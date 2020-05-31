Senate Intel Chairman Marco Rubio: “terror groups on BOTH far left and right are instigating, committing acts of violence and looting”…

It is difficult to believe that Senator Marco Rubio could possibly be chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee with statements like this. Difficult, that is, until you recognize the chair of the SSCI is a political appointment intended to shape public perception regardless of reality. Thus Rubio was the ideal candidate to fill the shoes of Richard Burr.

Nothing substantively within this statement is accurate. The violence, looting, robberies, physical attacks, murders, beatings and arson all stem from conduct of activists groups on the far-left within Antifa and radical elements of Black Lives Matter. However, Rubio cannot admit the truth because it is adverse to his political interests.

Senator Rubio, denies the obvious, obfuscates known and demonstrable facts and reality, and pushes a false and fictitious narrative that aligns with national media. Rubio joins with national democrats to blame China, Russia, Venezuela and some mysterious group of domestic white nationalists that no-one has seen. WATCH:

.

Perhaps Senator Rubio would like to explain which intelligence briefing he has seen that identifies “far right” activists within his expressed narrative. Pure nonsense.

The most dangerous force in any battle is not the enemy you face, but rather the ally beside you who refuses to admit the enemy exists. The denying ally has the ability reduce your force strength before the battle begins. That is exactly Rubio’s motive in 2020.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.” “For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” ― Taylor Caldwell, A Pillar of Iron