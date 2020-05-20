Let’s Roll America – On The Road With John Spiropoulos…

Many CTH readers are probably aware of John Spiropoulos as he created some brilliant investigative reports and videos to highlight the FISA scandal, the Clinton email scandal and Spying on Team Trump. John is planning another adventure to showcase how ordinary middle-class America is responding to the challenges of COVID-19.

John would like to trek across America and do video segments showcasing how Americans rise to the challenges; and in many cases how ordinary people are pushing-back against the dictatorial fiats of overzealous local and state officials.

This would be the type of real, on-the-ground, reporting adverse to the corporate interests of mainstream media. The “Let’s Roll America” program would be John in his RV traveling from California to the southeast coast, up the eastern seaboard and across the heartland back to the West coast. Each day he’d be doing video journals showing what real Americans are doing along the way.

To accomplish this effort Mr. Spiropoulos would need financial support, and he has set up a GoFundMe Page to see if people would crowd-fund the eight week traveling series. CTH has agreed to help promote and support the effort with additional details below:

John Spiropoulos – America is a “can-do” country. “Can’t” is not in our vocabulary. So when elites say you can’t go to work, you can’t leave the house, your kids can’t go to school, you can’t get the medical procedure that was scheduled, the average American says, “Wait a minute. I supported “15 days to flatten the curve. But when did that morph into we’re closed until we find a cure?” Nobody signed up for that! People want to go back to work. They want their kids to go back to school. I’m going to talk to those Americans on their home turf and bring you their stories. With your financial support, I’ll soon be heading out on an 8 to 10- week, 8,000 mile cross country tour of America. I’ve done a few interviews in my time. I’m a former TV News personal finance reporter with 50 years experience in Washington, DC and other cities. Every day I’ll file video news reports about the struggles, hopes and dreams of everyday Americans during the Economic Shutdown. We will be reporting from dozens of towns and cities across the country. Those reports will be featured at http://www.TheConservativeTreehouse.com and on cable TV. One America News, which is helping sponsor the tour, will feature my reports on their news programs available on cable and Facebook. Your GoFundMe contributions will be used to cover travel expenses and to write, report and produce daily news reports ranging from 2 to 4 minutes. I need your financial support to tell this story. And I need your ideas as well. Feel free to share who I might contact in your area of the country. ~ Go Fund Me Link HERE ~

Just a rough itinerary…. My first stop going East from California will be somewhere in Arizona. Then New Mexico. Lubbock, Texas where I know some small businesses in the oil patch), Dallas and maybe Houston. Then on to New Orleans (where there’s a great story about a business who survived Katrina only to be hammered by the shutdown) with maybe a stop in nearby Biloxi, MS. Then maybe Mobile, Alabama before hitting the Florida Panhandle, then south to Tampa and maybe Sarasota, then northeast to Orlando and maybe Jacksonville. There must be some cruise industry stories in Florida.

After Florida, a few stops through South and North Carolina, Virginia (along the I-95 corridor) into Maryland. Also looking at stops in Delaware and NJ and maybe NYC. Might go to Boston to dump some tea in the harbor before turning West through upper NY state and then Williamsport, PA. where there’s no Little League World Series this year. Gotta be a story there.

Then continuing with points west including Cleveland, OH; Jackson, Michigan and maybe another spot in Michigan if it’s still in turmoil with the goofy governor. After that, Chicago, St. Louis, Topeka, Kansas City, Omaha. Las Vegas. After that, we’ll see.

While I’ve mentioned major cities, those are just the main points on the map. The stories may be another 25 to 50 miles away. Who knows!

If you’d like to support John and/or have the chance to connect along the journey; and you would enjoy seeing reports of the travel and American people through the eyes of a video storyteller; you can help support the effort at John’s Fundraiser – SEE HERE