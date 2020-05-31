Senate Intel Chairman Marco Rubio: “terror groups on BOTH far left and right are instigating, committing acts of violence and looting”…

It is difficult to believe that Senator Marco Rubio could possibly be chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee with statements like this. Difficult, that is, until you recognize the chair of the SSCI is a political appointment intended to shape public perception regardless of reality. Thus Rubio was the ideal candidate to fill the shoes of Richard Burr.
Nothing substantively within this statement is accurate. The violence, looting, robberies, physical attacks, murders, beatings and arson all stem from conduct of activists groups on the far-left within Antifa and radical elements of Black Lives Matter. However, Rubio cannot admit the truth because it is adverse to his political interests.
Senator Rubio, denies the obvious, obfuscates known and demonstrable facts and reality, and pushes a false and fictitious narrative that aligns with national media. Rubio joins with national democrats to blame China, Russia, Venezuela and some mysterious group of domestic white nationalists that no-one has seen. WATCH:
Perhaps Senator Rubio would like to explain which intelligence briefing he has seen that identifies “far right” activists within his expressed narrative. Pure nonsense.
The most dangerous force in any battle is not the enemy you face, but rather the ally beside you who refuses to admit the enemy exists. The denying ally has the ability reduce your force strength before the battle begins. That is exactly Rubio’s motive in 2020.
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”
“For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
There are NO right wing groups protesting lying lil marco
Someone needs to tell Rubio he is being untruthful.
You mean “lack of candor”.😁
The SWAMP is DEEP and the SWAMP is WIDE and many RINO’s like Rubio etc swim there,
He talks like he’s a programmed robot. Ive never liked him and find him to be a phoney only interested in power.
Rubio MUST be removed from Senate Intel – and preferably removed from office. His betrayal is off the charts….
and let’s make no mistake, HE KNOWS EXACTLY WHAT HE’S DOING
Perfect opportunity for President Trump to denounce right wing terrorism, and have a massive round-up. Declare that federal riot charges will be brought against this right wing scourge. Arrest all those “right wing” protesters. Well and any stray ANTIFA or BLM folks who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Perfect except the rioting is not right wingers.
That was the point Trumpeter was making,
“Any stray” Probably meant most.
INFURIATING. COMPLETE LIES.
Little Marco still believes “RUSSIANS” tried to “HACK” his Senate campaign.
And apparently, no one has told him his run for POTUS was spied on.
Vladimir is a busy man.
This is why we need to get rid of Wray ASAP.
I have a feeling that we need to get rid of him yesterday, he can’t be trusted.
Dunno about that… Wray did an incredible job with the Vegas shooting investigation — oops! — I mean attack…
I live in FL. For the life of me, I don’t know anyone that can stand that little turd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeb Bush for one. Roger Stone’s book says lots about Rubio, drug running, and Bush operation in Florida. Rubio used to run errands for his own brotherinlaw, who was convicted for drug running according to Stone. Rubio not charged, taken under Jebby’s wing, ended up with expensive house and realestate business, didn’t he?
If Jeb was one of Bills brothers by another mother, is Rubio an “adopted nephew” of Bill n Hill or something…all like family ya know?
Looks to me like he is on drugs in that video, or else jonesing for more. Would not be surprised.
Is he going to be caught up in the coming Antifa sweep? Or in further exposes when more declassifications are done?
Cause he sure seems anxious, upset. Eyes are kinda odd looking.
Totally agree about the drugged up eyes. He’s a creep.
Here’s a piece I wrote last summer that bears on this subject:
The Hill: “FBI’s Wray says most domestic terrorism arrests this year involve white supremacy”. That’s Bullsh*t. –They’re Lying to You
Interesting that Sen. Dick Durbin was pushing this “white terrorism” narrative with Dir. Chris Wray just the other day. (Also weird how the semantics went from ‘white supremacist terrorism’ to ‘white terrorism’ overnight.)
Durbin forgot to mention how the Ballfield Shooter James Hodgkinson was in regular contact with his office. And Dir. Wray forgot to mention that the FBI couldn’t determine a motive for Hodgkinson.
Let’s see–the Ballfield Shooter wrote online about attacking Republicans.
He asked where the Republicans were playing ball.
He had a list of Republicans in his pocket.
The FBI’s verdict: random street crime. Liars.
Wray then stated that the majority of domestic terror arrests recently were white supremacists.
To start with, those numbers are pre-cooked by a definitional sleight of hand. The FBI arrested 100 ISIS jihadis and 90 other terrorists in the US–but the jihadis were classified as “international” versus “domestic”. As far as I’m concerned, they’re all here, so they’re all domestic.
The headline should therefore have read “Most terrorism arrests this year involve Islamist Supremacy”.
But even accepting the phony dichotomy, when Wray said most domestic terrorism arrests this year involve white supremacy, FBI Headquarters had to quickly walk back his statement, saying he meant the majority of the 40% of hate crimes.
So you’ve got 100 jihadists who don’t count. You’ve got 90 other “domestic” terror arrests. Of those, 40% are race related. That’s 36. Of those 36, the “majority” are white supremacists, says Wray. That’s maybe 19 arrests. 19 out of 90…and really, 19 out of 190.
That’s not quite the White Menace crime wave that Durbin and Wray were trying to paint and pin on us and the President. The FBI also quoted Snopes as an iron-clad authority on these matters. Snopes–who “fact-checks” punchlines to smear conservatives. If you “fact-check” a joke, you are one.
I’m not minimizing crimes by actual white supremacists. I once ran up on David Duke in a resort town and told him to go to hell to his face. These scum don’t represent me, Donald Trump or half the country who support this great president. But Durbin is trying to minimize Islamist and Leftist terrorism with this phony narrative.
For example, after the FBI closed his case and the Pulse Nightclub terrorist struck anyway, Durbin said it wasn’t Islamist terror because the perp had sworn allegiance to both Sunnis and Shias and “everybody knows” they don’t collaborate. Just a confused kid. The gun just went off.
Director L. Patrick Gray was fired for helping Nixon cover up some details of Watergate. But it was nothing compared to the Coup-Gate cover-up Chris Wray is performing for President Obama. And that cover-up continues to this very day.
As a result of Chris Wray’s continuing Obstruction of Justice in Coup-Gate, I no longer believe a damn word he says about anything. That’s what happens when you let the FBI become a Uni-Party/Democrat plaything–and give Dirty Cops Bob Mueller and Jim Comey decades to pack the organization with toadies like Peter Strzok. Hey, Pete–what does Wal-Mart smell like today, you son-of-a-bitch?
“Let’s say that, hypothetically, you were in the Attempted Coup-business against patriotic presidents. Let’s say that prosecutors were closing in on you. Wouldn’t you want a Charlie Manson “Helter Skelter”-race war to distract from that? Especially if it might advance the other main goal of the Attempted Coup industry: disarming that president’s supporters? Asking for a friend.
Hypothetically.”
Here’s a stat for you, Chris; 100% of recent presidential coup attempts were conducted by the FBI. Sure, Brennan started it. But he pinned it on you.
This is not going away. Fix it or quit, buddy, and let someone with integrity do the job.”…….
This is the same Dirty Game L’il Marco is playing today. I’m surprised that he outed himself so obviously and so soon. He’s trying to pin the riots on us (“white supremacists”= Trump supporters) and on the President.
The Party of Reagan and Trump has no use for a shabby little frenemy like you Rubio. To think that we once listened to you and kind. Ugh.
We won’t make that mistake again. Thanks for self-identifying, Tool Boy.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/454338-fbis-wray-says-majority-of-domestic-terrorism-arrests-this-year
or
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-domestic-terror-arrests/2019/07/23/id/925628/
It seems obvious to me that this is the coup turning violent; I mean, just look at the timing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rubio was supported by the Tea Party.
This makes the betrayal by this evil pos especially sickening.
LikeLiked by 3 people
1. Don’t trust lawyers. Period.
2. Don’t trust words. Look for track record, actions, results exclusively.
Otherwise we’ll keep on supporting people that betray us.
Rubio’s the perfect slimeball for the job. He’s a weak-willed yes-man, he already has lots of skeletons in his closet withe home loan scams, bubble bath escapades, and more (easy target for blackmail); he has money problems (easy target for bribery), and hates Trump ever since the “16 primaries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such love Lil is garnering.
Is Perez grooming him to replace Joementia at the DNC convention?
His mask is off just like Romney.
Mitch can keep his on and claim ignorance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yet I have seen no proof of McConnell is a Rat Turd like Mittens, Rubio, or Graham all 3 who have clearly established themselves as traitors to the true patriots of this nation.
Anybody with an IQ above 80 should be able to figure out Marco is a weasel who should not be trusted or believed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Make that an IQ above 40.
Rubio should have crawled into a hole after being humiliated nationally in 2016.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He never impressed me as an honest person. His run for President showed he is at best a RINO who would say anything he felt would be viewed favorably by all parties, while his actions rarely gave you the feeling he was for anything but himself.
Has anyone asked him what groups on the “right” are doing these riots? Why is it that President Trump has called out the left radicals and declared Antifa fascists as a terror organization, who would have the same or similar information as little Rubio, yet POTUS didn’t mention both sides, only the one whom most people have seen as being behind all this?
Rubio plays a game with politics which will not go down well with those who pay any attention to him. He probably counts on the short memory span of the voters. I hope he gets passed over for someone who is genuine. He is a fraud who wouldn’t be missed.
Senator Estupido Rubio sounds like he’s channeling McCain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure what Pierre Delecto thinks about the riots, but his “friend” tweeted this yesterday.
Strange that no one has burned down a Planned Parenthood office.
LikeLike
Rubio is quite correct, there are many on the right who are behind what is going on, They are RINO politicians who wish for the return of a totally corrupt government. They dearly want it to be the same as it was prior to Donald Trump winning the presidential election in 2016.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rubio is a clown. Watching Trump beat him like a dirty old rug remains one of my happiest political memories.
I hope people flood Rubio’s office with calls tomorrow to stop making absurdly stupid comments like this.
Since Marco is such a super-sleuth, tell us who were the senators on your committee who participated in ObamaGate?
Rubio is, by definition, a swamp creature. He has been in politics his entire career post college. He has NEVER had a real job. So many years in politics must result in delusions of grandeur -and fear.
FEAR that they have sold their soul here and there. And it will be discovered.
FEAR that they don’t know how to create anything and should they lose their
position they are nothing.
FEAR that if the minions vote them out they have no income.
We need term limits.Serving in Congress must be a sacrifice, a desire to serve for a short periods of time to improve the nation , NOT a career goal.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marco_Rubio
Rubio is an idiot and needs to be replaced, peaceful protesters Marco then who is beating the weak, looting and vandalizing businesses.
Damn Rat turd politicians need to be publically executed along with every member of the Democratic party, Death by 2,000 cuts for Marco.
Lil’ Marco got chewed out in that tweet, I wonder if he paid attention.
I wish he and McConnell could be called out in a more public way, as in we know what you’re all about and up to.
I don’t know when he’s next up but he needs primaried. Too bad Grahmnesty couldn’t have been primaried.
But of course
There’s a narrative building that white supremacists are driving around cities in vehicles without plates creating chaos
So yeah, it all makes sense. Stupid, ridiculous and absurd narratives work on stupid people, and it’s stupid people who make up the democrat base
perfect time for a false flag
