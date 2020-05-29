President Trump: “Looting Leads to Shooting” – MSM Go Bananas…

While watching the third night of mayhem, looting and riots in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night President Trump tweeted: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, and the media went bananas.
Every person of normal and stable constitution knew the meaning was looting and violence leads to shooting and escalated violence; thus it needs to be addressed with urgency by local officials in charge of maintaining the peace. However, the media needed to pretend they were unaware of common sense in order to turn the phrase into an attack against the president. President Trump responds:
The background of George Floyd being killed by police officer Derek Chauvin is horrific. There is no justification for Chauvin’s action and the seemingly cavalier attitude by those who were at the scene of the events. Outrage and emotional reaction over the video of the events is not surprising; but the riots, arson and looting are another level of troubling.
CTH has not written about the incident, because there is obviously much more to the story than currently being presented by national media.
This is one of those incidents where a variety of interests seek to take advantage; and as each layer of interest attaches itself, well, the larger truth behind the originating event is lost. A rabbit hole is created.
Officer Derek Chauvin and victim George Lloyd knew each-other. Chauvin was a security officer for a sketchy dance club named El Nuevo Rodeo, and had worked there for 17 years. Chauvin worked for El Nuevo Rodeo cantina and dance club longer than he was a police officer. Mr. George Lloyd also worked at the restaurant/dance club as a bouncer, for several years. Chauvin and Lloyd knew eachother.
The dynamic of the relationship between Lloyd and Chauvin is divergent from the media narrative. Additionally, the media presentation of the club, and ownership, is also materially flawed.
The club is not what appears visible on the surface; neither is the relationship between the two men who both worked there. CTH has reviewed the background, and made a decision to exit the rabbit hole. Suffice to say it’s better to just sit this one out and watch.
Speculative reasons for disengagement:
El Nuevo Rodeo is owned by foreign interests: Omar Investments Inc. The club appears to be a laundry operation; which is a semi-legitimate business set up as a front to launder illicit income streams which might include counterfeit operations. Chauvin and Lloyd both worked there. The presented “former club owner”, seen on television, appears to be a purposeful ‘front’ (a face useful in deflecting attention from the primary operations).
With that in mind, the scale of false information in/around the visible event, horrible as it was/is, creates layers and layers of purposeful misinformation and a need to control what the public sees in the media.
Combine a sketchy background of participants who are all very familiar with each-other as noted on video; with a network of foreign interests and false fronts; and overlay a network of federal and national security operations that are well known and specific to Minneapolis… and, well, it’s a rabbit hole best left alone.
CTH is not going there.
Ignore the uniform angle in the video above, that’s a non issue. The casual and familiar nature of the participants, in combination with what the “paramedics” do not do when they arrive on scene, seems to tell a larger story.
Regardless, a man lost his life; that alone is tragic.
I was looking around at Twitter feeds and there’s a lot of speculation as to what’s really going on
I’m not a conspiracy nut nor do I like to repeat unproven accusations, but in the interest of this thread, here’s a few making the rounds on Twitter…
This incident is just one in many that will be played out before the election to stir up resentment and hate
The incidents are planned in advance by the elites
Has anyone seen Floyds dead body? He was whisked away in an ambulance and nothing more has been shown regarding his body
The organized traveling street thugs have a busy itinerary in place for the summer, with many police brutality incidents ready to be played out countrywide
Again, that’s just stuff people are talking about on Twitter. I was reading Malkins site and just clicked on links. I have no idea what’s fact or fiction, or if there’s any truth at all in what they’re saying, but the sad thing about today’s world is, anything is possible
Oh, and what I say above is in no way diminishing the possibly real death of a citizen in a brutal manner and the despicable actions of the police involved
Frankly, I’m fine with PDJT’s tweet either way one takes it. If you loot, you should get shot.
And why a cop is also working at a strip joint is telling of that cops character. This was a bad cop.
I hate to sound crass here but had President Trump came out saying what he said but added…
“I’m very, very angry at what I saw in that video and this police officer, in my opinion, should be executed plain and simple”
It’s a dirty business but when you’re in a political war, sometimes you need to stroke those emotions. Fight fire with fire, let the media choke on that.
He’d have lost my support if he said what you proposed. You do know, that the autopsy shows no asphyxiation nor strangulation, and says pre-existing conditions combined with intoxicants caused the death? By the time all the facts are known I might be for exoneration or the death penalty or something in between. Way too early to propose executing someone on what media is presenting to us.
You missed the point.
Have you seen the media turn this on Trump, it’s all over the left circles. If his opinion was just that, the media would have a very hard time attacking his position. It would expose to millions more what the media is all about.
I’ve met more politicians than I care to admit and they all play dirty.
So you are already calling for an execution. And you want the President of the United States to publicly call for an execution. Before all the evidence and before a trial. Uhmmm…to quote Joe “C’mon man!”
In my official capacity as the guy who must be first and chime in…
I’ve authorized the release of my extensive and exhaustive analysis based on the facts of this case.
and here it is:
no clue…no clues ..not enough clues …yet
I have been stopped by LE, many times.
I have been frisked, and had my car searched, many times.
I have been handcuffed, and taken into custody,…many times.
After all, at ONE time, I was a “career criminal” and convicted felon.
In all my encounters with LE, I have never sustained any injury, not so much as a broken nail.
And, I really DO NOT think it is cause I am white.
I think its because I NEVER RESISTED.
Due to my experience, I have difficulty feeling sympathetic to those who RESIST being placed under arrest, and as a result of resisting, experience injury or death.
I am NOT saying that resisting gives the officer ‘licence’, just saying if you think you are being wrongly arrested, you argue your case in court, not on the street.
In every single one of these cases, it has been a criminal resisting arrest. Encouraging blacks to continue to resist “the man” is getting them killed.
I agree totally with your assessment.
As a kid of 17 I was stopped at 1 am (coming home from work) because he mistook my car for a stolen car. He had plenty of attitude, and it wouldn’t have taken much to have him throw me around. Like you, I just respectfully complied with all his requests, and was no worse for the wear. I didn’t get an apology, and thought he was a jerk, but it wasn’t a big deal.
I also have little sympathy for those who engage in high speed chases, endangering many, usually over an unpaid traffic ticket, or teens stealing a car.
Public endangerment, you lose.
Oh yeah Dutch, I learned at a very young age that every Chicago cops name was “Sir”
I’ve never been a criminal in the true sense of the word, just kid and teenage “stuff” most of us did, but when stopped and questioned, you followed orders and you were respectful, because those cops didn’t mess around
And KEEP YOUR HANDS IN PLAIN SIGHT, AT ALL TIMES.
“Let me see your HANDS!” is a common command, and understandable.
Dutchman, I agree 100%. I too have been arrested several times in my life. Over a period of about ten years I walked in the shadow of death. I got involved in a specific drug that almost ruined my life forever. Every time I was arrested I knew I was guilty and had no thought of resisting. I was treated with respect EVERY time. So as you say, when you resist you are asking for trouble. Lucky for me. some prison time in the end gave me a new perspective on life. Last twenty years have been prosperous and wonderful. Granted, it was very hard. We have a lot in common and I respect that. Not on the street is a great factual comment by the way.
https://nypost.com/2020/05/27/video-does-not-appear-to-show-george-floyd-resisting-arrest/
Two things jump out at me…
one is Floyd’s body language while sitting on the ground. He’s leaning away from the one officer.
The second thing, note they do not put him in the nearby vehicle that pulls up. Instead they walk him across intersection, & down the street. Notice that same cruiser that pulled up, then is moved across street to strategically block visual of “camera 2”.
Video definitely shows Floyd resisting arrest at the beginning, and another officer having to come to his assistance to get Floyd out of the car.
In figured there was more to it and appreciate Sundance getting into the rabbit hole and leaving us some crumbs.
Info back as I do so often to Georg Webb who has said for several years that there are ratlines running from Texas and MN with Ilhan Omar put in place for a reason. And look into Klobuchar’s father as well as why MN became a repository for Somalis.
It’s a deep rabbit hole indeed.
Why did Keith Ellison from congress to Mn. AG?
Why did Keith Ellison from congress to Mn. AG?
O….M….G
Accidentally hit the send button. Was going to finish with…that video of the police coming out of the ambulance with NO EMT OR MEDICAL EQUIPMENT!!! That’s some bad 💩going down.
“ looting leads to shootings “ is a true statement , as we have witnessed in the past with incidences like this . Nothing to see here . Just people reading the Presidents mind again . #TRUMP2020🇺🇸❤️🤍💙
Serpico, LA Confidential, Prince of the City, hundreds more: where would Hollywood be without movies about corrupt police departments?
Captain McCluskey in the Godfather, the greatest movie of all time!
I worked with a former sergeant in the Hong Kong Police: he left and came to Toronto to go straight. He wasn’t kidding.
Good thing he didn’t go to Minneapolis.
When a white police officer kills a black man in a totally justified killing, as in Ferguson, and a white police officer kills a black man in an unjustified killing, as in Minneapolis, the reaction, violent rioting and looting and burning, is the same, which must tell any sane person that none of this is about justice. It is about something else and we all know what it is, though few dare say it aloud.
Definitely something shady about this situation. In the last video, NO medical attention was given to Floyd at all, by anyone, even though Floyd was obviously non-responsive. The “officer” kept his knee on Floyd’s neck despite Floyd being handcuffed. Why?
The ambulance drivers did not initiate CPR, much less even check Floyd for a pulse. They just loaded Floyd onto the stretcher like a piece of meat and without even supporting Floyd’s neck. I doubt this is standard EMT protocol.
I doubt the public will receive any truthful information.
and another city gets in on the mess…
