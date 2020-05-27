BREAKING: President Trump Vows to Veto FISA Reauthorization if Passed…

Moments ago President Trump tweeted he will veto the House FISA re-authorization if it is passed without first investigating and exposing prior FISA abuses committed against his prior election campaign and administration:
The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote by proxy on the FISA re-authorization previously passed by the Senate. No-one has any idea if the FISA vote will actually pass the House and it appears most republicans are positioned to vote against it.
Lou Dobbs discusses the issues with Representative Jim Jordan shortly before President Trump tweeted his intent. WATCH:
.
These developments come on the heels of increased sunlight into the corrupt purposes and intents of Obama-era intelligence officials and how they weaponized their authorities to target the Trump administration starting with National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
[…] It was the FBI, not the NSA, that wiretapped Kislyak’s calls and created the summary and transcript, the former officials said. (link)
The FBI was conducting (FISA) surveillance on Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. When Kislyak contacted Flynn the call was intercepted by the FBI. The calls were then transcribed and “tech cuts” created.
On January 3rd Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were text messaging about the intercept. It is important to note these text messages have never been released; and were intentionally removed and hidden from the text messages that were released.
We only know about these specific texts from a Senate oversight committee paper that put a timeline together.
This January 3rd communication is critical so I’m going to explain it. You will see why the FBI and DOJ and Intelligence Community have kept it hidden:
A FISA order, in this case on Sergey Kislyak, is referred to as “technical coverage” or a “tech”. The FBI interceptors, staff doing the interception, then type up summaries of telephone conversations captured. Those are referred to as “tech cuts” or “cuts”.
The “CR cut” in the text message above is a “Crossfire Razor cut”, or a Flynn cut.
This is a summary of the call intercept. This is the non-traditional intelligence document that FBI Director James Comey gave to DNI James Clapper to use for the briefing of President Obama on January 4th. There are no redacted or masked names because it is a raw intelligence document.
The Clapper briefing officially informed the White House of the existence of an open FBI investigation into Michael Flynn. That briefing led to the January 5th “pull aside” meeting outlined in the Susan Rice memo.
The FBI was investigating Flynn and monitoring Russian communications to see a reaction to the sanctions imposed on December 29, 2016. When Kislyak called Flynn the FBI legally intercepted the call because the FISA authority was surveillance on Kislyak and Flynn was also under investigation.
But there are more implications…
Peter Strzok texts: “[Bill Priestap], like us, is concerned with over sharing. Doesn’t want Clapper giving [the Flynn cut, or summary of intercepted call] to White House.” All political, just shows our hand and potentially makes enemies.
Lisa Page responds: “Yeah but keep in mind we were going to put that in the doc on Friday, with potentially larger distribution than just DNI.”
Strzok Replies: “The question is should we, particularly to the entirely of the lame duck U.S. Intelligence Community with partisan axes to grind.”
The implication of the Lisa Page response about sharing the Flynn intercept, is the intention of the FBI to include the “CR cut”, the FBI summary intercept of the Kislyak call, within the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) which was being released on Friday. The filter of their entire conversation was political.
We don’t know if the Kislyak-Flynn call was used as a part of the classified evidence within the ICA. It sounds from Lisa Page’s text response that the issue was discussed and then a decision made not to include it: “we were going to put that in”, implies they did not.
Bill Priestap and Peter Strzok have issues with the raw “tech cut” of the intercept being shared with DNI Clapper and White House. Lisa Page downplays those concerns by saying: ‘hey relax, in context we were about to put that readout in the ICA which is a far bigger deal than just sharing it with the White House.’
Putting it all together. The FBI intercepted the call. A “tech cut” summary of the call was generated exclusive to the FBI. James Comey gave that call summary including Flynn’s name to James Clapper; and James Clapper briefed President Obama.
Michael Flynn wasn’t unmasked in documents related to the call because Flynn’s name was never masked in the documents, the FBI “CR cut”. [READ SENATE DOCUMENT]
Now we’re getting somewhere on this criminal spying “they” do!
I’m all in…
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s all in.
We’re all in.
Every MAGA voter needs to stand shoulder to shoulder on this critically important point…
LikeLiked by 6 people
When Trump has chosen to move strongly they wilt away. The presidency wields great power and Trump has been very judicious applying it. They must surely wonder at the many ways Trump can otherwise wreck their database fun if they want to pass it over a veto.
LikeLike
Just heard POTUS is going to sign an EO regarding social media tomorrow.
LikeLike
And every single one of the Founding Fathers yell out with joy, “We Love Trump!”
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump EARNING your vote.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He has been earning our vote from the day he took office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you President Trump. This will also force Republicans who vote for it or vote to override his veto and answer for it at the ballot box in November AFTER more of the widespread abuse and treason are made widely known.
Overturn the Patriot Act next please and while you’re at it get rid of AFFH and the a Smith Mundt Act expansion in 2012. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get rid of all these things the Founding Fathers would say are worse than even King George.
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES!!! The “Patriot Act” was the RINOs version of Obamacare – shoved through on a pretense of needing to do “something” and chock full of all kinds of awful things that most voters would NEVER have supported!
Thanks W!! (NOT!)
LikeLike
I fear that most Americans still do not understand the FISA abuse angle. But what they do understand is a certain stable genius tweeted that he will veto it! That puts all eyes on this topic- now. Thank goodness PT knows exactly how to use his tweets to highlight issues the dirty media never will.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am continually amazed at how many balls in the air our President has to juggle. Unreal. I thank God for people like Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, and Brad Parscale—the men around him that he trusts completely and that are incredibly smart. (and not in the cabinet or Congress) of course, Mark Meadows is key. LI imagine them bringing these hourly issues to his attention when he’s busy 100% of each day. It makes me dizzy just thinking about it! Never seen a President (or any other leader at age 74) that is right on top of such a vast amt. of details. Sort of like thinking of Sundance’s brain.😊
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great show by Lou Dobbs- as usual. But I sure hope Jim Jordan is right and Ratcliffe will release the Flynn- Kislyak transcript, the original 302 by Pientka and the Strozk version of the 302 so we can all see how the FBI twists the truth into a lie. And it’s so important that there are almost no redactions- a lot us riding in Ratcliffe and our faith in him right now.
LikeLike
Three people I don’t trust. Graham, Pompeo, Grassley. In fact, the only person I trust in DC is President DJ Trump. So make of that what you will.
LikeLike
BUT…the MSM and the dems don’t care regardless. It is going to take some document(s) that have some of these useless republican’s riding shotgun with the dems to get the full attention of many. I believe The Donald is going to have that dropped during the Lindsey Graham hearings.
LikeLike
NOW
We’re talking!
LikeLike
The spineless senate republicans are on the clock. This is Trump vs the republicans and he has ammo in his possession to make things very difficult for them. I believe it about to get real ugly between Donald and rhinos. I despise each and everyone of those pathetic rhinos scumbags.
LikeLike
Any politician who votes for FISA renewal personally benefited from its corrupt nature. It is systematically flawed and an open door to abuse as we have seen.
LikeLike
What is it any American citizen would want the government to have a vehicle to indiscriminately spy on any American for whatever reason imagined?
The herd of sheep following a goat up the slaughterhouse chute are not as many as it was before Trump. Though there are still too many “Useful Idiots”, there is just not as many every passing day.
LikeLike
LikeLike
We’re in too. Thank you President Trump for standing up against the swamp. No more FISA! More accountability. Why isn’t Clinesmith and many more in jail already?
LikeLike
Look at all the Spying Abuse EVIDENCE, Mr. Barr!
1) Adm Rodgers 6 month audit which found 85% of the searches non-compliant
2) Judge Collyer’s 99 page report also supporting this NSA Contractor abuse and surmises it goes back much further to possibly 2012
3) And don’t forget the 47 Hammer Hard Drives with millions of pages of evidence turned into the FIB in 2015 by the man (Whistleblower) who actually did the spying.
So add all of this up and some of the other recent stuff regarding surveillance and unmaskings on Gen. Flynn and it becomes OBVIOUS to most IMO that spying on Americans to gather information for the purpose of future LEVERAGE from 2009-2016 may have always been the plan.
Now add in the claim that this spying INCLUDED spying on JUDGES as WB Dennis Montgomery has said.
Think about this statement alone……….
“I produced 600 million pages. If you printed out each page it would be thirty miles high stacked one on top of another. The information is very sensitive information. They collected google searches, credit cards, phone records, images, pictures, anything and everything, and they did it for one reason: LEVERAGE. They didn’t know when, but they knew sooner or later they would need that information to use for leverage against a person … The amount of information is mind-boggling, and I gave all of that to FBI Director Comey’s office.”
DOES AG BARR NOT SEE THIS EVIDENCE?????
Federal Judges may have been compromised. Think about that!
This screams IMO a much deeper dive, damage assessment investigation is needed beyond just 2016/2017. It needs to include 2009-2016 as well and probably more so.
The question EVERYONE should ask AG Barr is…….
WERE FEDERAL JUDGES INCLUDING POSSIBLY SUPREME COURT JUSTICES SURVEILLED FROM 2009-2016 AND IF SO, WHO AND HOW MANY TIMES WERE THEY SURVEILLED??
Imagine, if this is true and they found evidence that somebody like a Justice Scalia may have been frequently queried or surveilled before his untimely death??
IMO, if there is one standard of justice for all as Barr says, how can this investigation into all this prior spying and EVIDENCE from 2009-2016 be ignored??
To ignore it IMO means, one standard of justice is just words and just BS.
Maybe it is time people begin to ask, was Russia Collusion to get PT the COVER-UP?
And was spying, gathering info on Americans for future leverage their real game and what they wanted hidden all along???
IMO many facts and evidence sure seem to point that way and demand a much deeper investigation.
Now imagine if Grenell or Radcliffe produced just one NSA Audit summary report that showed unequivocally that Judges were queried/surveilled, then IMO it should all unravel after that.
After all, we ALREADY have a statement along with 47 Hard Drives of evidence provided by a Registered WB claiming this!!
IMO, Americans can not allow the DOJ to ignore all the spying done on Americans from 2009-2016 let alone what they did in 2017-2019.
LikeLike
Barr is an enigma…. He helps Flynn, appoints Durham, boldly pronounces Trump was treated unfairly and possibly unlawfully BUT then protects Obama and Biden and wants the barest of FISA reforms vetoed, not for doing too little, but for going too far. Seems rather schizophrenic to me. Barr knows that without reform, a corrupt DOJ and FBI can misuse the FISA process again and yet knowing such, and knowing he will not always be there to safeguard the process, he seeks less restrictive changes. This guy is nothing but contradictions. What is his end game, hard to discern with any degree of confidence. On that basis alone, I refuse to trust him.
LikeLike