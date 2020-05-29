Earlier today President Donald Trump led a roundtable discussion with industry leaders on reopening the American economy. President Trump noted his administration built the greatest economy in American history before COVID-19 and is already at work on the “transition to greatness” to restore well-paying jobs and prosperity to all Americans.
Participating in the discussion with President Trump is: Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Counsel; Ambassador Debbie Birx, M.D., White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator; Kevin Hassett, Senior Economic Advisor to the president; Tim Pataki, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.
External participants: Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Brian Goldner, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hasbro; David Hoffmann, CEO, Dunkin’ Brands; Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Southwest; Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO, Kroger; Oscar Munoz, Executive Chairman, United; Brad Smith, President, Microsoft and Sonia Syngal, CEO, Gap Inc.
Trump is such a MAGA stud.
Every other president would have been hunkered down watching their cities burn and calling all day.
Birx but no Fauchi
The Man never stops working for America and the American people.
He truly is AMAZING!!!!
GOD BLESS President Trump, his family, and America.
Sundance, Do you ever sleep? God bless you for keeping us deplorables informed in so many ways. Economically, Militarily, Politically (Spit) and Morally! I was going to finish with “keep up the good fight” but that would be redundant.
I refuse to wear a mask and in PA that’s a violation. Tough Shit!
#MAGA #KAG
Not one question on the roundtable or the reopening of America.
How many people, black or otherwise, were killed this weekend in Chicago, Baltimore, etc..
Stoopid reporters?
Whenever some stupid starts talking stooopid, I ask them a question: Do you get paid for the job you do? President Trump works for free. Why don’t you work for free? At this point they dont seem to want to play anymore.
