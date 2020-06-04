Jim Jordan Discusses Rosenstein Testimony: “Rod Rosenstein Was Afraid”…

Ohio representative Jim Jordan gives his opinion on the testimony of former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jordan outlines a sequencing of events that was transparently obvious to Rosenstein in 2017, and shares a viewpoint that Rosenstein was afraid and too weak to shut down the corrupt investigation led by Mueller.

It is clear the DOJ, FBI and Intelligence Community group who put the nation through three years of nonsense; and their allied and facilitating media who helped push the investigative fraud; are now attempting to avoid any accountability by calling any review of their malign activity a “conspiracy theory.” A stunning irony all things considered.

In this example the willful ‘conspiracy’ is not a theory.