Comrade Whitmer Suspends COVID-19 Virus Mitigation To Facilitate Crowd Marching…

Comrades, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the COVID-19 Virus to suspend the random infection operation while she organizes political marches to support the family of George Floyd.  All expressions of political protestation are not created equal.

Apparently the virus reluctantly agreed to conform with the request, and Fraulein Whitmer was permitted to violate her own social distancing rules and regulations:

No longer needing to retain the premise of social distancing, Comrade Whitmer marches with justice warriors in Michigan June 4, 2020.  [Source Link]

162 Responses to Comrade Whitmer Suspends COVID-19 Virus Mitigation To Facilitate Crowd Marching…

  1. trialbytruth says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    The one time I wish the covid threat and all the rumors were.true just for that one second in time. Maybe she could be like the a symptomatic woman who got on the bus healthy and had to have the coroner roll here out the back twenty minutes later ( never happened but was reported here by a panicked poster ) Maybe she could be like all the people who just get a mild case and then did later from kidney failure. ( That didn’t happen either) Maybe she will take it home to her dog who will get it become zombafied and eat her brains… Scratch that can’t happen she doesn’t have any.

    did I mention I love my governor Streachin Gretchen.

  2. Dodewelsh says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:25 pm

    North Carolina can have protests and our governor marching in a crowd but we can’t have graduations, full churches or the Republican convention.

  3. convert says:
    June 4, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    I can’t even imagine the rage I would feel if I had lost my business over her draconian shutdown, only to see this spectacle of the governor performing this little stunt.

