Dragon Move – Chairman Xi Imposing Mainland National Security Laws Upon Hong Kong…

China is signaling they will drop the panda illusion and take a full frontal dragon approach toward Hong Kong. Chairman Xi Jinping is deploying, some say he has already deployed, the Ministry of State Security – China’s leading intelligence agency – into Hong Kong to begin formal control through national security laws.
The move appears to be a direct signal that communist Beijing will not longer accept or allow Hong Kong’s current autonomous status as a free democracy. Beijing signaling “enough is enough”, and Hong Kongers are rightly concerned. If Xi follows through, we can expect to see even more protests and confrontations; and the possibility President Trump will remove the “special trade status” the U.S. gives to Hong Kong.
Right now Hong Kong is exempt from U.S. tariffs and other economic measures the U.S. has deployed against China. If Beijing takes full control, that could quickly change.
(Reuters) – Beijing appears determined to stamp out any renewed rebellion against the Communist Party’s authority over the former British colony. China’s largely rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress, is preparing to circumvent the city’s lawmaking body, the Legislative Council, in drafting the new laws.
The fear among many in Hong Kong is that China intends to criminalize existing freedoms, including criticism of the central government and its policies. It is the latest and biggest step in a concerted effort by Beijing to assert control over Hong Kong and its 7.4 million people.
In recent weeks there had been widespread speculation here that Beijing was planning this move, described by some local commentators as the “nuclear option.” Thursday’s announcement by China nonetheless stunned pro-democracy lawmakers, business leaders and lawyers in the city. It was, they said, a historic turning point – the end of “one country, two systems,” the formula Beijing had promised would allow Hong Kong to retain its way of life and freedom for at least 50 years after the 1997 handover to Chinese rule.
“This represents a real demolition of the one country, two systems idea and also the idea of Hong Kong’s autonomy,” said barrister Wilson Leung, a member of the Progressive Lawyers Group. Leung said extremely harsh sentences had been imposed on dissidents, journalists and lawyers on the mainland under vaguely expressed but draconian laws. “These same vague concepts are now being introduced to Hong Kong,” he said.
Many details of the new laws and exactly how they will be absorbed into Hong Kong’s existing statutes remain unclear. But Beijing has openly expressed its intentions in recent months. It wants to end the cycle of mass protests that have thwarted successive post-colonial administrations each time they have moved to more closely align the city with China’s political and legal system.
[…] Hong Kong is a vital cog in China’s economy. While China still has extensive capital controls and often intervenes in its financial markets and banking system, Hong Kong is one of the most open economies in the world and one of the biggest markets for equity and debt financing.
China uses Hong Kong’s currency, equity and debt markets to attract foreign funds, while international companies use Hong Kong as a launchpad to expand into mainland China. The bulk of foreign direct investment in China continues to be channeled through the city. And many of China’s biggest firms have listed in Hong Kong, often as a springboard to global expansion. (read more)
Prior to the Wuhan virus President Trump was positioning the confrontation between the U.S. and China based on economics and trade. Within that dynamic Beijing had a weak hand and President Trump exploited their vulnerabilities with a geopolitical strategy to dismantle China’s one-belt/one-road expansion plan.
President Trump used access to the strong U.S. market to leverage multinational companies away from Chinese manufacturing. Trump’s tariffs against China were extremely effective; and led to Beijing’s initial acquiescence. However, it was soon evident that China would not accept their diminished economic outcome.
If Xi moves on Hong Kong, there’s a very strong likelihood President Trump will remove the HK special trade status which will have an immediate impact.
With a population of 7,492,072 in an area of only 405 sq mi, I envision a refugee crisis of epic proportions. Where will they go?
Well, we’ll take them if they take our democrat voters and illegal aliens
all I want- it would be nice if we could exchange some freedom loving Hong Kongers for the NY City Commies.
..to Taiwan….
I would hope the Australian Government finds the courage to offer them asylum here.
China has already-yesterday-issued us an ultimatum: abandon the USA or suffer the financial consequences, so I say go all in and stick it to them.
Not holding my breath, though …
China may go hungry again without food and energy from the West.
We should shut down Venezuela shipments to Comcons and Iran the first time a Iranian or Chinese tanker pees oil into the Gulf of Mexico. Shouldn’t have to wait long at all.
I was on a Chinese tanker overnight once, it was horrid and dangerous. They tried their best, but I went hungry rather than touch anything. e.g. literally greenish eggs sunnyside and barely dead, bloody, undercooked pork. Not your mom and pop Chinese restaurant !
This is, ultimately what it was ALWAYS going to come down to, it was inevitable after Nov. 2016.
You are either with CCP, or you are,with PDJT, you can NOT be neutral, can’t be with “both”.
It applies to countries, companies, and ultimately individuals. Its an EXISTENTIAL, World War, and before it is over, ALL will be forced, by the parties and the conflict, to DECIDE.
“We are in a foxhole and taking fire.
Either cover my 6, pass me ammunition, or get OUT of my foxhole!”
“But, we are taking fire, if I get out of your foxhole, they will SHOOT me!”
“If you don’t, I will shoot you!”
If the people of NY City weren’t such liberal a-holes, they would be demonstrating like this in Manhattan.
sadly..30+ % of nation is “soak” up for commies leaning governors..do not expect NYC/LA be as Romania in Dec. 1989…if theirs governors get them good explanation many they would not protest if they get -duct taped mouths..
The only surprise here is how long it took for the Communists to abrogate the treaty. I pity the poor people of Hong Kong.
For decades I read the WSJ that often editorialized that giving China trade opportunities and favored status was in our and the world’s best interest. 15 years ago, I said no friggen way. The Chinses are killing our people with job loss and not opening up their society to free western ideas. Now the wsj, nyt wapo et al will see the chinese ‘final solution’ in HK and soon taiwan. And our asses in elite media own a huge part of this tragedy.
The Wall Street Journal used to be a beacon of sanity and common sense, explaining why free market capitalism was the best way to eliminate poverty throughout the world…now, they are just Never Trumpers and shills for the Chamber of Commerce!
They were not engaging in the mandated open or reciprocal trade.
End of story. The Bushes, O, Clintons, Congress all sold us out and should hang.
The sun never set on the British Empire because God didn’t trust them in the dark. Boris Johnson will bear this out with irony.
Xi has lost it. Definitely not the time to push an already pissed off President Trump because of the China Flu. This will not end well for the communists.
China has played things brilliantly for over 25 years. The number 2 economy, no wars, a small military budget, and the ability to bribe and infiltrate west democracies. being number 2 is a great place to be. Let the United States be the dummy that pays foreign aid, foreign wars, costs, and casualties. China had all the benefits and none of the responsibilities. Sweet deal. Xi has blown it all up. All they had to do was appease Trump for 8 years. Play the long game. Xi is uncharacteristically impatient. Not the Chinese way. So he gets in a trade war, starts military provocations, launches a bioweapon, and has his eyes on Hong Kong and Taiwan. Even China’s lap dogs are turning on them. They are becoming public enemy number one. Xi is becoming reckless. Is his end game a world war? This is not how the Chinese negotiate. They are patient and buy countries and people. The United States still controls the currency and banking systems. We are inherently nasty when provoked. Only one nation ever dropped the big one and we did it twice. We are usually peaceful. But we can reign down historical pain on our enemies.
Xi seems to be moving on the Philippines thru their buddy, Duterte.
Duterte seems to be taking over the largest broadcast network for “Chinese investors/buds” thru a lapse of their broadcast license (franchise).
Phils are a weak point in our containment to the Pacific.
XI is like the Risk player sweeping for Asia and the world, it’s messy…
Xi is trying to push PDJT’s buttons…..he thinks the USA is a push over. But he should really think about what he is wishing for.
xi is discounting his real adversary. the american people. me thinks they are done buying chinese.
That, and the Holy and Living God.
“For we are not struggling against human beings, but against the rulers, authorities and cosmic powers governing this darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realm. So take up every piece of war equipment God provides; so that when the evil day comes, you will be able to resist; and when the battle is won, you will still be standing”
Ephesians 6:12-13
More like Xi is desperate to remain in power and this is a move for him to “save face.” Xi believes it is the opportune time for this and other moves as the US is busy fighting Kung Flu. Cabal colluding with China taking its opportunities. Not gonna work as PDJT pushes back on all fronts.
Xi probably watched the The Man Who Be King(1975)
Realizes bailing out is difficult.
Is XI taking advantage of the perhaps perceived decline of PDJT’s popularity due to the MM and Dem’s reaction (and Republican’s inaction) to the President’s COVID-19 response.
They might think he is politically weakened to the point where they can push the ChiCom agenda.
The problem is that foreigners read the us press and get the same disinformation we get. They read wapo, nyt, and CNN. This has caused Canada, Europe, Ukraine, and China to make bad decisions. They get the wrong analysis of Trump. Putin is the only guy who knows how to understand United States media and polls. And rocket man. Xi assumes Trump will be gone and Biden Will be back. Back in business in 6 months. So he moves on Taiwan and Hong Kong. Maybe threatens Guam. Trump can’t retaliate in a military way. But Trump will wage a damaging economic war that could make Hong Kong and Taiwan severely devalued.
It’s going to be interesting to see how (if?) the British react.
The Brits aren’t going to do shit! That country is done. This will be US vs China and you will see the EU trend to the China side.
The Brits kicked Huawei off their 5G networks completely. They’re no longer allowed even on the less critical parts of the networks. A good starting move, I’d say.
Guess what would be the best move and not only by the British but by as many major countries as possible? Full recognition of the independence of Taiwan and a push to give them a full member status on all UN organizations. That would piss off Xi more than anything else. It could be called a reward for Taiwan for their attempt to give out good info on the China Flu and to facilitate the spreading of their excellent research data to other countries in order to get the China Flu crushed all together. At the same time it would be so obviously a slap in the face of China and its treacherous handling of the crisis that you wouldn’t even need to mention that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
thats like asking adam schiff to tell the truth. dems are lawless,just like the chi coms.
Xi won’t because it’s all he knows. When faced with opposition all he knows is oppression and intimidation. We are headed towards a cold war as long as Trump remains POTUS and I am thankful for that.
This move will only give a good excuse to keep piling the stones in front of the dragons cave. Arm Taiwan to the teeth. Keep piling the stones up until it cannot escape.
rah,
“We” have been in a war, a World War, since the end of WW3, also known as,”The Cold War”.
We are now in WW4; the war against Globalist CCP.
Their main weopon up till now has been corruption, not only in the U.S. but in all countries, to one degree or another.
Its only since PDJT, that we are realising and aknowledging that we are in a War and fighting back.
Pull China’s most favored nation status, delist their stock exchange, recall US embassy staff, shut down university China centers, expel Chinese students, and last, file treaty violation protest with the UN ( I know but it will annoy the CCP)
Tear up the IOU’s.
Make it so Number One.
The Commies appear to be betting everything on Trump being limited in how he can respond now and Jan 20,2021 there’ll be a new sheriff in town. A weak bought and paid for new sheriff.
Not to mention the so called border dispute with India and the virtual take over of the South China Sea. Oh yeah, Taiwan says hello.
I’m not at all happy about what these bastards are doing.
This could get real sporty really quick.
Atomic ‘defensive’ weapons to Japan, Tiawan, S. Korea?
The CCP is messing along it’s border with India too. Injuries on both sides Chinese Communist Party is on the warpath.
I see that Biden would raise the US corporate tax to 28% from 21%. China has a 25% tax rate. That would slow the momentum of moving manufacturing back to the US. I don’t understand how Bidden can become POTUS. How in the hell is he leading Trump by double digits?
Mistake, mistake, mistake. Panda loses access to much in its own fell swoop. Foreswearing GDP targets, rebuking liquidity — no way to court prosperity. In your bowl you’re arranging your fingers, while you wait in vain for rice.
After what China released on the world they should be immediately removed from the WTO and kicked out of the UN and every organization and country.
The biggest test of the economic weapons of war, to date.
We’ve been attacked with biological weapons of war, murdering the unprepared sheep, our country and the world..
We are at war with China,
which means we are at war with leftist globalists.
Without conventional morality, Truth and the priceless value of human life.
We can not have Self reliant individual freedom. Our form of government depends on it.
One more step forward against free men,
One step closer to the firewall of the 2nd amendment.
“Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes.”
Col. William Prescott
Bunker Hill June 17, 1775
I don’t know that we are at war with China, but China has been at war with us for some time Aided by their globalist serfs, like many CongressCritters.
Trump is moving on China, but swimming upstream in a river of DS shtt. That is not war.
Hey Mike,
Do you think we would be going through this China orchestrated plague, if PDJT didn’t start throwing tariffs at China?
You are right about one thing, China has been at war with us since Korea.
I don’t see a compliant America, being attacked by China., killing innocent people.
The Congress is the sworn enemy of the American citizen, on both sides of the isle.
Delist first. The warning message has gone out. Then yank HK status. It’s a ruse. I love HK— but let’s be honest and truthful about this. Grenell looks to have some time on his hands come Tuesday.
Let HK citizens immigrate to US.
1.’satisfies’ the dem desire for immigration (how could they be against it?)
2. smart, highly-educated people who ahte communism and socialism.
3. satisfies the ‘corporate tech’ lobbyists and donohue for tech workers.
NATURALLY….they should go to Taiwan..Beau Geste..
We were married in HK.
But if HK becomes a human shield for CCP, you just have to deal with it…
This message is to A2. My friend is teaching English in Hong Kong and has a year or so left on contract. My instincts tell me she should leave but she is concerned about the consequences of breaking contract. Do you feel she should leave now? She is an American citizen. I know you already contribute a lot so thank you for a little more and Good bless us all
Also a message to A2. Grandson (American Citizen) is also in HongKong. Plans to come back in July. Will that be too late?
I see the rocketman has been blowing some steam. Must have been stoked up by his handlers . These clowns don’t realize that PJT is way beyond their tired vaudeville act .
How would she feel if she were in Austria in 1938 just as it was “joined” (Anschluss) to Germany? This is very similar.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kinda’ like Nitwit Tehran Nan is Speaker of the People’s House?
Not my people she isn’t, nor was Lyin’ Ryan or Cry Baby Bohner.
Actually, the label “chairman” was retired by the 12th National Party Congress in 1982 (no longer would someone rise above the Party like Mao). Official Chinese statements do not refer to the “paramount leader” as chairman. Since 1982, the “paramount leader” of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is known by the more traditional communist label of General Secretary. I don’t know if Xi celebrates “Secretary Day.”
The bruising trade battle with Trump made China’s total annexation of Hong Kong imperative, as in the case of any parasitic organism eager to eat and drink from Hong Kong’s powerful capitalistic abundance.
Of course, it won’t be that way for long, if at all, as business supply lines look elsewhere.
The chinese have long announced and planned to destroy Hong Kong, to make Shanghai its financial capital.
Lest transfer most of the Hong Kong populace and capability here, in toto.
Like vietnam boat people, but better trained.
Well, at least Hong and Shanghai Bank won’t have to change the name…
Yes, we need more foreigners in finance. That will solve most of our problems.
They have things his mainland people need. Why buy when you can take?
Sunlight has actually been the best disinfectant here, and he looks like he is shutting it down. I am sure fakebook and Gaggle and all the tweetters are lining up to help, just as they did/are doing trying to cripple us with the Wuhan China Corona Virus 24/7/365 and the loss of free speech. They are no longer social media, they are full on enemedia.
You can’t see this. We can’t post that. That ad. NO. We’ll tell you what is truth or not.
It is time that our President TRUMP brings the hammer down on all of these people. STAT!
This is the way of tyrants. I am only surprised they have waited this long to act.
Communists are always having to use force to keep command. This is what the left want to see done here. Make no mistake, our left are no different, other than that pesky Constitution, and even with it they have dismantled a large part of it while they work to undermine the rest.
Our left, like most who impose their will over the serfs, is no different than Xi, who wants total control over every aspect of your life. It is the real reason behind ObamaCare, and every other social program the left pushes.
I have an idea, let’s bring millions of freedom loving people from Hong Kong in exchange for Hollywood drug addicts and high paid prostitutes aka “celebrities”, NBA and NFL drama queens, and all Democrats.
Take our leftist trash out of here and gives us your hard working freedom loving people.
Annex Baja Peninsula, make it a U.S. territory, and give it to Hong Kongers.
If we annex Baja, I don’t want to give it to Hong Kong. That’s a nice piece of real estate. Can’t we just give them Tijuana?
Thank Clinton/Bushie NWO crony Tony Blair
What utter frauds these communist elites are. They’re all immature little men boys who are so insecure they use violence and intimidation to retain power, instead of being honorable human beings who truly care about their people
Nothing but dorks and scumbags who need a vicious army of thugs to maintain their control and make them feel like men
A system of government my ass. It’s nothing but a freak show ruled over by little boys who’d be working at a fast food dump if it wasn’t for this totally corrupt and criminal scam of a system
Honestly, maybe I’m nuts, but it’s long past time to start taking out the top CCP leadership. If we cut the head off the dragon, the 1.3 billion person body won’t know what end is up. That beast isn’t going to be tamed until there’s blood pouring from it’s neck, where its head used to be….
Worked like a charm in Iraq
Cripple them…Both
CCP/Swamp
I have a feeling that Tienanmen square will be considered a tussle compared to what will happen in HK. Pray for the residents and protesters of HK!
My prayers go to the people of Hong Kong and hope they come up with some creative, miracle solution to frustrate a dictator who may be willing to sacrifice them all.
Ok…….A little off topic but China must be stopped now.
Not for the reasons below, but for a far more dangerous, life changing reason.
They must be stopped here and now because of:
MARS…..
If China gets to MARS first, and introduces offensive weapons, game is over.
Not the least of which are the natural minerals and such.
But, control of an entire planet which would have serious repercussions for our entire world…….
Think about now….we…Americans get into space riding on Russian spaceships, stay at the Russian Space station, and get rides back to Earth by the Russians.
Russia has the space fleet.
China is headed toward the moon then MARS.
We can’t get into orbit…..
Ah yeah…..Who was put in charge of our space program?….Pence
Who was put in charge of the virus task force?…….Pence….
How many press conferences did he give?
China must be stopped. If the get to MARS…….We are screwed
Not true. The Tesla dude is sending astronauts up this week
The more this escalates, the more it should bring intensified scrutiny of all the ties between the Chicoms and the American swamp. Especially the media, academia, Hollywood, political players and big finance.
The soft underbelly has served as a fifth column, selling out for money and power. Some just more naive but greedy, others explicitly complicit and treasonous.
This a really good article from Kyle Bass on China.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/04/20/interview-kyle-bass-on-the-economic-and-ideological-battle-with-communist-china/
Kyle Bass: Yeah, people say to me, Wall Street economists will say to me, when we talk about decoupling, they will say, “Well, Kyle, that could easily cost the U.S. economy, 2 to 2.5% of GDP. That would be incredibly disruptive.” I say, “Well, they steal 2% of GDP every year in U.S. intellectual property, and they earn a return on that from every year thereon.” I said, “If we did this, it would be a net NPV [net present value] positive for U.S. companies.” They look at me, like, “Yeah, I guess that’s a good point,” or, “it doesn’t sound so hyperbolic.” People tend to think that that statement in itself is hyperbolic, but no one’s unpacked it. No one’s thought about this.
Those brave, tenacious people in Hong Kong… as deserving of freedom and glory as our own 1776 forefathers. My emotions bellow, “Shoot Xi—and death to the CCP!”
But as fellow Treepers frequently remind us, our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.
Raise weapons of prayer against the dark fortress that prods and energizes the CCP.
keep fighting HK and take a back from community china,
Xi must realize what the US and international reaction to crushing Hong Kong autonomy will result in. They will be removed from western financial markets. CCP elite investments in real estate and other assets will be confiscated for virus damages etc… Who do they believe will invest in China now?
Is Xi in such trouble domestically that he must make an example of Hong Kong to put the fear into any domestic dissent and damn the consequences? The inscrutable CCP persona seems to be cracking.
Winnie the Xi and the CCP henchmen are having to tighten their belts. If they want to expand, expand internally with rights. Leave it to the propaganda to declare the CCP is waiting to declare an entity list as it wants “breathing space” to negotiate with the U.S. Official relations with Taiwan now. Sorry Jimmah and Henry. https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/chinese-govt-condemns-us-for-expanding-trade-blacklist
The delisting of Chinese companies will certainly foretell Trump’s reaction to China’s move on Hong Kong.
Capital is on the run in the open now.
Comparisons between the left here in the US and the CCP seem to leave out the fact that we still have our guns. HK was disarmed long ago. They actually don’t stand a chance against the government there and no amount of international outrage will change that. It never has.
If shots are fired here, regardless of circumstance, the devastation of the left would be astonishing and overwhelming.
And to think these are the fine people who make our medicines, what could possibly go wrong.
Which will also hurt the citizens of Hong Kong.
