentives changed, etc. but of course how can we expect these people to disrupt something that has worked so well for them?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • richard verney says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:46 pm

        When you see how Sullivan has acted, you understand how difficult it will be to procure a successful prosecution in DC. Let us hope that a cast iron case can be built, and if there are to be trials, let us hope that they find a way to pursue these not in DC, but in a more neutral forum. We know that if a DC jury is told that this is a political prosecution, as they will be, by the Defence, they will not convict.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:48 pm

        I don’t expect them to topple the entire Deep State. But, is it too much to expect Barr to prosecute JUST ONE?

        Like

        Reply
      • trumplandslide says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:51 pm

        Trust the plan – version 2.0

        Like

        Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:49 pm

      Childish rants like yours are priceless 🥳

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • J says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:39 pm

      Yeah because it’s so easy to bring down the deepstate that’s spent the last 40+ years embedding itself in our intelligence, judicial and law enforcement services, has unlimited financial resources, the full and unwavering support of our tech giants, our mainstream media networks, Hollywood, the UN, the EU and over 50% of our elected officials.

      Should’ve gotten that done in the first 100 days right?

      Like

      Reply
  3. Robert Smith says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    I want to believe.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Keep your eyes on this. It’s more narrative enforcement attempts:

    From the article, it sounds like the GW faculty are mad at Barr for “politicizing” justice, but they finally have a pretext to go after him because he was so mean in Lafayette Park.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. gingergal says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    After watching this interview, I have a lot more confidence in Bill Barr. I think he’s a straight shooter by the book type, and it sounded like he was telling us to “just be patient it’s coming.”

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. OhNoYouDont says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Reawakening time …
    https://twitter com/realDonaldTrump/status/1270350376844361729

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Dekester says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Bill Barr is one incredibly intelligent man. As of course is your President.

    PDJTs “ I’ve caught them, I’ve caught them all” and B.B. uttering the A/M statement are nuclear like when the two are paired.

    Any other President and this was would 24/7 news coverage.

    That may be coming after this latest nonsense burns out. ( no pun intended)

    God bless PDJT

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. BuckyBadger says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    Sundance’s post title says it all. “For the first time in American history, police and national security investigations were used to spy on a political campaign.”

    Wring your hands about Bill Barr all you want, but that is an atom bomb statement. Just because we have all been here for years and are frustrated by the lack of progress, most Americans, including Trump voters, have no idea what spy gate is. No clue at all.

    The time to climb the ramparts is now and not two years ago. I am fine with the timing if it actually occurs from now until November. It will cause maximum political damage to Dems and maximum benefit for VSGPDJT.

    Had this all come out before the 2018 mid term elections it would be water under the bridge and old news. It would have done nothing to help Trump win in 2020. Trump winning reelection is far better than winning the mid terms in 2018. And frankly, Trump is best when he has a foil.

    The dems rolled out the foil even better than he could have expected. It’s baking time.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Super Elite says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      A little shake n’ bake.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:51 pm

      If people would seriously listen to AG Barr’s interviews, they would be less angry. He is very clear on what is lawful, what isn’t, and what he isn’t going to share. Personally, I believe that he is outraged by what he’s seen, and doing the best he can to serve justice. He doesn’t write the laws.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:14 pm

      Barr wasn’t there two years ago. The Skunk (Rosenstein) was hiding the truth so he could orchestrate Trump’s impeachment. Stinking plan almost worked. He did succeed in giving the House back to Pelosi. Who insisted on holding her impeachment even though the investigation fizzled. Even had Schiff start a whole new frame up.

      The time to have gotten the truth out is long past. Even longer than two years ago. Someone above joked about the first 100 days. Damn Right, even if they didn’t mean it.

      The only one digging for the truth back then was Nunes. And Ryno silenced him real good.

      But, the first 100 days was long ago, and so was the election that was stolen from us. We can’t change what was. Still, the truth will set us free, and the sooner we get it the better.

      The lies that should have been defeated in the first hundred days weren’t, and we and Trump suffered. The lies grew worse. But instead of defeating them two years ago, we and Trump suffered. Now most of the country believes them. The truth will have to work hard to overcome these entrenched lies that so many people believe. No, it may be too late even if the truth comes out now.

      And the lost time can never be restored. So much more of Trump’s agenda could have been enacted.

      We need the truth. And we need convictions for the crimes that were committed. We need actions not words saying actions may or may not happen.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Thomas Pritchard says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    Hey bagpipes!
    “The wheels of justice turn slowly”!
    Tell that to General Flynn or Roger Stone or any other Trump supporter that got shafted. What a bunch of BS. Blow it out your bagpipe you fat slob.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Free Speech says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    I can’t help but get the feeling after 3 and 1/2 years that these periodic teases are just designed to keep our side from rising up and taking action to save our own necks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Rj says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Who and what police Force was used alongside the ALL of the intelligence community ? Isn’t it flipping amazing that Something that is named after the father of our country is flooded with nickel chasing shysters who continue to help destroy this country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. FreyFelipe says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    “AG Bill Barr: “For the First Time in American History, Police and National Security Investigations Were Used to Spy on a Political Campaign”…”

    Anyone who is not deaf, dumb and blind: “(That’s Because) For the First Time in American History, This Nation Had A Fascist Criminal As It’s President”…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. FreyFelipe says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Barr = Big Bagpipes, but small testicles. All talk and no action.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. visage13 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    Baier keeps calling it the Durham report even after AG Barr says this is not driven by producing a a report which is what i said a couple months ago, no report, arrests only. Then he said well maybe some disclosure in a report. Yes arrest warrants lol

    Like

    Reply
  17. KMD says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    I’d like to thank all the AG Barr bashers here (and elsewhere on the interwebs) for keeping up the illusion that nothing is being done, nor has any progress ever been made, at all, at any time, on anything. You’ve all done the country a great service by providing AG Barr (and other patriots working against the deep state) a public veil of skepticism to methodically work behind…

    Keep up the good work, y’all! We all have our part…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • FreyFelipe says:
      June 9, 2020 at 9:59 pm

      Barr’s work does seem behind alright, very far behind, and meanwhile, America keeps getting it in the behind. So, I suppose one could say, our two views do have a certain intersect.

      Like

      Reply
      • YvonneMarie says:
        June 9, 2020 at 10:15 pm

        The Mueller investigation turned after AG Barr was appointed.

        Like

        Reply
        • L4grasshopper says:
          June 9, 2020 at 10:41 pm

          It needed within a couple weeks.

          Then Durham was appointed a couple weeks after that.

          Tools like El Felipe think it’s easy to legally take down some of the highest official in government when virtually everyone IN government is fighting you.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  18. zimbalistjunior says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    gotta say Barr does come across as sincere. Sorta like a slightly taller version of Tom Bosley, Mr C on Happy Days.
    then again Mr. C never stopped the Malachi Brothers. Everything was up to Fonzie.

    Like

    Reply
  19. bessie2003 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    “We have extreme Left groups masquerading as extreme Right groups” – his opening sentences – so very nice to see that he sees and knows that!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. The American Patriot says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    The upcoming tour of these mayors and governors is not going to be pretty. He may have extra security with him.

    Like

    Reply
  21. jay says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:00 pm

    I am going with Grenell’s positive assessment of Mr. Barr. Ric has good judgement.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • 335blues says:
      June 9, 2020 at 11:09 pm

      True, but Ric is so honest he will have no trouble saying he was wrong if Barr
      turns out to be in charge of a massive coverup.

      Like

      Reply
  22. jf86 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    Once again sounds good…waiting for something tangible.
    The current “story” seems to point to the FBI keeping the investigation going, but Yates, who was stunned the FBI was going to interview Flynn, testified that she believed Flynn lied (and was thus vulnerable to blackmail) and was potentially guilty of Logan violations. Does anyone see this reaching back up into the DOJ?

    Like

    Reply
  23. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    “DOJ and FBI conduct so far indicates that for the first time in American history, the police and national security apparatus was used to spy on the Trump campaign.”

    I bet a peanut crunch donut that the same activity took place, to a lesser extent, in the 2012 election. Except that one did not have to go to such extreme measures because only swamp rats were on the ballot. “They” jyst didn’t get caught.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Summer says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    #BePatient
    #TickTock
    #TrustThe Plan
    #HammerIsAboutToDrop
    #BePatient
    #In_A_Week_Or_Two
    #NextMonth
    #TickTock
    #CrimeBut
    #DeclineToProsecute
    #BePatient
    #WeWillGetToTheBottomOfIt
    #TickTock
    #StopPesteringMe

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. MACAULAY says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:08 pm

    Got to beleive in Barr.

    Only a depraved person, like Adam Schiff, could bring so much HAT and have no CATTLE to deliver. He would have to be lying–this is, depraved to do that to Heartland America.

    And Barr a decent man…possibly the furthest there is in Washington D.C. from an Adam Schiff.

    Got to beleive in Barr.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Richie says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    First that came out of his mouth was that there were extreme Right Groups involved in the rioting.
    There is no need to listen to anything else he says because hes a fraud. Which is why hes allowing everything to progress until the election is stolen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. TradeBait says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    B2 talks the right way for a guy who has no desire to impress or BS. Will see if he provides justice or if he’s just another in a long list of All Hat No Cattle talkers. I have no confidence in anything the DOJ does or says. Either is it going to be the MOAB’s or duds.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. California Joe says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:18 pm

    The wheels of Justice don’t turn slow when the Democrats are driving the Paddy Wagon. Just ask General Flynn, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort not to mention the four police officers in Minneapolis who were charged with murder 20 minutes after the video hit YouTube!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. DaughterofLiberty says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    P.S. : Funded by the American tax-payer.

    Like

    Reply
  30. 4sure says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    Rod Rosenstein needs to be prosecuted for signing FISA warrants which contained lies. He also should be disbarred.

    As far as I am concerned, Rosy is the worst of the sorry lot. He could have stopped it all and had warrants issued for them all.

    Comey and McCabe could rat him out. Will they?

    Hopefully, Barr and Durham will indict the lying Rosenstein.

    We shall see.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Free Speech says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:35 pm

      And he was Sessions’s pick. People wonder why POTUS is not a Sessions supporter. Recusal didn’t make Sessions have to pick that dud.

      Like

      Reply
    • Heika says:
      June 9, 2020 at 11:00 pm

      On that, I agree. The buck does stop with him, and he needs to be taught a lesson and held up as an example to the multitudes of other weasel bureaucrat career slime in DC thinking they can evade responsibility in exchange for lifetime secure jobs and pensions. We may as well HIRE ROBOTS… to do what they are doing. At least they will do as programmed! Less error. If you want to behave like a robot, and pretend you do not have to make decisions along with their consequences, then you may as well be replaced by one. So long sucker.

      Like

      Reply
  31. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Judging from his girth, I bet he likes EVERY kind of pie.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Lawton says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    There will be arrests by the end of August probably but will they nail any big players or just have a couple of scapegoats who get sweet deals like Atty # 2.

    I think Barr said the other day that Mueller and him haven’t talked since the Mueller report was completed but the wives still see each other at Church sometimes. He didn’t seem to care Mueller is refusing to speak with him.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Ackman419 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:38 pm

    I guess we will find out sooner or later;
    Is Barr selling us down the river?
    Or Is Barr holding people accountable for their crimes?
    Most normies don’t care, but it’s killin us!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • trumplandslide says:
      June 9, 2020 at 11:03 pm

      Barr is part of the club*, but even he knows that he probably has to sacrifice a pawn to keep his players on board. Durham has a track record of going after corrupt FBI agents, so I have some hope there.

      *Worked decades in government, worked for CIA, his wife is best friend’s with Mueller’s wife, etc.

      Like

      Reply
  34. Skidroe says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:43 pm

    Doesn’t matter to me! Right or Left, Conservative or liberal, white, black or brown, I JUST WANT JUSTICE SERVED!

    Like

    Reply
  35. trumplandslide says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    Barr: I will
    Grenell: I did

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • gunrunner03 says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:52 pm

      Grenell 2024

      Like

      Reply
    • Heika says:
      June 9, 2020 at 10:56 pm

      Remember that old saying, that it only takes one to kick off the ball and then the game is on. Grenell is a courageous hero – clear as crystal. Not sure about recent MSM dubbed heroes and that’s for sure. Never seen a gangster given beyond a presidents 10 state funeral before in my life. Fascinating. Some kooky crap going on at the moment!

      Like

      Reply
  36. elena1950909deplorable says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    This is from one of the groups on FB. Its comes with the photo, but I don’t know how to post photo here…But you can go to the group and see the picture…
    William Zuk‎ to Trumps Army
    3 hrs
    DEMOCRATS ARE PULLING ALL STOPS INTO THEIR FUNDRAISING EFFORTS.
    ~ Speaker of the House (D – Ca) Nancy Pelosi is taking her “I Remember Michael Jackson Show” on a 9 city tour beginning at the John Wilkes Booth Theater in Washington D.C., four shows only, this Saturday and Sunday.
    ~ Funds collected will go to the Congressional re-election efforts of the Democratic Party and partially towards hiring a hit man through the ‘Clinton Foundation for Suspicious Deaths and Suicides’ to assassinate President Trump.
    ~ Special Auction after the show: Beautiful White Women and Strong White Men will be auctioned off into slavery with these funds going to support the Kamala Harris – Corey Booker Activist Legislation for Reparations. These are REAL White Women and White Men to be auctioned, people. NOT your Transgender delusional narcissists. So you know you better get your bids in early and make them high.
    ~ The Democratic Party wishes to acknowledge the generous support of ‘The Joe Biden Hospital for Dementia and Lies’ in providing transportation.
    ~ Cash bar, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine, available in the Lobby at intermission. We encourage patrons to drink a lot and to buy their drugs here as the funds will help support Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
    ~ Reserve tickets early as we expect high volume demand.
    ~ SPECIAL ATTRACTION: There will be NO social distancing or face masks required. Just like in Washington, DC’s recent riots.

    Like

    Reply
  37. mike says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Truth is that history is opaque. FDR clearly had lot to hide and probably did some unmentionables in his administration. Ditto LBJ.

    What is really a first is that the prior admiinistration actively interfered and attempted a coup on a duly elected presidential candidate. .

    If Buchanan had tried 1/1000 as hard, Lincoln wouldn’t even have made it to DC.
    If GHW Bush had allowed, any process, WJ Clinton would have probably been life in prison for the drug and murder stuff as the DAs closed in on WJC before the ’92 election..
    If Clinton had fried, he surely could have pinned a dozen minor tails on the GW donkey.

    They didn’t. The Indo-Kenyan et al did.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Heika says:
    June 9, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    I liked ‘The wheels of justice grind slow…’ I am living in hope. The swamp is not just deep but thick and opaque. You dig down a bit and you get blindsided from the left/right etc. It would be a miracle if even a ‘quick service’ in this grotty hotel was able to be done. It would be nice to at least remove the rotten bodies.

    Like

    Reply
  39. trumplandslide says:
    June 9, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    When you interview a candidate you make sure you ask him for accomplishments, ideally related accomplishments.

    So for Barr: Have you ever indicted a government employee?

    As far as I could find, he never did.

    But even more, he did the exact opposite. He got a murderer from the FBI to not go to prison. He went out of his way to not indict McCabe even though there was overwhelming evidence. He declared Epstein death a “perfect murder”.

    Now Barr is much better than Session (really low bar) and he did two commendable actions (ending Flynn prosecution and Mueller sham), but what makes you think that he will actually do something he has never done?

    My advice: Ignore the talk, and exclusively look at actions and results. That’s why I love President Trump, because he DOES his job.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. 335blues says:
    June 9, 2020 at 11:00 pm

    I think it’s more than a little irritating when an attorney general whines that he is irritated
    by the American people wondering aloud if anybody is ever going to be held accountable for the
    seditious activity that has taken place over about the last four years.
    FOUR YEARS.
    By any measure that is a long time for crimes of this magnitude to be occurring with not even one indictment.
    This is America. We are a Constitutional Republic. If Barr wants unlimited time to admire his power
    and talk, talk, talk, and then complain about citizens being aware of, active in and concerned about the illegal activities of the government, then maybe he should be AG of some banana republic somewhere. I am irritated by his pushback.
    When the hell is someone, anyone going to be held accountable for trying to bring down the elected President, and install the loser?

    Like

    Reply
  41. livefreeordieguy says:
    June 9, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    From the day he was sworn in, we all knew that Bill Barr was going to be the most consequential Attorney General in American history to date whether he did his job well — or not… We are about to find out which it is… I sense a shift in his demeanor… I think he’s been shocked by the depth and breadth of the corruption he has found and I think he has developed a real respect for PDJT and the president’s courage… So my money is on the former (will do his job), but I’d be lying if I said that I don’t have my doubts…

    Like

    Reply
  42. Kaco says:
    June 9, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    But he needs to get it done before the election, that much is certain. So, he better not be insinuating it could be longer than that.

    Like

    Reply
  43. Robert Smith says:
    June 9, 2020 at 11:05 pm

    This seems like appropriate treatment but I’m unsure what captions…

    Like

    Reply
  44. MVW says:
    June 9, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    I understand impatience after Sessions back stabbing and sandbagging. There is a clear difference though, and that is that Sessions DID give felons who had political coin such as LOIS LERNER a get out prosecution free pass for a clear felony crime. ****Barr has done no such thing.******

    Barr also has appointed a prosecutor with a straight razor, but fair reputation.

    I am off the fence now when it comes to Barr, thanks to Rick Grenell, and am solidly in the trust column for Bill Barr.

    Like

    Reply
  45. fuzzball010 says:
    June 9, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    This posting could just as easily be 2 years old. Talk, talk, talk. Arrest somebody.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s