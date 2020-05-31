Sunday Talks: Crump on Floyd – “We Don’t Understand”…

Our old friend Ben ‘objectib ebidense’ Crump, the defense lawyer for the Floyd family, appears on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan to discuss the deaf of George Floyd. It’s been a while…. Ben does what Ben does, and factually he’s a goofy cat doing the best he can on behalf of his client.
“Officer” (in quotes deliberately) Derek Chauvin did kill George Floyd; that’s not the issue. The issue driving the media narrative surrounds why “Officer” Derek killed George. Toward the end of the interview Brennan asked Crump about Derek and George knowing each-other. Ben’s response, specifically how he phrases the admission, is what’s worth watching.
Hi Ben. Good to see you again. Oh, and you’re right, nothing makes sense.
By now Ben is discovering that everything around El Nuevo Rodeo, the Mexican Cantina and Dance Club where George and Derek worked, is sketchy. Likely Ben and Daryl Parks (Parks & Crump Esq.) have realized it’s better to focus their financial strategy toward reparations from the city of Minneapolis because this incident hits on something even Crump doesn’t want to touch.
El Nuevo Rodeo (hereafter ENR) is a front business. Nothing is as it seems.
The background ownership of ENR takes you to a shady network of LLC’s and the name Omar Investments Inc. (est. 1996). Dig a little deeper and something else becomes evident… The ownership might connect to one or more U.S. three letter agencies.
The ownership network has previous interactions with FBI operations in/around Minneapolis. This is not surprising because Minneapolis Minnesota has more national security operations ongoing than any other community in the country. Various Somali groups are being watched, and anyone can do a google search to see when those security operations surface in the media.
Omar Investments Inc. owns El Nuevo Rodeo Cantina and night club since 1996. The principle of Omar Investments Inc. is Muna Sabri. In 2001 a close relative, Basim Sabri, was captured by the FBI in a sting operation.
…”In 2001, FBI agents recorded Sabri giving Herron $5,000, cash intended to curry the lawmaker’s support for his development. Sabri was later convicted on three bribery counts and fined $75,000.” (link)….
FBI intercept in 2001, there’s the capture. That’s the asset creation point for U.S. security to find a way to embed within Minneapolis, and assist the Sabri’s along the way.
The presented “former club owner”, Maya Santamaria, seen on television, appears to be a purposeful ‘front’ (a face useful in deflecting attention from the primary owner and operations). With that in mind, the scale of false information in/around the visible event, horrible as it was/is, creates layers and layers of purposeful misinformation and a need to control what the public sees in the media.
As I said before, I prefer to sit this one out; however, it is interesting. If you consider that El Nuevo Rodeo might likely be a front for a three letter national security agency; or at the very least a valuable inside source for domestic intelligence and surveillance, things start reconciling rather quickly.
ENR also looks like a money laundering operation. Part of that laundry operation appears to involve counterfeit currency. This enterprise, writ large, looks like the answer to ‘how’ a U.S. agency infiltrated the background criminal network in Minnesota to watch and monitor for domestic threats. So there are layers to what is visible and a myriad of interests involved.
Officer Derek Chauvin is a 19-year veteran of the Mineapolis police dept. Derek Chauvin also worked at ENR for 17 years. That timeline puts Derek Chauvin showing up to work security at El Neuvo Rodeo cantina and club right after the FBI busts Basim Sabri (everyone remembers what intel agencies were doing right after 9-11-01).
Recently – When the Wuhan Virus hits the night club needs to shut down. By extension this shuts down any illicit activity maintained by the legit operation. Any activity within a laundering operation would have to be paused. It would look silly, very suspicious, if the ENR club bookkeeper was making bank deposits while the business is closed.
However, this also means George Floyd was out of work. According to the indictment:
The police were called because George Floyd was passing counterfeit $20 bills.
Could the way Chauvin, and the responders writ large, interacted with George Floyd have been an outcropping of concern that Floyd was putting the ENR operation at risk?
Read the indictment. Everything was cool until the responding officers attempted to put Floyd in Derek Chauvin’s squad car. Floyd is presented as being ok with the arrest stuff; but really, really, didn’t want to get in Derek’s car.
17-years as a “security officer” for El Nuevo Rodeo. Was Chauvin the enforcer?
Does that explain why everyone seems casual, even the responding EMT’s?
Could the national security angle explain why no prior charges against Chauvin in a 2006 shooting were ever sought?
One thing is clear, as attested by Benjamin Crump, Derek Chauvin and George Floyd knew each-other; this was not some random street incident. Arguably, every single person in/around law enforcement and EMT response that day knew each-other.
I asked this question back in January about counterfeit currency in Minnesota:
Who would go through a cost-prohibitive process to counterfeit $1 dollar bills?
A U.S. national security agency conducting an operation with little interest in the profit dynamic; that’s who.
Why didn’t EMT’s occupy the ambulance and try to administer aid? Why were uniformed officers in an ambulance?
Those were EMT/Paramedics. Hennepin county EMS wears a brown uniform similar to the one worn by Hennepin County Sheriff’s Dept.
This is the first post on this topic that begins to make sense of what happened. Thank you Sundance for being willing to go down those rabbit holes and bring sunlight to areas that would rather stay hidden.
BINGO
We know we have a lot of bad apples involved in government agencies in DC right?
So, why do we assume this front operation if possibly run by the feds is necessarily white hat feds?
Maybe I’m missing something.
Just asking for a friend.
I am assuming the front operation is full of fed crooks
until proven otherwise.
Big question. How many other Minneapolis police officers work a second shift at the nightclub?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is not unusual anywhere.
Scratch that. I get your point.
Can we get any Golden Gopher Treepers to tell us about the restaurant / nightclub?
Or do some recon?
If you have any specific suggestions, I will. I’m not the brightest when it comes to sussing things out. A couple quick thoughts: Don’t know anything about El Nuevo Rodeo, but George Floyd was also reported to have worked as a bouncer at a downtown restaurant/dance club called Conga Latin Bistro. https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/george-floyd/everybody-loved-floyd-remembering-george-floyd/89-884120ac-a39b-4688-aa27-4d8d37186f4e He also is said to have rented an apartment from the owner of Conga – Jovanni Thunstrom. https://www.startribune.com/boss-remembers-george-floyd-as-a-good-friend-person-and-a-good-tenant/570775702/
FYI, over the years, our local weekly, City Pages, has done a lot of reporting on Basim Sabri, and City Pages usually has a pretty intact data record of its stories. I’ll see if it’s searchable.
Sundance strikes again… our personal naivite regarding such ostensibly cut-and-dried events as Minneapolis’ descent to anarchy via Chauvin-Floyd looms boundless.
If, as seems plausible, this Antifa-Soros spark was struck by a long-standing “3-letter agency” provocateur/surveillance op, both DOJ and FBI, thereby new-minted DNI head John Ratcliffe, will have extensive files on everything from backdoor counterfeiting to money-laundering to Ellison-Ilhan Omar’s Somali terrorist ties perfusing Minnesota’s subreptive 5th Congressional District.
As an aside, we note that denizens of Africa’s numerous Failed States do tend to infest U.S. quota-hiring venues. Among others, the warden of NYC’s Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC) during Jeffrey Epstein’s misfortunate termination was a suitably tinctured Senegalese ex-soccer manager named Lamine N’Diaye, promptly spun off for malfeasance too malodorous for words.
Just one question about the very interesting pattern of facts presented above: If Derek Chauvin was acting on concerns of the shady 3 letter agencies that George Floyd was jeopardizing their black-bag ops they’re running out of ENR … how does a white cop “murdering” an unarmed black man, in broad daylight, on the street in full view of witnesses recording the incident on cell phones, REDUCE the risk of exposing the secret squirrels network? If anything, it seems to me creating an incident that results in Chauvin arrested and charged with murder, and touches of race riots across the United States attracts all sorts of unwanted attention and exponentially INCREASES the risk to the operation.
Sometimes, things are exactly as they appear. George Floyd, like Eric Garner before him, died because he had heart disease and the exertion of resisting arrest was too much for him. He died because the officer (allegedly) didn’t respond appropriately to the medical emergency and continued restraining him even after he lost consciousness.
Or how bout it is exactly like Sundance points out.
Sometimes things spin out of control.
Sh!te happens.
Officer Chauvin stayed in the kneeling posture over George Floyd so as to not acknowledge to those present that the man was already dead. Avoid a messy scene, dontcha know?
Forget the lawyer. Useful race baiting trained idiot to be used by the leftist politicians and media. Shime Waza, or, the technique that involves various ways of using pressure applied by a thumb(s), or knee, or arm, or other utility, to cut off the flow of someones blood or air to a windpipe or carotid artery. Most of the time, the one that is having the technique administered to them has approximate seven or eight seconds before losing consciousness. I have found by reciprocal experience, that is normally the case. Anything beyond that time frame can possibly, and most likely will, cause an adverse reaction within the brain and heart resulting in death. Some say the motive was strictly racial. White cop(s) killed black man for no reason other than the color of his skin. Then we learn that there is a possibility the two knew each other and there may have been a personal reason. Now we are looking at the possibility the cop actually did not know the victim personally but knew or learned who he was and was sent to shut him up. That begs the question of why the cop would imagine he would get away with murder?
Phase two. Riots and assaults being carried out by nefarious and dubious actors that are totally unrelated to the victim by any ideology, race, or political affiliation, or to any motive concerning the death of the victim. They are trained and organized anarchists. In whose grace and service they reside is one question. How to resolve the issue is another. Perhaps the rioters and the victim have common financial ties after all. Anyway, its all in the Socialist/Communist book of dirty tricks.
So are the protesters being paid with counterfeit money? Seems the best way to get rid of the evidence is to give it to these protesters and let them pass it. It would muddy the investigative waters and incentivize the protesters. Then the paymaster disappears.
Crump talking about “underlining” health conditions and drugs means he knows this guy had a heart condition, high blood pressure and probably had drugs in his system. They are aiding and abetting the lie he died from suffocation – which the coroner already found was not the case.
The Floyd family has asked governor Walz to have Keith Ellison As their attorney.
Wonder who shot the original video and how did it get to the media?
Interesting stuff. One thing that you seemed to miss – according to the indictment they were trying to get him into the squad car of Kueng and Lane, not Chauvin’s. And, the indictment says he started to resist before Chauvin even showed up.
The governor (walz) acknowledged he’s strongly considering taking the unprecedented step of replacing Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in the prosecution of the Minneapolis police officers
I’m not so sure that this officer actually killed George Floyd. Autopsy results show Floyd died of a heart attack. His system was found to contain drugs that the coroner alludes to as illegal drugs?? Floyd did NOT die from asphyxiation. Did the officer’s actions contribute to his death? That very possibly APPEARS to be the case. I would hate to be in this position because, like Flynn, they will railroad this guy. Right now everyone seems to need a scape goat. Haven’t heard too much on the news as to the ’cause of death’ or even the coroner’s preliminary results……..
Maybe Sundance is onto something — he often is — but it’s not unusual for “clubs” to be associated with crime and money-laundering, without involvement of three-letter agencies. Why would “former owner” Maya Santamaria introduce herself into the story if she was a frontman who knows there is a lot to hide? In this theory, does she WANT it all to come out?
What she said on TV was interesting. She was painting Chauvin as a hot head who seemed ‘scared’ in confrontations, and then quickly maced people out front on a regular basis.
(Side note: lots of bouncers these days are Somoan or Tongan, or former wrestlers. Perfect skill set. Wrestlers take you to the ground, and its over.)
Humm … but does Chauvin now take a fall for a three-letter agency?
Or if he’s let off on a technicality, or let out in 2 or 3 years, don’t we get nationwide riots again?
Or, Arkancide ala Epstein?
