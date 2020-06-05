DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Demands Military Forces Leave White House Unguarded, While Simultaneously Organizing Violent Protests…

…She Knows Exactly What She’s Doing!

It seems quite transparent what the agenda is for Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.  After giving the DC police orders to stand down; and after ending the previously declared state of emergency; and after cancelling the flow-through purchase contract where feds repay the city for national guard housing; she is now demanding that all national guard troops and security elements leave the nation’s capital city:

…”It’s our expectation that until soldiers are called home, we don’t think that soldiers should be in the nation’s capital patrolling or policing streets. We’ve made that formal request to the White House.”… (link)

Simultaneous to her demand that all security forces, including the added DC police, be withdrawn operations, the Mayor is helping to organize the introduction of far-left mobs under the pretense of her facilitating weekend mass protests against the White House.

In essence, Mayor Bowser is simultaneously removing DC security and introducing an extremist force.  This is beyond dangerous and appears to be an intentional effort by the mayor to force  and create a violent Kent State type confrontation.  This is Alinsky 101.

Provocation to a specifically designed conflict is why Mayor Bowser had the streets painted earlier today; and why she is pretending not to know what the end goal is for the operation where she is a key player.

WASHINGTON DC – Demonstrators are expected to swell the area around the White House Saturday, placing President Trump and the White House under siege and testing his law-and-order message.

D.C. Metropolitan Police said the event “may be one of the largest we’ve had in the city.”

Calls for action shared on Twitter, including one by a group called Refuse Fascism, say demonstrators will meet outside Lafayette Park.

[…] Trump was scheduled to fly to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, but the trip was canceled. “The president’s looking forward to another working weekend,” a senior administration official told Politico. (more)

Let’s hope President Trump hasn’t been set up again by resistance operatives within the White House.

  1. Cathy M. says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    I posted this on another site 3 days ago. Well, now I know.

    “After ever increasing in severity, the-

    Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,
    Impeachment hoax,
    COVID ever extending lock down hoax,
    Riots
    I’m concerned about what will come next.”

  2. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    I’ve always asked myself this question…

    How do we know who’s on what side, are we planning on wearing uniforms.
    This is what was happening in Iraq, we never knew who the enemy was.

  3. Joemama says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    This is a direct attack upon our Federal Government. Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is a seditious traitor, colluding with terrorist groups such as Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Black Panthers, RAM, Muslim Brotherhood, Shareblue/Soros/Soros NGOs. This is an attack on our government by foreign and domestic terrorists.

  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Don’t we have troops overseas somewhere who are overdue for a surprise Presidential visit, or some foreign leader who needs a hug?

    My bet is that POTUS will somehow steal the news cycle this weekend in a way we cannot even imagine tonight.

  5. Nagothm says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    The “soft coup” is going hard.

  6. ezgoer says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    There is a coup attempt in progress in the United States. It’s being supported by the Defense Sec. and top brass in the Pentagon. I fear for POTUS tomorrow. He doesn’t seem to realize the military is openly in rebellion.

  7. Tiffthis says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
    Everyone flood the White House with support and encouragement. Our lion should hear from us 💯

  8. Joe says:
    June 5, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    Car lit on fire, parked at an elementary school across the street. I asked the firefighters who arrived VERY quickly, before the police, what caused it “excellent” was the answer.

    Now my NorCal town looks like Beirut. Boarded up. Gunfire, at night, now normal.

    The new normal is crazy, but it will get crazier.

