President Trump Participates in “Transition to Greatness” Business Reopening Roundtable – Video

Posted on May 29, 2020 by

Earlier today President Donald Trump led a roundtable discussion with industry leaders on reopening the American economy. President Trump noted his administration built the greatest economy in American history before COVID-19 and is already at work on the “transition to greatness” to restore well-paying jobs and prosperity to all Americans.

Participating in the discussion with President Trump is: Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Counsel; Ambassador Debbie Birx, M.D., White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator; Kevin Hassett, Senior Economic Advisor to the president; Tim Pataki, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.

External participants: Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; Brian Goldner, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Hasbro; David Hoffmann, CEO, Dunkin’ Brands; Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Southwest; Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO, Kroger; Oscar Munoz, Executive Chairman, United; Brad Smith, President, Microsoft and Sonia Syngal, CEO, Gap Inc.

6 Responses to President Trump Participates in “Transition to Greatness” Business Reopening Roundtable – Video

  1. Robert Smith says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Trump is such a MAGA stud.

    Every other president would have been hunkered down watching their cities burn and calling all day.

  2. Vince says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Birx but no Fauchi

  3. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    The Man never stops working for America and the American people.
    He truly is AMAZING!!!!
    GOD BLESS President Trump, his family, and America.

  4. Daniel M. Camac says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Sundance, Do you ever sleep? God bless you for keeping us deplorables informed in so many ways. Economically, Militarily, Politically (Spit) and Morally! I was going to finish with “keep up the good fight” but that would be redundant.

    I refuse to wear a mask and in PA that’s a violation. Tough Shit!

    #MAGA #KAG

  5. Alleycats says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    Not one question on the roundtable or the reopening of America.

    How many people, black or otherwise, were killed this weekend in Chicago, Baltimore, etc..
    Stoopid reporters?

  6. Mike in a Truck says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Whenever some stupid starts talking stooopid, I ask them a question: Do you get paid for the job you do? President Trump works for free. Why don’t you work for free? At this point they dont seem to want to play anymore.

