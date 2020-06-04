Comrade Whitmer Suspends COVID-19 Virus Mitigation To Facilitate Crowd Marching…

Comrades, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the COVID-19 Virus to suspend the random infection operation while she organizes political marches to support the family of George Floyd. All expressions of political protestation are not created equal.

Apparently the virus reluctantly agreed to conform with the request, and Fraulein Whitmer was permitted to violate her own social distancing rules and regulations:

No longer needing to retain the premise of social distancing, Comrade Whitmer marches with justice warriors in Michigan June 4, 2020. [Source Link]