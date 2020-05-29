President Trump: “Looting Leads to Shooting” – MSM Go Bananas…

While watching the third night of mayhem, looting and riots in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night President Trump tweeted: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, and the media went bananas.

Every person of normal and stable constitution knew the meaning was looting and violence leads to shooting and escalated violence; thus it needs to be addressed with urgency by local officials in charge of maintaining the peace. However, the media needed to pretend they were unaware of common sense in order to turn the phrase into an attack against the president. President Trump responds:

The background of George Floyd being killed by police officer Derek Chauvin is horrific. There is no justification for Chauvin’s action and the seemingly cavalier attitude by those who were at the scene of the events. Outrage and emotional reaction over the video of the events is not surprising; but the riots, arson and looting are another level of troubling.

CTH has not written about the incident, because there is obviously much more to the story than currently being presented by national media.

This is one of those incidents where a variety of interests seek to take advantage; and as each layer of interest attaches itself, well, the larger truth behind the originating event is lost. A rabbit hole is created.

Officer Derek Chauvin and victim George Lloyd knew each-other. Chauvin was a security officer for a sketchy dance club named El Nuevo Rodeo, and had worked there for 17 years. Chauvin worked for El Nuevo Rodeo cantina and dance club longer than he was a police officer. Mr. George Lloyd also worked at the restaurant/dance club as a bouncer, for several years. Chauvin and Lloyd knew eachother.

The dynamic of the relationship between Lloyd and Chauvin is divergent from the media narrative. Additionally, the media presentation of the club, and ownership, is also materially flawed.

The club is not what appears visible on the surface; neither is the relationship between the two men who both worked there. CTH has reviewed the background, and made a decision to exit the rabbit hole. Suffice to say it’s better to just sit this one out and watch.

Speculative reasons for disengagement:

El Nuevo Rodeo is owned by foreign interests: Omar Investments Inc. The club appears to be a laundry operation; which is a semi-legitimate business set up as a front to launder illicit income streams which might include counterfeit operations. Chauvin and Lloyd both worked there. The presented “former club owner”, seen on television, appears to be a purposeful ‘front’ (a face useful in deflecting attention from the primary operations).

With that in mind, the scale of false information in/around the visible event, horrible as it was/is, creates layers and layers of purposeful misinformation and a need to control what the public sees in the media.

Combine a sketchy background of participants who are all very familiar with each-other as noted on video; with a network of foreign interests and false fronts; and overlay a network of federal and national security operations that are well known and specific to Minneapolis… and, well, it’s a rabbit hole best left alone.

CTH is not going there.

WHAT?! George Floyd and the police officer who killed him both worked as security at the same club as recently as last year? So they may have known each other? What are the odds?https://t.co/UPKIgRFxAc pic.twitter.com/QcatJ9TCln — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) May 29, 2020

Something spooky going on: The next door neighbors of Derek Chavin are on video saying they had NO IDEA he was a cop. pic.twitter.com/hFbDjxK8JT — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) May 28, 2020

ICYMI: CBP officers discovered $900,000 in counterfeit US currency in a commercial rail shipment in International Falls, MN. The counterfeit currency was seized and will be turned over to @SecretService. Details: https://t.co/2xX7nd34Xx pic.twitter.com/eCi8WjN1so — CBP (@CBP) January 28, 2020

Ripped this off FB. Anyone else notice what this guys sees? pic.twitter.com/GLGm950onL — Mel Q 🐸 (@littllemel) May 29, 2020

Ignore the uniform angle in the video above, that’s a non issue. The casual and familiar nature of the participants, in combination with what the “paramedics” do not do when they arrive on scene, seems to tell a larger story.

Regardless, a man lost his life; that alone is tragic.