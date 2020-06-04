Jim Jordan Discusses Rosenstein Testimony: “Rod Rosenstein Was Afraid”…

Ohio representative Jim Jordan gives his opinion on the testimony of former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jordan outlines a sequencing of events that was transparently obvious to Rosenstein in 2017, and shares a viewpoint that Rosenstein was afraid and too weak to shut down the corrupt investigation led by Mueller.
.
It is clear the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community group who put the nation through three years of nonsense; and their allied and facilitating media who helped push the investigative fraud; are now attempting to avoid any accountability by calling any review of their malign activity a “conspiracy theory.” A stunning irony all things considered.
In this example the willful ‘conspiracy’ is not a theory.
Nonsense. Rosenstein was NOT afraid. He was complicit. Huge difference.
He didn’t look even slightly afraid to me. He was never asked the RIGHT questions as pointed out here by SD and most likely knew he wouldn’t be.
I agree with jordan. 🌹 rosenstein saw what McCabe and company was capable of. He got the hell out of Dodge. He was a bureaucrat looking to get his pension. He was a coward. Stay safe and move on to the private sector. He was outnumbered and unwilling to stand up. Matt Whitaker was the same. He basically was switzerland. Mccabe and Trump fought it out. Trump won. Then rod came out of his fox hole when Bill the cleaner Barr arrived. Not defending the coward.
I think you’re right. The bureaucrat equivalent of a Sgt. Schulz.
He’s been called by those who know him “Frank Burns,” the brown-nosing doctor in movie and tv’s “M*A*S*H*.
Whitaker is an empty Iowa Hawkeye football uniform, was acting AG for about 3 months, did nothing; then, writes a book about the “inside story of how DOJ tried to subvert the President.” Matt Whitaker is no Ric Grenell.
I see comments conflating two different things. When Jordan says Rosie afraid, he’s talking about back then, I think….not when he testified at Grahams,sham hearings….
To me, the most valuable part of this,Jordan interview, was when Jordan openly aknowledged “Frankly, many Republicans too.”
Which, in context was wanted PDJT OUT of the Oval.
Next step is to aknowledge that many of those Republicans who wanted PDJT out, are in leadership in Congress, and STILL want him out.
“Small moves, ellie. Small moves!”
That is why all the Repubs kept saying Mueller is great guy let him
finish his investigation ..they were hoping.. I believe the only two things
that saved POTUS from being voted out was the ridiculousness of the
whole Schiff Ukraine call nonsense and the fact that the Repubs were
afraid of the base turning on them..
IMHO, The only reason PDJT hasn’t been CONVICTED by the SENATE, is because he deprived Republicon Senators of an excuse they could use, to justify voting to convict, to the,Republican base.
IF he had fired Mueller, Sessions, Rosie like they wanted him to,…GONE.
If he hadn’t had, and,quickly released the transcripts of the Ukraine call, we would have been stuck with Schiffs version, and Bam, GONE.
Actually, the Senate Republicons don’t want to actually go on record, voting to convict PDJT.
They just want to be able to SAY they will, if he doesn’t resign.
The model they are following is Watergate, and its all to give them an excuse, they think we would accept.
I would say rosenstain IS afraid now with the *comeuppance* about to come due…:)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sadly, nothing will happen to him.
Yes. He isn’t even throwing anyone under the bus. Except clinesmith. Rod is saying that it is his job to review the process with the assumption that he is getting accurate information. He is not responsible for preparing or verifying the fisa information. And the people who prepared the fisa made mistakes and did not follow procedures. That is not a crime. Only clinesmith committed crimes. That is his defense. Mccabe will pull the same thing.
You have an important point “He is not responsible for preparing or verifying the fisa information.”. This team of reviewers should be called in and asked about what actually happen on the Carter Page renewal.
you must be watching a different episode than me…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rachael Baloney! EVERYBODY knows Barr rules the roost, and Barr WILL save the institution.
Come on, he “feared for his life”. it is always the LE fallback defense.
Afraid? That’s what they all say! Ask Epstein! How afraid was he?
He wordpress.
He was and is now complicit in the coup. Why does that rule out being afraid?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, both are not mutually exclusive.
I don’t think they are mutually exclusive.
Oops didna see your comment WSB
Working theory on this. Rosenstein is the classic swamp creature. No spine and always an eye to self preservation and advancement. So he rolls over on Mueller and studiously avoids “knowing things”—if Mueller can run his scam and come up with something “investigating the man” then Rosenstein is a hero. If he comes up with bupkis, Rosenstein can claim he knows nothing and was deceived by the evil FBI and just has to deal with the “fool” part–but is already comfortably on pension and nothing at risk. Maybe get a book deal too. Win/win for a swamp creature.
And cnn analist
I see what you did there 😉
I didn’t – until you highlighted it.
…go to the bathhouse with 0…
The root word
in”cnn analyst” is anal.
This is essentially how Lee Smith portrayed Rosenstein in his book, The Plot Against The President. Weak, cowardly and incompetent. Basically the embodiment of many of our high ranking govn’t political appointees. One standout passage describes how Rosenstein met with Nunes and claimed he didn’t know what a Woods file was (relates to documenting factual basis for FISA warrants), so Nunes and Patel proceeded to educate him in front of his senior staff. Rosenstein is one of the many clowns of the Leftist Clown World we are currently living in.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I think they call it failing up!
Wormtongue
Yes!
I mean, just look at the man. It’s not just people and their dogs that look alike.
Mueller was obliged to act the part of the senile old fool at the Congressional Hearings. His “testimony” would qualify for an Academy Award.He pretended at times to not even know where he was. These people have no shame and will do anything and play any part to keep from facing their guilt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Drag out that billion dollar NSA database and put it to some legal use for a change. Remember, what Rosenstein said – he would never use a email for something nefarious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how America feels about this 3 plus year sham always talked about muh muh Russia, then the Presidents says ” I caught them all” and if nothing happens, no arrests the rest of the globe will be laughing at America more than it already is. Shame on the country that many of us Canadians used to love to visit. Now people here are saying keep the borders closed forever, we don’t care to go there. I love your President and feel so bad for him and his family, sorry to say but America does not deserve a man like that. America loves traitors scumbags that steal from the honest hard working taxpayer. God Bless PDJT.
You are possibly right, Donna, but unfortunately Canada is circling the drain, too.
No questions about the expanded scope memo authorizing targeting Flynn’s son what would Rosie have said? Mueller team ‘Weisenstein’ wrote it, he just signed it as facilitator, hard to believe crossing another persons desk for a signature is facilitating? Why bother, there must be some goal behind it?
I Wonder what the work process guidelines and training manuals and job descriptions define?
Rod Rodentstein is a fence sitting, front running, bureaucratic swamp creature.
Rod is like a leaf floating in the air, going wherever the winds may take him. A jellyfish has more spine than Rosenstein.
In other words, Rod was for the coup, before he was against it.
Rodent works well. Always said this. A bureaucrat career pathetic loser spineless ‘clerk’ example of someone who should NEVER EVER EVER be doing any more than filing paper in a back office.
Why DO Bruce Ohr’s phone logs show he spoke to RR at 5:48pm on **12/13/16**. RR was not DAG @ Main Justice until confirmed 4/2017. This phone call w/ RR was THE DAY AFTER Simpson gave Nellie’s thumbdrive research to him.
This was when RR was US Attorney in MD….And according to Sharyl Attkisson, the Baltimore USAO is where they were running domestic surveillance and hacking ops out of when they hacked her computer.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Phone log source:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-releases/judicial-watch-uncovers-doj-records-showing-numerous-bruce-ohr-communications-with-fusion-gps-and-christopher-steele/
Atkisson lawsuit naming RR and the MD USAO and the ringleader behind illegal government surveillance on US citizens based upon admission by former govt agent who participated in the spying.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/02/former-govt-agent-admits-illegally-spying-on-sharyl-attkisson/
Good catch!
This may be slightly off topic, but hear me out.
Mentioning Bruce Ohr reminds me of his wife, Nellie, who was the licensed short-wave radio operator, for no particular reason in the midst of this affair.It is reasonable to surmise that she used short wave/ham radio to communicate with her partners in the crime to avoid electronic fingerprints that non-analog methods would leave behind.
We hear that the FBI is unable to confirm any coordination between Antifa groups or individual actors.
I wonder if the Antifa members may be using short-wave or other communications methods that don’t leave electronic “tracks” so to speak, during the current insurrection.
Sorry, I think this is important to mention.
“Rod Rosenstein’s admission exposed heinous plot against Trump”
«The key moment came in questioning from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who asked, “If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed the warrant application?,” referring to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant renewal concerning Trump campaign aide Carter Page.
“No,” testified Rosenstein, “I would not.”
And just like that, it became clear that the national torture of three years of the Russian collusion investigation simply should not have occurred. »
https://nypost.com/2020/06/03/rod-rosensteins-admission-exposed-heinous-plot-against-trump/
The lying SOB would have known then what he knows now had he looked.
He didn’t want to know or he did know and is now a #$%@%$ liar. I say he knew and is now a @#$%&%# liar.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dude was afraid of nothing.
He was there for sound bites for the media, and all involved assisted.
From Feinstein’s opening statements, this was nothing more than media sound bites to show this was a very serious investigation into Russian tampering.
Look at the media’s headlines, nothing more than telling the sheeple Trump colluded.
Not one question changed the narrative. If one came close, it’s to appease the RW sheeple. It will never make the news that something is amidst.
Sorry, this is all being played out to us to HOPE that Barr is some kind of mystical republican savior (which he is not) and the Dems get the headlines they want. Kabuki Theater at it’s finest.
And EVERYONE eats it up.
Disgusting.
Predictable.
We are in the middle of a civil war, a war for the soul of our nation.
I am so disheartened for our country, a country my ancestors go back to the 1600’s and have fought in EVERY SINGLE WAR we have fought in.
Today I weep.
I feel the same. My advice is wipe away the tears and buck up. Otherwise, be prepared to get run over.
Did you miss Rosenstein referencing in this clip “. . . Comey’s memoranda of his INTERVIEWS with the president . . . .”
I doubt that was unintentional. Nor are the implications of it for Comey anything other than dire if the Durham investigation shares that characterization of what Comey was up to — repeatedly and surreptitiously interviewing the POTUS for the purposes of a criminal investigation.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I half remember (somewhere in the IG report) that Comey admitted that his write-ups were essentially 302’s, documenting his “investigation” of POTUS.
That is why I claim his middle name is Bond:
James Bond Comey, on the case. Cue the spy music. Watch him disappear into the curtains…
Or behind the arras.
Jim jordan seems to be connected and woke; yet he seems to patiently wait for Linsdey G to get to the bottom of this.
Asciimom—I wonder (hope?) if Mr. Jordan knows more than we are aware of?
Congressman Jordan is in the House of Representatives and the Republicans over there currently have no power to call in anyone for testimony. Democrats and their globalist allies are going all out scorched earth on the country as they try to unseat President Trump and hang on to their tenuous control of the House. Vote GOP or the coup will have been successful after all and no one will be punished.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP ~~~ House ~~~ Senate ~~~ 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 6 people
The miss Lindsey Who was going to vote on 53 subpoenas today… then decided to wait…
Not that one.. the Lindsey that was a close friend of McStain.. who had a copy of the fake dossier.
I’m done believing any words comming out of Miss Lindsey..
Now why would McConnel place Miss Lindsey as head of the Senate Intelligence when there is no intelligence,, oh corruption makes sense..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jim Jordan has no “standing” in this investigation. Until the end, they will be careful to put om stage only those willing to support their evil intent to stick to the fact that Trump is Putin’s puppet. They say it a million different ways,but bottomline, they are NOT going to change the fact that they WILL oust Trump before this year ends, one way or another.
Rosenstein was Mueller’s, McCabe’s, Weisman’s, etc. superior. As such, he could have told us the truth at any time and never been ‘obstructing justice’.
Instead, he participated with those bums in obstructing justice by keeping the truth of Trump’s innocence hidden. Same for Flynn, Papadoupulous (sp), Page, the GRU, any number of falsely indicted and persecuted victims in their abuse of the law to oust Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Also a good take on RR yesterday….
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/06/03/rod-rosenstein-is-exactly-who-he-appears-to-be-a-doj-hack/
I have to totally agree with the redstate article about Rosenstein. I too have met my share of folks like him in all parts of the government.
the point that needs to be emphasized here is that Rosenstein was in charge of the most important investigation in history and he is claiming he did not provide full oversight (read the FISC request etc).
What incompetence; what dereliction of responsibility and duty! And we are to believe anything he says!
For the past 4 years I have been embarrassed to admit I am retired from the USDOJ. It is sickening to watch — what were these people thinking; what about their ethics; what else happened that we do not know about yet….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Howie_roak—-Ethics? Seriously? ROFLOL! Who thinks of ethics?/s THAT’s the problem with our entire bureaucracy!!!! Nobody (or very few!) have them!!!
This was exactly right. A perfect overview of this back-office weasel – over promoted into oblivion and to the detriment of all. The opposite of a leader.
lets watch them all start eating their own. get out the popcorn..good times!
I don’t think it calls for popcorn and I don’t think it is something that is entertaining. What it calls for is pitchforks and nooses. Then we can celebrate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A couple of interesting bits from vile Sheldon Whitehouse’s questioning of Rosenstein.
Watch about one minute in when Whitehouse refers to the Republican side of the House Intelligence committee “and its efforts to disparage and interfere with the Mueller CAMPAIGN.” (emphasis mine)
It’s all very strange unless you consider it a decent possibility as I do that Devin Nunes is the final (still redacted) target in the second scope memo.
Listen to his entire opening. It’s stunning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s specifically what he said that I’m referring to:
Beginning @54 seconds:
“. . . and.I say this based on the experience of looking at the House Intelligence Committee, uh, the Republican side of that committee, and its efforts to disparage and interfere with the Mueller campaign. That has not yet been fully investigated. I don’t believe that Mueller investigated any linkage between the Republican House Intelligence Committee efforts and the White House, or their efforts and Trump’s lawyers but I strongly suspect that the House Intelligence Committee Republicans were advised, controlled, or directed by Trump lawyers, either in the White House or on the Trump legal team. And that sorry experience, if that is in fact the case, again an investigation would reveal it but we have had no investigation, should not be replicated in the Senate Judiciary Committee.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, mister Whitehouse, but the Mueller witch hunt crew of democrat lawyers investigated every boneheaded conspiracy the media could come up with including imaginary Republican House interference. Grandstanding fool senator gotta grandstand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Weldon Shitehouse looks like he’s about to break into tears the entire time. Maybe he’s been slurping his lunch like Jack Reed….
This clown ‘represents’ me. Every single time I see/hear him the bile rises in the back of my throat. It it one of my deepest wishes that someone would be able to knock him outta office.
But this is Rhode Island…I think I have a better chance of winning Powerball on consecutive week…
LikeLiked by 3 people
To be honest I don’t think anybody CAN rise to these top levels of Government, FBI,CIA, Military, etc WITHOUT being either an inducted or converted certified swamp creature. To know what that is (swamp) can sometimes lead to accusations of conspiracy theories.
LikeLiked by 4 people
@Oldspeak EXACTLY correct. VERY few are immune to swamp blackmail.
Read the comments way to easy on Rosenstein, my opinion, Rosenstein is a back stabbing,
traitor, who tried to conspire to over throw , Trump Presidency,
LikeLiked by 11 people
Same old song and dance.
I am not guilty, just stupid. (Like with a cloth)
Ya, these lifetime swamp creatures want us to believe they are scared little babies, or lost lambs.
Mueller wanted everyone to think he was mentally challenged. Now Wear a Wire Rosie is scared. Lol
Sick, arrogant monsters we have in DC. (Who are all self taught thespians it appears)
We are in an active coup at this moment, but they want us to believe this was all unintentional.
That’s not rain on my leg
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love the comment…and EXACTLY
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lolli—Amen! Amen!!!
Just read an articlevthat Lady Graham is stalling again…re subpoenss. What to do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The alphabet’s have been facilitating and over throwning Govts for nearly 70 years, it only figures they were bound to over throw ours at some point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mtk 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen brother. The chickens have come home to roost, shall we say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting how google became “Alphabet”. Coincidence? You decide.
Crooked Rod rubber stamped the whole thing and was a fully active participant when he could have shut it down at any time or never even started it knowing it was a hoax.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Citizen817—-This could be good, if it’s true—-I hope!
Wormtongue aka Tolkien
he Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday postponed a vote on authorizing subpoenas for dozens of Obama-era officials regarding the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation, known as Crossfire Hurricane. Chairman Lindsey Graham delayed a vote until next week to allow amendments from Democrats.
Lindsey is thinking how proud his bff,John, would be of him, right now. 👬
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mean Wormtongue per Tolkien trilogy
afraid of missing his dinner party…
afraid of that weird stink eye graham was spottin him with.
afraid he might have forgotten to do his bed before leaving the house.
but he has zero worries and no fears about anything from this committee of feckless wonderers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
convenient since he has to win a primary June 9. He probably will win the primary, but not on my account.
upstate909—–Do what you can to get the word out for his opponent in the primary! Good luck!!!
Rosenstein was laying his defense to an indictment for knowingly executing a fraudulent FISA warrant application.
Save it for the Grand Jury and then a jury of 12, sport.
The I signed it, but I didn’t read it defense rarely gets you anywhere…except in Deep State Land
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s probably just me…
I know it’s just me, right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not just you, Redline 🇺🇸
I think of this comparison often. The resemblance is uncanny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One guy has a uniform on to let everyone know he is an enemy. The other guy is missing that and a weird little stache….
so
#metwo!
RR’s lips are fuller and his balls are smaller…
LikeLiked by 1 person
redline—It’s definitely not just you. I’ve seen this photo comparison before. Wonder if there really is a DNA match of some kind? I really wouldn’t be surprised if there was.
Hey, guys and gals,
Don’t forget the other track to the Uniparty strategy; stealing back the House by besmirching our VSGPDJT so they could have a Shampeachment party! If the LSM urinalists and DemoKKKrats had not been able to scream about “collusion” and “obstruction” for the year and a half leading up to the 2018 vote we, the people, might have held the house! Instead we got numerous “experts” swearing there was evidence of collusion who then recanted when placed under oath! We need to keep lists of these seditious traitors as they seem intent on forcing a hot “civil war” in their own strongholds and stealing the 2020 election with voter-fraud-by-mail!
We are at the crossroads now; if Durham starts indicting and we win 2020, America can begin rebuilding! If there is no accountability for the corruption and criminal behavior of our pols and bureaucrats then America will be lost without a long, deep watering of the Tree of Liberty. Keep your powder dry and your eye on the target! Pray for America and President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump and Rosenstein had met aboard Air Force One in late 2018. Thereafter, Trump said their meeting was “great”. I wish I knew what was said between them. Between that and the fact that Barr is protecting him, I get the feeling that, while he may not have “flipped”, Rosenstein is throwing his FBI buddies under the bus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holmes—I hope and pray you’re right! PS—Any relation to Sherlock? smirk!
Here is one of the Deep State Uniparty hand puppets with today’s feature character from the Rino collection- Lindsey Graham. Pull his string and hear him utter never heard before phrases like: “I am outraged!” and “I intend to hold hearings to get to the bottom of this” and everybody’s favorite: “Mr lobbyist that is an insufficient contribution. “
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is it only Graham’s fault? How about the dem’s, in particular the pos Durbin?
From the Hill
…an argument between the chairman (that would be Lindsey) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who were at times yelling as they debated the merits of the GOP investigation.
“This is about a president who just can’t get over it, maybe he will never will, and by a chairman who wants him to have another day to make his point about how he was mistreated,” Durbin said.
Graham interrupted to say: “With all due respect, I don’t buy what you’re saying at all.”
Graham then said the so-called Steele dossier of opposition research was used to get the surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Durbin chimed in “that is your theory” and Graham rebutted “these are facts.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, remember when they disbanded their gang unit? And look where they are now.
People seem to forget, or they were not alive, or it didn’t affect them so they don’t care, that the reason we had the “super predator” laws was because of the scourge of gangs we had to fight back against in 1980s-1990s. And believe me, they were super predators then too. And they started them young. And drugs were how they made their “family” money. And killings were for glory and for getting jumped in to a gang, aka initiated.
OF COURSE the criminal elements/cartels/gangs who been doing the looting wants this done and they are running the streets, the politicians and the gubt anyway.
This is just the next stop in a long line in the shredding of our laws in the USA. No bail, let people out because of a ridiculous virus, letting illegal aliens rule the cities, not deporting criminal illegal aliens, giving them all kinds of free services, not deporting overstayed visa illegal aliens, the list goes on and on. Not arresting or giving any kind of legal consequences to almost every kind of street the you can find in every major DIM run city.
I think all the gubt reps need to go and we’ll all find new ones to replace them. Ones that will FOLLOW THE LAW and The Constitution. Not rewrite them. That is not their job.
Their one and only job is to keep us safe. PERIOD.
Notice I did not say healthy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… everybody wanted it (the investigation) … and frankly half the Republicans wanted it.”
I’d say a lot more than half the Republicans supported the corrupt ‘investigation’, and that’s the real problem here. The only solution is for the voters to start to do their jobs in the system and start removing these corrupt Republicans from Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps Rosie will be afraid when he gets strapped into old sparky and his head is shaved. Bet he loses his water before the current starts flowing
Rod was visibly afraid quite often in the first hour of interviews. Skin of face twitching uncontrollably. Very upset at mention of 53 more interviewees coming forward.
LikeLiked by 1 person