Sunday Talks: Sidney Powell Discusses Issues Surrounding Judge Sullivan and Flynn Case – DC District Court and Now Circuit Court Have Intervened in Flynn Case…

Yesterday we noted a rather important, yet less discussed, motive for the strength of the DC Circuit Court position against Judge Emmet Sullivan. I’ll expand after the video.
In this interview Gregg Jarrett talks with Flynn’s defense lawyer Sidney Powell about the rather unusual behavior of Judge Emmet Sullivan. WATCH:
.
A DC judge hiring a well connected DC lawyer to write his response to a DC circuit court appeals panel is the part that’s interesting. There’s no guarantee the appeals court will accept such a response; but that’s also another issue. Bottom line: Judge Sullivan is importing a lawyer to represent his interests. Very unusual.
CTH readers are smart; aware and smart enough not to get stuck in the weeds; so let’s stay elevated on this and look at the whole picture. Consider this decision by Judge Emmet Sullivan through the prism of recent events surrounding Flynn:
♦ The DOJ, joined with the defense position and filed an unopposed motion to drop the case against Michael Flynn.
♦ A USAO from Missouri, Jeff Jensen, has discovered a trail of internal evidence pointing toward a corrupt originating prosecution for the case against Flynn. Mr. Jensen has been revealing those documents and providing them to the court (and defense).
♦ Meanwhile DNI Ric Grenell has declassified and revealed documents showing a corrupt intent by the U.S. Intelligence Community (USIC) against Michael Flynn.
♦ On Friday (5/22/20) the FBI Director announced an internal investigation into officials inside the FBI for wrongful conduct specifically as it relates to a corrupt operation, now discovered and public, against Michael Flynn.
Additionally, we shall not play games and ignore the obvious.
Judge Emmet Sullivan is well aware of the reason why former Judge Rudolph “Rudy” Contreras was recused from the Flynn case; only days after accepting the first plea agreement, and less than 72 hours after the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page text messages publicly surfaced.
Lisa Page: “Rudy is on the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court]! Did you know that?” “Just appointed two months ago””..
Peter Strzok: “I did. We talked about it before and after. I need to get together with him.”…
Notice Strzok is saying he and Rudy had a talk about the judge joining the FISA court both before and after Judge Contreras was appointed. There is a friendship connection, not just a professional relationship. This will come into play later on.
Lisa Page and Peter Strzok even discussed the friendship between the FBI Agent and Judge Contreras being an issue that might cause a conflict of interest within the activity of Strzok as lead agent within the counterintelligence division within the FBI.
The issue was enough for Peter Strzok to say he was planning to discuss the conflict with Rudy. Specifically Strzok was aware his work and Contreras position would likely lead to an investigation where the judge would have to recuse himself.
Agent Strzok planned to have this conversation with Rudy, and he preferred to have the discussion informally just days before Strzok official launched operation crossfire hurricane.
As the texts outline the issue of Rudy and Peter’s friendship is known to the small group in the FBI, being talked about internally, and Strzok is keenly aware he will have to approach it. As Peter Strzok replies to Lisa Page: “M suggested a social setting with others would probably be better than a one on one meeting.”
The informal nature of a social conversation about it, with others who could corroborate if needed, would provide plausible deniability on both ends and dilute the toxicity of any issue that surfaced later on. The conflict was enough of a concern to require a strategy.
Fast forward to the following year…
The special counsel investigation was absorbing 100% of the media’s attention. Within DC all that anyone was talking about was the Mueller investigation and the “Trump-Russia” narrative. The indictment of Lt. General Michael Flynn has led the news headlines for months.
There is no way a DC district court judge ; especially one that has sat on the FISA court during the time the DOJ and FBI were abusing the process; would be unaware of the investigation. Additionally and more importantly, there is no way a DC district judge, FISA judge and good friend of Peter Strzok, would be unaware that Flynn’s prosecution was an extension of an FBI counterintelligence case against all of the Trump officials.
Holding a position of justification by saying DC district court Judge Rudolph Contreras would be unaware of the nature and circumstances of the Flynn case prior to assignment would be intellectually silly and obtuse in the extreme. Contreras knew the case; perhaps not the granular details, but he knew the case and who was prosecuting it.
On November 30th, 2017, Mike Flynn signed a guilty plea; ostensibly admitting lying to FBI investigators. The plea was accepted the next day by Judge Rudolph “Rudy” Contreras (who is also a FISA court judge). Six days later, December 7, 2017, Judge Contreras “was recused” from the case without explanation.
It’s important to note that Judge Contreras did not recuse himself, he was recused by the U.S. District court for the District of Columbia. [Source]
The court made the public announcement that Judge Contreras “has been recused from handling the case.”
If the conflict -which required recusal- existed on December 7, 2017, wouldn’t that same conflict have existed days earlier on November 30th? Of course it did. And of course Judge Rudolph Contreras would be aware of that conflict long before engaging in the case itself.
The moment the case was assigned, Contreras knew there was a conflict for him.
Again, if the conflict existed on December 7th, the conflict certainly existed on December 1st. So why did he accept the case? Why did he participate in the case until the district court intervened and removed it from him?
There has been a transparent lack of media curiosity on this issue from the day the court announced his recusal. Apparently those questions did not fit the media objective.
This context is important because the DC circuit court is now ordering district Judge Sullivan to explain his decision-making. They are using very strong language toward Judge Sullivan and have surprised many legal experts in the way the circuit court panel has approach it.
The panel of circuit judges: Henderson, Wilkins and Rao, did not rule on the petition for the writ of mandamus; instead they “ordered” Judge Sullivan to explain himself within ten days. The same panel “invited” the DOJ to participate:
I would suggest to you the reason for the strength in the circuit court position is entirely connected to their knowledge of the back-ground of the Flynn case which included the recusal of Judge Contreras. None of this, specifically the tone of the panel in their order, is disconnected from the larger background.
Whether they want to admit it or not, and they would never do so publicly, the DC court has to be keenly aware of the material behind this case. They have to be aware of what DNI Grenell has exposed; they have to be aware the FBI is now investigating itself based on how the FBI handled the Flynn case; and this same DC circuit knows the FISA court process was abused by the exact same participants involved in this Flynn prosecution.
The media, and some DOJ and FBI defenders are playing too-cute-by-half in providing justifications for the DOJ/FBI activity. But the bigger picture is in full sunlight.
The media ignoring it, and the legions of former DOJ and FBI employees attempting to be disingenuous about it, does not change our level of information about it; and certainly does not change the disposition of a DC court system that has watched this playing out in their back yard.
And remember, Judge Neomi Rao was Pres Trump’s “Eliminate Regulations” czar before she became a judge. Judge Rao is responsible for the some 20 regs eliminated for 1 reg added.
Judge Rao sits on the Flynn case.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sully McSullyface
LikeLike
District Court and Circuit Court of Appeals are NOT the same. Judge Contreras was recused by the District (trial) Court. The Circuit Court of Appeals has ordered Judge Sullivan to file “personal” opposition to Flynn’s petition for mandamus made to the Circuit Court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which makes it stunning that Sully is opening himself up to this. All he had to do was accept the dismissal and everything goes away. The FBI doj Covington Contreras wray all walk away Happy. Now he and Lawfare have created another 💩 storm. Here is an interesting question for Sundance. Why did Sully and his lawyer make a big public announcement that they are doing this???
Why bring attention to it?
LikeLike
Correct and “like”.
LikeLike
The stench of corruption in DC is so overwhelming, they should be wearing gas masks instead of face masks.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And be entombed on the planet Uranus.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As long as this is the last case Sullivan ever presides over with a nice sprinkle of DOJ investigation to boot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do I keep thinking the case will be reassigned to Amy Berman Jackson?
LikeLiked by 6 people
god forbid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m giving good odds that is exactly what happens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good! Then she can act properly as a judge or she too can stand before the court of appeals and explain herself.
LikeLike
Because the Federal Court system is that corrupt?
LikeLike
The DeepState always scores with Amy.
LikeLike
I expect the Judge to hire a public relations firm. Or, maybe the FBI will let him borrow their PR department
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t the hiring of a lawyer to represent “the court” in this appeal evidence a conflict of interest for which he should be recused/removed?
Either he is concerned about some criminal exposure of his own (a conflict) or he is so unsure of his legal position in acting as “the court,” that he is allowing his court to be usurped by a non-judge.
It seems to me, he can’t have it both ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was my first thought when I read this. Sullivan has something serious to hide. I hope he’s taken to the woodshed.
LikeLike
Strokz: “Rudy, I need a favor.”
Contreras: “Sure Peter, whatever you need.”
Strokz: “I need you to accept Flynn’s plea.”
Contreras: “Really? That’s a tough one. The case is bad, there is no evidence. The FBI forced
the plea by threatening Flynn’s son.”
Strokz: “Oh, I know. But I really need this. The Chief really wants this bad.”
Contreras: “The Chief, huh? I’ll take care of it.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The scum in D.C. is comparable to canine heartworm. Filthy parasites trying to destroy a living organism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, at the risk of stating the obvious, they certainly seem to be very good at it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been doing it to USA Citizens for years.
LikeLike
I am sure the Swamp has a book deal or TV talking head gig lined up for Judge Sullivan when he suddenly needs to “retire” in a few week. The leftists protect their own.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s becoming increasingly difficult, too much repeated cognitive dissonance required, to any longer regard America as the greatest country on earth or even great at all anymore. Oh yes, there are still some beautiful parts … … here and there (Trump, Powell, etc), but far too much of it (FBI, DOJ, CIA, DNC, MSM, Mueller, House of Representatives, Sullivan, Fauci, – my fingers are getting tiered) have become truly uglier than sin and all indications are they will, at least largely, remain so. Call me a downer, but I’m not blind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes what makes you great is the adversity and vileness you overcome and fight back against. Humans are fallible. Some are evil. That is this life.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In his widely acclaimed, at the time, as political correctness didn’t rule so much then, “The Lowest Animal” Mark Twain used satire to prove a point to readers. He studied the habits and dispositions of men compared to those of other animals. He found the results of his study humiliating because men, in so many different ways, can obviously be clearly seen as the lowest animal. And that was before there even was an FBI or FISA Star Chamber. I can hardly even imagine what Twain would say now.
LikeLike
What percent of human beings would you say are good?
Seems like you have already given your very pessimistic answer to that by your choice of a username.
LikeLike
My moniker refers to the III% that had the guts to lay it on the line and get out from under the thumb of King George. The “give me liberty or give me death” faction. That is usually a small percentage indeed.
They are a subsection of roughly 30% is my guess who are basically good, with human lapses.
Another 10% would fall into the truly Evil category.
The rest? Mostly those keep their heads down and concentrate only on their own little slice of things. They don’t notice for the most part. They aren’t Evil, but allow things that are, even participate at times.
Most of the people here are part of my estimated 30%. I live as a III%er.
LikeLike
Cart,
these people are not “americans”…they are criminals.
keep some perspective.
for example: I have traveled russia….extensively…the people there are generally some of the finest you’ll meet…russians, are a proud and spirited people. I’ve also been the New Orleans. Again, same general reaction to the people…the everyday man. IT IS the governing ruling class…that has invented a politically corrupt regime that has poisoned an otherwise legitimate and suitably normal social order.
when we say new orleans is corrupt..is NOT to suggest or imply that Louisiana is a awful place. Nor would be be accurate and fair to illicit Russia is terrible. It’s the politics…the corrupt nature of decades of toxic political influence that has stolen what is good and decent FROM THE PEOPLE. .
America is STILL GREAT. By far one of the most free, fair, and open societies. It is the polluted element within the highest towers of government that are on trial here. As it should be. WE DID NOT VOTE FOR THESE PEOPLE! Keep this in mind.
each generation, as the axiom goes, has the challenge to defend its liberties, to refresh and defend against the tyranny of ruinous government, illegitimate politics, and corrupt actors.
We are watching the first act of the great cleansing. Will it go far enough to be considered effective?
That my dear friend is the challenge. Does one simply drop the pool level a few inches and call it a day….Or does one bulldoze the foundation? Either of these two options carry their own special risks. Somewhere between the two is the most tolerable and wise choice.
REFILLING the Pool, with life guards stationed at the gate, and watched inspecting the new water supply.
AND DEFINITELY ENFORCING HARSH TREATMENT to those that would take a big crap intentionally in our pool.
that’s the mission.
America remains great, and rightfully so. It has always take the actions of extraordinary men and women…typically a small group….who raise the red flags..and take the first shots of the battle. Those shots are being heard…and AMERICANS…true patriots are responding.
stay tuned. all is NOT LOST!
God Bless
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the bad guys you named are part of the government. America the Beautiful is more than that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great overview! Dec 2017 through spring 2020 is a long time to simply pass sentence – see the Wolfe case. If the goal is not to punish Flynn, which could have been done long ago, what is it? It seems to be to keep him in perpetual legal limbo. Were they always planning on not keeping Flynn on ice through the 2020 election?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They must keep Flynn from speaking. However, between the transition team and inauguration, Flynn MUST have confided what he knew to the President, no?
LikeLike
Both Judges need to go.
https://www.uscourts.gov/judges-judgeships/code-conduct-united-states-judges
Introduction
Canon 1: A Judge Should Uphold the Integrity and Independence of the Judiciary
Canon 2: A Judge Should Avoid Impropriety and the Appearance of Impropriety in All Activities
Canon 3: A Judge Should Perform the Duties of the Office Fairly, Impartially and Diligently
Canon 4: A Judge May Engage in Extrajudicial Activities That are Consistent With the Obligations of Judicial Office
Canon 5: A Judge Should Refrain From Political Activity
Compliance with the Code of Conduct
Applicable Date of Compliance
LikeLiked by 2 people
yes, this judge is at least casually aware of his duty….
but we also understand the dynamics and calculated risks he has considered.
which raises the key question….
does the DC Circuit get involved in determining and taking action against sullivan for “bad behavior”
same question for congress, which is apparently, the only body that can legally disrobe the maroon for “bad behavior”
we find the likely answers to those questions arranged quite succintly withing Sundance’s analyses: both the court and congress have been both quite aware of these improprieties long before the grenell dump happened. Of what interest do either of these two bodies have in attacking the very judge that was obviously installed to carry out a well orchestrated cover for this prior very damning evidence of conspiracy…at least of intentional sabotage ….even if it meant the total destruction of a decorated combat military officer? They understand NO BOUNDS…and they are proving it again, by any semblance of righteous actions.
these are criminal conspirators…villains in a wide scope of treachery…
but we are initiated, are we not, in the ways of thieves and thugs…for we are patriots first, bastards of the seas. of that, are we, and proudly.
LikeLike
As one news headline states . . .
“Judge Sullivan does the equivalent of pasting ‘I’m guilty’ on his forehead”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chief Judge Merrill Garland recused him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am going to ask the obvious again. Who ASSIGNS these cases?
LikeLike
Obamas thick stench is all over this, and the connective dots are becoming fewer and more direct.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope CTH will consider removing the innocent, happy, go lucky image of Sullivan they always use and replace it with my deep state hand selected crooked as hec version of Sullivan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Before Obama:
.
https://i1.wp.com/thespectator.info/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/emmet-sullivant-2.jpg?resize=480%2C384&ssl=1
.
After Obama:
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The federal district court for the District of Columbia and the federal appellate court for the District of Columbia Circuit are not the same court. The district court for DC includes multiple district judges, including Judges Sullivan and Contreras. These are trial judges who conduct trials and other forms of evidentiary and non-evidentiary hearings resulting in appealable orders and judgments. The circuit court for DC includes multiple judges who hear appeals from the orders and judgments entered by the district judges. The two groups of judges are distinct and have distinct jurisdiction.
The circuit judges who have ordered Judge Sullivan to respond to Flynn’s petition for writ of mandamus would not have ordered the recusal of Judge Contreras unless Flynn had filed a similar petition complaining of his refusal to recuse himself. Since Flynn filed no such petition, either Judge Contreras recused himself or, if he refused, submitted the issue of his potential conflict of interest to another judge on the district court for resolution, as required by the local rules.
Since the recusal appears to be sua sponte, i.e., without a motion from any party, Flynn included, it appears that Judge Contreras recused himself. The confusion stems from the the district court’s spokesperson saying that he “has been recused” which suggests someone else recused him.
Sundance’s larger point still stands, however. The circuit judges currently considering Flynn’s petition are fully cognizant of the stakes involved and no doubt have been keeping track of developments in the district court, if for no other reason than that they know Judge Sullivan’s rulings in such a high profile case will likely percolate up to them for resolution and they will be judged by how they handle the appeals. In other words, the preservation of their reputations depends on what they do with Judge Sullivan’s reputation. By ordering him to respond to Flynn’s petition, they actually were hoping he would get the hint and grant the dismissal, thereby rendering Flynn’s petition moot. By intentionally ignoring the hint, Judge Sullivan effectively grants them license to whack him down pretty hard when they make their ruling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with your assessment and hope this is all there really is. The entire case has been a scam from Day One.
LikeLike
fair point…appreciated..I also appreciate you carefully and wisely and correctly not losing sight of the larger bigger forest…..
respect
LikeLike
Flashback Dec 2018:
Sullivan: “I cannot recall any incident in which the court has accepted a plea of guilty from someone who maintained he was not guilty and I don’t intend to start today.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/18/judge-emmet-sullivan-delays-sentencing-of-michael-flynn-for-90-days/
LikeLike
Team Deep State really REALLY need to keep General Flynn out of the picture. A multifaceted threat so important a judge would pull a move like this? Far out brussles sprout all hands on deck. Obama – Hillary – Muslim Brotherhood – Benghazi – ISIS …
General Flynn must know an awful lot about an awful lot.
LikeLike
Were they setting Sullivan up?
LikeLike