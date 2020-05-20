Sidney Powell Discusses the Ongoing Persecution of Michael Flynn With Lou Dobbs…

Posted on May 20, 2020 by

Michael Flynn defense attorney, Sidney Powell, appears on Lou Dobbs tonight to discuss the ongoing case against a background of daily revelations showing Flynn was the target of the Obama-era FBI.

75 Responses to Sidney Powell Discusses the Ongoing Persecution of Michael Flynn With Lou Dobbs…

  1. arsumbris says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    She has a 1000-yard stare now.

  2. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    “Sidney Powell, appears on Lou Dobbs tonight”

    Probably the best venue for her to appear. The more fair & honest exposure she receives, the better for Gen. Flynn. Too many lies for too long on “the other (vastly larger) side.

  3. Tiananmen Square - Tank Man - Fight the CCP (@GuyMontag4516) says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Yeah. There is a fire burning there. Burn it all down.

  4. billybob says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Anybody arrested today?

    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      May 20, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      Not to my knowledge, but I can give you a list to start with if you have any pull with law enforcement………………….

    • MustangBlues says:
      May 20, 2020 at 11:51 pm

      billybob; Any positive actions to preserve the American Republic completed by billybob today?? Please post a regular report of your good deeds for America for our inspiration. Thank you.

  5. Coast says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    The FBI is being reformed? When did that start and why didn’t someone tell me?

  6. goldvalkyrie says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    She was on Rush’s radio show today (Mark Steyn was sitting in for Rush). Mark did a great job asking fresh, pertinent questions. She had a few fresh takes and answers I hadn’t heard in other interviews. Rush’s audience is approximately 43-million listeners, so she had a large audience listening to her message. She pulled Flynn from the probable abyss and really does belong in the Justice League – Powell Powered.

  7. samwise163 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    Lou is a patriot and I’m glad he has her on his show almost everyday.

  9. mikeyboo says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Sidney Powell is the heroine of the century!

  10. CountryDoc says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    Grassroots. Carry the message. Like the 12 disciples. Like the American Revolution. Don’t waste time arguing. There is mental illness and toxicity in trying to engage with the enemy. Appeal to the spirit of our U.S. Government. It is there. It is growing. That is what makes up the spirit of POTUS rallies, the tweet following, the growing core group, the polls which can’t be supressed.

    His Truth is marching on. Truth will not be denied. Don’t waste time or energy. They have tried to kill the and subvert the Republic, and the will of We the People. They have tried to supress truth, steal power, kill patriots.

    Any more, I do not engage unless I perceive someone is honestly seeking truth. Otherwise, I just shake my head and say, I am sorry, you are blind.

  11. Jimmy R says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    We love you, Ms. Powell!

  12. GTOGUY says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    She needs to go on Tucker Carlson Tonight. His audience is larger than Hannity on some days. Plus he is soooooo smart.

  13. johnnybiface says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    It’s clear that the principles in the Obama administration and some current members held over or retained, are plainly bad people. They lack a judeo-Christian conscience. They have the sociopathy of a criminals in a crime family. Its a viral immorality and sociopathy.

  14. margarite1 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:46 pm

    Those clips of Tucker are pretty dang interesting as well. How long before FOX tells him to shut up because he’s speaking a brutal truth?

    We need to have public hangings of traitors.

  15. delighteddeplorable says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    So very true, Doc. Arguing with them is useless and frustrating, so why bother. It’s that silent majority thing and we are coming. Resolutely and robustly.

    Here’s a soundtrack for your post:

    • topavalley says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:26 pm

      delighteddeplorable,

      Thank you for posting this. Watched it through tears. Have a family member overseas.

      Thank God for our founders, our military, President Trump and his wolverines.

  16. Bogeyfree says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    Wray IMO has become obvious and laughable

    And Barr giving O a pass is reminiscent IMO of Comey’s no intent pass to HRC

    Yep, One System of Justice!

  17. starfcker says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:57 pm

    I’m starting to consider a different theory. The White House meeting on the 5th might actually help the White House people. Was this entire operation FBI and maybe CIA? Was Comey’s megalomania simply him being a suck-up big shot (the man with all the answers) to impress the President of the United States? Did the White House or some upper DOJ know what was going on in Comey’s FBI prior to those last couple of weeks? I’m starting to think they might not have. Was the White House in a total panic once they were briefed into the loop on what had been going on in the FBI? Was that Comey trying to gain leverage so if the ship went down he wasn’t the only one holding the anchor? Is that why we keep coming back to Chris Wray? Comey? McCabe? Stzrck? Page? Mueller? These are all FBI people. Is this what Bill Barr means when he says he doesn’t see evidence that includes Obama or Biden? Is he right?

    • Riffico says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:05 pm

      I hope someone asks Sidney what Flynn knew and would eventually make known
      that scared the Obozo Admin. so much ?

    • sDee says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:08 pm

      Had the briefing come out of left field to Hussein, two weeks before the end of his term, he could have easily neutralized it by informing the incoming President on the what appeared to be illegal spying on him, his family and his incoming staff, and wished him well.

      • Serpentor says:
        May 20, 2020 at 10:17 pm

        Obama’s warning to Trump about Flynn was an admission that Obama set the entire thing up. Obama not only DID NOT tell Trump about the illegal spying, he told Trump that Flynn was up to no good – when in fact, Flynn was being set up.

    • Jase says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      It probably means that that loathsome Neanderthal thug Brennan has been good at covering his and Obama’s tracks.
      This has got Brennan written all over it; Comey, McCabe and their merry band of Boy Scouts at the FBI were just willing useful idiots.

      • upstate909 says:
        May 20, 2020 at 11:23 pm

        Funny you should say that. I was digitally exiled from three platforms for stating my gut instinct..It was Brennan. There are far too many foreign actors in this screenplay for it to be initiated by FBI…CIA had to give them a false lead somewhere to get them involved.

        But then again, maybe the PATRIOT ACT really did change all the rules so we citizens do not understand what is going on.

    • NJMAGA says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:11 pm

      “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing.”

    • Johnny says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:15 pm

      I briefly considered your train of thought, and I had actually to be honest thought it over early today. It is a legit thought process and theory.

      My reason for telling myself I am crazy is because of all the laws of this country that the Chicago con man that, previously presided in the Peoples House, blatantly thumbed his nose at.

      And everytime I see that Susan Rice, I remember the ease of which she lied to the American people about how an Ambassador of United States was killed because of a video.

      A thought just crossed my mind about the gay Ambassador that was left to die by Obama, Hillary, and Rice.

      Another gay Ambassador is hell bent on exposing every corrupt Obama official as possible. Could it be there was a flame between them in a past life, or is it the Genius of President Trump using Ric Grenel, who might have an axe to grind.

      • starfcker says:
        May 20, 2020 at 10:46 pm

        Thanks Johnny. I’m a big believer in exploring every plausible possibility. I tell the guys that work for me, if you’re going to be an idea guy, be prepared to be wrong 90% of the time. But be bold and put your ideas up. Let the world work its magic. It’ll save you a lot of mistakes.

    • Coast says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:49 pm

      If Obama didn’t know what Comey was up to until that meeting, then he sure as heck didn’t do a darn thing about it. Like stopping it, shutting it down, etc. Instead he directed Rice to write a “cover” letter and for Comey to keep on keeping on. Sorry, but that dog don’t hunt.

    • GB Bari says:
      May 20, 2020 at 11:45 pm

      No. Simple basic reason is – Ozero is desperate to get Flynn taken out as evidenced by his recent public message pleading to Judge Sullivan. Flynn is under a gag order until the case is decided. Ozero knows that Flynn will blow the lid off the remaining unspoken details of the interview with Strzok & Pientka, as well as the dirty details of Ozero’s shenanigans with Irangate and abuses of the Intelligence apparatus.

      No, Ozero seriously wants Flynn taken out with prejudice. Jug Ears,VJ & Co-conspirators see no upside to the DOJ dropping the case and thus exonerating Flynn.

  18. Osugagal says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Just now watching a replay off Lou’s show. Wilbur Ross is talking about Huawei. He is as sharp as ever but looks and sounds physically weak.

  19. Realist says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    DOJ Barr’s precipitous exoneration of both Obama and Biden is strangely reminiscent of Comey’s preemptive exoneration of Killary Clintoon.

  20. Bob Lynch says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    Sidney Powell, and Lou Dobbs, puts Barr to shame. I don’t know how Barr can look any freedom loving patriot in the eye. He will forever live in infamy if he fails to do his duty. Just as Obama and Hillary will for their failure to do their duty at Benghazi. Now Trump has the duty.

    • MVW says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:52 pm

      Barr needs to grasp that the caustic rot that is left when such monumental AND exposed corruption is not answered with commensurate Justice tells all our enemies and all future mega criminals to GO AHEAD, THE WAY IS CLEAR! It is the death knell of our Republic.

      When the DOJ, FBI, and Judges become the Hear no evil, See no evil, Tell lies for ‘reasons’, our Republic is lost.

      Communist Chinese Party will grasp it even if Bondo Barr does not.

    • CountryDoc says:
      May 20, 2020 at 11:18 pm

      As I said, he is either an enemy of the people and this nation worthy of hanging, or he is building an iron clad case that will be worth the risk taken to prolong things this long, or he is severely compromised and blackmailed. But even if he is compromised, his honor and the sacredness of this country should cause him to come clean.

  21. T2020 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    As the royals would say: “We are not amused.”

  22. Zorro says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    More dot connections.

  23. Zorro says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Too far fetched, considering the insanity of the last 4 years…

    • Johnny says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:37 pm

      Thank you for getting that posted on here. I am not good at getting links to copy here.

      I saw that earlier today and was absolutely floored by this guy.
      Man he nows how to operate a flamethrower. He is either a true whistleblower, and a brave one, or he is certified crazy.

  24. Skidroe says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    I live in Indiana and I would be ok with President Trump replacing Pence with Powell. He won’t do it so put her in charge of the DOJ.

  25. Nancy Churches says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:26 pm

    I’ve never had a hero or heroine and I’m 67. But I have one now in Sidney. So gutsy, so smart. Just awesome! (And she looks amazing.). Thanks Sidney. You rock.

  26. Skidroe says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:31 pm

    I wonder if China sent the plague to President Trump when they had the trade meeting in Jan. and GOD stepped up and protected our President from getting it. I do believe GOD made him President in 2016.

  27. 335blues says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Chris Wray, FBI Director:
    -has been covering up exculpatory evidence benefitting Flynn for over 3 years
    -was Andrew “law fare against America” Weissman’s supervisor on the Enron task force,
    and who sent 4 executives to prison for 4 years while, again, exculpatory evidence was hidden
    for 6 years
    -along with Michael Chertoff destroyed the firm of Arthur Anderson, and destroyed the jobs
    of 85,000 citizens.
    -refuses to produce the original 302 for Flynn’s interview claiming it is “missing”.
    However, it CANNOT be missing because an automatic copy would have been made
    by the Sentinel system, and if the 302 and its copy were deleted, the Sentinel system would retain
    information about who destroyed the 302’s, and when. Wray is refusing to turn over this
    information to the defense.
    – the “2nd draft” of the 302 highlighting the changes made by Strzok, Page and others, and signed
    off by McCabe is also hidden by Wray.
    Why are AG Barr and Wray refusing to produce this information they are required by law to turn over to the defense?
    Why is AG Barr protecting Chris Wray and Andrew McCabe, who obviously are dirtbags?
    Is AG Barr a dirtbag?
    18 U.S. Code § 2384. Seditious conspiracy
    If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

  28. carthoris says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:35 pm

    Sullivan is clearly insane. He thinks Michael Flynn is Alfred Dreyfus and he, Sullivan, is the French Army High Command.

    Liked by 1 person

    • All Too Much says:
      May 20, 2020 at 10:37 pm

      Sounds like a Bogart movie.

      • carthoris says:
        May 20, 2020 at 10:49 pm

        “In 1896, evidence came to light—primarily through an investigation instigated by Georges Picquart [Sydney Powell’s role] , head of counter-espionage which identified the real culprit as a French Army major named Ferdinand Walsin Esterhazy [Hillary Clinton colluding with the Russians] . The Army {Insane Judge Sullivan] laid additional charges against Dreyfus [Michael Flynn] , based on forged documents [Comey, Strokz] . Subsequently, Émile Zola’s [Sydney Powell’s other role – dual role] open letter J’Accuse”

        Not a perfect repeat, but it sure rhymes.

  29. republicanvet91 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:44 pm

    During President Trump’s next State of the Union, I would like to see Sidney Powell awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by FLOTUS.

    Someone who went the extra mile to insure that the SOTU by him could occur.

  30. vicarioushikermom says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:50 pm

    I am so impressed with Sidney Powell. I cannot imagine what is going through her mind. She is so in control and so well-spoken. I would be screaming my head off at the crap she’s had to put up with!

  31. gymcy81 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    What account information did Arthur-Anderson have (that someone did not want others to know about)?

    What information does Flynn know (that someone does not want others to know about)?

    It’s not just them.
    Next question:
    Why do some innocent, get accused of wrongdoing (that someone does not want others to know about)?

    Whom – have we seen – that have the (mistaken) power of applying double standards…( without accountability) ?

    …hmmm…

    Anyone connecting the dots… ?
    (be careful what you say …. yet, honestly do what you, we, can to help others … in the interest of equal justice for all, and the pursuit of real happiness for generations… )

    Seeking the truth …

  32. TRUTH says:
    May 20, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    Where’s Christopher Wray? Where has TRUMP been for THREE YEARS! We’ve known “all this” since “The Memo” and the Grassley/Graham criminal referral on Chistopher Steele? It’s purported that Steele is still working with the FBI.

    Seems like Trump finally figured out without Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – the most draconian Barry puppet Dem Governor states – he’s going to lose.

    Like

