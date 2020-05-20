Let’s Roll America – On The Road With John Spiropoulos…

Many CTH readers are probably aware of John Spiropoulos as he created some brilliant investigative reports and videos to highlight the FISA scandal, the Clinton email scandal and Spying on Team Trump. John is planning another adventure to showcase how ordinary middle-class America is responding to the challenges of COVID-19.
John would like to trek across America and do video segments showcasing how Americans rise to the challenges; and in many cases how ordinary people are pushing-back against the dictatorial fiats of overzealous local and state officials.
This would be the type of real, on-the-ground, reporting adverse to the corporate interests of mainstream media. The “Let’s Roll America” program would be John in his RV traveling from California to the southeast coast, up the eastern seaboard and across the heartland back to the West coast. Each day he’d be doing video journals showing what real Americans are doing along the way.
To accomplish this effort Mr. Spiropoulos would need financial support, and he has set up a GoFundMe Page to see if people would crowd-fund the eight week traveling series. CTH has agreed to help promote and support the effort with additional details below:
John Spiropoulos – America is a “can-do” country. “Can’t” is not in our vocabulary. So when elites say you can’t go to work, you can’t leave the house, your kids can’t go to school, you can’t get the medical procedure that was scheduled, the average American says, “Wait a minute. I supported “15 days to flatten the curve. But when did that morph into we’re closed until we find a cure?” Nobody signed up for that!
People want to go back to work. They want their kids to go back to school. I’m going to talk to those Americans on their home turf and bring you their stories.
With your financial support, I’ll soon be heading out on an 8 to 10- week, 8,000 mile cross country tour of America. I’ve done a few interviews in my time. I’m a former TV News personal finance reporter with 50 years experience in Washington, DC and other cities. Every day I’ll file video news reports about the struggles, hopes and dreams of everyday Americans during the Economic Shutdown.
We will be reporting from dozens of towns and cities across the country. Those reports will be featured at http://www.TheConservativeTreehouse.com and on cable TV. One America News, which is helping sponsor the tour, will feature my reports on their news programs available on cable and Facebook.
Your GoFundMe contributions will be used to cover travel expenses and to write, report and produce daily news reports ranging from 2 to 4 minutes. I need your financial support to tell this story. And I need your ideas as well. Feel free to share who I might contact in your area of the country.
~ Go Fund Me Link HERE ~
Just a rough itinerary…. My first stop going East from California will be somewhere in Arizona. Then New Mexico. Lubbock, Texas where I know some small businesses in the oil patch), Dallas and maybe Houston. Then on to New Orleans (where there’s a great story about a business who survived Katrina only to be hammered by the shutdown) with maybe a stop in nearby Biloxi, MS. Then maybe Mobile, Alabama before hitting the Florida Panhandle, then south to Tampa and maybe Sarasota, then northeast to Orlando and maybe Jacksonville. There must be some cruise industry stories in Florida.
After Florida, a few stops through South and North Carolina, Virginia (along the I-95 corridor) into Maryland. Also looking at stops in Delaware and NJ and maybe NYC. Might go to Boston to dump some tea in the harbor before turning West through upper NY state and then Williamsport, PA. where there’s no Little League World Series this year. Gotta be a story there.
Then continuing with points west including Cleveland, OH; Jackson, Michigan and maybe another spot in Michigan if it’s still in turmoil with the goofy governor. After that, Chicago, St. Louis, Topeka, Kansas City, Omaha. Las Vegas. After that, we’ll see.
While I’ve mentioned major cities, those are just the main points on the map. The stories may be another 25 to 50 miles away. Who knows!
If you’d like to support John and/or have the chance to connect along the journey; and you would enjoy seeing reports of the travel and American people through the eyes of a video storyteller; you can help support the effort at John’s Fundraiser – SEE HERE
Sundance — You don’t ask very much of us ever so I will happily donate, anything for you!. I know there are many here who will rally behind any request you ask so that $95,000 should be nailed down soon. That being said, I am looking forward the day we all gather to toast you and all you have done to share your finding with this incredible site — With gratitude and adoration, A devoted Treeper
LikeLiked by 7 people
I went up to donate ,but one problem they do not do Paypal.I do not like putting my CC on a site.he must have a address to send a check to.Sundance come up with something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PayPal has a business option and not for profit option that allows one to use PayPal and or credit cards to make donations/payments. I use it in my American Legion post for taking donations.
LikeLike
PayPal also does not have the fees charged by a “Go Fund Me” account…at lease they didn’t the last time I organized an event.
LikeLike
PayPal has a business option and not for profit option that allows one to use PayPal and or credit cards to make donations/payments. I use it in my American Legion post for taking donations.
LikeLike
Your neighborhood Walgreens/CVS has gift cards from major credit cards companies (Mastercard/ Visa). You can get them in any amount, donate whatever portion you think appropriate, and use the rest for whatever. Then toss the empty card.
I have a bank account dedicated to the interweb that I fill as I buy something from the webs. (It also slows me down from impulse buying) Any hacker that decides to raid my bank account will get slim pickens.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Better yet, you can get these same gift cards online at a discount.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/042415/top-websites-discounted-gift-cards.asp
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sundance. I am happy to give to anything that sheds the light on American patriots. “Don’t tread on me” was on a t shirt I wore growing up, and it’s on a sweatshirt I wear now. Here’s a link to its origins, Gadsden flag, if anyone is interested. I’ve happily seen it on TV in protests. To me, it represents us in one sentence. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gadsden_flag
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another thought he needs to stop at the WH,say hello to President Trump.This reminds me of the gentleman who rode his motorcycle to all the state capitals in 2010.Called it the Constitutional Ride,I meet him at the Boise capitol building when he stopped here,have one of his commemorative tee shirts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, I’ll be going through DC. I’d be honored to represent Sundance and his readership. As President Trump says, “Let’s see what happens.” I actually did interview him more than 30 years ago when he launched the Trump Shuttle airline. I’m pretty sure he won’t remember me, LOL.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I would wager our VSGPDJT will remember you sir
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here – Fundme, kindly can do that !
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got it, Sundance. He’s a very good journalist…the exception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used a AX card I have.I also copied what it said on the go fund page and sent it to the POTUS at the WH .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance, your efforts and those of many of your supporters is inspiring.
I too am reluctant to contribute to anything on line, and being up here in Canada has its challenges.
But if we can we will.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
We Can!
😉
LikeLike
Awesome. Done. We so need this! We are together against these tyrants.
We thank people now, when out – for not wearing a mask. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should be a great adventure, John. For some people, the shutdown was a time of spiritual renewal. If it comes up in conversation, don’t be afraid to cover the faith aspect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. One of my neighbors is a minister (and a Deplorable) and has already plugged me into her network nationwide. Also, my daughter’s father-in-law is a Methodist minister in Maryland. Will be checking in with him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donated.
LikeLike
Colleges and Universities are now ruled by identity politics. Identity Politics is filled with so many contradictions and logical fallacies that it leads to a type of mental blindness or mental disorder that cripples peoples ability to think critically. Its no wonder that recent college graduates are so angry and useless, they’ve been ‘educated’ to be those very things. Parents and students should reconsider a return to college in the fall, or ever, its NOT a good investment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Spiropoulos,
I live about 20 miles West from Port Canaveral, and about 20 miles East of Orlando, Florida. I would be happy to provide a “way station” for you and your crew, should you have a need. I bet you could find more than one disney employee who has been impacted by this “crisis”? Yours seems to be a noble and much needed mission!
Godspeed,
Strength’N’Honor,
skipper
LikeLike
Skipper. See below.
LikeLike
An idea for you, John —
Liberty University is in the news a fair amount for taking a stand against Gov. Blackface, here in VA, but it seems Jerry Jr. and the school is always swimming upstream in the media coverage, even on Fox.
I’m sure they would appreciate being a part of your adventure.
If you’re interested, I don’t know Jr personally, but I am in the Lynchburg area. I’d be happy to try to connect you.
Is the best way to set up contacts with you to post in this thread?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea. Email me at spirovideo@aol.com.
LikeLike
What a great idea. It’s a shame honest reporting on the ground is now a special occasion rather than the norm. Donated what I could. Thank you for your contribution to our rebel alliance. Can’t wait to see your reports.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You, Sundance!!!
Done
LikeLike
Hey, skipper. Yeah, I’ll be in your neighborhood. So, we should at least get coffee. Thanks for reminding me about Disney. Email me at spirovideo@aol.com and we’ll make a plan.
LikeLike
I would try to include small and medium towns…As big box stores were opened the whole time, it is putting out of business mom and pop stores (not sure why this was allowed…unequal protection under the law.)…The newest survey showed 30% will NEVER REOPEN….. Big business won… Small business was also competing against big box wholesale pricing, online sales, and now this final nail in the coffin! WE DO NOT WANT ONLY BIG BOX(Walmart was on the sustainability group funded by WHO,btw… etc…), WE DO NOT WANT BUTTON PUSHER JOBS, LIVEABLE WAGE CHECKS FROM GOVT(socialist), CONSTANT ROBOTICS AND A.i. REPLACEMENTS FROM SHORT SIGHTED LIBERAL, SILICON VALLEY TOTALITARIAN NERDS!!! We may wake up one day, to one bank, one walmart, industry robotics, and no jobs available….George Bush Sr. New World Order……
LikeLike
Sounds like a wonderful plan. I too would prefer PayPal but I’ll see what I can do…
John, if you do that stop in Boston, from behind enemy lines here in blueMA, I’d recommend that you take a turn to Cape Cod. If something doesn’t happen to stop Charlie RINO Baker from dragging the lockdown into Christmas, Cape Cod tourist business may be no more than a memory when you get there, with many stories to tell…
I do hope, however, that in the meantime some communication from PDJT may at least remind our horrid RINO governor that he has an R after his name… if at all possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person