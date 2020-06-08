Extreme Cringe – Speaker Nancy Pelosi Unites The New Black Pander Party…

In a carefully orchestrated, timed and planned effort to maximize the political strategy of Joe Biden’s campaign director, James Clyburn, the capitol building was used as a stage.

While simultaneously making cultural appropriation great again House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, gave her political stunt crew Kente cloths to wear while bringing New Black Pander Party (NBPP) together for a cringe-worthy political stunt at Emancipation Hall.

The motives of the effort are transparent. The Democrat party, writ large, has made the calculation they cannot win the 2020 election without racial activism as the driver for votes. South Carolina representative James Clyburn is directing the Joe Biden campaign on the best utility for black pandering, specifically focusing on the AME church network.

The strategy is not without risk. Candidate Joe Biden defined the blackness of black people by saying if they did not support him “you ain’t black.” Obviously the strategy to campaign on this issue was made in the days prior to the South Carolina primary. What we see now is a continuation of that plan. However, the pandering is over-the-top; and there are indications of a backlash from within the black community.

It does not matter what your race, ethnicity or skin color is, no-one likes being talked down to. The nature of the leftist political effort by Pelosi’s white coastal elites is based on expressed superiority in alignment with the ‘you ain’t black enough’ outlook from Biden.

This will backfire, bigly, in part because director James Clyburn himself is detached from current political sentiment by his age and class-structure. It’s 2020 knuckleheads.

The democrats are poll-testing their approach, but the audience responding to the polls are just more leftist elites. The Democrats are defining an Alinsky strategy through their own biased prism; and then asking opinion of that strategy within a cloistered echo-chamber. It is a circle of racist stupidity.

Outside this ideological bubble, where real people live, work, interact and enjoy each-others fellowship, what the Democrats are trying to do is so fraught with cringe that ordinary people are embarrassed to associate with the effort. This is a big part of the reason why their heavily coordinated and scripted effort is not gaining traction.

Black people do not want the police to be defunded, by leftist activists and trust-fund protestors who don’t even live in the neighborhoods where police are needed, any more than any other person does.

Racism at it’s basic U.S. form is defined by economics; limo-liberals have the greatest likelihood of actually being racist. Blue-collar middle-class America doesn’t sit around wasting time thinking about race and class struggles. Each tries to live their best life and do the best they can for their family.

The audiences who most despise this nonsense political effort, are patriotic black people and immigrants who love the country and don’t sit around debating their level of victim-hood. If Democrats really want to face-plant the 2020 election, keep doing this:

Cringe-worthy video.

Think in terms or politics and society – the fear behind the modern left is the fear that someone might withhold things (opportunities, money, whatever) from me, fear that if you live your life in a way I dislike that it might affect my life, fear that if you get that job, there will be nothing left for me. Fear that if you make tons of money, it’s means there’s less money out there for me.

So people who believe in leftist ideologies seek control as a means of trying to create guarantees and safeguards against those circumstances they fear. Liberals try to control the world and people to enable their comfort and happiness. Which, as we know, is an endless quest. Trying to control others does nothing in the way of making oneself happy. By extension, voting in this mindset so that government can try to control others will also – shocking – not lead to a happier, more comfortable life.

The conservative (and moderate, independent, but for the sake of expediency, the conservative), on the other hand, relies on himself to meet his own needs. And the trade off of being free to live his life as he wishes is also understanding that he has to make peace with how you live yours. By extension, aware that he wants to be able to hold onto this liberty and freedom forever, the conservative votes accordingly, so that everyone can remain free and in charge of his or her own life.

But here’s the crucial difference, perhaps, particularly where misery on the left stems: The conservative does not worry, so to speak, about you. The conservative knows that you were born with the same access to self-love, self-empowerment, self-determination and self-reliance that we all were, no matter the circumstances into which you were born. (Think about the millions of people this country has allowed to crawl up from poverty into prosperity – the conservative KNOWS this is possible.) And the conservative believes that if you want prosperity, or a good job, or a good education, you can make it happen – but you have to work hard.

The conservative hopes and intends that the free markets bring you all of the affordable and positive opportunities and resources that you need. The conservative also knows that on the other side of that hard work is great reward – material and, more importantly, emotional, spiritual and mental.

The conservative understands that not only is it a waste of time to try to control you, it’s actually impossible. Humans were born to be free. And if we put a roadblock in front of you, you’ll find another way around it. So we see attempts at control as a waste of resources, energy and time at best, and at worst, creating detrimental results that serve to hinder people’s upward mobility or teach dependence. We see much more efficiency, as well as endless opportunity, in leaving you to your own devices; and we want the same in return.

This is where leftists falsely narrate conservatives as heartless; but really, the conservative believes that there is one and one path only to sustainable success and independence – and that is self-empowerment. All other avenues – welfare, affirmative action, housing loans you can’t actually afford – ultimately risk doing a disservice to people as they teach dependence on special circumstances, the govt, or arbitrary assistance (that can disappear tomorrow). And the real danger – they will ALWAYS backfire, and leave the recipient in equally or more dire circumstances. Any false improvement will always expire.

The conservative believes in abundance. The liberal believes in scarcity.

The conservative believes man is born free and will be who he is, no matter what arbitrary limitations or rules are put on him. The liberal believes man is perfectible, and by extension, believes a society at large is perfectible, and command and control is justified in the quest to a “perfect” utopian society. (Sounds familiar!)

The conservative tends to be more faithful – and not necessarily in God, but in the ability of the individual to find great strength in himself (or from his God) to get what he needs and to be successful. Therefore the conservative has an outlet for his fear and disappointment – trust and faith in something bigger.

The leftist believes the system must be perfected in order to enable success. Therefore disappointment is channeled as anger and blame at the system. Voids are left to be filled by faith in the govt, which they surely then want to come in and “fix” things.

And therein lies the roots of love and fear respectively. For the conservative, when life presents great struggles, she knows she has the power to surmount them. Happiness stems from internal strength and perseverance.

For the leftist, when life presents great struggles, the system failed, therefore they were at the mercy of a faulty system, and they believe that only when the system is fixed can their life improve. Happiness is built on systemic contingencies, which they will then seek to control or expect someone else to.

One blames himself. The other blames anyone and everyone but himself.

And there it is. There’s where the meanness comes from. The leftist ideology causes that person to cast anger at the world when things go wrong or appear “unfair.” She constantly chooses only to see the “injustices” – and that makes for a very miserable, mean, blame-casting existence.

One last point that we have seen over and over and over with many (not all) of our liberal friends: Extreme stinginess and cheapness.

In our conservative community growing up, we were always taught that you give when people are in need – make donations to the Red Cross when there’s an earthquake, donate to charity when you can afford it, etc. Even if it’s just $50 here and there – it’s the right thing to do. Conservatives see this, and are inherently taught this, as the responsibility that comes with gaining from the capitalistic system; if you happen to benefit greatly from the system, it’s your duty to give back…. to create more pies.

The liberal, on the other hand, does not seem to share this same viewpoint, at least not in my experience. And perhaps think this is linked to believing in scarcity, and that your dollar comes at the cost of mine. So it seems that liberals, on some level of consciousness, feel guilty about not being voluntarily charitable.

Therefore, to write off their guilt, they outsource their “generosity” to the government by voting for wealth re-distributive policies. Thus, the liberal cheats himself of the joy and addictiveness of direct generosity. (Not to mention – re distributive policies ALWAYS end up dis-empowering those who they’re meant to help.)

Warmest regards and deepest appreciation,

Sundance