President Trump Walks to St. Johns Church…

President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General Bill Barr, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows walked to St John’s church immediately following a speech delivered from the Rose Garden.

The symbolism reflects executive determination and national resilience after the Antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs tried to torch St. John’s the night before.

  1. emet says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    Guess POTUS may use the Insurrection Act and call out the troops. Might as well round up the illegals while he’s at it. Be nice to see Brennan marched out of his house at bayonet point if he starts running his mouth.

  2. susandyer1962 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    CNN lost their minds! All they are talking about is how they fired on innocent protesters with pepper spray and rubber bullets for a photo op!! I was screaming at the TV and almost beat up my husband to please change the channel. He likes to check out CNN to see what they are saying but I see Jim Acosta on TV I want to throw something!😠😠😠

    • Peter Shaw says:
      June 1, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      I understand your point of view. Seeing Acosta has the same effect on me.

    • Kaco says:
      June 1, 2020 at 8:53 pm

      My husband does the same thing at times! “Let’s see what CNN is saying!” It drives me nuts, I tell him after two minutes turn it off!

      Sad thing is there are people that believe that crap wholeheartedly. I’m still peeking in on that Cedar Point forum and politics are still being discussed and these people’s minds are totally brainwashed. The thing is, the one or two conservative voices gets banned by the TDS administrator.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      June 1, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      My Mom had ABC News on with David Muir – we both like to check out different channels, just to see/hear how they distort what we just witnessed – it was pretty awful though and David Muir delivers it all with such pious mendacity –

      changing the channel to Fox – Tucker –

    • hocuspocus13 says:
      June 1, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      I guess beating an elderly woman with a 2×4 was for a photo op … also!

    • margarite1 says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:03 pm

      You’ve got more guts than I do for watching CNN.

    • Crewdog 52. says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      The hell with CNN, even FOX can get so unwatchable that I tell my wife to either mute or turn the set off before I pull an “Elvis Presley.”

    • Tiffthis says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      Susandyer1962 I’ve seen the clip but I didn’t understand the lefts problem. I gotta find the whole clip and see what they talking about

    • Jan says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      My husband does, too. It’s bad enough that FAUX News gives these liars air time. I’ve almost got my husband starting to NOT watch “60 Minutes.” Have totally given up on local news unless its upcoming weather.

    • CM-TX says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:42 pm

      I used to have one of those husbands… pretty sure they find our irritation amusing.😁

      Then one day I decided my BP couldn’t take it anymore, & so I ran away! Been living F/CNN-free ever since! 😉

    • steph_gray says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      I just came back to this thread because I saw this thing about rubber bullets and tear gas.

      The implication is that they were being used in real time at the moment our President was walking to this church in order to clear his physical path to it.

      Can somebody please refute this? I cannot imagine it can be anything but fake news.

      Were rubber bullets and tear gas even used at any time today or this evening? Anywhere in that vicinity? Anywhere in DC? Anywhere in the country?

      I don’t have live tv, only streaming, so need reality checks from treepers.

      I have nothing against these measures being used, by the way. I just really want facts and there are so few decent sources for real-time events.

    • Kureelpa says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      I won’t ever do it, or let my husband.
      I told him, “you realize that you are making their viewer numbers look better, by doing that.”

    • Rj says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:48 pm

      Lewis Black says if you want to see what it’s like to have a stroke just watch CNN for 5 minutes.

  3. amjean says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    I was already in tears of despair over the Virginia house with children
    inside the rioters set on fire in Virginia, then blocking the firefighters
    from doing their job (Thank God I believe they all survived).

    Now I cry tears of joy because of the courage and fortitude of this
    wonderful man, President Trump.

    Thank God for him at this time; we need him so much. The world
    is going insane.

  4. Patience says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    “Merry Christmas”

  5. Kaco says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    I still think President Trump was allowed to win by God because the entire corrupt globalist apparatus was against him. I can’t believe what they’ve thrown at him since being elected, everything and the kitchen sink. He is like the boy with his finger in the dike protecting us from THEM. We must not ever let them come back into power. They’ve really shown themselves now, especially with the lockdowns and these organized mobs. God bless President Trump and all patriots who want to do right by our nation. God protect the people in the neighborhoods being torn apart from these anti-Antifa mobs.

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      Kaco- it was only through Divine Intervention that we have our President Trump.
      At least that is what I’ve come to believe. No other explanation.

    • jay says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:46 pm

      If the RATS get the WH again, game over. They learned in the 2016 elections fair is for fairies 🧚🏻‍♀️.

      Once they win again- that will be the last election.

      “Elections? Why? The people have spoken”. Fidel Castro 1958

  6. dufrst says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    The optics are excellent as the pictures show and because of that, the press jackals are screeching!

    While they screech about a photo op, Trump can go about cleaning up the streets with the National guard and military, doing the job the mayors and governors of these blue states can’t do! MAGA! TBYC!

  7. dufrst says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    The optics are excellent as the pictures show and because of that, the press jackals are screeching!

    While they screech about a photo op, Trump can go about cleaning up the streets with the National guard and military, doing the job the mayors and governors of these blue states can’t do! MAGA! TBYC!

  8. grlangworth says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:52 pm

    The man for the time alright.

  9. jmgreenwell says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    “We have the greatest country in the world.” AMEN!!!

  10. anniesezso says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    I love my president.

  11. Tiffthis says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    GrammaCofefe, could he be holding up “Donald’s bible” ? 😇

  12. tangled_up_in_blue says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    This is not same DJT that had been presented to us over the last 30 years.
    This is a man on a misssion, with the soul of our nation in his hands, and he knows it.
    He has transformed.
    God BLESSED, America.

  13. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Remember the photo of Teresa May at one of the G* summit where we were trying to figure out what she was “measuring” based on her hand gesture? We now know!!! Dang!! Wish I could find that pic..

  14. Koot Katmando says:
    June 1, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    WTF his daughter in a mask? Should made her go the bunker.

    • Reserved55 says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:12 pm

      I was going to make the same comment.

    • Tonya Sky says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      That is the press secretary, Kayleigh.

      • Reserved55 says:
        June 1, 2020 at 9:21 pm

        On the return to the White House, you can clearly see Ivanka, just ahead of Jared, when she turns her head towards the camera.

      • Osugagal says:
        June 1, 2020 at 9:28 pm

        No, it is Ivanka. His press secretary is wearing nude shoes and her jacket has gold buttons. Ivanka is wearing black shoes. She has worn a mask most Of the times When she has been in public. I wish she and Jared did not have as much influence.

      • VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
        June 1, 2020 at 9:30 pm

        Kayleigh (in front of church between POTUS and Mr. Meadows) has no mask, is wearing a dark jacket w/gold buttons and is wearing light tan/ white shoes…

        Lady behind POTUS seems to be wearing a black mask, dark blazer and black shoes.

        Two different ladies?

    • jeffsn4 says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      I barely trust her and I don’t trust Kushner at all. He’s shady.

  15. Masooch says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Love our President!! What a stud!!

  16. plumnelly1 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    It is my sincerest hope that when the alleged phenomena of spontaneous human media combustion occurs that I will be casually passing the tv (Cause I don’t watch it) and witness this. Truly hope they all combust at the same time because I rarely pass by the tv. #solarflare

  17. Magabear says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    God bless PDJT for that show of solidarity with that church, and houses of worship in general.

  18. helmhood says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:03 pm

    Seek justice
    Love mercy
    Walk humbly with your God

  19. Sassy1 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    I think the president is saying to his supporters who believe in God: Pray for revival! There was a video that was going viral not long ago called “Donald Trump’s Bible,” about a revival in the Hebrides, a very powerful video with an amazing twist at the end. It has become hard to find for some reason, but I just watched it so I know it’s still out there, don’t know how to link here or I would. I sense President Trump knows a return to our spiritual roots is vital to our survival as a nation.

  20. topavalley says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    The Military police, DC police, Secret Service did a great job!
    Stayed calm, unflappable, let the antifa, paid rioters rant, expose themselves, then the calmly processed them and ZIP tied them.
    Look at their contacts, social media, bank accounts, phone records, travel history, credit card accounts.

    • MVW says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      Hold the benefactors, the financiers of the riots personally liable monetarily and criminally.

      Start with Soros. If money and organization and planning traces back to any foreign government, there should be similar action.

      The organizers overplayed their hands.

  21. xcontra says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    WHy did he make a point of displaying a Bible? Seems unusual to me. Was he doing so to send a message overseas, like to Iran? Did we just get a lock on some Iran/Hezbollah information he wanted to mock? In any case, it will drive the domestic enemies in the beltway press insane, which might be helpful, although that is like carrying “coals to Newcastle” ← ← the MSM is already bonkers! : D

  22. Rami says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    There would have been only one thing that could have topped off PDJT’s walk to St. Johns. That would have been words to the effect of thanking God for his protection for the church, along with a moment of silence. So proud of my President and the symbolism his walk made though.

  23. bullnuke says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    We hired President Trump to restore law and order. Exposing the leftist media hacks was just a bonus.

  24. Perot Conservative says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Our staunchest defender of religion & the unborn – ever?

    Can you imagine Hillary & Biden making that walk? Physically or spiritually?

    No.

    Will the riots, looting, arson, attempted murder & murder – push soccer Moms & Independents towards POTUS? I pray!

    BTW, MSM doesn’t mention smaller cities being looted … San Leandro, Walnut Creek (a looter shit a female looter) Pleasant Hill, Concord, Long Beach, and Santa Ana to name a few.

    SIP Alerts tonight for Alameda County.

    • xcontra says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:20 pm

      HRC would’ve had the vapors and gone stiff as a board before getting to the White House gate, just like that hot day in Manhattan. As for Joe the Perv, he might have needed a hand crossing the street — he looks more feeble than HRC lately.

    • tangled_up_in_blue says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      I still can’t believe he stood at the for March for Life this year.
      Just makes me smile.

  25. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Our Father,
    who art in heaven,
    hallowed be thy Name.
    Thy kingdom come.

    THY WILL BE DONE!

    On earth as it is in heaven.
    Give us this day our daily bread.
    And forgive us our trespasses,
    as we forgive those who trespass against us.
    And lead us not into temptation, but,

    DELIVER US FROM EVIL!

    For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever.

    Amen!

    V.D.M.A.

  26. Herbert Kroll says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Ivanka is the only one wearing a mask. Just noticing…

  27. Jimmy Jack says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:25 pm

    Straight up baller.

    I am thankful every day for Donald and Trump.

    God be with our first responders, police and National Guard

  28. cplogics says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Tucker had the courage to call out the President’s most trusted advisor, Jared tonight and rightfully so. Jared has led the charge to fling open the prison door and play nice with those who feel despite their crimes, they are disadvantaged. It’s long past time that the President find another position for Jared, maybe back in NYC.

  29. MaineCoon says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    ‘”No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and this is their vindication from me,’ declares the Lord”.
    ~Isaiah 54:17

  30. burginthorn says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Everything. EVERYTHING the Deep State is doing …Impeachment, Collusion, China, Virus, Economy Locked Down, Riots and Protests, to name a few, are ALL BULLYING TACTICS!

    This is ALL the Deep State Leftist Marxist has. Bullying. If you don’t give us what we want we’ll make your life a living hell until you do.

    What President Trump did today is simply say “I’m not intimidated and I won’t be bullied” showing America how its done. They’ve bullied Gen Flynn with the law (their favorite weapon of choice) and the American people via a barrage of assets designed to intimidate you into never standing up for yourself, your people or your country.

    They’ve bullied pastors, priests, nuns and people of faith. The LGBTQVONYZ 😛 were taught this tactic and bullied their way into American life forcing their lifestyle choices onto children even. Radical Islam, another bully who tries to intimidate all into submission. If you don’t stand up to bullies you end up with the biggest bully of them all, passing you around like the prison bitch – Communism. That bully flat out murders any who even whisper standing up.

    Those ‘journalists’ at the White House are bullies. Listen to them. Never relenting. Destined to make any who stand before them lives a living hell. They do it to the President, to Kayleigh McEnany (no matter how many times she smacks them down) there they are, ready to intimidate and annoy.

    Now ask yourself one simple question, and you tell me …what is the only answer to bullies to stop them? Deep down you know what it is, even if you can’t say it out loud. They’ll never ever stop until you stop it. Day in, day out for three + years and when President Trump is reelected in November they’ll be there ready and waiting …you snooze, you lose. There is only ONE way to stop the bullying.

    I am extremely confident President Trump knows how to stop bullies. I imagine throughout his life in the New York Real Estate business he would have come across a few. From the bureaucrats to organized crime (is there any difference?) President Trump no doubt has seen them all. Which gives me all sorts of giggly sensations because I’m guessing I know what’s coming for these bullies 🙂

    Hold onto your hats folks …there’s a storm coming.

  31. hawkins6 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    • hawkins6 says:
      June 1, 2020 at 9:50 pm

  32. Jlwary says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Watching replay of Tucker… It was good until he shared his unsubstantiated opinion of POTUS and being controlled. 🙄

    I guess it’s not just liberals who pretend not to know things.

  33. Patriot1783 says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    Our fearless leader….God Bless President Trump, his family and his administration.

  34. Ellis says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Badass in the oval office.

  35. dawndoe says:
    June 1, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    My husband and I were exhausted by the time this walk was over. We were praying for the president and hoping nothing would happen to him. That was an exceptional gesture, but way too scary for us.

