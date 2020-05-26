Navarro Hints President Trump Likely to Lower Hammer on China…

White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro has a good discussion with Martha MacCallum about the economy, White House economic policy and the focus in the aftermath of the COVID crisis to reemphasize an industrial resurgence in the U.S.
As Navarro outlines the focus of the administration policy is on Main Street and driving the main street economy that overwhelmingly benefits middle-class workers.
That said, when questioned about President Trump’s recent tone toward China, Navarro hints toward what many expect… President Trump is going to deliver a very deliberate, very strategic, very focused and very painful economic blow to Beijing. WATCH:
And THIS is why the “Big Club” is being increasingly obvious in their clumsy attempts to take out the President before November! They are angry, desperate, and probably more than a little afraid that their free ride on the backs of the American taxpayer is not only coming to end but that once people actually see the depths of their corruption, heads may literally roll!!
My simple one word reply : Good !
“clumsy” think this stuff has been preplanned a very very long time ago!
WHO CDC NIH all in the pockets of Globalists…now we have social media and Fake News unMasking!
Dimms want MAILIN VOTING…like open primaries, this will be the end of America’s two party system and thus, fair elections!
This is a time of choosing!
45 v 44
America First v Globalism
US Constitution v Agenda 21
Washington warned of the dangers with a two-party system. We see it writ large: loyalty to party not country. The parties can both rot.
Ha! I was expecting Sundance to post a pic of the ‘wolverines’ before I clicked- I was not disappointed! Get em guys!
However I view this as a more dangerous Cold War than that with the former Soviet Union, for as the Chicoms are put under more severe economic pressure than ever before, they will become desperate and will likely lash out. Are those storm clouds on the horizon?
They ALREADY lashed out, did you sleep thru tje last 3 mos, with the WHO-FLU?
THAT was them, lashing out.
Sounds like PDJT is saying “if One Nation, Two Systems becomes One Nation ONE system, HK loses its ‘Special Status, with regard to banking, and actually is a part of China, so under U.S. Tarifs against CHINA, currently in place.
Sounds like PDJT is weighing in, on the side of the protesters, good. And, hits them where it hurts, access to Capital markets. A LOT of $ flows thru Hong Kong financial institutions.
Like 100 Coupsters, at the bottom of the ocean,…its a good start.
The Chinese are more dangerous than the Russians .
The Chinese overlords despise Christianity and value no human life except their very own.
And yes I believe this whole China flu mess was bio weapon ,unleashed mainly to weaken the USA .
The soft start of WW3.
Lets thank God we have the President we do .
I think we aught to promise China, very seriously, that if another “virus” comes out of China and attacks us, we will sterilize China.
I do not know if it is true or not but I believe that the outer shell of the corona virus is a delivery system, and China now can pack any virus they want to into it.
That Chinese woman who was working on her nasty virus delivery system in America is/was evil and Doctor Fauci too, he after all kept funding her with our money after we had kicked her out of our country. She worked long and hard to get the crone virus to be able to invade a human cell, and once she managed that she packed it with a “novel” virus. Novel meaning that no human being had any exposure to it and thus no human being had any immunity to it. That may be the wildest conclusion ever but I believe it and why I wish our government would make it clear to China that we will not tolerate them surviving another bio-weapon attack.
I agree with you. The Chinese are itching to lash out at us but are waiting to see if Biden beats Trump in Nov. If Biden wins, they will hit us hard in many ways because they will have no fear.
After Trump leaves all hell will break loose.
The lackeys that run around D.C. ought to be able to leach off of whoever rides to the top.
Similarly, the wealthy who have profited by bleeding Americans should be able to reposition their assets and profit from rebuilding America. They have had three years after all.
And with President Trump being proved right about his policies again and again. And with COVID-19 demonstrating the absolute need to restore essential manufactures to our shores.
The only thing I can conclude is that their real goal is to destroy America.
Yes, there are trillions at stake. But there are always trillions at stake. And they will always be the people who get rich.
They have committed themselves to destroying America. They have invested their trillions in to destroying America. And are zealously refusing to adapt when the situation changed.
An executive order by President Trump of 500% tariffs on all Chinese goods should do the trick.
It would force American companies to leave China (and hopefully many of them would come back home instead of going to Vietnam or similar venues).
And it would have a positive effect on American jobs.
And every time we find that the Communist Chinese have stolen another United States military or industrial secret (no matter how tiny), we up the tariff by 100% more.
Let’s cut off ALL economic interchange with the Communist Chinese Party; we need to break the bastards while we still have the upper hand.
wow Martha…whenever there’s a point being made, you interrupt…
China has a decision to make on Hong Kong…ie Cash Cow…if China “sends them off to concentration camps”, then “the world will respond” and Hong Kong will not be the financial capital of Asia!
Full stop!!
45 is about Main Street!!!
ALL Faux News puppets are instructed via the earwig when to interrupt the truth…….. ALL of them.
Martha was annoying as usual, throwing out leftist talking points from the Atlantic and Creepy Joe. Fortunately Peter swatted them down like flies.
I love Navarro! He makes it clear that Biden will get hit with the China hammer if he tries to blame Trump for any economic problems. And he shuts up Martha by telling her he won’t blab about President Trump’s forthcoming announcements and plans.
P.S. Sundance, why do you have to make the Chicom pand soooo cute? Look at those widdle foots, LOL!
The panda is soooo cute to mark the contrast when the Panda Mask slips off and we see the Venomous Komodo Dragon face behind it
Don’t be fooled, that cute little Panda has razor sharp teeth and claws, and will rip your throat out in a heartbeat, in order to survive.
And it can NOT survive, unless it cheats.
Cause it can NOT compete “fairly”.
It has to steal innovation, because it can NOT tolerate innovative thought; all its innovative thinkers are in gulags.
Corruption is not simply endemic, it is built into the system; the system runs on, and encourages corruption.
Hence, it is much less efficient that a capitalist system.
They MUST cheat, because they CAN NOT compete.
True. That is why they are supporting a China puppet for 2020 POTUS. POTUS Trump has kicked their ass, never broke a sweat, and spoiled 40 years of China stealing America.
No wonder China is spending trillions to get rid of Trump. I say give China a big Mickey Mouse finger and re-elect Trump. Can you imagine a 2020 Trump re-election? It will destroy the progs, dems, globalists, never Trumpers and msm. Let’s make it happen!
Our votes are the only weapon we have, at least until the left goes nuclear, which then the gloves come off and we win by a landslide with our guns, constitution and religion. When they turn cold anger hot. . .watch out!
They invent nothing, much at all anyway and they steal just about everything that others invent. Who needs a parasite like China anyway?
Reminds me of the D RATS. All they ever do is steal our hard earned money through taxes and welfare programs for Illegals. And if they can’t get their way, they threaten you like Communists do.
The Chinese Communist party is rattling swords in so many areas–South China Sea, loaning money to countries who cannot repay the loans, space, EM threats, more pandemics, world domination & more. I trust only my President & his trade team when deaing with the rest of the world. God bless them and keep them safe!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Paradoxically, that speaks of weakness and vulnerability.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is real-time, clash of civilizations, right before our eyes. The REAL trick is how PDJT keeps it from going kinetic.
That’s when the REAL reveal will happen. There will have to be a reveal of such magnitude that it breaks the building pressure for China to lash out, as the economic pain becomes more acute.
It happens EVERY time, before a kinetic war, there is acute economic hardship, deprivation of resources, or a combination of the two.
We are seeing BOTH occur before our eyes.
How will CHINA ultimately respond to the coming economic pain?
THAT is the real question.
My thoughts exactly trnathens! KINETIC is the key word. Backed into a corner by the international community abandoning manufacturing and trade with China, it is all too feasible to see an escalation leading to military action. And as you point out, lots of historical examples.
Rhi,you did not get a reaction to your first post,so you invent a friend to talk to.
What’s the problem? They bring up a very valid point.
Chinas strategy STARTS with a recognition they, and in fact no country can “beat” America militarily,…on the battlefield.
Therefore, the strategy says, they must engage us in NON-KINETIC ways; cyber, BIOLOGIC WEOPONS, sewing discord in the populace, try to instigate an internal conflict (civil war) basically they have a whole panoply of unconventional, asymetric non-kinetic ways of attacking us.
In the 80’s, two colonels that heve gone on to become Generals, wrote a paper, and I have summarised the gist of it.
Again, it STARTS with an aknowledgement they CAN NOT win a kinetic war against the U.S.
NOT since PDJT has rebuilt the military, which he points out every chance he gets, KNOWING China is listening.
Similarly, I suspect SOME of his boasting of anti-virus achievements; ventilators, ppe, testing, field hospitals is along the same vein, taking into account CHINA is listening, and he’s saying “We’re built up, we’re prepared for NEXT time!”
I hope A2 will post the link, to the,English language translation, OF that paper written by the two colonels, I confess I only got half way thru it, before I had to sleep.
Never finished it,…
I used to ponder how bad it was in countries like the USSR when they never heard the truth from their State RUN media . They would never know, and those that came close to learning were eliminated.
I see that we don’t have a free press here, and not because it isn’t free speech, but because of monopoly control, power, and money. Then I hear Koppel and Cronkite admit they had always biased their coverage to their liberal views, on purpose. Read about Randolph Hearst, or any number of people who had news control, and see how well they fared financially and politically. I have always been living in fake news. Luckily, I still have other options, including this site.
It could get worse, it could get better. Elections matter.
Mr e-man,
Your right,…except in the USSR, it was ALSO all about money, power and control; NO difference.
In CCP controlled China, its ALL about money, power and control. Its the SAME thing. A small % of the population CONTROLLING the rest in order to hoarde the,…money, power and control all to themselves.
The ideology is just claptrap, to fool the useful idiots into GIVING the small group POWER.
Once they have power, they act to consolidate it, before anyone can change their mind. They suppress all dissent, consolidate all.means of production, and crony capitalism ensues.
If your in the party, the elite group, you and yours benefit,..if not, your screwed.
At least…that’s OUR question. Because we’re keeping pace at “real” time.
PDJT has already war-gamed these questions and issues, probably months ago, if not years ago. He’s controlling this. CREATING the circumstances necessary for the paradigm shift to occur.
What, when, and who? Dunno. But it sure is fun to be witnessing such momentous history! And knowing that good will triumph makes observing the HOW all the more meaningful!
The Chinese have screwed us over for too long. The worm has turned.
They’ve screwed *everyone*.
Other Asian countries, their own people. The list goes on and on.
Time to rip off the bandaid and let the healing begin, world over.
What will be the hammer?
Maybe they double the tariffs.
That would hurt.
“. . . [pharma etc.] like the Vatican, running their own foreign policy [independent of USA sovereignty] . . . “
I’m beyond sick of the CCP. It’s time for the world, and the Chinese people, to be rid of them.
Sickened by what they’re doing in H.K. Now they’re breaching their border with India. The list goes on and on.
Anyway, the sooner the U.S. cuts the chord & tells them to go to hell, the better, as far as I’m concerned. Whole world needs to cut ’em loose , so they can finally solve their own problem.
The CCP is the scourge of the world. They engaged in biological warfare when they released the wuhan virus on the world resulting in the death of millions of people, and the loss of trillions of dollars in wealth.
Simply put, the CCP is out of control.
Right thinking countries of the world should band together to completely cease all business with the CCP because they use the profits from these business activities to build weapons that are aimed at the world.
The world should work together to destroy the economy of china and drive the CCP from power
before they start world war 3.
Agree!
Now the f*cks in the EU need to get on board.
Yes. Problem is, the EU leadership is just another bunch of Commies masquerading as Socialists. They’re quietly only too happy to play with the ChiComs.
But they realize now that their trading games with the US are being exposed and that President Trump will come down on them even harder if they’re seen as ChiCom-friendly.
Interesting to watch them squirm.
EVERY country in the World, has been screwing us on trade, for at least 30 years. EVERY Country.
But, only TWO have structured their political, economic and social system so that it is dependant on continueing to screw America, for its survival; China and EU.
Abe of Japan fought hard, and Japan didn’t LIKE giving up the trade barriers it had in place,…it ‘hurt’a little.
Likewise many other countries PDJT has made trade,deals with. But, they CAN agree to PDJT’s reasonable demands (drop trade barriers) and still survive.
The EU and China can NOT, EVER truly agree to his demands, as it will rend their systems apart.
And so yes, tariffs. PDJT hasn’t put the hammer down on EU, yet but its only a matter of time.
And, there was NEVER going to be a trade deal with China, cause they would invariably reneg.
The special status of HK beong revoked, is,a natural responce to China ending One country, two systems,…NOT a ‘punishment’ for Who-Flu.
Raising the tariifs is a,consequence of not abiding by the phase 1 agreement, in continueing IP theft/forced transfer.
NOT punishment for Who-flu.
Delisting from stock exchange is a result of refusal to submit to audit, and hopefully London will refuse them, for same reason. In any case, NOT punishment for Who-Flu.
So, what IS punishment for Who-Flu?
Lead a Worldwide effort, to repudiate debt to China, as compensation for them releasing Who-Flu.
That way its not just US, and doesn’t negatively impact our treasuries.
And it gets countries that stupidly and corruptly signed up for OBOR and BRICS out from under Chinas thumb.
Its either that, or sanctions.
Oh, and blocking visas of research undergraduates isn’t punishment for who-flu, either.
Its just common sense, after so many have been caught stealing trade secrets.
Good response. I agree on every point.
In response to Sunnydaze : Don’t hold your breath !
Martha McCullum should shut up and let Navarro finish first! Sheesh!😠
LikeLiked by 1 person
One comment to Jimmy Lai was this👇
Guo says, 👇
‘Sudden quick comment: The White House has reached a consensus to cancel Hong Kong ’s unique status, economic advisers and security advisers agree, and Senator Kennedy talks about China-US new Cold War strategy (5/26)’
Don’t know if it is true, we shall see.
The anti-trump forces, calling themselves “the resistance”, is,…a SACRILEGE, after hearing jimmy lai speak.
I always knew it was,..rediculous, but as I say, it now seems, …obscene!
Will pray for Jimmy, on the front lines.
Or else it will be ;
“They came for the Hong Kongers,…
But I was not one, and so I said/did nothing.
Then, they came for the Taiwanese, and again, I was not Taiwanese, and so I said/did nothing.
Eventually they came for me, and I yelled Hey, HELP! But there was nobody left to respond,…”
