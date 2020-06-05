Shutdown Challenge Victory – Michigan Supreme Court Rules 7-0 In Favor of Barber Who Refuses to Close Shop…

In a complete rebuke to lower court activism the supreme court in Michigan has ruled 7-0 to vacate a lower court ruling attempting to close the shop of barber Karl Manke.
Mr. Make’s lawyer, David Kallman, called it the “biggest, most lopsided victory of his career.” This court ruling shoots down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel’s attempt to fine Manke and pull his license after he started to cut hair before lifting certain executive orders.
MICHIGAN – […] The decision by the state’s high court came with only a concurring opinion written by Justice David Viviano in which he questioned initial handling of the case by a three-judge appeals court panel.
“Courts decide legal questions that arise in the cases that come before us according to the rule of law,” Viviano wrote. “One hopes that this great principle — essential to any free society, including ours — will not itself become yet another casualty of COVID-19.”
The three-member Court of Appeals panel’s majority decision for an immediate closure of Manke’s barbershop over Judge Brock Swartzle’s objection was “inexplicable,” Viviano said. The court also decided the matter without a full briefing, he wrote. (read more)
The ruling by the Michigan supreme court on the topic of COVID madness is particularly timely when contrast with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer defying her own social distancing dictates to permit marches and political protests that she approves.
The hypocrisy and selective enforcement of arbitrary rules/regulations, for ideological and political intents, is beyond stark.
Governor Whitmer has, and continues, to try and destroy the economy and businesses of Michigan residents over a fictitious fear of the COVID virus; but when her political ideology means she needs to break her own dictates, she does so without any regard or concern. A typical progressive politician.
As this example highlights the power of government comes from the people; or as we say in the U.S. “from the consent of the governed.” When the people lead, the politicians are forced to follow.
Without implied consent the municipal or state government has no power. None.
As a result, the lock-downs end when the majority of We The People no longer give our consent.
How do We The People retract our consent? We simply refuse to comply.
When the majority of people simply refuse to comply with unilateral dictates, and laugh in the faces of those who attempt to enforce them, the government no longer has power.
If one person refuses to comply government can, and likely will, intervene. However, if tens of thousands rebuke these unconstitutional decrees, there isn’t a damn thing govt can do to stop it… and they know it. This is why some state governors are quickly starting to retract or modify their dictates.
A non-compliant snowball becomes an unstoppable freedom avalanche.
Local, regional and state officials know they can control the behavior of an individual. If one barber shop opens, the owner becomes a target. However, those officials also know they cannot control the behavior of the majority. If every barber shop and beauty salon in town opens… there is absolutely nothing the government can do about it.
If one restaurant and/or bar opens, the state can target the owner. But if every bar and restaurant in town opens; and if everyone ignores and dispatches the silly dictates of the local, regional or state officials; there isn’t a damned thing they can do about it.
The power of the local, regional or state authority comes from the expressed consent of the people. As soon as the majority of people deny that consent, those officials and state authoritarians lose all of their power.
Yes, it really is that simple.
Those who construct the systems of control need to weaponize fear. Fear of arrest; fear of losing a business; fear of losing liberty or financial security. Local, regional and state officials rely on fear. As soon as the people are no longer fearful, the control ends.
The overwhelming majority of dictates around COVID-19 mitigation are not laws. There was no debate; no input from representative government; and no option for the public to weigh-in on the decisions.
All unilateral rules are arbitrary, and despite many proclamations to the contrary, they rely upon voluntary compliance. As soon as citizens no longer voluntarily comply, the term of the rules has expired. If masks are effective then why didn’t government give masks to prison inmates instead of releasing them?
Liberty is inherent.
The removal of liberty requires consent.
Additionally, if you choose not to decide you still have made a choice. So choose wisely.
Remember that; and think about it.
Indeed, Sundance. Thank you for the reminder.
The truly sobering reality of the 2020 plandemic is the sheer number of natural slaves who walk among us, willing to consent.
Can the barber sue for damages?
It’s not yet settled. The case was remanded back to the lower court for reconsideration.
That means the barber can continue to cut hair but that the state & district court will be trying to come up with an airtight reason to shut him down, one that will withstand another appeal. No champagne yet.
It’s nice to have the court case on your side, but just to be safe, advertise that your hair salon is open in order to shave women’s head to support Black Lives Matter.
That is such a nice gesture. I have seen pictures on the internet of women showing their newly shaved heads.
Shaving heads is what was done to French women who took up with Nazi soldiers during the war. The French women were shaved as traitors, a visual sign of humiliation.
Seems not much has changed.
PRC shaved the heads of nurses during the Wuhan debacle. Says it all.
https://www.businessinsider.com/video-chinese-nurses-wuhan-shave-heads-prevent-coronavirus-cross-infection-2020-2
In Human Cultures, To take the flowing hair of victims is a dehumanizing tactic for females, with other humiliations to follow as needed, or desired by the oligarchic rulers.
Females beware. Learn the 2nd Amendment, words will not matter to looters for cosmic racial justice. Revenge and extortion drives their ideology of white hatred.
White culture and civilization created the luxurious, comfortable common personal existence for the masses now called oppression;
when the mobs impulsively gleefully kill the Golden Goose of White Civilization, who will keep the pets of the communist democrats happy, so they don’t riot too soon again?
I can’t defy.
I’m bald.
Don’t Tread on Me!
Live Free or Die!
Thank you Sundance for keeping us informed. Means so much!
“if you choose not to decide you still have made a choice.”
I will choose Free Will.
Looks like winning to me. A Witless smack down, delicious.
Witless was sure out protesting and not social distancing. She is a hypocrite.
My fear is that Whitmer will order Black Lies/Antifa to burn down his shop. That’s what Kate Brown in Oregon tried to do, but Lindsey had armed backup.
Whitmer also likely to order MI Supreme Court to be burned to the ground…”safety first!”
YAAAAYY for Mr. Make for staying strong!!!
Congrats to his Atty, Mr. Kallman!!!
And thanks to the Judges who adhered to the law & Constitution!
Trillions are at stake … How dare Karl and David push back against this transnational color revolution to take America down.
Frankly I am shocked the Michigan Supremes not only ruled in favor of Mr. Manke, but that it was a unanimous decision. Obviously the Progressives assuming they would be victorious forgot to put pressure on the liberal members of the court to ensure victory.
Cynical me is thinking Whitmer will do an Andrew Jackson. ‘The State Supreme Court may have made their decision, now let them enforce it’ and send uniforms in to enforce a shut down, seize the tools of Mr. Manke’s trade, destroy them or hold them hostage until the fine is paid, or something similar.
Because COVID-19 is again more dangerous than racism.
Whitmer and a few other governors and mayors are all auditioning for the VP spot, as well as positions in the Biden administration, which would basically be a free for all. Looting on a grand scale.
But they have to simultaneously grovel to antifa/blm, while feeding police officers to the god Baal. But, when they finally run out of cops to cast into the flames, who will be sacrificed next?
If Biden wins, China will be making the appointments. They are running Biden to appease the Chinese and raise money. Trillions are at stake. China has the most to lose with a Trump second term .
So do this ruling apply to every business in Michigan or only to this one barber? Regardless, store owners should open up anyway now that they have that ruling to stick in Whitchmer’s face.
No ruling, just striking the close down order against the barber and remanding the case back to the lower court to reassess. It ain’t yet over unless the State drops it, which is doubtful knowing Whitmer’s determination to get her way.
I actually hate that woman. And I don’t even live there.
Too bad Roberts could not read your post Sundance prior to shutting down religious freedom at the whims of Governors with ulterior motives. I pray a future SC will overrule that disgusting ruling. For now, I celebrate the barbers victory and hammering the last nail in the coffin of any VP hopes for HalfWhit. They are dropping like flies.
Roberts didn’t shut down religious freedom so much as he said it was no more or no less important than grabbing a large regular and a cruller at Dunkin.
Hero for the week right there!
What the Heck?
I guess they’re trying to confuse the protesters?
Though, Looks like it’s working (for now).
It’s all Fun And Games until somebody gets a brick to the side of the head.
The Bill of Rights and human rights wins one.
It seems obvious to me that the democrats will be releasing other horrors on our country before November. They have had plenty of time to come up with more things to attack with. They will do so at the same time they prepare to implement the worst voter fraud in US history. They will not stop unless they are totally slammed. It is time for President Trump to release everything he can to expose these cockroaches and I do believe he will. Timing is everything, its coming.
FREEDOM! , ..
This moment in history will be known as “The Barbershop Rebellion”.
We are getting more moments like the 101st defending Bastogne.
A lone barber who is far braver than me, answered the petty tin horn tyrantess with one word: NUTS!
I’m going to have to borrow that part … “If masks are effective then why didn’t government give masks to prison inmates instead of releasing them?”
Brilliant
